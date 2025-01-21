ADVERTISEMENT

New York is one of four big fashion capitals in the world so it’s no surprise that the locals try to dress the part. Their style can be very bold, which sometimes means they’re dressing head to toe in bright colors, plaid, or denim. However, they don’t back down from wearing neutral and comfortable outfits with unique accents either. Truly, the city’s fashionscape is a category of its own, which can be hard to describe in words. So this social media project 'What New York Wears' puts it into pictures. Scroll down to get a better idea of what New Yorkers’ fashion is all about, and don’t forget to upvote those outfits that you would totally sport in the streets of the Big Apple.

#1

New York local wearing a trench coat covered in coffee cups, showcasing experimental fashion on the subway.

Very reasonable if you can't swim and there is a flood warning...

    #2

    NYC local in an experimental fashion coat with bold text walking up stairs.

    #3

    NYC local in a bold yellow outfit with banana design, showcasing unique street fashion on a city sidewalk.

    The first rule of dressing like a New Yorker is wearing black. Yep, you heard that right—black. Even though it might seem like the most uninteresting color ever, the locals frequently sport it because it's functional and fashionable.

    Black clothing looks good in any circumstance or situation. It hides stains, sweat, snow, salt and any sticky stuff a person might sit in the subway. Dark tones can also be paired with just about anything from jeans to high heels for nearly every social occasion. In fact, the Fashion Institute of Technology, which is a big deal, has announced black as an unofficial fashion palette for New Yorkers since the ‘70s. 
    #4

    NYC local in a mirrored suit and cap, holding a phone on a subway, showcasing bold fashion experimentation.

    He's a time traveller using reflective laser armor for dangerous mission. Cap is also made of kevlar.

    #5

    A New Yorker wearing a bold jacket styled like keyboard keys, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #6

    NYC local in vibrant fashion with a yellow fur coat and colorful pants, showcasing street style creativity.

    In the fast-paced and unpredictable New York, locals have to be prepared for their happy hour to turn into an unexpected party, bar hopping, or gallery visit. Black pieces can be styled into sharp, intelligent, and one-of-a-kind outfits. Even though the color seems basic, having dark clothing items that are flattering can provide people with a great canvas that could be added on. The pieces could include tailored pants, quality leather jackets, ankle boots with gold accents, skirts, and bags.

    For anyone traveling to New York, neutral black and dark grey pieces can create a great travel capsule wardrobe. Packing a few black or grey shirts and pants that fit well will prepare visitors for anything that the city throws at them. 
    #7

    New York local in an experimental fashion outfit, wearing a fluffy hat and boots, seated in the subway.

    You wouldn't catch me wearing that much white on public transport

    #8

    NYC local in vibrant pink, textured fashion on the subway, showcasing experimental street style with red backpack.

    I hope he hasn't passed out from carbon dioxide poisoning...

    #9

    NYC local wearing an oversized red puffer jacket, showcasing unique fashion in a busy New York street setting.

    “New Yorkers have a way of using basic pieces to create fashion-forward outfits,” writes Travel Fashion Girl. “Well-tailored t-shirts in neutral colors, a great-fitting pair of jeans, a crisp button-down t-shirt, and trendy sneakers are all staples in any New Yorkers closet! You can never go wrong if you stick to the basics.”
    #10

    NYC local in vibrant outfit with animated face design walking at night, showcasing bold New York fashion.

    #11

    NYC local in a creative outfit standing inside a transparent bubble on a city street, showcasing unique New York fashion.

    I'll survive the worst pandemic! Only the stairs down are a little scary...

    #12

    NYC local wearing a creatively decorated cap with floral and greenery elements in a park setting.

    That said, New Yorkers still love a pop of color and weirdness. A nice scarf, bright sneakers, leopard-print bag, or zebra-print belt can stand out even more against the canvas of black. Interestingly, neighborhoods like Williamsburg, Long Island City, Greenpoint, Red Hook, and Bushwick are known to be almost comically colorful.

    #13

    NYC local in subway wearing a vibrant yellow coat with cartoon art, showcasing unique fashion experimentation.

    #14

    A NYC local walking down the street, boldly experimenting with fashion by wearing a vibrant pile of assorted clothes.

    #15

    NYC local wearing unique sneakers with curled toes and a pink patterned skirt, showcasing experimental fashion.

    While thinking about the style and colors, it’s also important to not forget comfort. Since New Yorkers walk a lot, snug and fashionable shoes are of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, old, scuffed, faded hiking boots or gym shoes aren’t going to pass, as they scream ‘tourist’ and some nicer bars refuse to let people with such footwear in. Stylish sneakers, slip-on flats, or chukka boots are a way to go. Locals notice these things so make sure to pay attention to your shoes while visiting the Big Apple.
    #16

    NYC local in pink hoodie and oversized red boots walking a dog in matching red booties, showcasing unique fashion style.

    #17

    NYC local in eclectic fashion: green pants, colorful shirt, gray knit mask, on a city street experimenting with style.

    #18

    NYC local wearing an oversized pants costume with a suitcase, showcasing experimental fashion on a city street.

    Another factor to think about when choosing what to wear is the weather. In wintertime, it might be best to opt for lightweight yet insulating layers, like thermal layers or cashmere or merino wool sweaters instead of bulky jackets and knitted jumpers. A waterproof coat and some sturdy waterproof boots are some other major essentials, as streets quickly get slippery when it rains or snows.

    #19

    NYC local wearing unique cowboy boots over colorful sneakers, showcasing experimental fashion on public transport.

    #20

    NYC local on subway wearing an expressive suit with crystal face accessory, showcasing bold fashion experimentation.

    #21

    NYC local in a bold blue outfit with pirate hat, sunglasses, and boots, showcasing experimental fashion on the subway.

    Meanwhile, summer in such a big city can be very hot and humid so wearing loose and lightweight fabrics is a must. Even though the weather can go to scorching levels, avoid wearing sands and choose lightweight and protective sneakers or flats, as they’re more practical and provide safety in case you step on sharp objects. Have a lightweight jacket handy too, as microclimates like subways can get quite chilly.

    #22

    New York local in vibrant, abstract outfit with matching hat and high heels on subway, embracing experimental fashion.

    #23

    NYC local in a bold polka dot outfit with large hat on a city sidewalk at night, experimenting with unique fashion.

    #24

    NYC local lying on pavement in eclectic, colorful outfit with layered patterns, showcasing bold fashion experimentation.

    Lastly, bring a backpack. Although it may seem counterintuitive, as tourists are often spotted wearing these bags, it’s not weird to carry a backpack around New York. It allows people to bring everything they will need throughout the day, as quickly heading home to change isn’t usually an option. This is great news for travelers—they can bring water bottles and extra layers without standing out.
    #25

    NYC local on a bus wearing layered wide-leg jeans and black jacket, with a designer handbag, showcasing bold fashion.

    #26

    New York fashion: Person wearing jeans with unique rat-themed shoes on a sidewalk.

    #27

    Quirky sneaker with facial features, showcasing experimental fashion on a New York local.

    All in all, try not to overthink it too much and enjoy playing with fashion when in New York! Thirsty for more New York oddities? Check out our previous article on all things weird and cool that happened there, or go for our piece on some of the awesome things New Yorkers have thrown away.
    #28

    NYC local wearing a colorful, light-up fur jacket and neon dress standing on a subway platform, showcasing bold fashion.

    #29

    New York local in futuristic attire with a fur accent, walking while checking phone, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #30

    NYC local in daring fashion outfit and unique lava shoes on subway platform.

    #31

    NYC local in bold fashion: green hood, purple and green top, quilted black pants on city street.

    #32

    NYC local in a bold, puffy outfit at a cafe pick-up counter, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #33

    NYC local wearing experimental fashion with money-patterned shorts on a city street.

    #34

    NYC local crossing street with a unique skunk accessory, showcasing bold New York fashion.

    #35

    NYC local wearing bright green Crocs and striped socks, showcasing bold fashion experimentation on city streets.

    #36

    NYC local showcases bold fashion with angel wings on a street, exemplifying experimental style.

    #37

    NYC local wearing an experimental fashion dress with colorful ties in an urban alleyway.

    #38

    NYC local in bold red attire with a giant toothpaste-themed bag, showcasing experimental fashion at a clothing store.

    #39

    NYC local wearing unique foot-shaped shoes with gray pants, showcasing bold experimental fashion.

    #40

    NYC local wearing creatively torn jeans while walking on a city street, showcasing unique fashion experimentation.

    #41

    NYC local in red coat with matching dog in cafe, showcasing bold fashion experiment.

    Very smart! The human is slightly letting him down though

    #42

    NYC local on train wearing unique fashion outfit made of plastic containers and bags, showcasing experimental style.

    #43

    NYC local in lightning-patterned pants and rat-shaped slippers on the subway, showcasing bold New York fashion.

    #44

    NYC local in vibrant red outfit with oversized shades, showcasing bold fashion in New York City's urban setting.

    #45

    NYC local on the subway, wearing a unique "Chicken Man" hat while using a phone, showcasing New York fashion experimentation.

    #46

    A NYC local in a bold red jacket and googly-eye glasses rides the subway, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #47

    NYC local in experimental fashion, wearing a futuristic black leather outfit and mask, walking down a city street.

    #48

    NYC local in a bold jacket with iconic face print and leopard skirt, showcasing unique fashion style.

    #49

    NYC local wearing a creative, fur-inspired outfit, showcasing experimental street fashion on a bustling New York street.

    #50

    New York local on subway in bold, geometric patterned coat and striped mask, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #51

    NYC local in bold fashion with toy accessories and spiked shoulders, showcasing unique New York style.

    #52

    NYC local in bold, yellow feathered outfit stands on a city street, showcasing experimental New York fashion.

    #53

    NYC local in bold fashion with a green outfit, adorned with playful patches, near a display with New York-themed caps.

    #54

    NYC local in subway wearing bold fashion: layered outfit with oversized coat and striking high platform heels.

    #55

    NYC local wearing a bold green patterned coat with unique face design, holding colorful bags near a street food cart.

    #56

    New York local in colorful outfit with pink accents, standing on a graffiti-tagged street corner.

    #57

    NYC local wearing a bold Holy Bible backpack, walking in front of a street food cart, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #58

    NYC local in a bold orange coat holds shopping bags, showcasing experimental fashion on a city street.

    #59

    New York local wears unique shorts featuring large face print, showcasing bold fashion experimentation.

    #60

    Man on NYC subway in a blue tracksuit with a retro boombox, showcasing unique New York fashion.

    Based on all the weird stuff on this post, this outfit practically looks normal.

    #61

    NYC locals in all-black, experimental fashion, embracing on a bus.

    #62

    NYC local wearing a bold red hooded cape and furry attire at 59th Street subway station, experimenting with fashion.

    #63

    NYC local in experimental fashion outfit resembling a gown made from black garbage bags, walking on a city street.

    #64

    NYC locals showcasing experimental fashion with colorful, textured footwear and long braids on a city street.

    #65

    NYC local wearing unique footwear adorned with MetroCard design, showcasing bold fashion experimentation.

    #66

    Unique New York fashion: Sneakers adorned with green moss, worn by a NYC local, showcasing creative style experimentation.

    #67

    New York local in oversized jeans and a jacket, showcasing experimental fashion on a rainy city sidewalk.

    #68

    New York local on subway, wearing unique fashion: sneakers with attached black shin guards, and denim shorts.

    #69

    Yellow and white pointed shoe with "TAXI" text worn by a New York local experimenting with fashion.

    #70

    NYC local in experimental fashion on a bicycle at night, wearing a black outfit with glowing red backpack eyes.

    #71

    NYC local in edgy fashion, wearing a black leather jacket and platform boots near a graffiti-covered fence.

    #72

    NYC fashion: black studded boots with spikes and skull detail, showcasing bold and experimental style choices.

    #73

    NYC locals in matching patterned outfits, showcasing bold fashion on the street.

    #74

    New Yorker in a long black dress and hat with veil, riding the subway, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #75

    Colorful and artistic boots worn by a New Yorker, showcasing unique fashion style and creative expression.

    #76

    NYC local in a navy jacket and cap with bold hoop earrings featuring yellow boot pendants, showcasing unique fashion style.

    Bet Lynch is alive and well and living in New York

    #77

    A NYC local wearing eclectic fashion with leggings, layered tops, and accessories on a subway.

    #78

    NYC local wearing unique fashion with decorated hoodie and trousers on the subway.

    #79

    NYC local wearing a dramatic feathered outfit paired with a leather jacket, showcasing experimental fashion style.

    #80

    New York local wearing a colorful, eclectic outfit with a silver vest, in a crowded urban setting, expressing unique fashion.

    #81

    NYC local wearing jeans creatively, showcasing bold fashion experimentation.

    #82

    NYC locals experimenting with bold fashion: colorful crochet pants, denim jacket, and vibrant mask in a trendy setting.

    #83

    NYC local in a bold fashion outfit with a skull corset and checkered headband, showcasing unique style in New York.

    #84

    NYC local in a bold blue fur coat and colorful sneakers, showcasing experimental fashion at a market.

    #85

    NYC local in a unique jacket, sunglasses, and cap, holding a purple backpack, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #86

    NYC local wearing unique toe-shaped shoes with rolled-up pants, showcasing experimental fashion on a tiled floor.

    #87

    NYC local in a yellow shirt, wearing a skull ring, holding a vintage LG flip phone, showcasing bold fashion experimentation.

    #88

    NYC local wearing unconventional fashion with jeans cut into chaps, standing on a subway platform.

    #89

    NYC local in unique sneakers and jeans, showcasing bold fashion at Ralf's.

    #90

    New York local in creative streetwear, featuring jeans and unique accessories, walking near city billboards.

    #91

    NYC local in daring fashion, wearing oversized white boots, walking with a tote bag and flowers.

    #92

    NYC local in vibrant pink fur coat and platform boots walks a stylish pink dog across a city street.

    #93

    NYC local in experimental fashion with duct tape shoes, sitting on a subway.

    #94

    NYC local wearing an experimental dress made from yellow caution tape, showcasing bold fashion in Soho, N.Y.C.

    #95

    NYC local on subway in colorful, experimental fashion, wearing vibrant jacket, jeans, and sneakers.

    #96

    New York local in colorful, experimental fashion on the subway, wearing vibrant furry coat and holding a shopping bag.

    #97

    NYC local on subway wearing a spiked leather headpiece and black jacket, showcasing experimental fashion.

    #98

    NYC local on subway platform wearing pink top, skirt, and boots, showcasing experimental fashion style.

    #99

    NYC local in spiked sunglasses and black top, holding a microphone, embracing experimental fashion on the street.

    #100

    NYC local in vibrant, experimental fashion with colorful outfit and fur coat, standing outside on a sunny day.

