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Here’s the scenario: you’ve had one too many drinks at a friend’s birthday bash. And instead of driving home and possibly catching a DUI charge, you decide to sleep it off in the car until you’ve sobered up enough. 

Seems like a sensible decision, right? Turns out, you can still get arrested for what you just did. And apparently, many other things that seem ‘harmless’ and mundane can actually get you in trouble with the law. 

This was a topic of discussion in a recent Reddit thread when someone asked, “What feels legal but is actually illegal and will possibly get you arrested?” If you didn’t know, now you know.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of hands holding with rainbow flag background legal offense Simply being openly gay in some countries.

IcyWelcome9700 , Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Report

8points
POST
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    #2

    Person holding bread sitting in dim light symbolizing legal offense Feeding the homeless.

    Little-Pixie-Belle , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    7points
    POST
    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are not vermin, they are people. Other humans. Take care of them.

    2
    2points
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    #3

    Adult pushing a baby stroller indoors, related to legal offense scenarios A Danish woman was arrested in New York for leaving a kid in a pram outside a cafe. That is perfectly normal in Denmark, but apparently not in USA.

    Anonymous_user_2022 , Sarah Chai/Pexels Report

    7points
    POST
    allisonslaglerandomosity avatar
    Randomosity
    Randomosity
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When traveling to another country always do research. You'd think she would have realized that leaving a baby alone in Denmark is different than leaving a baby alone in a huge, overcrowded city where any creep could grab them and run.

    3
    3points
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    #4

    Worried woman sitting in hospital bed depicting legal offense context Assuming that you have the ability to make any and all decisions regarding your medical care if you are a woman in 2026.

    eggs_erroneous , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    7points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is probably referencing the USA, but this happens in other countries, too, I'm sure.I learned in Canada, patience have the right to refuse a treatment, a procedure and exam if they choose, without coercion. I hold onto that right, dearly, but not all doctors comply. Especially with a women in a vulnerable position, such as gyno exam or labour. The insurance company my employer uses, now they don't cover anything 100% and don't cover everything. I could still go with what I want. I would just have to pay out of pocket, if I can. Don't let insurance companies push you around.

    2
    2points
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    #5

    Women wearing burqas representing legal offense and cultural clothing Trying to leave the country without a mans permission if a woman. Singing or reading aloud is illegal if a woman in Afghanistan.

    wwaxwork , Faruk Tokluoğlu/Pexels Report

    7points
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    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is subjugation, absolutely. Singing? Go pound sand.

    0
    0points
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    #6

    Person holding prescription bottle indicating legal offense Keeping prescription meds in a container that’s not the original. Like you can’t put one or two in a little pill keeper on your keychain because it’s not in the original bottle. I get the reasoning, but it’s also dumb.

    kingcopacetic , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    6points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The effect is that cops are put in the position where they have to make a call about something they know nothing about. I was a ritalin kid and I'm still grumpy about some of the s**t I had to put up with.

    0
    0points
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    #7

    Man sleeping in car seat illustrating legal offense Leaving a party after having too many drinks and deciding to sleep it off in your car for the night instead of taking the risk of driving home drunk.

    Since sleeping it off in your car can get you busted for drunk driving in a lot of places, some folks roll the dice and try to make it home so they don't get arrested for drunk driving while sleeping in their car.

    Double_Distribution8 , Eshgin Mammadov/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sleep in the trunk. Uncomfortable, yes, but private.

    0
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    #8

    Water flowing from pipe, legal offense environmental violation Collecting rainwater in some places.

    MardawgNC , Dante Juhasz/Pexels Report

    5points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's actually good reasons for this one. Some people with land can take it to extremes and alter the hydrology of the surrounding area. The local county water commission can get very grumpy if you decide to build your own lake.

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Foot digging soil with shovel, illegal digging legal offense In France, burying your deceased pets in your garden. Risks of infecting the water table.

    oli35 , Anastasia Shuraeva/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    patriciapatricia avatar
    patricia patricia
    patricia patricia
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same in Spain, but lots of people do it anyway.

    1
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    #10

    Giving people standing in voting lines water.

    latnem Report

    5points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So very "Christian" to ban charity these days.

    1
    1point
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    #11

    Woman blowing bubblegum illustrating legal offense scenarios Pretty sure chewing gum is illegal in Singapore.

    WorkingAmazing8337 , Charly Chacon/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I head that one once. A long time ago. It's one of those fun facts that I never bothered to question until now. To the WIKI! "Since 2004, an exception has existed for therapeutic, dental, and nicotine chewing gum,[1] which can be bought from a doctor or registered pharmacist." Huh, who knew?

    0
    0points
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    #12

    Parking meters on city street, legal offense parking regulations Paying someone else's parking meter.

    *Deposit of coins by unauthorized persons.* No person, other than the owner or operator of a vehicle, shall deposit any coin in any parking meter without the knowledge or consent of such owner or operator of the vehicle using the parking space immediately adjacent to such parking meter.

    adamadamada , Robert So/Pexels Report

    4points
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    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't help each other! Thank you for your attention to this matter! Signed, your loving government

    3
    3points
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    #13

    Wallet in back pocket, legal offense theft prevention Finders keepers has another name: theft of mislaid property. I browse recent criminal cases sometimes and see it fairly frequently.

    imgurcaptainclutch , Emil Kalibradov/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #14

    Close-up of bird feathers representing legal offense Being in possession of an Eagle feather is illegal unless you are exempt like Native Americans; even then they have to apply to receive it, it can’t just be taken from the ground out in the wild.

    tekmosis , Chris F/Pexels Report

    4points
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    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did anyone ask the eagles? They probably wouldn't care if you took a feather off the ground, they're not using it.

    0
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    #15

    I recently found out that in most countries you do not have the right to end your own life.

    Zeke_Confused Report

    4points
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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what are they going to do when you do?

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Picking wildflowers on the side of the road (at least in Texas). Those flowers don't belong to you. They don't even belong to mother nature. FYI. The State of Texas does spread wildflower seeds along state highways.

    hidden_clause Report

    4points
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    #17

    Old U.S. mail mailbox with raised red flag, depicting mail-related legal offenses We used to leave things in mailboxes. Like, the neighbor's husband passed, so mom left a card in her mailbox; or a small gift to cheer up a friend, things like that.

    Yep - federal crime. The USPS apparently literally owns the inside of mailboxes. If it isn't postage paid / handled by USPS, it's illegal to be placed in a mailbox.

    HippieGlamma , Wolfgang Vrede/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #18

    Man wearing mask searching through a dumpster as a legal offense example Dumpster diving.

    Potential-Use-1565 , Aykut Aktaş/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #19

    Person picking a red apple from tree branch, illustrating legal offense acts Picking fruits or vegetables that are right near the sidewalk. It's not urban foraging; it's theft.

    While it is unlikely that you will be arrested if you are picking wood sorrel from the sidewalk cracks, if it's not your land, it's not yours. And that "abandoned" apple tree in the side yard of an unoccupied house still belongs to someone.

    ElleAnn42 , Mian Rizwan/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rather have them go rotten than be eaten?

    1
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    #20

    Woman walking on railroad tracks symbolizing legal offense risks Picking up junk next to railroads. Apparently they get quite protective of their litter.

    justin3189 , Lucie Hassé/Pexels Report

    4points
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    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People just don't seem to understand that if it isn't paid for by them, and isn't on their own property, then it isn't theirs.

    0
    0points
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    #21

    Simply being trans in most countries. The US is really trying to get there.

    Sunnyfishyfish Report

    4points
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    #22

    Homeless man sleeping on street with sign about legal offense Being homeless.

    Askhunts , Timur Weber/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #23

    Trying to get your consigned Legos back from Bricks and Minifigs, apparently.

    Roll0115:

    It is a deep rabbit hole. Old man took his collection of rare Star Wars Legos to a Bricks & Minifig store to sell on consignment. Its estimated the collection is worth $200,000. Ownership changed hands, new franchise owners won't honor the consignment agreement, but they also won't give the Legos back. I am pretty sure they have sold part of the collection and kept the money. The local cops arent doing anything about the theft, but other police departments are harassing the YouTuber (Reckless Ben) that is trying to help get the Legos back. The drama spans multiple states at this point.

    righteouspower Report

    3points
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    #24

    Couple sitting by street, legal offense awareness concept Doing nothing like loitering.

    Expensive-Notice-509 , Pak WanJanggut/Pexels Report

    3points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of places outlaw busking too. Instead of doing nothing, doing something for spare change, Street performers.

    0
    0points
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    #25

    Spreading a deceased ashes on public lands can be illegal in some states.

    Comfortable-Figure17 Report

    3points
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    #26

    I live in the Netherlands and in some municipalities its forbidden to draw with chalk on the sidewalk.

    Anne1201 Report

    3points
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    #27

    Drinking in public. You can get pretty used to it in certain places/scenarios when it's a big deal in other places.

    ThinkThankThonk Report

    3points
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    #28

    Downloading copyrighted movies, shows, or software for free. A lot of people treat it like it's normal, but it's still illegal in many places.

    sansovert Report

    3points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not sure but if it is for your own use you can do this. The illegal part would be if you made copies and sold them.

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Hand holding a rough rock outdoors, symbolizing legal offense actions Taking rocks as souvenirs from National Parks.

    AnotherHavanesePlz , Kindel Media/Pexels Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Having all my window curtains wide open while bare in my own home.

    Takes one passerby to call me in and I get it for indecent exposure.

    Never actually happened to me but *has* happened to others.

    Bananaramajama420 Report

    3points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weirdly, public nudïty is not a specific crime in the UK unless it is done for sêxual reasons. Walking down the street naked is not, in of itself, deemed indecent...

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Jay walking. Illegal just about everywhere (in the US), and can definitely get you arrested if cops are looking to pick you up and waiting for an excuse.

    tendonut Report

    3points
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    #32

    Seed saving and planting of patented seeds. Farmers are forced to buy from company every year.

    Mischiefmanaged715 Report

    3points
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    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Patenting genetics should be illegal

    0
    0points
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    #33

    Dumping your trash in someone else’s dumpster.

    Rob_Bligidy Report

    3points
    POST
    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not yours? Don't touch it. Simple really.

    0
    0points
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    #34

    Based on how many Karen freakout videos I see, lemonade stands.

    spidersting Report

    3points
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    #35

    Adultery is illegal in 11 states, and a felony in one.

    FairyGothMommy Report

    3points
    POST
    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Illegal in all states if you are military.

    0
    0points
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    #36

    Setting booby-traps with the intent of hurting people who are breaking the law.

    The number of redditors who think it's fine because they brought it on themselves by breaking the law is too high. At least in the USA, they are often violating state law. But even if not, they are almost guaranteed to make the trap-setter liable for injury/harm caused.

    And, yes, that can include putting capsaicin in copious amounts in your lunch with the expectation that someone will steal it. Causing someone pain is 'harm' and you can be held liable unless you're happy to eat the amount of spice you put in the food to prove it's not a booby trap, you are just Jamaican.

    limbodog Report

    2points
    POST
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's one reason to build up a tolerance

    0
    0points
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    #37

    Having an unpaid speeding ticket from long, long ago.

    Around 2005, when old records were being digitized, there was a rash of people getting notices in the mail (at best) or license suspensions (at worst) because of something that happened 20 years before. Probably the difference was if you still lived at the old address and were able to receive a notice mailed to it. If you didn't, you'd first find out about it when you got pulled over for something else.

    Hopefully these have mostly cleared out by now, but if you haven't been pulled over in 20 years and drove regularly before then there might be a surprise waiting for you next time you are.

    Confident-Mix1243 Report

    2points
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    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The most important part of that was the "unpaid" even after 20 years part. Pay your bills and you won't have those issues.

    0
    0points
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    #38

    Parliaments famous Salmon Act of 1986 states that it's illegal to hold salmon under suspicious circumstances Section 32 of the Salmon Act 1986 stipulates that it is an offence to handle salmon under suspicious circumstances.

    TDFMonster Report

    2points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what exactly would constitute holding salmon “under suspicious circumstances?” I’m not sure I want to know

    0
    0points
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    #39

    You had one guy who had a shop and he had a chair in front of his shop where he sat on. That was not legal in the Netherlands because he did not had a license for a terrace.

    jatogjeweettogzelf Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    **Hanging things from your rearview mirror.**
    In a lot of states, having an air freshener, graduation tassel, or fuzzy dice hanging there is technically an 'obstruction of vision' and a perfectly legal reason for a cop to pull you over.

    AcanthaceaeEast1532 Report

    2points
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    #41

    Riding a bicycle intoxicated. Get the same DUI as if you were driving.

    spdelope Report

    2points
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    #42

    Petting a manatee.

    thejeffroc Report

    2points
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    #43

    Having a miscarriage at home as a US citizen in a red state.

    HistoricalGalPals Report

    2points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then driving to a blue state to get the medical care that you need after said miscarriage. The current state of the US is on the verge of a major blow up.

    0
    0points
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    #44

    Trading goods and services without giving a third party conglomerate part of the trade.

    aaron-mcd Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Using any chemical product in a way “inconsistent with its labeling” is technically a federal offense in the USA.

    My other pick would be tracking down someone who stole your stuff and stealing it back.

    Astronaut32 Report

    2points
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    #46

    Riding in the back of a pickup truck.

    Early_Department_935 Report

    2points
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    #47

    Legitimately complaining to the police about their conduct.

    Feeling_Associate467 Report

    2points
    POST
    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are legal ways to do so.

    0
    0points
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    #48

    Giving a ride to someone waiting at a bus stop.

    Johnsonmattheww Report

    2points
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    #49

    In my city, it is against city ordinance for a food place to have a salt shaker (common table salt) already on the table, unless the custommer expressly requested it.

    CrotodeTraje Report

    2points
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    #50

    Painting your side of a fence between your property and your neighbour's if it's their fence.

    Crypt0Nihilist Report

    2points
    POST
    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most important words in that sentence: THEIR fence

    0
    0points
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    #51

    Sleeping on the beach at night.

    cavalierbones Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Threatening someone “as a joke.”

    People think if they say “lol” or “I didn’t mean it,” it magically stops being serious. But if the threat is specific enough, believable enough, or causes someone to reasonably fear harm, the law may not care that you were “just mad” or “just trolling.”

    paulypocket666 Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Splitting a large transaction into smaller ones to avoid reporting requirements. It's a serious crime called structuring.

    anonymous_1983 Report

    2points
    POST
    nikodongray avatar
    Nik Odongray
    Nik Odongray
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This is something casino employees are trained to look out for to prevent money laundering.

    #54

    Won't get you arrested, but will get you ticketed....blocking your own driveway with your car.

    AdAccomplished6870 Report

    2points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But aren’t you technically blocking your own driveway by parking in it?

    0
    0points
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    #55

    Driving with a blood-alcohol-content **below** the so-called "legal limit" can still be illegal.

    If you have any intoxicant in your system, even alcohol, and the police can show you are acting like you're intoxicated, you will be convicted of DUI/OWI/DWI.

    MrMojoFomo Report

    1point
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    #56

    Having a knife bigger than 3" in your pocket. But I guess blade size depends on where you're at.

    Unlikely-Ad6788 Report

    1point
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    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No size limit in Texas, but knives longer than 5.5" are considered "location restricted " and can't be carried on school property, hospitals, polling places, etc.

    0
    0points
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    #57

    Not exiting your vehicle when instructed by law enforcement. Penn. v Mimms

    Right or wrong, that is the current precedent. Law enforcement can require you to leave your vehicle at anytime.

    RD_SysAdmin Report

    1point
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    #58

    You can’t milk your neighbor’s cow in Texas.

    UseOnceandDestroy27 Report

    1point
    POST
    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, if it isn't yours, don't touch it.

    0
    0points
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    #59

    Flashing your high beams to warn other drivers that a cop is hiding ahead. Depending on the state, police will pull you over and ticket you for obstructing an investigation.

    Academic_Ad1144 Report

    0points
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    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Urban myth. In the United States, it is not illegal to flash your headlights to warn other drivers about a hidden police officer or speed trap. Federal and state courts have historically ruled that flashing your lights is considered free speech protected by the First Amendment.

    0
    0points
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    #60

    Defending your house against intruders....
    Depending where you live.

    Dry-Conflict3421 Report

    0points
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    jaredc avatar
    Jared C
    Jared C
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every circumstance is different. Fear for your life? Much less paperwork to unalive the intruder.

    0
    0points
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