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Memes make the world go round. Or was it love..? Nevertheless, if we only had love and no memes, wouldn't the world be much, much bleaker? People say that it's important to find the beauty in small things. But I'll raise you one better: it's perhaps even more important to find humor in the everyday and the insignificant.

That's why Bored Panda is bringing you your daily dose of memes. Courtesy of the Instagram page "Sarcastic For You," here are some funny pics that are equal parts relatable, chaotic, and humorous. Scroll down and let us know your favorites in the comments!

More info: Instagram

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#1

Spilled cup on wet floor meme illustrating humorous moments from entertaining memes to function properly collection.

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    #2

    Person in a store buying food meant for multiple people, relatable meme about eating it all quickly, entertaining meme content.

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    24points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It can feed, just won't fill them up.

    7
    7points
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    #3

    Cat peeking between feet wearing white socks with meme text about cat’s dinner time, entertaining meme for meme lovers.

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    24points
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    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or adjusting to the time change

    4
    4points
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    #4

    Crushed soda cans arranged to look like a singing choir, illustrating entertaining memes to function properly.

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    22points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's uncanny even if they do sound a little hollow.

    14
    14points
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    #5

    Bug flying to Poland meme with text about language barriers in entertaining memes for meme lovers.

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    22points
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    #6

    Bowl of homemade chicken dumpling soup illustrating meme about expensive ingredients tasting different than takeout.

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    20points
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    leiselmasson avatar
    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel this at my very core of being.

    14
    14points
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    #7

    Comparison meme showing two London buildings illustrating how differently a mom and child peel a potato in entertaining memes.

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    20points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How I "peel" potatoes (yes I do comes from the post with "unesesary" quotation marks)

    7
    7points
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    #8

    Snow sculpture of Batman on city sidewalk, featured in memes for those who need memes to function properly.

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    20points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I-ce what you did there.

    9
    9points
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    #9

    Giant pencils towering above a forest at sunrise, a surreal scene likely featured in entertaining memes collection.

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    18points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While describing what he was trying to create, the artist made some good points.

    6
    6points
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    #10

    Person leaning over a couch to grab the TV remote in a humorous meme about efficiency and time-saving.

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    17points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now at 44 years old, I tweak my back and get stuck in awkward, painful positions when I try this. Has that stopped me from doing this? No, of course not XD

    1
    1point
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    #11

    Sheep on grass field with smoke coming out, humorous meme for those who need memes to function properly and entertained

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    17points
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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, but do androids dream of them?

    17
    17points
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    #12

    Treadmills arranged around a house outdoors creating a barrier for home protection in a zombie apocalypse meme.

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    16points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should have the treadmills close to the house hurl the zombies to the back of the crowd so they have to start again. "Brains...whoaaa...thump."

    0
    0points
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    #13

    Cute pan with animal face meme showing a humorous conversation about buying a pan, entertaining meme content.

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    15points
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    #14

    Funny meme comparing a garden hose and a hose with a tiny hat, entertaining meme for meme lovers.

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    15points
    POST
    srinivasans avatar
    Srinivasan S
    Srinivasan S
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't show this to DJT. He will send ICE

    11
    11points
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    #15

    Small unusual bug on a hand with caption, shared as a funny meme related to entertaining memes to function properly.

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    15points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Humorous meme showing cows with white stripes matching a road sign, highlighting entertaining meme content for fun.

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    15points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where Oreo ice cream comes from.

    5
    5points
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    #17

    Young boy and middle-aged man looking up at a passing helicopter, illustrating meme humor for entertaining memes.

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    15points
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    #18

    Close-up of a person with a meme about a website for posting wishes and receiving anonymous gifts, entertaining meme content.

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    14points
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    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s called only fans

    5
    5points
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    #19

    Unique green outdoor bench with curved design and table labeled entertaining memes for meme lovers to function properly.

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    14points
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    #20

    A narrow, triangular house in a park setting illustrating memes to function properly with humor.

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    13points
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    #21

    Surprised cat meme illustrating funny moments for those who need memes to function properly and stay entertained.

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    13points
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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm afraid I still think it's funny when I have a dental appointment at 2:30 (tooth hurty).

    10
    10points
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    #22

    Man eating a sandwich at the airport, illustrating memes about spending money while trying to save on flights.

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    13points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    16 "+" 6 = 10,so he's still good!...

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Smartphone with cracked screen pierced by a bullet, illustrating memes for those who need memes to function properly.

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    12points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a lifesaver to me...

    4
    4points
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    #24

    Two dogs, one black and one white, standing close together outdoors in a funny entertaining memes image about light and black holes.

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    12points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Light thinks it travels faster than anything but it is wrong. No matter how fast light travels, it finds the darkness has always got there first, and is waiting for it.” ~ Terry Pratchett, Reaper Man

    10
    10points
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    #25

    Comparison meme showing a whole lemon labeled lemon and a peeled lemon labeled Lemoff, for entertaining meme lovers.

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    12points
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    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is the first time I have seen a lemon completely peeled

    8
    8points
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    #26

    A humorous meme showing a poorly filled brick wall hole, illustrating memes to function properly in difficult situations.

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    11points
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    #27

    Person in a hoodie looking confused at a red flag on a field, humorous meme for entertaining meme lovers online.

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    11points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Atleast she is trying to understand.

    2
    2points
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    #28

    Two brown bears side by side with text illustrating a humorous meme using the word Bears and the letter B.

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    11points
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    #29

    Person in glasses wearing a gray hoodie with a meme about creative usernames and entertaining memes.

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    11points
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    #30

    Microscopic view of cells with humorous meme text about humans inventing microscopes to find small cells.

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    11points
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    #31

    Man eating sandwich with meme text about liking every person’s Instagram story, showcasing entertaining memes for social media fans.

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    10points
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    #32

    Young man showing difference in responses when helping mom versus dad, relatable meme about family and entertaining content

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    10points
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    #33

    White car humorously parked vertically on street at night with meme text about parallel and perpendicular parking fails.

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    10points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. If every parking lot was like this they would not have to take up nearly as much space.

    2
    2points
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    #34

    Burnt eggs in a pot with a spoon, illustrating cooking fail meme related to entertaining memes you might need to function.

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    10points
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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My SIL cooks eggs in a pan like that

    2
    2points
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    #35

    Underwater sea mine with pun text about bad puns, relating to memes you need to function properly and entertaining humor.

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    10points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very funny. A real blast.

    5
    5points
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    #36

    Escalator with a wishing well on it, illustrating a meme about how memes help people function properly.

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    9points
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    #37

    Two men labeled backstreet boys and algebra teacher shaking hands with text tell me Y, a humorous meme about memes.

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    9points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ain't nothing but an hard 8?"

    6
    6points
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    #38

    Two raw steaks on a wooden cutting board resembling the shape of rare shoes in entertaining meme format.

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    9points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meatloafers?

    14
    14points
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    #39

    Multiple road signs with arrows pointing right along a rural road, a meme showing excessive signage humor related to memes.

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    9points
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    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need this in Ohio for my mom. When she's the passenger!

    1
    1point
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    #40

    A snake coiled inside a computer case with keyboard and mouse, humorously linked to Python coding memes.

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    8points
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    someassemblyrequired50 avatar
    Edward Loopyderm
    Edward Loopyderm
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uninstall. It won't run. Got no legs.

    7
    7points
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    #41

    Young woman with thoughtful expression, meme about math teacher saying subtraction is adding negative numbers, entertaining memes topic.

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    8points
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    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's also no division you're just multiplying by the reciprocal

    5
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    #42

    Young woman reacting in shock to reading on a tablet, relating to memes for entertainment and study frustration.

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    7points
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    #43

    Black dog with a funny expression in a kitchen meme about waiting for dinner, related to entertaining memes to function properly.

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    7points
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    #44

    Meme showing childhood dream to be like Vegeta contrasted with current reality, highlighting entertaining meme culture.

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    7points
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    #45

    Man in casual clothes puzzled by a car parked inside a shopping mall, capturing entertaining meme content.

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    6points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's from ikea. They assemble it in the mall. Look underneath for the Allen wrenches they usually leave behind.

    3
    3points
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    #46

    Woman reacting to spilled water on iPad with molecular model on screen in a meme for entertaining memes need.

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    6points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slowly pick it up and put it back in your cup.

    1
    1point
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    #47

    Young woman reacts with surprise and shock while looking at laptop, relatable meme for those who need memes to function properly.

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    5points
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    michaelmartinez_8 avatar
    Michael Martinez
    Michael Martinez
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same chick from #23. Can tell by her basic white girl hairstyle

    0
    0points
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    #48

    Young woman smiling confidently with text about ignoring advice, representing memes to function properly and entertaining content.

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    5points
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    #49

    Young man smiling in front of a tiled wall with a meme about exams and needing memes to function properly.

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    4points
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    #50

    Teen standing on beach during sunset with text meme about sun setting on the wrong side, entertaining memes theme.

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    4points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing ruins a vacation more than this...

    0
    0points
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    #51

    Woman standing near subway entrance looking at phone, representing memes to function properly with GPS humor.

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    4points
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    #52

    Famous Shakespeare meme variations showing blurred, steady, shaking, disappearing, and wide-eyed faces in a humorous style.

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    4points
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    #53

    Harry Potter meme comparing movie portrayal with book text, highlighting entertaining differences for meme lovers.

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    4points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did they really not capitalize his surname in the books?

    3
    3points
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    #54

    Young man in a car reflecting on a meme about skipping classes in school versus college, entertaining meme content.

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    3points
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    #55

    Person wearing sunglasses in a car with meme text about the hypothalamus at the center of the mind, entertaining meme content.

    sarcasticforyou Report

    3points
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    #56

    Young woman flipping hair outside with text about mom in a bad mood, meme illustrating entertaining memes to function properly.

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    3points
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    #57

    Young woman covering her mouth with hand, reacting to a math meme about logarithms, highlighting entertaining memes.

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    2points
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    michaelmartinez_8 avatar
    Michael Martinez
    Michael Martinez
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh look 23 and 48 finally changed their hairstyle

    0
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