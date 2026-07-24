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Alvin Juano, the creator of The Square Comics, turns the everyday struggles of adult life into something surprisingly funny. Through his simple characters, square-shaped people, and talking animals, the Indonesian artist explores everything from work stress and anxiety to relationships, money problems, and the little frustrations we all experience.

The artist shared with Bored Panda in the past that what started as a way of coping during a difficult period in his own life eventually grew into a popular comic series followed by hundreds of thousands of people online. His minimalist style keeps the focus on the jokes and stories, while his sharp observations about modern life make each comic feel familiar, honest, and often a little too relatable.

Scroll down to enjoy the newest batch of The Square Comics and see why Alvin’s simple drawings have connected with such a large audience.

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