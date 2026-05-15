But something that might make you fantasize about being ultra-wealthy a bit less is knowing just how unrelatable rich people are. Redditors who have worked in extremely wealthy households have recently been opening up online about the most out-of-touch things they’ve witnessed. From throwing money around like it means nothing to demanding special treatment everywhere they go, these stories prove that you probably don’t want to spend time with anyone whose net worth is 10,000 times larger than yours!

Lots of people dream of being rich . Eliminating your money worries could instantly solve dozens of other problems in your life. And you’d never have to spend another Sunday doing laundry if you could just pay someone else to take care of it!

#1 I work as an art handler in a major city. Their collection consisted of antiquities, things that would usually be reserved for museums. Think 2nd century BCE vases, figurines, etc.



On the desk of the client, there was a small Athenian chalice painted in the iconic orange-figure-black-background style, developed around 500 BCE.



Inside of it was paper clips, spare change, and chewed gum.

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#2 I was a cleaner and I was paid to join the family go to their holiday home upstate and clean the holiday home while they were there. They were only there Saturday and Sunday but they wanted me to clean throughout. I changed the bed every day and cleaned up like I would do at a hotel.



When we came back, the chauffeur had a problem so they just organised a local cab company. The husband sat in the front, I sat at back with the wife. The husband started smoking. The cab driver said he could not smoke. The husband said, I'll pay you money to get the car cleaned.



The cab driver said no, if you smoke I will get a fine. The husband told the wife to pass him her (very expensive) Hermes handbag. The husband went into the bag, took out a huge pile of cash... about $1,000 and put it on the dash. He said to the driver, it's fine, I got you covered and then he started smoking!!

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#3 A friend helped look after some properties for a VERY famous individual. Dozens of employees, massive upkeep for houses nobody was ever in. Then one day they came in and found this famous person asleep on the couch. The famous person left a couple hours later. $20 million house used for a nap once.

#4 Not me but my wife



She was a nanny for a fairly wealthy family



They were actually pretty down to earth. Really nice people. Always flew commercial and the father drove an older model Volvo



But that $8M original Monet that hung on the dining room wall was something else.

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#5 Did some private cheffing of a family that had a net worth above 10 billion, their 2 dogs were cloned from the original dog who died at 18 y old. they had health issues all the time so we were required also to cut the dog food to specific grammage etc.

#6 We build (framed) a house for a Middle Eastern type guy in Corona Del Mar, California. He bought 4 smaller adjoining houses and bulldozed them. That right there has to be $8M. Anyway since this was a city street in a neighborhood there was nowhere to store Lumber or heavy equipment but on the city street and sidewalks. On more than one occasion I saw and heard him talking to Code Enforcement while writing them a check for $25,000 and telling them to come back when it ran out.

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#7 I worked for a shipwright out of Newport, RI. He had about 80 acres of gorgeous farmland in my hometown. The property was full of old stone walls which he paid two of us $20 an hour (1995 money) to keep the weeds and vines from growing over the walls. The property has a beautiful old house that was immaculate and rented out to a local judge. He also had a large barn with a beautiful Chris-Craft boat and assorted British cars all in perfect condition.



Anyway, he would pull up in a 2 wheel drive 15 year old truck looking like Jimmy Buffett, ask how much he owed us and hand us cash. It was a great summer for me.



A few years later the property next to his went up for sale. Used to be a farm as well, but someone had bought it and built a 5-6 million dollar house on it. When he bought it he hired a company to come tear down the house because he preferred the look of the farmland.

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#8 I worked for a high net worth doctor who had sold outpatient surgery centers to private equity for over $100 million. I’m a CPA and ran his family office for close to a year.



When I needed time off for my sick 11 month old, he asked why we didn’t have live in help.



But the biggest thing, and not much rattles me after 20 years of looking at crazy numbers on a screen, was the cost of owning a yacht. The boat itself was only a few million - but the captain, first mate, food, gas, repairs, cost of going through the Panama Canal was insane. In the neighborhood of $500k a year, easily. He would fly out to it to go fishing for the weekend and he didn’t even eat fish he was vegan.



In general he was fairly normal. Had emigrated from Cuba on a raft type story. But the yacht was crazy.

#9 My moms boss was taking a stroll on the beach in the hamptons and liked the house we walked past. She left a check in the mailbox for the owner and a note asking to buy the house. Long story short, she has a great Hamptons house now.

#10 After I got out of the Navy I went to Graduate school full time. I was unemployed and using the GI Bill.





My parents have a friend that owns a very successful software company and he's in the 100 million range. He's also a complete f*****g p***k.



There was a bad thunderstorm one night and he called me the next day and asked me to come clear some trees that had fallen over on his property during the storm. I needed some extra cash so I said yes. He said he would be in the area and he'd come pick me up.



He pulled up in his $100k+ Mercedes S Class that was less than a year old. He said he needed to make a stop at the Mercedes dealership on the way. I said okay.



We pull up and there is a NEW Mercedes waiting for him. We get out and move to the newer one and sit in it. I figured we are just doing a test drive or something, or he's using this as a loaner while his car is getting serviced.



The Dealership Manager (not a regular sales guy) comes to him with a clipboard and he signs a bunch of papers.



The Dealer looks at him and says "Black Card?"



My parents' friend says "Yeah, put it on the Black Card"



We drive away. It wasn't until we were a few miles down the road that I realized that he had just BOUGHT the car.



That's when I realized that ultra rich people just do things differently than us regular folks, including how they buy cars.

#11 In my previous job, the two heads of the household (collectively worth about $30 billion) were engaged in a very lengthy and protracted set of discussions for how best to stop homeless people from congregating near their compound in Hawaii. They were ruining the vibe. Some options discussed ranged from donating to political groups to influence the mayoral candidates to get someone more hardline against homelessness. Another idea was simply paying people to go and vandalize the place so badly that the people would leave. They settled on just having private security constantly patrol the area and take pictures to stir up fears that the homeless were robbing people and houses. It worked.

#12 I mentioned this on Reddit before and people didn't believe me. I worked for a billionaire for a couple years. He traveled constantly and didn't like having to deal with luggage. So he just had his assistant buy new clothes everywhere he went and threw them out when he left instead of taking them with him.

#13 In my misspent youth. I sold d***s. Primarily c*****e and w***d but also literally anything else someone wanted that I could find. Which was most things.



However I was also a terrible c*****e and h****n a****t so while I handled thousands of dollars every couple days. I was perpetually broke.



Anyway I got a DUI one night. Luckily didn’t have d***s on me and had just enough money to bail out of jail.



One of my buyers called me looking for an 8ball the next day so I go out to his house to make the sale.



This a guy a little older than me at the time. I was 21 so he’s probably very early 30s. Old money Ag family with still paying out shipping ties on the Mississippi River. I have no idea what they’re worth.



I told him then that he should find another hookup most likely. As I’m broke and can’t afford to keep myself out of jail for this f**kup. That I’ll hit him up when I’m back out and up and running and I hope he understands.



This man proceeds to tell me that he can’t afford to find someone else he trusts, gets me in a pretrial diversion program and pays for it himself to the tune of around $10k.



All because he wanted to maintain convenient access to c*****e and oxycodone.



We’re both clean now and still talk a couple times a year. Really good dude actually.

#14 I fish on a guys boat in Marlin tournaments a couple times a year. 1 of the 1st times he invited me, I asked about dates n such and mentioned "now all I need to do is find a place for the family to come stay for the week in the area"...so he says "My friend has a beach house available for around $12K a week."...which i replied, "Bud, that decimal needs to move 2 places to the left for me to afford it!". His response was cool though. "Sorry, sometimes I forget." Then gave me a number to call and mention him. Got a beach Condo for $1500 for the week, which was about 1/3rd the going rate!

#15 I dated a girl who’s grandfather is very wealthy. He purchased the penthouse above his and converted into a terrarium type of environment for his cactuses



Edit: Both cacti and cactuses work actually and are proper. If I were using it in a scientific/research/academic way I'd had written "cacti" (latin derived plural), but conversationally cactuses(standard English plural) works fine for me.

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#16 We spent probably $400k building a custom vehicle for the wife to have a mobile office. Satellite tv, internet for video calls, streaming tv or movies, armor, custom interior, lots of flights to So Cal during the building of it, etc.



We have it two weeks and the husband decides to go mountain biking. Throws dirty mountain bikes in the fully custom leather and wood interior made up like a Rolls Royce living room. Leather ripped, wood scratched, carpets with axle grease in them….disaster.



I was about to be pissed that he could be so careless but if I had his money why would I care? The minions would emerge and fix it with no financial worry to him at all.

#17 They don't like to hear helicopters, even if the helicopter is bringing sick kids to a children's hospital close by. So they try use their wealth and influence to limit the amount of life saving flights to a children's hospital that existed long before they moved in. (Google Laurelhurst and Seattle Children's Hospital).

#18 My former boss was the CEO of MySpace and Demand Media. I worked for him more recently. They had a Superbowl party at his house (next door to Dr Dre, Tom Brady, Arnold Schwarzenegger) with a bunch of different exotic animals that people could interact with.



Anyway, it started raining, so they brought the animals inside. Their hooves ended up ruining his floor, and it cost something like $30k to replace them.



The guy is the most charismatic person I've ever met, though. A really nice guy that tried doing well for his employees. And super smart. It's easy to see how he became so successful when you sit down with him for a few minutes.

#19 Not me but my wife nannied for a family back in the day. They wouldn't eat leftovers the next day no matter what it was, how good it was or how much they liked it. Imagine having a dish you actually like a lot but don't look forward to having a bit of it the next day for lunch because you always have fresh hot meals prepared for you or you just order food delivered from your favorite high end restaurants.



Also, she was once working while they hosted a dinner party in their home. She sat at and managed the kids at their table. She overheard the parents and their friends talking. One of the couple she worked for said something like, "I've wanted to try one of those dishes in a pan that people make at home but how embarrassing. What's it called? I can't remember the word". And after some going round and round they realized it was "casserole". Apparently only the poor eat casseroles and they thought it very quaint that people would cook that way, mixing everything together in a mass dish everyone gets served from.



It's not the extra cars or the vacation homes in Europe but it's the little things like this that really stand out to me. Not being willing to eat perfectly good and safe food that's less than a day old in your own home where no one is watching or judging is super weird.

#20 My friend nannied for a family that was absolutely befuddled that pasta comes dried in a box for us poors.

They’d only ever seen their personal chef make pasta by hand.

#21 Hate that I’m late to this because my entire job is working with the 1% of the 1%.



My favorite moment was at a multi billionaire’s estate (10b+ net worth), he stopped and asked me if I knew how to use one of his bathroom sinks. I thought at first he was testing me or something, but I genuinely hadn’t been on that floor, so I said “no.” He looked at me with a smirk and said “me neither.” This was his main house too.

#22 I walked into a friends of a friends apartment once and recognized a painting on the wall. I sat down, amazed that someone actually had this piece in their apartment. Then I started looking around. Everything in their place was a masterpiece. Stickley, maloof, eames. Thank goodness this was before nanny cams, or they would have a funny video of me, walking around, flipping things over and fan boying. I was surprised not to recognize the label on the dining room table and chairs, despite the style being distinctive. This was flip phone era, so I took a grainy pic and looked it up. Didn’t find anything, so the next time I came over I sled about them. They were custom Frank Lloyd wright. I couldn’t ever get comfortable, I was aware of my limbs at all times.

#23 My fiancé used to nanny for a very wealthy family. They were renewing their vows at a high end country club in Florida. She was brought along to tend to the kids at times and they let me come and paid for literally everything. Hotel, luxury rental car, room service, meals literally everything. We didn’t spend 1 dollar in 7 days and they thanked me for coming!



Anytime lol.

#24 Someone I met told me she worked as a newborn care specialist for very wealthy people. She never met them. There was a house manager on site to let her in the property and take her to the child. The previous shift’s newborn care specialist would hand her the baby. No parents around.

#25 There's a really nice cottage country near me (called the Muskokas) with $10+ million dollar places, and on the road going up north there's a decent hamburger place - nothing that special but it hits the spot and it's on the highway. Not on the water so, not accessible from cottages unless you drive.



Unless you're the guy who I watched pilot his four-seater helicopter to the park across the road. Got out with his wife and dog to go get a burger.



I passed him on the way in and really wanted to ask him what choice he made early in his life that got him to the point of flying his helicopter to a burger place, but I didn't have the nerve.

#26 Did a job, and small favour, for a Middle Eastern guy, mentioned in conversation I liked his watch, he took it off his wrist and gave it to me, wouldn’t take no for an answer. Turned out to be worth about half my annual salary.

#27 I think I read this story on reddit. Florist in a mall had a regular customer who ordered flowers several times a week. When the customer found out the florist was going to close because of expenses exceeding income they bought the ENITRE MALL and never charged the florist rent.

#28 A couple of random things...



1. I became acquainted with a big TV star. One time he's out of town and asks me to swing by his house in the Hollywood Hills to let in some workers who were dropping off a couch. Sitting on his kitchen counter was an uncashed check for $3,000,000.

2. I knew another actor, he was really big for a time in film. I'm having lunch with him and another friend at a very tony restaurant. In the middle of the meal, a guy comes over to say hello. They chat for minute or two, and then the guy leaves with bodyguards and jumps into a black SUV with two more SUVs as escorts. I say, "Who was that?" The actor doesn't even blink. "Oh, the King of Spain."

3. An ex of mine had a big job in publicity for a major studio. One time an actor, a guy known more for indies and being a character actor, had been cast in an enormous franchise. At one point, he and his wife call her demanding the studio private jet because they wanted to bring their dogs with them to a press junket in NYC and they didn't like the idea of their dogs riding with the luggage on a commercial flight.

4. Good friend of mine was a finance guy at a big investment bank. They were taking a company public. Every morning he'd go to a meeting in a boardroom at the top of a skyscraper in San Francisco. Literally packed with investment bankers and attorneys. Before the meeting could start, the tech CEO would stand in front of the room with a doctor in a white coat who would guide him through a timed regimen of supplements, vitamins, juice shots and other s**t laid out on a silver tray. During the process, which would often last 10 minutes or more, no one was allowed to speak. So all these Type A lawyers and bankers were forced to sit in silence. This CEO is one of the richest men in the world. Not Elon Musk.

#29 Old high school acquaintance became a live in chef for Miami rich n famous types. He told this particular client only ate from "the largest sized Nutella jar," which was some 40oz behemoth.



He was out doing the shopping, since they were out of the large size he got two of the ~20oz jars - and was fired for it.

#30 I used to fly corporate jets before I got on flying for a major US airline. Many rich people who own private jets will frequently broker them out to charter for people who wish to pay etc. a great way to reduce your operating costs and make money.



Often, I’d pick up overtime(contract) work that paid a minimum of $3,000/day plus expenses. This contract was for a very rich celebrity who MUST get his fish for a private event the following night from a specific company in Chile. And he needed 150lbs of it. So, I picked up the charter from the broker and was airlined in first class from my home in NY to the jet’s location in Louisiana on Thursday where I met my copilot and off we go to fly to this small town in Chile and fly it to the chef/ event in Santa Barbara.



Minus an 11h rest in this town in chile, we flew about 17hours in 2- days.



The charter cost $250,000. My expenses were $10k and $10 for the co pilot.



The fish cost $350,000 when you factor in all fishing, handling, packaging costs, customs etc.





Each package was sealed to prevent smelling or leaking.





The owners assistant met us at the airplane and tipped us each an additional $3,000 in cash.





Blows my mind.

#31 Family has a summer cabin. They get 5 brand new 4wd vehicles delivered every year to this cabin and the old ones hauled off. They can go 5+ years without ever visiting the cabin. Whether they touched the old ones or not, new cars are delivered every spring.

#32 The Dad usually has a "humble" hobby to get away from his family.



Two families come to mind. The first Dad bought a comically small tractor just so he could mow the acres of land at his country house all day and no one bothers him. The second Dad was a carpenter and would build custom wine cellars for his friends for free.

#33 I am a lawyer and have worked for some of these people. One guy got sued and was willing to pay my firm $100,000 plus a month to prove a point by continuing to fight in a lawsuit where I was able to negotiate a dismissal (no pay) for him. He was that willing and able to throw away money. But, he would also pay us with his Amex card for the points rewards. Instead of just wiring us six figures he would call my assistant and read out his credit card to get rewards points.

#34 I dont work for them. But im a field mechanic and have dealt with the company owner multiple times. His valuation is 700 million or so.



I was setting up a crusher for them on their new site. Guy pulls in with the machine running throwing small rocks ( recycling concrete gets messy and dusty ). He pulls up to us in his Bently so he doesnt need to walk. Talks to us for a few minutes about when we can really put it into production. Drives around the machine, driving through bits of metal rebar, jagged stones. Then just turns around and drives away.



Apparently hes backed into equipment multiple times doing that. Wont get out and shake your hand. Just rolls the window down, barks some questions, drives around and leaves.

#35 Their monthly fresh flowers budget was $3,000. Every week there would be floral arrangements dropped off by the florist to be placed around the home, this wasn’t even their primary home as she preferred her home in the UK and would only come to her North America for business that could not be conducted remotely.

#36 Foreign royalty living on the CA coast. They just completed a $20m home next to their main residence, for their "house staff" and armed security to stay in when they are in country.



The living quarters are what I would essentially consider barracks, and they are sequestered to the "back of the house" because the front of the house with the premium amenities, luxury finishes, view of the ocean, etc., is a pool lounge area for the royals.

#37 My sister worked for a very wealthy couple, who were very nice and down to earth, but the wife was kind of crazy.

My sister never really figured out what her beliefs were, but one thing she was really afraid of were barcodes.

She did all their groceries, everything had to be organic and ideally without any packaging. If the packing had a barcode on it, she had to put all those groceries on a “random” wooden plate in their backup kitchen to “neutralize the barcodes” 😭😭, some kind of energy thing.

This plate, which looked like a nice cutting board costs over 2500€ (I know not a lot for people like that), but how can one be so rich, yet so freakin delulu.

#38 This is prolly pretty tame but one of my clients is a billionaire and I happened to see her kids "allowances" printed out on a sheet of paper when we were meeting once.





The smallest allowance on that paper was $250,000 a year. The person receiving this allowance was a 6 month old grandchild. The childs parents allowance was 10 times that amount.





***A year!***.

#39 My boss’s wife went to Africa on vacation & I told her I had always wanted to go but the long flight scared me off. She said, “you know, I actually find the flight to Africa better than Europe because it’s soooo long, you just lie down & go to sleep.” Then realized the look on my face & followed up with, “wait, you’re not flying first class, nevermind, the flight to Africa would be awful.” She’s a very nice person & laughed at herself for the assumption but it was a bit wild to be at the income level where you forget people fly coach.

#40 I was a nanny for a brief time for an ultra-wealthy family in NYC - like a two-story penthouse overlooking Central Park, where the elevator opened directly to their house with it's own separate elevator for the two floors of the penthouse. They had another entire apartment they owned on a lower floor that was the kids "playroom."



The little boy was interested in claymation, and I was tasked with buying software and learning how to do claymation so he and I could make a movie.



So much was asked with absolutely no direction - organize the office (in what way?), buy software that is educational and that the kids will like (I've known them for a day, what would they like?), pick out a movie and restaurant for us to go to (what movie time? for the kids too? what kind of food do you like? any allergies?) , and make dinner for us (even though they had a full-time chef).



Lots of little tests that I definitely didn't pass.

#41 One of my homies worked for a friend of his (actually his ex's dad, lol) as, what I called, a "tortured gardener".



Both the guy and his father invented and held the patents for several medical devices that were used in hospitals all over the world since the 1950s; a few medical pumps, a pacemaker device or component, and something to do with one of the squiggle machines (I can't remember if it was the brain or heart one, lol).



My buddy's job was the out-of-touch thing. He was effectively a farmer/gardener for a half-acre crop of the guy's own multigenerationally cultivated no-name strain of m*******a (as in, they had been growing and smoking one strain, passed down like an heirloom).



So every year my friend would spend every weekend for a few months to go work this secret half-acre field tucked away somewhere in the hills of Appalachia. Painstakingly treat and feed and trim and do all the things to make sure every plant was perfect. Like raising 500-1,000 beautiful skunky children every year.



And every year he had to watch this guy do his harvest walkthrough, pick out 5 plants that "called to him" for harvest, and then my buddy had to cull the rest of his babies...every year.



Millions of dollars worth of the best strain I've ever had the pleasure of smoking (because homie always got to take some home), just razed, mulched, and composted while my buddy harvests a mere 20-30lbs each year for the guy's personal use.



Because, I mean, what's a few million of dirty money every year when your family pulls $10M *each month* just by maintaining a few patents?

#42 One of my friends was a caregiver for an elderly couple. Their house was like an art museum. They had bought a stack of paintings while they were on vacation that were not yet in frames, and they were bored with them already and about to throw them away. My friend was allowed to take the paintings, but she didn’t have a plan to do something with them. She just didn’t want them put in the trash.



And that’s how I ended up with ten original paintings of sites around Greece and Italy. I gave away five to my family members and I still have five left.

#43 Inspecting a client property and being told by the house manager to not step on the entry rug (you know the rug that's right inside the main door) because it was a $40k rug. I had to walk around it.

#44 Knew a guy who spent probably close to $2M to buy a 3.5 acre lot, nearly clear cut it and convert it to a private park. When it was done he threw a party there and it was up for sale shortly after.

#45 My friends dad was worth a few hundred million or maybe a billion. He was super kind. I remember once going to a store and he was like “get anything you want” me being really modest picked out one outfit. My friend was like “come on you gotta get more” I got like 2 more shirts. In hindsight I should have filled a cart! lol they were the most down to earth super rich people you could imagine.

#46 I know someone who had a Tang Dynasty Camel statue and the matching driver statues. She “fixed” the chipped foot on the camel with some household glue and a chunk of a terra cotta broken off of a generic flower pot. Said she simply enjoyed looking at what I called “Alexander Camilton” and she didn’t care about properly preserving the antiquity.

#47 Met this couple in Manila, Philippines. They told me they went out the previous night to grab dinner in Hong Kong. Private jet back later that evening.

#48 Didn’t work for them, but my now ex stepdad (he and my mom just separated) built this beautiful kitchen in one of his houses. I’m talking custom everything and top of the line appliances. Basically anyone who has somewhat of an interest in cooking would probably say it’s a dream kitchen. To put it in perspective, they spent $30k on the countertops alone.



That kitchen has been cooked in once, for scrambled eggs that I made for myself one morning. They order out every meal and don’t feel the need to cook. In fact, when I made the eggs he gave me a weird look as if I was insane for using the kitchen for anything other than to look at.

#49 A buddy of mine owns a high end house painting business. So he does a lot of these insane houses that overlook the Pacific Ocean in southern California. Last week he was telling me about one of his clients that lost the keys to a Ferrari. So it has just sat in the garage basically as a paperweight for two years. Cause the guy can't be bothered to get a new set of keys.... For his Ferrari.

#50 I'm in finance and have worked with a hand full of people with a NW over $50M. But personally I've only known one family that brings in over $50M a year. Berkley CA. The wife is an MD but stays home with the kids. They moved to Africa for 16mo to adopt one of their children. They have a mountain house that is gorgeous but uninhabited. They let us use it pretty much whenever and its stocked with everything you need including mountain bikes, kayaks, ATVs etc. The property is hundreds of acres of ponds, trails, rock walls and has various smaller cabins and yurts that are very unique throughout the property. I'm guessing 8-10 total dwellings fully furnished on the property. Great people, very generous and genuinely kind.

#51 They found a Native American burial on their land and just decided to keep the bones for themselves and store them under their bed.

#52 I went to a mutual friend's house to hang out one evening. I had been told that he was obscenely wealthy, but the home was quite modest. It was an amazing home with spectacular finishes, but it just wasn't as large as you would expect from someone with that kind of wealth. I did learn that the house was a fully "clean" home that created more energy than it used, so the extra energy it generated was given to the city. The thing that absolutely stopped me in my tracks though was in the middle of the living room, lit up by lights around it was an original Jackson Pollock painting. There was no protection around it, though I assume that there were hidden alarms.

#53 Friends wife used to work for a very wealthy Saudi oil family. Her job was to live in a very expensive Mayfair apartment and basically make sure it was ready to receive the family at all times.



Fresh flowers in every room every few days and very expensive fresh food and fruit juice delivered weekly. They had someone come and drive the 3 cars kept in the underground garage weekly and make sure they were spotless and running well.



At the end of each week she'd throw away all the flowers and use whatever food up before that got thrown away too.



Average time the family actually spent at the Mayfair apartment per year was 1 week. 2 at the most.



The other 50 weeks worth of fresh flowers and food were for nothing. All it did was saved them a few phone calls to order in stuff when they actually knew they were coming over.



She got paid very well for it too.

#54 Like a lot of folks on this thread- I was once an art seller at a gallery in a small but wealthy and touristy area. I had 2 separate customers fall in love with huge paintings that they didn't currently have a place for, and both independently said they'd "just keep it in storage until they bought a house that had room for it". Not the most out of touch thing on here, but definitely hard to wrap my head around as someone who couldn't afford a storage unit at the time, much less several houses.

#55 I was a nanny. They asked me to work on thanksgiving. I was new in the city with no plans so I was happy for the holiday pay.



I was taken to grandparents house for the big family meal. The family I worked for was well off. But grandpa was loaded. Estate rich. Owned a sports team. When I got there and was introduced I was promptly called “nanny” by everyone who actually addressed me.



Their baby and I were relegated to some room in the “maids quarters” in the basement. The parents would come in, grab baby to parade around for about ten minutes and then bring back to me.



They suddenly remembered about mid-afternoon (but only once the baby was down for his long nap!) that they had promised to give me a break and feed me. They led me to the kitchen (again behind closed doors. Very upstairs/downstairs. You get the idea) and gave me a plate of food that one of the maids had fetched for me. Not even reheated, which almost seemed hostile from that household’s staff.



It was a completely WILD experience for me coming from a southern small town. Don’t get me wrong. I was not offended - I was there to work, not socialize. But anyone I knew back home in real life would have been FLOORED and thought all of that incredibly rude. And actually, refusing to even attempt to use my name, which was told to them, WAS super rude.



It was my first introduction to the fact that rich people don’t have better manners. They just have different manners. And only to certain people.

#56 I worked for a billionaire Chinese family in northeast China. Five story home with both an elevator and a spiral staircase going up all five floors with a crystal chandelier running down the length. 10 armed security guards patrolling around the home. All food delivered to their home by semi, imported from the US.



The craziest thing was a massive aquarium in the basement which had small sharks. Sounds unreal but yep.

#57 Stealing from designers who brought racks of expensive clothes to billionaire family. Just kept the clothes and had enough security and comms teams to ensure the family never saw or heard from the designers again.

#58 There was a thread a while back with a similar theme, but about living near the ultra wealthy, and the wild things they did with their money.



One Redditor mentioned that their neighbor came over to ask if it would be okay to park some cars on their lawn because they were hosting a party and expected a lot of attendees. The Redditor agreed and was shocked to see that their lawn was dug up, resurfaced for parking, and then dug up again after the party, and resodded with some extravagantly expensive grass sod imported from the Dakotas.

#59 Buddy is property/farm manager for an ultra wealthy family. They have a boat with massive expensive outboard motors. One of the motors broke and the repairs were taking too long for him so he just bought another motor without hesitation.