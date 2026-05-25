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One of the most annoying things in the world is dealing with entitled people. They are selfish, put their needs above yours, want to be seen as special, and get mad when you enforce even the most basic boundaries. Getting told “no” is a mind-melting experience for them.

A man opened up online about how his toxic sister, who used to bully him and make his life a living hell, went nuclear because he did not take her daughter on an expensive Disney cruise. Instead, he chose to take his beloved adoptive daughter. Read on for the full story, and to see how the internet reacted to the family drama.

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Entitled family members can be a nightmare to deal with. They might even try to control your finances

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)

This man revealed how his toxic and narcissistic sister flipped out when she learned who he was taking on an expensive Disney cruise

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Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Diego F. Parra/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EkatEsaelpe

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People who have an entitled mindset are narcissistic, selfish, and believe they are superior to everyone else. They want special privileges without deserving them

Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

In a nutshell, people who have a sense of entitlement fundamentally believe that you, other people, and the world all ‘owe’ them something. These narcissistic individuals believe that they should get special treatment, even though they have done nothing to actually deserve it.

In this particular case, the post author’s sister believes that her daughter should be prioritized over his daughter. This reeks of entitled behavior. Not only is the sister suggesting that her brother’s adoptive child is less deserving of the Disney cruise, but she is also implying that she gets to decide what others do with their savings. It’s the sort of behavior that leaves a bitter taste in your mouth.

Entitled individuals tend to see themselves as superior to others, and this has a direct negative impact on their relationships with other people. “When you believe you’re entitled to better treatment than others or that the rules don’t apply to you, you’re more likely to suffer in the long term,” WebMD warns.

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People who have adopted an entitlement mentality tend to have more conflicts in relationships and experience more unhappiness, disappointment, and depression. What’s more, this same mindset can harm your career, too. Sure, if you’re confident, you can land leadership roles. However, if you’re not a team player and keep making selfish decisions, you will have a very tough time at work.

Entitlement tends to lead to unmet expectations and then even more entitlement. Thankfully, you can take specific steps to grow into a kinder, more respectful person

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Ironically, entitlement leads to more entitlement. Namely, entitled people are vulnerable to unmet expectations. When their expectations aren’t met, they become disappointed and get angry. In that distress, they reassure themselves that they deserve everything they have ever wanted. The result? Even more entitlement.

Overcoming your sense of entitlement won’t happen overnight. It’s a long process. You need to give yourself some patience and grace if you’re trying to change your narcissistic tendencies. The first step is developing at least a kernel of self-awareness about how your behavior affects your social environment. The best antidotes to entitled, narcissistic behavior are practicing gratitude, humility, respect, empathy, and taking responsibility for your actions.

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Meanwhile, Verywell Mind emphasizes the importance of recognizing that the world does not, in fact, owe you anything. It is a harsh truth, but one that we all need to remind ourselves of every now and then. “Life is unfair and it’s your job to make the best of what you get in life, not to complain about what you deserve but don’t have.”

Something else that can help you climb out of your entitlement mentality is to give to others without expectations (for example, by volunteering) and to learn to distinguish between your wants and your needs. “People with a sense of entitlement have a problem distinguishing between needs and wants. This makes it very difficult to make healthy, sound decisions since you constantly want more than you need.”

What would you have done if you were in the author’s shoes and your sibling tried to guilt-trip you over doing something nice for your kid, but not for her child? How do you push back against entitlement and people who ignore your boundaries? Share your insights and advice with all the other readers in the comments.

The story started going viral, and the author shared more context in the comments

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Quite a few readers were shocked by the sister’s behavior. Here’s their perspective on the family drama

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