The first rule of dressing like a New Yorker is wearing black. Yep, you heard that right—black. Even though it might seem like the most uninteresting color ever, the locals frequently sport it because it's functional and fashionable.

Black clothing looks good in any circumstance or situation. It hides stains, sweat, snow, salt and any sticky stuff a person might sit in the subway. Dark tones can also be paired with just about anything from jeans to high heels for nearly every social occasion. In fact, the Fashion Institute of Technology, which is a big deal, has announced black as an unofficial fashion palette for New Yorkers since the ‘70s.