Alvin Juano, the Indonesian comic artist behind The Square Comics, has captured the chaotic humor of modern life with his simple, square-shaped characters and talking animals. With over 640k followers on Instagram, his bite-sized comics turn everyday struggles—anxiety, depressive thoughts, paying bills, and the grind of adulthood—into darkly funny, relatable stories that both amuse and resonate.

Through his minimalist style, Alvin transforms the pressures of growing up, working hard, and navigating life’s small ironies into comics that are both sharp and therapeutic. Each comic shows the weirdness of adult life and reminds us that even tough moments can feel a little lighter with some humor.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com