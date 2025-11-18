100 Darkly Funny Comics That Perfectly Capture The Struggle Of Adulthood (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Alvin Juano, the Indonesian comic artist behind The Square Comics, has captured the chaotic humor of modern life with his simple, square-shaped characters and talking animals. With over 640k followers on Instagram, his bite-sized comics turn everyday struggles—anxiety, depressive thoughts, paying bills, and the grind of adulthood—into darkly funny, relatable stories that both amuse and resonate.
Through his minimalist style, Alvin transforms the pressures of growing up, working hard, and navigating life’s small ironies into comics that are both sharp and therapeutic. Each comic shows the weirdness of adult life and reminds us that even tough moments can feel a little lighter with some humor.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Alvin started The Square Comics in 2014 during a particularly low point in his life. “I was doing so badly at school that I was almost kicked out of the course. It was one of the lowest periods of my life and I needed something to get out of the funk. Creating funny drawings was it,” he shared. What began as a personal outlet quickly grew into a hit online, with fans drawn to his dark, honest humor and the surprising twists in every strip.
He draws inspiration from both personal experiences and everyday observations. “It's a mix of both, from challenges I faced and observations I made while people-watching. Mostly, I try to highlight the small ironies in daily life (e.g. dog being happy when a human stays the whole day when the human is sick). In a way, the comics are my form of therapy and diary,” Alvin explained. This approach allows him to turn even anxious or depressing moments into something relatable and funny.
I used to have a saying. "If you're feeling depressed, don't let it concern you. It's a lot better than feeling nothing."
The simplicity of his art is intentional. “I started doodling in school and gravitated towards simple drawing work because of how quickly the teachers were going through the pages. I think it also helps to draw focus to the story and humor. It's a lot easier to draw,” he said. From square-shaped people to talking animals, his characters are minimalistic but full of personality, perfectly fitting the short, punchy format of his comics.
Alvin’s creative process is a mix of routine and spontaneity. “Usually, before I sleep, I’d try to think of things that could be funny and write them in a notebook/phone. The next day, I’ll pick out the ones that I find interesting and work on them. I’ll then show a sketch of the strip to my friends and see what they think. If they don’t find it funny, I’ll work on it further or scrap it. But, if I think it’s funny and they don’t, I’ll ignore them and post it,” he explained. Even when ideas come at random, he captures them, showing that inspiration can strike anytime—even while juggling the demands of adult life.