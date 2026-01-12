ADVERTISEMENT

Alvin Juano, the creator of "The Square Comics," has built a massive following by turning the quiet chaos of adulthood into sharp, darkly funny strips. Using simple square characters and talking animals, his comics tackle anxiety, burnout, bills, and emotional lows with humor that feels uncomfortably accurate yet strangely comforting.

What started as a personal coping mechanism during a difficult period in his life has grown into a visual diary that resonates with hundreds of thousands of people. Drawing from both personal struggles and everyday observations, Alvin highlights the small ironies of modern life, proving that even our most stressful or depressing moments can feel a little lighter when seen through the right lens.

#1

Darkly funny comic panel showing a person asking the universe for a sign about adulthood struggles and receiving depression.

    #2

    Comic strip showing a character facing a door labeled always tired and discovering overthinking behind it, depicting adulthood struggle.

    #3

    Darkly funny comic panels illustrate nature’s resilience and the subtle struggles of adulthood with bees and tortoises.

    #4

    Darkly funny comic showing water adapting to shapes, humorously illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a simple cartoon style.

    #5

    Darkly funny comic showing a character fixing sadness with alcohol, food, and shows, capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    #6

    Darkly funny comic showing a character being advised by a life cloud about trusting and letting guard down.

    #7

    Comic strip showing a man discovering denial as the solution, illustrating the darkly funny struggle of adulthood in comics.

    #8

    Darkly funny comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood through a humorous take on forming trauma bonds.

    #9

    Darkly funny comic panels showing the struggle of adulthood with smiling character and anxious brain interaction.

    #10

    Comic showing a person struggling with a problem while their brain sarcastically refuses to help, illustrating adulthood struggles.

    #11

    Darkly funny comic shows the struggle of adulthood with a tired character who can’t stay productive despite waking up early.

    #12

    Comic strip showing a tired and anxious character expressing the struggle of adulthood and need for coffee.

    #13

    Yellow fish comic illustrating adulthood struggles with self-awareness and low self-esteem in a darkly funny style.

    #14

    Darkly funny comic showing the struggle of adulthood with work stress and bills looming over a person on their laptop.

    #15

    Darkly funny comic showing a calm dog friend and a person emotionally constipated, capturing adulthood struggles.

    #16

    Darkly funny comic showing the struggle of adulthood through a tree losing its fruit to a character labeled life.

    #17

    Comic showing budgeting struggle with salary divided into rent, food, and things I don’t need, capturing adulthood challenges.

    #18

    Darkly funny comic showing a meteor aiming for the moon but missing and flying past a dinosaur capturing adulthood struggles.

    #19

    Darkly funny comic showing a character guided by a talking heart at a crossroad labeled analysis paralysis.

    #20

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with free will limited by high costs blocking desired actions.

    #21

    Comic strip showing a worm seeking purpose, then being used by a bird, illustrating darkly funny comics about adulthood struggles.

    #22

    Comic panel with a character affirming it’s okay to spend the day doing nothing, highlighting adulthood struggles humor.

    #23

    Darkly funny comic strip showing the struggle of adulthood through a character's change from sad to a functioning alcoholic.

    #24

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a character humorously turning issues into their personality like a donut.

    #25

    Comic strip showing the ongoing struggle of adulthood with goals and procrastination in a darkly funny style.

    #26

    Yellow fish walking on land in darkly funny comics illustrating the struggle of adulthood with simple illustrations.

    #27

    Comic strip showing a sad tree dealing with fire and falling leaves, highlighting darkly funny comics about adulthood struggles.

    #28

    Comic strip showing a character planting and later enjoying a tree full of apples, capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    #29

    Darkly funny comic strip showing a dog appreciating humans while a chicken glares, capturing the struggle of adulthood humor.

    #30

    Darkly funny comic showing birds debating having kids to avoid loneliness in adulthood’s struggle.

    #31

    Darkly funny comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with social interaction and avoiding hanging out.

    #32

    Darkly funny comic panels showing a penguin and bear struggling with cold weather, capturing the humor of adulthood struggles.

    #33

    Darkly funny comic showing a coffin with a face and a person working inside, capturing adulthood struggles humorously.

    #34

    Darkly funny comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a character confused about life and a supportive dog.

    #35

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a worm and cloud about growing at your own pace and life not a competition.

    #36

    Comic strip showing a character happily finding a treasure chest labeled social validation, capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    #37

    Darkly funny comic showing a character’s brain encouraging to believe in yourself before humorously suggesting to give up.

    #38

    Cartoon comic illustrating the unreliable brain creating fake memories, capturing the struggle of adulthood in a darkly funny way.

