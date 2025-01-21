“What New York Wears”: 100 NYC Locals That Weren’t Afraid To Experiment With Their Fashion
New York is one of four big fashion capitals in the world so it’s no surprise that the locals try to dress the part. Their style can be very bold, which sometimes means they’re dressing head to toe in bright colors, plaid, or denim. However, they don’t back down from wearing neutral and comfortable outfits with unique accents either. Truly, the city’s fashionscape is a category of its own, which can be hard to describe in words. So this social media project 'What New York Wears' puts it into pictures. Scroll down to get a better idea of what New Yorkers’ fashion is all about, and don’t forget to upvote those outfits that you would totally sport in the streets of the Big Apple.
The first rule of dressing like a New Yorker is wearing black. Yep, you heard that right—black. Even though it might seem like the most uninteresting color ever, the locals frequently sport it because it's functional and fashionable.
Black clothing looks good in any circumstance or situation. It hides stains, sweat, snow, salt and any sticky stuff a person might sit in the subway. Dark tones can also be paired with just about anything from jeans to high heels for nearly every social occasion. In fact, the Fashion Institute of Technology, which is a big deal, has announced black as an unofficial fashion palette for New Yorkers since the ‘70s.
In the fast-paced and unpredictable New York, locals have to be prepared for their happy hour to turn into an unexpected party, bar hopping, or gallery visit. Black pieces can be styled into sharp, intelligent, and one-of-a-kind outfits. Even though the color seems basic, having dark clothing items that are flattering can provide people with a great canvas that could be added on. The pieces could include tailored pants, quality leather jackets, ankle boots with gold accents, skirts, and bags.
For anyone traveling to New York, neutral black and dark grey pieces can create a great travel capsule wardrobe. Packing a few black or grey shirts and pants that fit well will prepare visitors for anything that the city throws at them.
You wouldn't catch me wearing that much white on public transport
“New Yorkers have a way of using basic pieces to create fashion-forward outfits,” writes Travel Fashion Girl. “Well-tailored t-shirts in neutral colors, a great-fitting pair of jeans, a crisp button-down t-shirt, and trendy sneakers are all staples in any New Yorkers closet! You can never go wrong if you stick to the basics.”
That said, New Yorkers still love a pop of color and weirdness. A nice scarf, bright sneakers, leopard-print bag, or zebra-print belt can stand out even more against the canvas of black. Interestingly, neighborhoods like Williamsburg, Long Island City, Greenpoint, Red Hook, and Bushwick are known to be almost comically colorful.
While thinking about the style and colors, it’s also important to not forget comfort. Since New Yorkers walk a lot, snug and fashionable shoes are of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, old, scuffed, faded hiking boots or gym shoes aren’t going to pass, as they scream ‘tourist’ and some nicer bars refuse to let people with such footwear in. Stylish sneakers, slip-on flats, or chukka boots are a way to go. Locals notice these things so make sure to pay attention to your shoes while visiting the Big Apple.
Does he prance like dogs do when they first put shoes on too?
Another factor to think about when choosing what to wear is the weather. In wintertime, it might be best to opt for lightweight yet insulating layers, like thermal layers or cashmere or merino wool sweaters instead of bulky jackets and knitted jumpers. A waterproof coat and some sturdy waterproof boots are some other major essentials, as streets quickly get slippery when it rains or snows.
Meanwhile, summer in such a big city can be very hot and humid so wearing loose and lightweight fabrics is a must. Even though the weather can go to scorching levels, avoid wearing sands and choose lightweight and protective sneakers or flats, as they’re more practical and provide safety in case you step on sharp objects. Have a lightweight jacket handy too, as microclimates like subways can get quite chilly.
Lastly, bring a backpack. Although it may seem counterintuitive, as tourists are often spotted wearing these bags, it’s not weird to carry a backpack around New York. It allows people to bring everything they will need throughout the day, as quickly heading home to change isn’t usually an option. This is great news for travelers—they can bring water bottles and extra layers without standing out.
All in all, try not to overthink it too much and enjoy playing with fashion when in New York! Thirsty for more New York oddities? Check out our previous article on all things weird and cool that happened there, or go for our piece on some of the awesome things New Yorkers have thrown away.
Based on all the weird stuff on this post, this outfit practically looks normal.
Bet Lynch is alive and well and living in New York