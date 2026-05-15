“Blessed Images”: 117 Soul-Healing Posts Full Of Positivity To Make Your Day A Little Better
The world needs more wholesome goodness. It's as simple and as complicated as that. Evidence suggests that we are more stressed and depressed than ever, with over a billion people worldwide suffering from a mental illness.
Social media pressure, economic uncertainty and general negativity when it comes to current events are all stealing our happiness. We can sit back and accept that, or we can try to do our bit to lift collective spirits. Today, we're choosing the latter with the help of an online community that's dedicated to taking the cursed out of blursed images.
Blessed Images showcases exactly what the name suggests. It's a wall of beautiful, heartwarming, funny and positive pictures and posts that might make even Satan smile. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones to help wash away the horrors of the past week. If you want to see Australia's oldest man knitting tiny sweaters for injured penguins, or loads of adorable animal pics, drop whatever you're doing and keep scrolling! Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
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That cat's eyes will make a "bling bling" sound when he blinks.
Do you immediately feel a bit lighter and happier after scrolling through some positive posts? That's because you just given your brain a good dose of dopamine, a "feel-good" hormone that boosts our mood. An article in Psychology Today refers to it as The Motivation Booster, explaining that it's our brain’s “reward” chemical.
Dopamine is released when you hit a goal, receive praise, or even just soak in some wholesome goodness. "It makes you feel good and encourages you to keep doing what made you feel that way in the first place," reads the site. The good news is that it doesn't have to be a "one hit wonder." Researchers have discovered that positivity can actually change how your brain works long-term.
"When we experience consistent positive emotions, our brain chemistry and even its structure can change for the better," reveals Psychology Today. Besides consuming wholesome content, there are a few other ways to better your brain so that you're happier, more optimistic and resilient.
One is to practice gratitude. Write down or reflect on the things you're grateful for every day, even the little ones. Doing this is known to boost happiness and reduce depression. "One landmark study found that people who practiced daily gratitude reported better moods, lower stress, and even improved sleep," notes the site, adding that brain scans back this up.
That's because gratitude activates the prefrontal cortex, which is the part of your brain involved in decision-making and emotional control. And remember we spoke about dopamine earlier? Well, gratitude boosts this feel-good hormone, while increasing your serotonin levels too. Serotonin, in case you're wondering, helps regulate mood and reduces anxiety.
"It's emotional stabilizer," explains Dr. Sam Goldstein, a paediatric neuroscientist and Assistant Clinical Instructor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
"If dopamine is the celebration, serotonin is the calm after the storm," says Goldstein.
You can get your daily dose of it from gratitude, meditation, exercise, and sunlight. And according to Goldstein, the more you practice gratitude, the stronger your positive neural pathways become: "It’s like building a mental muscle for optimism."
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