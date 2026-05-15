Righteous internet users spilled the tea about the most morally disgusting, despicable, and devastating things that they have witnessed other people do. Scroll down to read their stories about the very worst parts of human behavior. They are a stark reminder that morality, ethics, and social standards must be protected from impulsive and selfish villains.

Ethical behavior is what keeps society and civilization running. Despite this, there are plenty of genuinely awful people out there whose greed, lies, and desire to hurt others make you lose faith in humanity. They are as close to evil as you can get.

#1 My grandpa had a recent stroke, and my grandparents had been like second parents to us. My little brother smashed a truck into my grandpa's gated compound and robbed him with a buddy. Everyone knew it was him and he never said goodbye to my grandpa in the months before he passed away of cancer or apologized. He tried to call my sister at his funeral for money and yelled at her from jail. None of us speak to him anymore.

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There is an important distinction that you need to keep in mind when you think about behavior that goes against moral, ethical, and social norms. Immoral and amoral behavior are not the same. The former, immoral behavior, means that the person who breaks rules and laws knows that they are doing something wrong. The latter, amoral behavior, means that someone or something has no sense of morality or simply does not care about things like right or wrong. ADVERTISEMENT So, for example, corrupt politicians, robbers, con artists, and that friend of yours from college who pretended to have cancer so they could trick people into donating massive amounts of money to them are all immoral. However, natural disasters, predators in the wild, malicious computer programs, and small children who don’t (yet) have an understanding of ethics are amoral.

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#2 This girl I went to high school with faked cancer and received around 90k in donations. This was around a decade ago. She disappeared off the radar and one day popped up on social media where everyone called her out on it. The account was up for maybe a day or two before it was deleted.

#3 Friend’s drug addict mom stole his identity when he was like 2 yrs old and trashed his credit so she could get high. She also gave him congenital Hep C and he’ll need a liver transplant by the time he’s 35.

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You could argue that truly evil individuals are those who are immoral (they know they are behaving wrongly) and intentionally aim to harm others, instead of ‘just’ gunning for personal gain. They enjoy causing chaos and destruction. On the flip side, something like a wolf stalking and cornering a helpless sheep, while hurtful, cannot be considered evil. The wolf is acting according to its nature, hunting to eat. ADVERTISEMENT And yet, despite the world having so many immoral individuals, you will also find plenty of altruistic people, behaving in kind ways without expecting anything in return. Sure, being kind can make you feel happy and improve your reputation in the community, but at the end of the day, it demands that you sacrifice more than you get.

#4 My brother tried selling his then 6-year-old daughter to pay for drugs.



My mother spent every last penny she had paying to defend him in court.

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#5 Two people I went to school with stole their parents business, defrauded them. It left parents homeless. The dad got sick, couldn’t afford healthcare and passed away soon after. Children still living the high life not [caring].

#6 Guy left his wife and 4 year old son for a younger woman. Had 2 kids with her and forgot about the first. Did it again with a third woman, another 2 kids, effectively abandoning the second 2. Eventually divorced from the third just before catching several federal wire fraud and money laundering charges for a "crypto hedge fund" he started and bilked several people out of about 5 mil.

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Some altruistic folks simply want to help others. Others feel the call of duty, loyalty, or their faith, which drives their altruism. It is vital that you remind yourself that, due to negativity bias, humans focus more on negative than positive news. There are kind, altruistic people out there, not just evil, selfish villains who make you feel sick to your very soul. At the end of the day, it falls to each of us to inspire others with our actions and call out those who violate the social contract with their unethical plans. The world changes incrementally, for better or for worse.

#7 When I was a kid, a family member was into breeding pit bulls. Not sure why. One day, they wanted to go look at a potential breeding male. The dog was huge. Looked more like a Corso. It was also really vicious. It was likely to attack anybody who entered the enclosure. As to prove a point, they threw a cat in there with it. I was around 10 or 11 at the time. I still think about that day, wishing I had the power to do something.

#8 I saw 2 older men dragging a drunk woman down the road while she was screaming. I wound up getting in the way and when they asked who I was she said I was her boyfriend. They were pretty upset when the cops showed up. I’m pretty sure I know what would have happened, I’m glad I was there to help.



Edit:



Back in 2021 I was station in Okinawa with the Marine corps. I was on leave staying in my girlfriend’s (now wife’s) apartment. She was mad at me (don’t remember why) so I went to 7/11 alone to get some snacks and on the way back in an alley, right outside the apartment I saw it. The people involved were local nationals, I heard her yelling “stop” in Japanese. I just yelled across the street in Japanese “are you okay” she said no (obviously).



The guys were trying to figure out who I was, that’s when she said I was her boyfriend. One of the dudes kind of got me separate from the woman, yelling something (my Japanese was trash at the time) at me. The other guy was still trying to get the Lady to go with him down the road. I called my girlfriend (at the time) to call the cops and come down.



There was no fight, the guys were also intoxicated. The guy grabbed both of my wrists at one point and his glasses fell off and I just bent down and handed them to him.



When the cops showed up (which was in minutes), they all ran over trying to stop me. My (now) wife set it straight, then they asked if I hit any of the men (I assume they were trying to arrest me).



I don’t think anything happened to the men (no proof, and nothing really happened), the woman thanked me and (I can’t remember) she either got a taxi or just went back to the main road and walked home (it was in Naha so she probably lived nearby).



I told my Snco because in case something did come about it (like testifying in court), he said he’d write me up for a Nam for it and never did. I’m still salty about it.

#9 The vultures that start to circle when a senior member of the family is nearing death. Barely hear from them for years but suddenly they’re coming out of the woodwork preaching how much they love said person and blah blah blah. Makes me sick.

Which of these morally disgusting stories made you feel so icky that you think even your soul could use a shower? What, realistically, do you think could help these immoral individuals see the errors of their ways, make amends, and grow into genuinely good, kind, ethical members of society? What are the most immoral, horrible things that you’ve ever witnessed someone do? What happened to those people? If you feel like sharing some of the worst parts of humanity that you’ve personally seen, you can do so in the comments.

#10 A mum told me that it was better for her child to die pure than to live on contaminated by vaccines. She said this while her child was in hospital dying of vaccine preventable illness, that has been rarely seen since the 50's. She got her wish.

#11 My grandpa got dementia really early in his life, a long with that he also had schizophrenia. Before I elaborate I would like to mention that if you don't have any experience with dementia please understand that wanting your loved one to pass sooner rather than later is a sentiment that comes from love and compassion.



My grandma is a very strange person and she insisted on keeping my grandpa alive as long as she could because "she wasn't ready to be a widow yet". She kept him going for years and had surgeries done to install a feeding tube when he couldn't eat anymore, pushed him through multiple bouts of pneumonia, starved him, he would "fall" in weird ways, she would eat his food in the nursing home, and she would piss of the staff of the nursing homes every where they went. He couldn't recognize anyone and he was scared all the time. Eventually he couldn't walk either so he'd lay in bed scared and curled up from muscle issues.



When COVID rolled along my grandma insisted it was fake and wouldn't take precautions. We warned her but she kept going places without her mask and not social distancing. My grandpa got COVID and passed away from it. She refused to let anyone remove his body from their home(he was on hospice and no longer in nursing homes). After a few nebulizer treatments she realized he was really gone but continued to keep him there for hours because she "wanted to see his eyes cloud over". She gave us updates until she finally let them remove him.



I was young when I saw all of this and I knew how wrong it was. Eventually I got to a point where I wished he would pass because his life seemed so miserable and he was in so much pain. I used to feel guilty for thinking that but I'm convinced that it would have been a mercy if she let him pass sooner.

#12 Found out my second roommate was using his youth group as a way to meet underage girls and would bring them to our place when I wasn't home, I found out because he tried to get my younger sister (15 at the time, he would have been 20) to come over.

#13 My younger siblings and I were all split up by CPS when we were young. My 11 year old little sister had scoliosis and needed two rods put in her back. Her foster parents completely abandoned her for days at the hospital. When they finally brought her home they nailed a wooden block above her bed to pick herself up with if she needed anything because they just bailed again. I still cry over this.

#14 My wife was diagnosed with cancer and after a year long fight, passed away on her 34th birthday.





She had been friends with a girl for years, and lost a lot of friends sticking up for her when the group had turned against her.





When she heard the diagnosis, she promised to be there "until the end". A couple of weeks of no contact later, and my wife receives an A3 envelope in the mail. Inside, is items tied to their friendship (lockets and the like), and a letter explaining how she could not be friends any more.





I can understand everyone experiences trauma/grief differently, but everything she did went way beyond what would be reasonable.





Many months later, I heard through a mutual friend that she had ended another friendship, accusing that third person of neglecting my wife in her time of need. Some serious projection going on there.





That's #1 for sure.

#15 My sister was 13 when I was given custody of her, and in a rage my mother told CPS that I lived with a strange man who had an unnatural interest in my sister. It almost worked the way she intended.



My husband, who had known and helped care for my sister since she was 9, had to go to therapy to process what my Mom accused him of after we were audited and interviewed and our entire relationship was autopsied. My sister had to go to therapy to process my Mom in general. They (my husband and sister) had to go to therapy together to repair the damage the accusations had caused to their relationship.



My husband is a loving, caring and safe person. My sister has been my baby since I was 9 - my Mom made overnight feedings my responsibility because she had to work, and my sister just became my job from there. I got custodial guardianship when I was 14 so I could register her for school, because my Mom wouldn't because she was drunk and depressed. I moved out at 16 and tried to take my sister-child with me, but that meant my Mom would have lost the child support. So, she fought me for years (while abusing my sister financially, mentally, emotionally and occasionally physically) to keep her.



I fought from 16 to age 21 to get her back. Eventually, the government sided with me.



My Mom spiraled hard. She tried quite a few increasingly crazy things that just cemented the decision. So, going after my husband was the only way she knew how to get back at me, because my record was clean otherwise because I'm not a crazy narcissist.



I'm in my 30s now. My sister finished growing up with us, graduated from highschool with full scholarships and is now living her own life with her own apartment and her own cat. We are very proud of her. She comes home a few times a month and basically empties our pantry for her own, like any other kid. She comes home for Yule, expects us to address her cat as our grandcat and calls me whenever she needs her Mom. I get flowers and an apology that I beg her to stop giving every Mother's Day.



I don't know what my mother is doing these days, but whatever it is, it's far from us and we're all better for it.

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#16 [Jerks] scalping baby formula when it was short during Covid.



My wife would text me saying there was baby formula at which ever store and could I try there on the way home. The number of times some [jerk] would be in there with a shopping cart full, wiping out the entire inventory, enraged me.



If they hadn’t already checked out yet I would grab two out of their cart. They always yelled about it and threatened but none of them actually physically tried to stop me. But that’s pretty much only an option for me because I’m a big dude. I can’t imagine many women being co for table doing that to a random guy in the store.



I think people who do that with PS5s, etc are [jerks] who I don’t respect at all.



But people who do that with things like baby formula are horrendous monsters.

#17 I see this so often but it grosses me out - usually a very wealthy business/person in a position to create a deal with someone who is in need or a smaller business, and then either creating a contract that extracts the majority of the value bc they have leverage (eg paying less than fair price bc the person is desperate) or screwing that person because they can.



It’s accepted as “smart business” but really it’s just gross wealth hoarding.

#18 I know of a girl whose boyfriend cheated on her with her own mother. It wasn't a one time thing, they were routinely hooking up.

#19 Men defending men who do harm women.

#20 My friends mom would send him out to shoplift for her and beat the hell out of him if he got caught.

#21 Defending people in the Epstein files.

#22 My friend’s husband drained their savings accounts and retirement investment accounts to buy bitcoin. Turned out he gave a scammer over $600 grand and lost everything they had to their name including their house. He did all of that behind her back. Most disgusting human I’ve ever met!

#23 Enrich themselves and self-aggrandize themselves while being in leadership at a public charity.

#24 My aunt stole the trust fund for my disabled single-parent mother. When she passed away when I was 12, the remaining balance was supposed to be put into a trust for me when I was 18. I never saw a penny of it. She also has recently been stealing from my grandmother who was placed in her care - I don't understand why my family continues to allow her control over financial assets when she's nothing but thief!

#25 I was the only black kid at a white private school in Mississippi. There were multiple times when a fellow classmate’s parents would get angry at their child for inviting me to things after school because their parents grew up during Jim Crow, so black kids being around white kids was still a culture shock to them.



Now, as an adult, I am terrified that an adult human being can have so much hatred for a skin color that even the sight of a small child with the wrong skin color makes them feel rage and hatred. I will never forget the look in their eyes when they saw me. Changed my life forever, it was so traumatizing. It took me years to overcome the agoraphobia that came after. It’s hard to leave your house when you know people hate you that much simply by looking at you.

#26 A guy I worked with asked his wife, who was dying of cancer and in in-home hospice care if he could move his girlfriend into the house “so she can get to know the kids”.

#27 Someone I know found out after 9 years and 2 kids (8 and 5 y.o) that they were not his children.



I couldn't fathom it as an outsider, cannot imagine what the guy must have felt. Luckily he had a new beautiful family when i found about this.

#28 Once I was outside playing baseball during gym class and the biggest bully in school took an aluminum bat and beat this huge turtle until his shell cracked and almost fell off. Then he pick it up and threw in into the water treatment pool. It was all over before anyone could do anything. Never seen anything so mean spirited and needlessly cruel in my life.

#29 My mother-in-law does not like her youngest son's wife. Amazon came to deliver medicine to his wife for their daughter(mother-in-laws grandchild!). My mother-in-law opened the door and the driver said he had to leave the medicine with someone. She stood at the door thinking and the amazon driver was trying to hand her the medicine, but she said "no, I'm not taking it". The driver was pleading with her to take it because he would have to return it and she would have to reorder. This is in nyc where traffic is horrible and packages get stolen like crazy. She said "i don't care. I'm not taking it for her". All she had to do was take the package from him. She refused it only because it was for the daughter-in-law who she doesn't like. This was recorded on ring cam.

#30 I saw my uncle steal money from my grandpa that was meant for a surgery for my cousin.

#31 Before Disney introduced DAS, they had a disability accommodation system called the Guest Assistance Card (GAC). After a short interview at Guest Relations, families could sometimes receive immediate access to attractions through alternate entrances.



My now-ex girlfriend proudly told me how she and her husband used their completely healthy son to scam the system multiple times. They instructed him not to speak, wear noise-cancelling earmuffs, stare at a handheld game, and nod his head so they could falsely claim he was autistic and get a GAC for the whole family.



The part that disgusted me most was how proud she sounded telling the story. Her husband was a lawyer, they were wealthy, and they flew from another country to Disney repeatedly while abusing a program meant for families genuinely struggling with disabilities.



That story honestly changed how I saw her. Later I noticed other morally questionable behavior too, and eventually I ended the relationship because I realized our values were fundamentally different.

#32 Probably a tie between two things my sister’s done:



1. Lied about a suicide attempt. My, at the time, girlfriend called me hysterically crying because she “found out” my sister was in the hospital for attempting suicide. I was like “What on Earth are you talking about? She’s in her room.” I had to FaceTime my girlfriend and show her my perfectly fine sister laying in her bed watching TV. Turns out, my sister stole an image from Google of the POV of a woman with the same skin tone laying in a hospital bed and posted it on Facebook.



2. After finding out #1, I looked deeper into Facebook and saw she had been selling pink hair bows for cheerleaders with the driving reason being because our grandmother was a survivor of breast cancer. Neither of our grandmothers have had breast cancer.



Mind you this was during the early stages of Facebook when most parents/adults weren’t really on it yet so to this day, so no one in my family knows she did these things except me.

#33 After 9 years of marriage, my husband came to me out of the blue wanting a divorce. I begged for therapy and a trial separation, to which he agreed. We worked with the therapist to create rules for the separation, including that we wouldn't be dating other people. I met up with a mutual friend during the separation and found out that my now ex had gone on a date with this friend's nanny who was 10 years younger than us. I was shocked and mentioned that we'd agreed to not date others during the separation. My friend looked confused and said, "oh, well he said those were *your* rules that he never agreed to..." Felt like I'd been punched in the gut. Later, another mutual friend told me my ex had admitted to sleeping with the nanny. Worst time of my life. 10 years on and I'm now married to an incredible partner. Looking back, I can see I missed a multitude of red flags with my ex.

#34 I used to hang out with a lot of US Army SF guys....





One of them (and enlisted guy that was also married) slept with his CO's wife....admitted it to me and a buddy when confronted (the wife told our then-girlfriends who then told us)....





It's not just the marital infidelity at issue - obviously those are high-trust jobs that come with extreme stress levels.... blowing up two marriages while doing that to a guy who has to place that level of trust in you is about as bad as it gets to me.

#35 Years ago I found out the GoFundMe I started for a child’s cancer treatments was used for breast implants. I had spent months raising money for my friend’s nephew’s cancer bills. When I checked in a year later my friend told me that her nephew was in remission but that the donated money went towards breast implants for the mom. The excuse was that the mom was "depressed” from her son’s cancer and thought new breasts would help make her feel better.



My friend said all this to me with a straight face as if it made complete sense to misuse donations intended for cancer treatments to buy someone a set of new breasts. Needless to say we aren’t friends anymore. And yes, I did verify that the kid had cancer so that part was at least true.

#36 A hook up picked me up from town to go back to hers one night. She lived about 10 mins away. When we got to hers, her 2 year old son was there in the living room alone. She'd literally left him there on his own to come and pick me up.

#37 The company i worked for spent $750k refurbishing the interiors of their two jets. They sent the planes back because different people had hand stitched the leather seats and the owner wanted all stitching to be perfectly uniform.





The same year they saved $750k by kicking long term employees off their self-funded health insurance because they had hit the max lifetime limit (pre-ACA).

#38 Had a suicide jumper at work. Guy didn't die right away but broke his legs and idk what else. Was still concious and tried to get up. (I saw this reviewing security footage after the fact) a guy walked past him that worked in our building. Guy was on the phone looked down at the jumper who was bleeding and reaching out to him begging for help. Guy walked 2 feet from him, looked at him but then walked past carrying on his conversation returned to his work and told no one what was happening.

#39 My older brother sexually abusing me for 11 years and when i finally confronted him about it when i was 23 he told me in Islam “It’s Gods Will” and i broke down crying.

#40 I've seen a lot of crazy [stuff] and known a lot of crazy people, I could probably make a whole series of posts about it, but this is one that's stuck with me for a while



When I was a teenager I volunteered at the local humane society. There was one guy that had the same shifts as me and he seemed pretty cool, he was super sweet with the dogs and was always very kind to me.



One day we got a delivery and went outside to help haul it in when an opossum came trotting around the corner. It didn't see us at first but when it did it froze and just started hissing at us. I thought it was silly so I just went "sorry buddy" and picked up a box, but the guy and this opossum were locked in a staring contest.



He looked at me, looked at the opossum, then stomped on it's head. To this day I'll be having a completely pleasant time until the crunch that stomp made randomly pops into my head, it's genuinely one of the worst things I've ever heard.



When I asked him why the hell he did that he just looked at me like I was the weird one and said "I mean, why not? Who cares" and just went back to grabbing boxes.



It was insane to me that this dude who had seemed perfectly nice and was always so sweet to the shelter animals could do something so messed up and act like it was no big deal. Completely changed my opinion of him. It kinda opened my eyes to how many people genuinely don't care about anything that isn't a dog or a cat and helped push me to pursue zoology. If I can get a single person to care about animals then I'm happy.

#41 My mother-in-law refused a bleeding-edge cancer trial for my father-in-law, because she didn't want to have to deal with him in a wheelchair. She also had him sign a new will on a day where she had texted my wife that he had not been responsive for days. We didn't know this at the time, but when she probated the estate and the will became part of public record we were able to match the signature date with the texts messages.



The final part was taking him home from the hospital, without home care, because it would have been too costly. The estate was finalized at $18 million plus. We are both convinced she indirectly causes suffering and may have been the direct cause of his death. She also started dating one of his friends within months.

#42 Coworker was at McDonald's for lunch and the wait time for getting food was long. He only had 30 minutes for lunch so he just took someone elses order and left. Never looked at him the same again.

#43 Start a war and kill thousands just to manipulate the stock market and make billions.

#44 That one video of a girl in Bosnia purposely throwing puppies into a river whilst laughing.



Even after being identified, shamed, and ridiculed by the likes of 4Chan hackers, she still had the gall to show no remorse for it.

#45 Grad school classmate of mine was working on a large project with an undergrad assistant a decade younger than him. One day he confided in me that he was thinking about trying to sleep with her when the project was over. I told him I thought it was a bad idea, and he reacted negatively to that. A few months later another classmate told me he’d had the exact same conversation with him around that time and told him that he also thought it was a bad idea. Came to find out that at the time he told us he was “thinking about it” he’d already been [sleeping] this girl for weeks, along with another undergrad and one of our classmates.

#46 I used to work for a medical records company in a regulatory capacity and there had been a rule that lawyers working for nonprofits helping abuse victims would get records for free.



We had a new director of operations show up and she starts showboating during a meeting about how we’re “leaving money on the table.” “They’re getting paid, why shouldn’t we?!”



I fired back, “So you want to work for a company where some abused child can’t get justice because you want $20? How are you going to explain that to our customers when that lawyer tells them that we’re holding up the case?”



I had already been looking for a new job, but my search ramped up after that.

#47 My high school boyfriend was showing me around his parents yard. We came to find an animal trap, which he said he was there to check. It was empty. I asked “what kind of animals are you trapping? Where do you take them after they’re caught?” He told me he shoots them with a BB gun until they die. Then he told me the last animal in the trap was a dog, someone’s pet beagle, and he felt bad after killing it because it took so long. I will never ever get over that, even though I didn’t see it myself. Yes I dumped that redneck.

#48 My ex husband cheated on me. Two weeks later I had a heart attack and spent three days in hospital. Two days after getting home he brought his affair partner into our home and slept with her on a mattress on the floor of our lounge room while I recovered in our granny flat. When I told her she wasn’t welcome in my home she smiled at me and came back a further 5 times to spend more nights with him. He has told me that our children love her more than me and is actively trying to replace me as their mother with the new woman.

#49 I once worked with an old guy who told me he had to go back to work after retiring because he gave his son access to his money under the pretense he would invest his savings for him and then stole all of his money.

#50 I was working retail downtown and a couple was there buying video games and telling me how cps (child protective services) just took their kids away because there was no food in the house.

#51 I work in healthcare. I once had a dying patient’s family member tell me that we couldn’t let their “loved one” die yet because their social security check wouldn’t come in for 10 more days. These people wanted to keep their suffering grandma artificially alive for 10 more days so that they could cash her $800 check from the government.

#52 CEO of a company laid off an entire department (around a couple hundred people) and took home a 24 million dollar bonus that year. You don't deserve bonuses if you're potentially ruining peoples lives to do so. After laying off internal tech support departments there's an outage almost every week and it's pissing employees and customers off because of how often regular service is interrupted. It's absolutely embarrassing.

#53 A lad in my village died. When most of the village were at the funeral, a local [jerk] burgled the grieving mother’s house.

#54 My brother's wife filed for divorce after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer. She said it was adversely affecting her nephews, who were in their mid-20s. She was in health care. Thankfully he has a strong support system and is a 12 year survivor.

#55 Stomped a dove to death. I punched the dude in the face.

#56 A girl I know made it her goal to bully a younger woman at work into quitting. I learned about it while I was in the middle of my court case with my own work bully that turned my life inside out.



“There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.”

#57 Morning of my high school graduation. Mom brought me and my sibling to the school and my stepfather met us there in a separate vehicle. Everyone was joyful, happy, proud.





When we got home, stepfather 's switch completely flipped- told me that I had to go wash the maggoty trash cans before I was allowed to change out of my Graduation dress because apparently I'd "not set the lid on tight enough and maggots got in". Once done I went up to my room to change because our family was arriving for my graduation after- party. When i got to my room I saw that after we had left, he had "cleaned my room" : which means he stripped everything off/under the bed, off the walls, out of the closet, dumped all my drawers etc- everything into a big pile on the floor and then said i had to clean it all up before I was allowed to attend my own graduation party. This was a semi regular thing my parents did, but i guess bc it was a "special day" my mom was pissed and let me join my own celebration party before I finished cleaning it up. I think she was just embarrassed that the extended family saw what he'd done, everyone waiting around awkwardly downstairs for me to be allowed to join my own party.





Why did he strip my room in the first place?

In my excitement for my graduation I'd made the mistake of leaving a single sock on my bedroom floor. F****r smiled the entire time knowing what was waiting for me at home.





This isn't the most egregious thing but it's pretty high on my "happened to me" list.

#58 Waiting tables, I had two parents order meals. When their children (both elementary school aged) tried to order, they said, “no, you’ll share with us.” When I brought the food, the parents ate first while the children watched. After a while, with about a 1/4 of the meal on the plates left, they slid their plates to their children. The whole time the parents ate, the kids sat there with this sad look on their face. This was 1998 or 99- no smart phones. Hell, no cell phones.

#59 Watching someone be intentionally cruel to a person who clearly couldn’t defend themselves just because they knew there’d be no consequences. Nothing makes someone uglier faster than enjoying another person’s helplessness.

#60 I know a woman who got pregnant by a guy at work, hadn’t had sex with her husband in 3 months, as soon as she found out she was pregnant she hurried up and had sex with her husband and tried to lie. She then realized she could put the father on child support so she came clean to the husband, got a paternity test and got child support. Kept the kid at home with her husband and 3 other kids. All the while leaving the kid at home with the husband to go on trips with the work-baby-daddy (while going after him for child support).

#61 This woman abused her 5-year-old daughter to death. She was convicted and sent to prison. After she was released, she went and desecrated her daughter's grave because she thinks it is all her daughter's fault that she had to do time in prison.

#62 Promising a group of underprivileged 3rd graders that their full college tuitions would be paid by him, provided they graduate from high school. He has failed to achieve his goal of being a millionaire, and was unable to fulfill his promise.

#63 NYC a man was pulling trash out of the trash cans and throwing it into the river.

#64 Teachers bully neurodivergent students.

#65 I was a camp host at Lake Tahoe. I saw a woman toss a dirty diaper into the lake. Before I could get over to kick them out a group of locals took her to task.

#66 My brother and mom are estranged and have had some ugly fights in the past. While my grandma (her mom) was dying, my mom was her 24/7 caregiver. My brother refused to come over to visit, but his ex-wife would bring the kids over to see her when it was her week to watch the kids. At some point she messaged him and said “Hey, it’s none of my business but you really should go see your grandma. She’s been asking about you.” He replied with “you’re right! It’s none of your business.”



When my grandma died my family was distraught. Even before the body was taken away, my brother texts my mom. “I heard the news. I’m sorry for your loss. Please never contact me again. You shouldn’t try to manipulate my ex-wife just to guilt me into seeing you again.”



So obviously, my mom barred him from attending the funeral. Somehow he found out the date and showed up- unannounced- with his new wife and kids (all of whom he’d barred my parents from seeing). This was the same wife who had told my elderly father that she can’t wait until he’s dead. They’d been dating for a little less than a year at that point.

#67 Brother stole my dad’s ssn to pay for an extravagant wedding and honeymoon. Not the fist time he’s screwed someone over with money but this was the worst offense.

#68 I steal quarters from Aldi cart. I make well over $100k per year and am very financially comfortable. I stole so many quarters in grad school that it partially funded a trip to Australia. I have no need to continue my quarter hoarding, other than it being a cheeky little thrill that brightens up my day. Over the past decade, I have stolen well over $900 worth of quarters. I have no intention of ever stopping.



I am the Aldi quarter bandit.

#69 *gestures broadly at Israel*.

#70 Ex girlfriend- huge SJW. Teacher as well. Taught special education. Did the “good thing” of inviting over elderly neighbor who had a severe stutter for thanksgiving so he wouldn’t be alone- she was “checking all the boxes” of being a good person.



The second he actually came over she couldn’t actually stand being in the same room as him. Took every excuse to leave the room. She visibly didn’t actually want to be there. After dinner was over and he left she unloaded on how hard it was and how uncomfortable she was and how “thankful” he should have been.



I realized she was a complete complete complete phony.



She was just another phony from New Jersey. Shows you can pretend all you want, but people who pretend to be good people aren’t always good people.

#71 Watching someone be unbelievably kind to a person’s face and then immediately try to destroy their reputation the second they left the room.



That kind of calculated fake behavior honestly unsettles me more than open cruelty sometimes.

#72 Not necessarily "disgusting"...but I turned around while leaving a restaurant and saw my friend's husband pocketing the large, cash tip we had all left.

#73 Vaguely knew a guy who brought rohypnol with him on nights out and slipped them into random girls drinks. To my knowledge he didn’t attack anyone, just seemed to enjoy drugging them.



I don’t know if it’s worse that he did this, or that our mutual friend knew about it and found it funny.

#74 At a prior employer, one of the older employees had a heart attack on the job.



The owner decided to fire him that day, and say he was let go prior to the heart attack due to poor performance, to save on her insurance rates.



She (correctly) identified that this was an old school old timer who would never talk to a lawyer about it, it wasn't his style. So without insurance he simply withered away and died, unable to get the healthcare he needed and unable to get a job to provide for himself while so sickly.



I know all this because she bragged about it to me. Me and some of the other guys went to his house to beg him to sue, but he wouldn't have it. He didn't believe in it.

#75 I once witnessed a coworker at the hospital intentionally misplace a patient’s medication while claiming it was out of stock. The patient was in severe pain, and it was so frustrating seeing them suffer because of someone elses selfishness. It really put into perspective how important it is to have people in healthcare who genuinely care about others, rather than just going through the motions for a paycheck.

#76 Our neighbors left for Hawaii for 2 weeks. We lived on a dirt road in the forest, so every house with kids had some kind of fort in their back yard. So me being the curious 10 year old I was, I decided to go check out their set up. Their boy was a little older and we didn't run in the same circles. Anyway, he left for 2 weeks with a cat strung up in an iron cross. I cut him down and brought him home and loved him for a long time. My mom did tell his parents what we found, they said Not our sweet boy, he would NEVER...so yeah he ended up in prison at least once to my knowledge.