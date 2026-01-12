ADVERTISEMENT

Alvin Juano, the creator of "The Square Comics," has built a massive following by turning the quiet chaos of adulthood into sharp, darkly funny strips. Using simple square characters and talking animals, his comics tackle anxiety, burnout, bills, and emotional lows with humor that feels uncomfortably accurate yet strangely comforting.

What started as a personal coping mechanism during a difficult period in his life has grown into a visual diary that resonates with hundreds of thousands of people. Drawing from both personal struggles and everyday observations, Alvin highlights the small ironies of modern life, proving that even our most stressful or depressing moments can feel a little lighter when seen through the right lens.

