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Alvin Juano, the creator of The Square Comics, turns the everyday struggles of adult life into something surprisingly funny. Through his simple characters, square-shaped people, and talking animals, the Indonesian artist explores everything from work stress and anxiety to relationships, money problems, and the little frustrations we all experience.

The artist shared with Bored Panda in the past that what started as a way of coping during a difficult period in his own life eventually grew into a popular comic series followed by hundreds of thousands of people online. His minimalist style keeps the focus on the jokes and stories, while his sharp observations about modern life make each comic feel familiar, honest, and often a little too relatable.

Scroll down to enjoy the newest batch of The Square Comics and see why Alvin’s simple drawings have connected with such a large audience.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny comics depicting human communication, dog communication, and a global communication breakdown.

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    #2

    Humorous comic showing a person wanting a pet then a grandchild, making people laugh at common complaints.

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    #3

    Artist Made Comics: A man and woman meet on a dating site, do date stuff, then the woman says she's not looking to date in this comic.

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    #4

    A comic about a couple who dont love each other but decide to have kids instead of divorce, a funny comic.

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    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you have pictures of my parents??

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    #5

    Artist Made Comics: A man is encouraged to open up and show who he is inside, revealing a 'Complete Mess' of thoughts, making funny comics.

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    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aka, "Just be yourself".

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    #6

    A comic depicting a person discovering that free will comes with a high cost, making new comics relatable.

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    #7

    A comic strip about funny new comics, showing a person overthinking while spending time alone.

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    #8

    A comic illustrating a person choosing to follow their passion 'later', making a relatable humorous comic.

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    #9

    A comic strip about a person explaining why they don't have kids, listing reasons like not ready and can't afford.

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    #10

    Artist Made Comics: A man initially fears Sadness, represented by a wave, but later surfs on it with wine, illustrating coping with complaints.

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    #11

    New comics with a bird and a worm, illustrating the early bird gets the worm phrase.

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    #12

    Artist made comic depicting Earth as unique, then patient zero, making people laugh at complaints.

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    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had a "critical error" at work the other day. Systems were crashing. I reported it and was immediately pulled into this big meeting with all the IT people. I was asked back to back questions, then told to leave but don't touch anything. I felt like Patient Zero.

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    #13

    A comic strip about funny new comics, showing a character turning trauma into personality.

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    #14

    A comic strip about funny new comics, showing a green dinosaur evolving into a chicken.

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    #15

    A comic showing a person complaining about their life, then choosing the 'complains' road instead of 'do something,' reflecting new comics and humor.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Artist made comics: A character finding a box labeled 'DENIAL' as the solution to every problem, making you laugh.

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    #17

    A comic depicting a person feeling empty, then filling their heart with alcohol, food, and games, a humorous comic.

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    #18

    A comic featuring a hamster dying of boredom after being shown kids photos, a funny comic.

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    #19

    A comic showing a tadpole becoming a frog like its dad, despite claiming otherwise, in a humorous comic.

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    #20

    Artist Made Comics: A brain tells a man Don't be heartbroken, plenty of fish in the sea, revealing Bots, Cheaters, Red Flags, and Flings.

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    #21

    Comics showing an anglerfish's perspective on its evolving friends and its own perfection.

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    #22

    Comics illustrating the brain's dual role in keeping us alive and making us complain about life.

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    #23

    Funny comic about feeling tired and opening a door to reveal depression, making people laugh.

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    #24

    New comic featuring a starfish, starfruit, and a sun, making people laugh at common things.

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    #25

    A new comic illustrating failure and self-criticism, designed to make people laugh about complaints.

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    #26

    A comic strip about funny new comics, showing colored pencils and their child.

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    #27

    A humorous comic showing a person sending and receiving 'I love you' texts, only to be blocked the next day. New comics capture modern dating woes.

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    #28

    A comic showing a person trying to fix a hole in their heart with therapy, only to fill it with food. New comics on coping mechanisms.

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    #29

    A comic strip about funny new comics, showing an adult rewarded with perpetual tiredness.

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    #30

    A comic depicting a person struggling with life options. Their brain suggests picking the one they hate the least, showing new comics and everyday complaints.

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    #31

    A comic illustrating a person facing a problem. The brain suggests solving it, but the heart panics and runs, creating relatable new comics.

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    #32

    A comic showing a goldfish being promoted from a small bowl to a larger tank, humorously depicting new comics and common complaints.

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    #33

    A comic about a person and their brain. The brain asks the person to list things that bring joy. The person struggles to think of anything, highlighting new comics and relatable humor.

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    #34

    Artist made comics: A cartoon illustrating life's balance between negatives and positives, with a character adding positives for a laugh.

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    #35

    Artist made comics: A cloud introducing itself, being mistaken for a car and a cow, leading to an existential crisis for a laugh.

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    #36

    Comics that make you laugh about a person feeling sad for a fish in a bowl, then absorbed in their phone.

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    #37

    New comics illustrating a person following dreams, encountering a small obstacle, and giving up due to doubts.

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    #38

    Relatable comics about a person working hard when young, then experiencing burnout with an apple labeled Burnout.

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    #39

    Humorous comics depicting a small fish chasing light, only to be eaten by a larger fish.

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    #40

    A comic strip about trusting the process for good things, but finding only disappointment, a funny comic.

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    #41

    A comic showing a person choosing coffee over sleep, humorously depicting common complaints.

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    #42

    A comic depicting a person taking the first step towards a goal, only to find the goal is just have a goal, a funny comic.

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    #43

    A comic with a fly and turtle discussing life and time, a humorous take on common complaints.

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    #44

    A comic showing a small plant becoming a strong cactus after hardship, illustrating a funny take on resilience.

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    #45

    Artist comics: A character asks how to find love and is told to love themselves first, leading them to become a narcissist.

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    #46

    Artist comics: A character initially sees life's possibilities, then experiences decision paralysis, goes with the flow, and ends up regretting it.

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    #47

    Artist comics: A character gives a dog its favorite toy, the dog takes it, then ignores it after it's thrown.

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    #48

    Artist comics: A character starts dating, develops feelings, imagines a future, then realizes they are the side piece.

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    #49

    A comic strip about the journey of life versus the destination, showing a person facing a fiery path.

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    #50

    A comic strip about a fish getting gills to breathe in water while a dolphin living in water just gets good luck.

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    #51

    Artist Made Comics: A man vows Never Again after hurting himself, but believes others won't do it again, highlighting humorous complaints.

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    #52

    Comics about fixing sadness with food, shows, and alcohol.

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    #53

    A comic illustrating a small sapling being protected by a larger tree, which later wilts. These new comics offer a sad take on life.

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    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When parents over-shelter their children:

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    #54

    A comic strip where a person follows their heart, only to be led to a flag labeled 'Depression.' These new comics explore difficult emotions.

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    #55

    Artist made comics: A tree lamenting a bird that broke its walls down, realizing the bird just likes breaking walls, for a laugh.

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    #56

    Artist made comics: Various reasons to exercise, including being healthy, happy, and living longer than an ex, for a laugh.

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    #57

    Funny comics showing a person getting mad, stepping back, and realizing nothing matters, we're all dying.

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    #58

    Artist comics: A character tries to name a cow, but the cow only says moo, leading to the character naming it cow.

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    #59

    A comic strip about a leaf making food and saying it will never be laid off, then falling from the tree.

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    #60

    A comic strip explaining that everything happens for a reason, often due to ones own actions causing things to go wrong.

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