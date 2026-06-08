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The best kind of apologies are always those made with sincere emotion and meaningful actions, rather than just empty words. That’s why if people are forced to say sorry, or only do it to get likes on social media, it makes the whole thing come across as fake.

That’s what happened when a teen ended up accidentally scraping her neighbor’s car, only to have her mom force her to apologize to him on camera. This obviously put the man in an uncomfortable position, and he refused to be a part of the woman’s staged content.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: rantaimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that his neighbor’s 16-year-old daughter accidentally scraped his car, and that since it was an easy thing to fix, he didn’t make her pay anything

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Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The teen apologized to the man for her mistake, but her mom insisted that she be even more sincere by making him a cake as a peace offering

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The problem is that when the teen came over with the cake, her mom was filming the whole apology and trying to direct her and the guy on what to do for the video

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Image credits: Tuniya_Hn

Since the poster was feeling quite uncomfortable, he refused to be in the video, which angered the older woman, and she acted coldly toward him after that

The poster shared that his neighbor’s 16-year-old daughter accidentally scratched his car with her bike. She obviously didn’t mean to damage his vehicle and was extremely apologetic to him. As a result, the man decided not to press charges or require the teen to pay for the damage, since it was an easy fix.

Usually, when someone has dinged a person’s car like this, insurance experts advise collecting photographic evidence of the incident before doing anything else. It’s also important to speak with the other party involved and gather their contact details to coordinate any necessary repairs and related payments.

In this case, since the poster was being so kind to the teen, she made sure to apologize to him. Unfortunately, her mom got involved and made it seem like her daughter had to do much more to repent for her actions. That’s why the mother told the poster that simply apologizing wasn’t enough and that they’d bake a cake to give him as a peace offering.

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Many parents might feel their children need to show remorse whenever they do something wrong, but forcing them to do so might not be the right approach. According to parenting professionals, this may actually make the kids feel shame, and it won’t be the best way to teach them about empathy or kindness.

Image credits: koldunova_anna / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster obviously assumed that his neighbor and her daughter would only come over to his house to apologize and give him cake, but he was sorely mistaken. When he opened the door, he noticed that the mom was filming the entire scene and directing her teen about what to say to him.

Some adults might think it’s okay to record their children for content and likes like this, but research shows it can have a negative impact on kids. This is because social media can be filled with hateful comments or put folks in a comparison mindset, which can be confusing and overwhelming for a growing mind.

It’s clear that the teen was quite uncomfortable with her mom filming the interaction, and that she was probably doing it only because she was being forced. That’s why the man confronted his neighbor and refused to be a part of the video, even though she tried to explain that it was just a way to teach her daughter a lesson.

Unfortunately, the poster’s refusal ruined his friendship with his neighbor, and she didn’t even say hello to him whenever she saw him after that. Despite this, it’s probably good that he didn’t show his face in the video, or else he might have been pulled into some random drama that he wouldn’t even want to be a part of.

What would you have done if you were in the man’s shoes? Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

Folks bashed the mom for forcing her daughter to apologize and trying to film the interaction for social media validation