57 Memes To Make You Laugh At The Most Random Mundane Things
Memes make the world go round. Or was it love..? Nevertheless, if we only had love and no memes, wouldn't the world be much, much bleaker? People say that it's important to find the beauty in small things. But I'll raise you one better: it's perhaps even more important to find humor in the everyday and the insignificant.
That's why Bored Panda is bringing you your daily dose of memes. Courtesy of the Instagram page "Sarcastic For You," here are some funny pics that are equal parts relatable, chaotic, and humorous. Scroll down and let us know your favorites in the comments!
More info: Instagram
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How I "peel" potatoes (yes I do comes from the post with "unesesary" quotation marks)
Now at 44 years old, I tweak my back and get stuck in awkward, painful positions when I try this. Has that stopped me from doing this? No, of course not XD
They should have the treadmills close to the house hurl the zombies to the back of the crowd so they have to start again. "Brains...whoaaa...thump."
“Light thinks it travels faster than anything but it is wrong. No matter how fast light travels, it finds the darkness has always got there first, and is waiting for it.” ~ Terry Pratchett, Reaper Man
I think this is the first time I have seen a lemon completely peeled
Yes. If every parking lot was like this they would not have to take up nearly as much space.
Same chick from #23. Can tell by her basic white girl hairstyle
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