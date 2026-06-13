Brazilian Woman Loses Her Life In Rope Jump Disaster After Staff Make Critical Error During Attraction

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A 21-year-old woman lost her life after being launched from a rope jump platform without the safety rope attached, according to police and witness accounts.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday morning, June 13, at Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge) in Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas had arrived at the site for what was supposed to be an adventure activity, but a devastating mistake allegedly turned the jump into a fatal fall from approximately 40 meters.

Highlights A 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, lost her life during an extreme rope-jumping activity.

Video footage captured the horrific moment three instructors pushed her off the ledge.

Following the fatal fall, six individuals associated with the operating companies were arrested.

As footage of the incident spread online, viewers reacted with shock and anger over what many described as an unimaginable safety failure.

“An absolute nightmare situation. You put 100% of your trust into the instructors in these moments. Rest in peace to her,” one commenter wrote.

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A 21-year-old woman lost her life after employees forgot to attach the safety rope before the jump

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According to the Military Police, a witness reported that employees from the company responsible for the activity forgot to secure the rope before Maria Eduarda was launched from the platform.

A video circulating on social media reportedly captured the final moments before the tragedy.

In the footage, three employees can be seen carrying Maria Eduarda toward the jumping structure. Moments later, she is pushed from the platform.

Seconds after the jump, panic breaks out among those present.

“The rope!” one person can be heard shouting.

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“Guys, the rope!” another voice repeats in apparent desperation.

Authorities said the jump took place from a height of roughly 40 meters.

Emergency crews from the Fire Department and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) were called to the scene, but Maria Eduarda was pronounced lifeless there.

Six people were arrested, and two suspects allegedly fled into nearby woods

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According to authorities, two men fled the scene immediately after the accident and were later found in a wooded area with assistance from the Águia police helicopter.

In total, six people were arrested, while three reportedly remained in custody as the investigation continued.

The case was transferred to the 2nd Police District of Limeira.

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The men seen in videos from the scene appeared to be wearing shirts linked to the companies Entre Cordas and Ih Voei.

At the time of reporting, representatives from the companies had not publicly commented on the incident.

Maria Eduarda had posted about the outing shortly before the fatal jump

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Hours before the accident, Maria Eduarda shared images from the location on social media.

Eduarda, from Jandira, São Paulo, posted photos of the bridge, identification bracelets for the activity, and company members performing jumps with proper equipment.

One of her Instagram stories, posted at 7:31 a.m., showed a banner for the company operating at the site.

Alongside the image, she wrote, “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge???”

According to her social media profile, Maria Eduarda had degrees in physical education and sports management, and she often posted about outdoor activities and nature.

Friends and family later learned that what was intended to be an exciting day out would become her final outing.

Local officials have pursued legal action over safety concerns at the bridge

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Following the tragedy, Limeira City Hall announced plans to sue the Federal Government over what officials described as negligence involving Ponte do Esqueleto.

According to the city administration, responsibility for inspection, maintenance, and access control at the bridge belongs to federal authorities.

Officials said they had repeatedly requested safety measures in the area before the incident.

“No concrete action has been taken,” the city stated.

Mayor Murilo Félix said the tragedy highlighted long-standing concerns surrounding the location.

“Unfortunately, the federal government’s omission has just resulted in yet another tragedy in Limeira,” he said.

The city argued that beyond investigating the circumstances of Maria Eduarda’s d*ath, authorities must also examine whether enough had been done to address known risks at the site.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to examine how a rope-jumping participant could have allegedly been launched from a 40-meter platform without the safety rope intended to protect her.

Viewers questioned how such a basic safety step could have been missed

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“Dude.. did they forget to tie the rope to her? Is that it? Is this serious or just messing around?” one person wrote.

“How does the person not realize that they didn’t go through the step of putting on the safety equipment?” another asked.

Others directed their criticism at the operators.

“They didn’t even look to see if her rope was on; they just sh*t her off. Shocking incompetence.”

“This wasn’t an accident waiting to happen; it was a failure of basic safety and poor negligence.”

Several viewers also focused on the reaction captured in the video.

“Insane how no one even sounds distressed,” one commenter wrote.

“They literally just picked her up and threw her off a bridge. The worst part is she paid them to do it,” another added.

Others called for severe punishment if negligence is proven.

“I hope those responsible pay for what they did to her.”

“They didn’t forget the helmet but they forgot the rope,” wrote one netizen