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The world needs more wholesome goodness. It's as simple and as complicated as that. Evidence suggests that we are more stressed and depressed than ever, with over a billion people worldwide suffering from a mental illness.

Social media pressure, economic uncertainty and general negativity when it comes to current events are all stealing our happiness. We can sit back and accept that, or we can try to do our bit to lift collective spirits. Today, we're choosing the latter with the help of an online community that's dedicated to taking the cursed out of blursed images.

Blessed Images showcases exactly what the name suggests. It's a wall of beautiful, heartwarming, funny and positive pictures and posts that might make even Satan smile. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones to help wash away the horrors of the past week. If you want to see Australia's oldest man knitting tiny sweaters for injured penguins, or loads of adorable animal pics, drop whatever you're doing and keep scrolling! Don't forget to upvote your favorites.