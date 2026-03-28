ADVERTISEMENT

Memes make the world go round. Or was it love..? Nevertheless, if we only had love and no memes, wouldn't the world be much, much bleaker? People say that it's important to find the beauty in small things. But I'll raise you one better: it's perhaps even more important to find humor in the everyday and the insignificant.

That's why Bored Panda is bringing you your daily dose of memes. Courtesy of the Instagram page "Sarcastic For You," here are some funny pics that are equal parts relatable, chaotic, and humorous. Scroll down and let us know your favorites in the comments!

More info: Instagram