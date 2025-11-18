ADVERTISEMENT

Alvin Juano, the Indonesian comic artist behind The Square Comics, has captured the chaotic humor of modern life with his simple, square-shaped characters and talking animals. With over 640k followers on Instagram, his bite-sized comics turn everyday struggles—anxiety, depressive thoughts, paying bills, and the grind of adulthood—into darkly funny, relatable stories that both amuse and resonate.

Through his minimalist style, Alvin transforms the pressures of growing up, working hard, and navigating life’s small ironies into comics that are both sharp and therapeutic. Each comic shows the weirdness of adult life and reminds us that even tough moments can feel a little lighter with some humor.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic panel humorously capturing the struggle of adulthood with darkly funny moments about going out and staying inside.

thesquarecomics Report

4points
POST

Alvin started The Square Comics in 2014 during a particularly low point in his life. “I was doing so badly at school that I was almost kicked out of the course. It was one of the lowest periods of my life and I needed something to get out of the funk. Creating funny drawings was it,” he shared. What began as a personal outlet quickly grew into a hit online, with fans drawn to his dark, honest humor and the surprising twists in every strip.
RELATED:
    #2

    Darkly funny comic showing the struggle of adulthood with work, life, and the weight of bills in a simple four-panel style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #3

    Comic panels showing a character’s heart with a hole, fixed by therapy, then healed with food in a darkly funny adulthood comic.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    He draws inspiration from both personal experiences and everyday observations. “It's a mix of both, from challenges I faced and observations I made while people-watching. Mostly, I try to highlight the small ironies in daily life (e.g. dog being happy when a human stays the whole day when the human is sick). In a way, the comics are my form of therapy and diary,” Alvin explained. This approach allows him to turn even anxious or depressing moments into something relatable and funny.
    #4

    Darkly funny comic shows a character pleading with the universe for relief, capturing the humor in adulthood struggles.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to have a saying. "If you're feeling depressed, don't let it concern you. It's a lot better than feeling nothing."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    Cartoon brain character humorously depicting the struggle of adulthood and existential crisis in a darkly funny comic.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST

    The simplicity of his art is intentional. “I started doodling in school and gravitated towards simple drawing work because of how quickly the teachers were going through the pages. I think it also helps to draw focus to the story and humor. It's a lot easier to draw,” he said. From square-shaped people to talking animals, his characters are minimalistic but full of personality, perfectly fitting the short, punchy format of his comics.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic strip showing a darkly funny moment capturing the struggle of adulthood with humor about life and loss.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #7

    Darkly funny comic showing struggle of adulthood with commitment issues and unresolved trauma in four simple panels.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST

    Alvin’s creative process is a mix of routine and spontaneity. “Usually, before I sleep, I’d try to think of things that could be funny and write them in a notebook/phone. The next day, I’ll pick out the ones that I find interesting and work on them. I’ll then show a sketch of the strip to my friends and see what they think. If they don’t find it funny, I’ll work on it further or scrap it. But, if I think it’s funny and they don’t, I’ll ignore them and post it,” he explained. Even when ideas come at random, he captures them, showing that inspiration can strike anytime—even while juggling the demands of adult life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a character spending me-time but ending up overthinking alone.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Darkly funny comic shows character dealing with sadness through constant distraction, capturing the struggle of adulthood humor.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #10

    Darkly funny comic panels featuring a talking apple capturing the struggle of adulthood with humor and wit.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Darkly funny comic showing a dog falling to rock bottom and a person sitting sadly, capturing adulthood struggles.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Blue bird comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with debt holding it back, in darkly funny comics style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #13

    Comic strip showing the struggle of adulthood with a character choosing to complain instead of doing something.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Darkly funny comic illustrating starfish, starfruit, and the star, capturing the struggle of adulthood humorously.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Comic strip showing a cheetah, fish, and turtle humorously portraying the struggle of adulthood with darkly funny comics.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #16

    Darkly funny comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a character lost in the journey of life, featuring simple cartoon panels.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being lost is the first real step towards being found.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #17

    Comic strip showing a character humorously illustrating the struggle of adulthood with social media and online bots.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Darkly funny comic showing a person briefly reuniting with joy on a green couch, capturing adulthood struggles.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon brain humorously illustrating how it stores countless but mostly useless information, darkly funny comics about adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Comic panels showing a character leaving for work and leaving their feelings behind, darkly funny comics on adulthood struggles.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Darkly funny comic showing a brain’s contradictory struggle to keep the character alive while urging risky behavior.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Comic strip showing darkly funny struggle of adulthood with a character turning a cookie into a house and facing a mortgage bill.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Darkly funny comic showing fish evolving into adults using laptops, capturing the struggle of adulthood with humor.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Darkly funny comic showing different characters united by the struggle of adulthood and shared microplastics inside them.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Darkly funny comic showing scars as reminders of battles, capturing the struggle of adulthood with humor and simple illustrations.

    thesquarecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with parents always seeing their child as a baby in darkly funny style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood as a roller coaster with ups and downs, capturing darkly funny moments.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Cartoon donuts humorously illustrating the struggle of adulthood with backache, midlife crisis, and bills in a darkly funny comic panel.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never seen a donut bu‍tt before.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with darkly funny take on hard work and rewards across generations.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    Darkly funny comic showing the struggle of adulthood with awkward friendship moments in a simple cartoon style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Darkly funny comic showing a character trying to fill the void with a star, capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Comic showing coffee cup encouraging a tired adult, illustrating darkly funny comics about the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Darkly funny comic featuring a brain illustrating the struggle and meaninglessness of adulthood life challenges.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Cartoon comic illustrating adulthood struggle as a character fills a jar labeled worries, darkly funny comics about life challenges.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Darkly funny comic showing the struggle of adulthood with brain focusing only on death despite life's possibilities.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Darkly funny comic showing a character using coffee to stay productive while dealing with adulthood struggles.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Darkly funny comic showing a character humorously expressing the struggle of adulthood needing coffee over sleep.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Comic strip illustrating the struggle of adulthood with darkly funny themes of sadness turning into depression.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Comic strip showing a character battling tiredness and a brain that mocks the struggle with adulthood and laziness.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Darkly funny comic shows the struggle of adulthood with alone time, thoughts, and unsettling reality.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Darkly funny comic showing a character using humor to cope with childhood trauma, highlighting the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Darkly funny comic showing a chair introducing itself and facing an existential crisis, capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Comic strip showing a character receiving a gift labeled life, revealing friends, love, hobbies, and struggle with adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Darkly funny comic showing a dog claiming to be wild then adopting a person, capturing the struggle of adulthood humor.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Comic showing a character struggling with problems choosing between solving them or making them part of personality in adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Darkly funny comic shows characters discussing failure and falling, highlighting the struggle of adulthood with humor.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Darkly funny comic showing adulthood struggles with doubts and self-sabotage through a simple four-panel illustration.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Darkly funny comic showing the struggle of adulthood with a character facing a giant step labeled stop procrastinating.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Darkly funny comic strip showing the struggle of a dog needing to pee and a person refusing to let it outside.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Comic showing two sides of a brain with a darkly funny twist, capturing the struggle of adulthood and self-deception.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Comic showing the struggle of adulthood with a character excited to be an adult but reliving childhood while watching TV.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Darkly funny comic shows dogs discussing human struggles with cost of living in adulthood through humor.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Comic strip illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a darkly funny take on work, labor fruits, and burnout.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Darkly funny comic showing cartoon character facing growing work and office politics struggles at a job.

    thesquarecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Darkly funny comic showing the struggle of adulthood using a seesaw to balance negatives and positives.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Darkly funny comic showing the struggle of adulthood through changing drinking preferences from clubs to bars to just alcohol.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    Comic strips depicting a character using a time machine, capturing the darkly funny struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    Darkly funny comic panels featuring a hamburger and banana humorously capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    Comic showing Earth holding life and releasing yellow smoke labeled bills, debt, existential crisis, and anxiety, depicting adulthood struggle.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    Heart and brain comic illustrating darkly funny struggle of adulthood with emotions evolving from sadness to indifference.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Comic strip showing a stressed flower facing anxiety, uncertainty, and high living costs, capturing adult struggles darkly and humorously.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Comic strip of a character unpacking a box filled with tangled scribbles, illustrating the struggle of adulthood humor.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Green dinosaur character reacts to a meteor with anxiety and acceptance in a darkly funny comic about adulthood struggles.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    Darkly funny comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with questions about life's purpose and work frustration.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    A darkly funny comic showing a goldfish promoted from a small bowl to a larger tank, capturing adulthood struggle.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    Darkly funny comic with cartoon hamsters humorously capturing the struggle of adulthood and boredom.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    Darkly funny comic showing a worker bee dreaming of becoming queen, then facing the harsh reality of adulthood struggle.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    Comic panel showing a character humorously illustrating the struggle of adulthood as a perfectionist and procrastinator.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    Darkly funny comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with independence, purpose, and workaholic themes.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    Comic panels showing a small plant and rock discussing obstacles, illustrating darkly funny comics about the struggles of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    Comic strip illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a character refusing to do a task after being told.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Cartoon showing the struggle of adulthood with a character constantly worrying even when doing nothing.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Comic strip showing darkly funny moment about parent and baby mouse with expressions capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Darkly funny comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with fleeting joy and sudden drops in happiness.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Darkly funny comic showing a brain telling a character to take charge while life boat sinks in water.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Cartoon showing the struggle of adulthood with a mountain of tasks and small motivation to do them in a darkly funny comic style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with dark humor about success, life’s journey, and inevitable death.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    Comic strip showing a darkly funny adult struggle where one character says they are tired just from existing.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Comic depicting unresolved issues turned into distraction, illustrating the darkly funny struggle of adulthood in a simple cartoon style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    Darkly funny comic showing a struggling flower and a bee suggesting adulthood challenges like having kids.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #81

    Darkly funny comic showing a starfish without a brain humorously placed in senior management, capturing adulthood struggles.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    Cartoon style comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with darkly funny mental health and personality quirks.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #83

    Comic strip showing Earth happily claiming to be the only planet with life, then burning, darkly funny adult struggle.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #84

    Darkly funny comic panels showing a grumpy fish finding peace with a friend, capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #85

    Darkly funny comic illustrating adulthood struggle with large family tree resembling a pyramid scheme, humor on kids and family growth.

    thesquarecomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #86

    Darkly funny comic featuring a turtle and snail illustrating the struggle of adulthood with patience and moving on.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #87

    Comic strip showing a cloud character talking to fish and dolphin, humorously capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #88

    Comic illustrating adulthood struggle with a honeybee and tortoise, highlighting dark humor about life and productivity.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #89

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with anxiety contrasted to childhood imaginary friends in a darkly funny style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #90

    Darkly funny comic showing a character learning from failure with humor, capturing the struggle of adulthood in four panels.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #91

    Darkly funny comic showing a person motivated by their brain but overwhelmed by the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Darkly funny comic panels showing animals' exaggerated reactions when attacked, capturing humor in adulthood struggles.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #93

    Darkly funny comic showing three adults sharing their life struggles, highlighting the humor and challenges of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #94

    Comic panels showing a child with imaginary friends and an adult facing imaginary problems, depicting the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #95

    Darkly funny comic showing otters with life partners and tortoises single for life, capturing the struggle of adulthood.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #96

    Comic strip illustrating the struggle of adulthood with dark humor about needing me-time but feeling lonely for years.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #97

    Darkly funny comic showing a character’s struggle with self-image and adulthood’s harsh judgments.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #98

    Comic illustrating the struggle of adulthood with a funny comparison of knowledge and number of friends in a bar chart style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #99

    Cartoon comic showing a durian, pineapple, and banana illustrating darkly funny struggles with protection and vulnerability.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST
    #100

    Darkly funny comic showing adulthood struggles, losing youth but gaining backaches in a simple cartoon style.

    thesquarecomics Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!