For every decent, kind and self-aware human being, it seems there is another who is quite the opposite. You know the ones we're referring to.

Always ready to jump the queue, strongly believe the rules don't apply to them, expect preferential treatment and demand the best freebies. They carry the shameless belief that the world owes them something.

"Do you know who I am?!" Yes, you are E-N-T-I-T-L-E-D...

This type of behavior has become so common that some would even argue that we are in the thick of an epidemic of selfishness. Entitlement doesn't always come with a flashy sign and neon lights. Sometimes it's subtle. Either way, we are surrounded by Karens and Kevins who are so out of touch with reality that the rest of us can't help but stop and stare. But while the internet has made it even easier for these individuals to broadcast their importance, it's also given us a platform to shame them for their despicable behavior. And that's exactly what we are about to do.

Bored Panda has put together a list of blatant acts of entitlement that people have had the displeasure of witnessing. From the hilariously clueless to the downright infuriating, many might give you a good reason to double-check your faith in humanity. We also look at what causes this crazy sense of entitlement in some people. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

Scratching Your Name Into Edinburgh Castle

A person ignoring rules and etiquette by leaning over a restricted area behind a chain barrier at a stone structure.

Yes, I told the kid off and he went back to scratching. We informed the staff who called security.

danby999 Report

We are living in an age of entitlement. People parading their importance left, right and center. For all the world to see.

Whether they're jumping queues, demanding a seat at a restaurant without a reservation or going as far as asking, "Do you know who I am?!" (as if they've somehow forgotten their name), these Karens and Kevins believe they're better than everyone else. And they're convinced the the rest of humanity owes them something.

So why are some people able to be decent human beings while others live in a self-absorbed golden bubble, high up on a diamond pedestal?
    #2

    Woman Kept Covering My Screen With Her Hair During A Flight

    Passenger with long hair draped over an airplane screen showing no care about rules and etiquette on a flight.

    thekingofyoutube Report

    ianwebling avatar
    Ian Webling
    Ian Webling
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So frustrating that one can no longer bring scissors aboard a plane.

    #3

    Lady Covers Seat With “Seat Bag” - Tray Table Cannot Be Opened

    Passenger wrapped in plastic on airplane seat, showing lack of care about rules and etiquette in public transport.

    island_architect Report

    According to the experts, entitlement is a narcissistic personality trait. But this doesn't mean all entitled people are narcissists. In psychology, entitlement is referred to a “a personality trait characterized by pervasive feelings of deservingness, specialness, and exaggerated expectations.” And those with a sense of entitlement believe they deserve special treatment, certain privileges, or additional resources.

    "They typically believe that rules don’t apply to them. They think they deserve success, happiness, and respect without having to work for it and are often unwilling to acknowledge or appreciate the contributions of others," notes the Berkeley Well-Being Institute.

    And while they can define it, the experts can't always say exactly how this sense of self-importance develops. But there are a few factors that could be at play.

    For example, the environment you grew up in, the way your parents treated you, whether you solved your own problems or depended on adults to do it for you and how you were or are treated by those in charge.

    #4

    Lent Someone Money 3 Years Ago. Got Paid Back Today

    Two large bags filled with mixed coins placed on a tiled floor, illustrating disregard for rules and etiquette.

    Lent someone money 3 years ago. Got paid back today in 30 lbs of unrolled change.

    CanadianBudd Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Shakespeare’s Hamlet the character Lord Polonius (his daugther Ophelia is Hamlet’s GF) gives his son Laertes a piece of advice about financial prudence before Leaetes leaves for France, “Neither a borrower nor a lender be; for loan oft loses both itself and friend, And borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry” He also added “ To thine own self be true”.

    #5

    Vaping In Hospital Waiting Room

    Two people sitting closely in a waiting room, ignoring social distancing rules in this infuriating photo showing lack of etiquette.

    I swear, people can't go five minutes without sucking on their damn vape. Like. You're in a hospital? Already a no smoking zone, why would your raspberry surprise ultra be any different?

    I'd say it's mild because it's only the three of us in here. But it's a public space. My grandparents used to smoke, but quit after my grandpa got lung cancer, and he was in here waiting earlier. And I have my own breathing issues. You just never really know what people are walking into the waiting room with. The least you could do is go outside or just wait and smoke later.

    1/10 people would not recommend.

    Lotusflower1212 Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vaping in any enclosed public area is wrong, those things stink

    #6

    He Called Me Heartless For Not Giving Up My Vacation Days So He Could Go On A Cruise

    Infuriating photo of a coworker demanding vacation days for a cruise, showing no care about rules and etiquette.

    IntelligentCapSoftly Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would his girlfriend just randomly pay for their cruise without ensuring he has enough vacation time to go?

    Sometimes childhood trauma can pivot a perfectly decent human being into a terribly self-absorbed person. This is because they turn to entitlement as a way to cope with their emotional pain. They might even truly believe that they deserve special treatment because of all the suffering they've endured.

    And when trauma wasn't involved, an entitled person could have their parents to blame for how they now treat others. "Children who are raised by overprotective or permissive parents may be more likely to develop a sense of entitlement," explains the Berkeley site. "This is because these parenting styles may lead children to believe that they are special and deserving of special treatment, even when they have not earned it."
    #7

    Not Sure Why He Didn’t Lock The Door, But Still… Poor Gilbus

    Tweet describing a neighbor ignoring rules and etiquette by entering an apartment uninvited, causing frustration.

    Glittering_Gap_3320 Report

    #8

    Woman Sitting Next To Me On The Plane Stole My Complimentary Chocolate While I Was Asleep…

    Hands of a person holding a candy, resting on headphones placed on a lap, showing disregard for airplane etiquette.

    It’s not a big deal, but sometimes I just hate people… BE FAIR.

    Sheckelmcfeck Report

    #9

    These People Are Sitting Next To Me, Across From Their Bags

    Backpacks and personal items occupying multiple seats in an airport, showing people ignoring rules and etiquette.

    There are other people standing up with no seats. They’re not saving them, someone already asked.

    kitten451 Report

    Sometimes a sense of entitlement develops because of where someone grew up. Mary that lived in a mansion is more likely to believe the rules don't apply to her than Shannon who struggled in a shack. It's a theory that's backed up by research.

    "Studies show that people who experienced higher socioeconomic status from childhood on are more prone to feelings of entitlement," explains the Berkeley site, adding that people who came from a lower socioeconomic background in childhood but became “upwardly mobile” express gratitude for assistance they may have received.

    #10

    Graffiti Along Popular Hike

    Graffiti and writing on natural rocks showing people with no care about rules and etiquette in outdoor settings.

    Just went on a quick hike that I found somewhat close to me. Still had a great time and the water in the river is nice and clear but the graffiti on all the natural areas is a bummer to see.

    LoopySteve13 Report

    #11

    Poor Employees Had 30 Minutes To Clean An Entire Room That Looked Like This

    Empty movie theater seats littered with popcorn and trash, showing people with no care about rules and etiquette.

    This was basically how the entire theater was looking, the poor employees had 30 minutes to clean the entire thing before another Minecraft movie started in that same room. The popcorn was stomped into the carpet in some spots, I can’t imagine they get paid enough for this.

    SpirittDragonX Report

    #12

    This Guy Caused A Traffic Jam On The Highway Just To Record A Rap Video

    Man standing dangerously in traffic between cars, showing disregard for rules and etiquette on busy road.

    Marcellius-the-3rd Report

    ajmathe11 avatar
    RoRoRomantasy
    RoRoRomantasy
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The video isn't even going to be that good no matter how the music is. Plus, that's definitely illegal

    If some of the posts on this listicle make you feel seen and called out, you might struggle with a sense of entitlement. Maybe you don't care (and we understand why) but if it bothers you, here's some advice...

    Firstly, check yourself; know that it is possible to change. But only if you want to. The golden rule, according to the WebMD site, is to treat others the way you want to be treated. "Practicing gratitude and humility can help you become more responsible and considerate," notes the site.
    #13

    I Left A Towel At My Brother’s House. I Guess He Can Keep It Now

    Text message exchange showing someone offering to send a care package and another admitting to misusing a towel, highlighting rule-breaking behavior.

    Prince_Breakfast Report

    #14

    Central Park, NYC

    People sitting under a protected American Elm tree ignoring rules, showing lack of care about etiquette in public spaces.

    Gorgulax21 Report

    #15

    When You Bring Your Own Hose To Wash Your Car At Cemetery

    Man washing a blue SUV illegally parked in a cemetery, showing blatant disregard for rules and etiquette.

    He brought is own hose to attach to water line to wash his car at cemetery during father's day!! Oh and it started to rain.

    Snow-Kafe Report

    katybeggs1 avatar
    Seymoura Butts
    Seymoura Butts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since it was Fathers Day, I wonder if his dad was buried nearby and he wanted to wash his car with his dad like he did when he was a kid.

    It's also important to understand and recognize that life is not always fair. "If you’re in a situation you think is unfair, pause for a minute and think about the greater good," advises WebMD. "Is it right that because you’re paying tuition you must get a good grade? Consider how the world would look if no one else had to work for their grades."

    #16

    Neighbour Thinks I Should Be Ashamed And Embarassed Of Myself For Parking On The Street In Front Of Their Home

    Torn note left on car windshield criticizing disregard for rules and etiquette, highlighting frustration with selfish behavior.

    Ever since my mum left a note on my neighbour's car (around 4 weeks ago) asking if they could move it back as it was blocking our driveway, I've since started to get notes on my windscreen about parking on the street in front of their home.

    This is their 4th note, after I told them that I would continue to park based on availability, as it is a public space.

    There's limited parking in my street, so I sometimes need to park in front of their home. It all depends on availability, and I've been doing it for well over 6 months... So I don't know...

    The aggressive double-sided tape is what infuriates me the most. They've added more tape each time, and the messages have gotten more passive-aggressive (well, now it's more of a personal attack).

    I'm already having a rough month from burnout at work, and this was just the icing on the cake ahhhhhhhh.

    aergiaaa Report

    #17

    The Main Character

    Reddit post from r/EntitledPeople describing a rude customer ignoring rules and etiquette in a café conversation.

    LeaveInteresting3290 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I had just started working at Tim Hortons some of the regulars would say "I'll have my usual. Do you have it ready, yet?" as they came up to the counter. These people came in everyday, probably for years. I guess they thought part of my training was to memorize, from the start, all the regulars and their orders? After a short while it did get easier. We'd see them in line and their orders would be ready by the time they got to the counter. But sometimes they threw us in a loop and ordered something else, entirely, then get haughty towards us for bothering to make their same cuppa joe they have every day. Some people love their regulars. I had a hard time tolerating them.

    #18

    My Gym Buddy Thinks Its Okay To Put His Stuff On Dumbbell Rack

    Gym dumbbells arranged with a phone and AirPods placed improperly, showing a lack of care about rules and etiquette.

    snaxsyss Report

    The next nugget of advice ties in with the golden rule, and it goes a little something like this: R-E-S-P-E-C-T!

    "Use respect and kindness when interacting with others," advises WebMD. "Everyone is a human being with feelings and struggles of their own. Go easy on others. Be sympathetic to their needs."

    And finally, just as others aren't perfect, neither are you. Learn from your f-ups. "Treat failure as a learning tool," the site suggests. "Failing isn’t the end of the world. Mistakes that were made can be corrected next time. Never stop learning, and look for value in failure."

    #19

    Let My Uncle Borrow My Guitar, Had It Returned In This Condition

    Acoustic guitar with deep scratches and damage showing carelessness and disregard for rules and etiquette around instruments.

    So my uncle, who lives in another state, came to visit my town a couple of weeks ago, and was staying with my grandma. He loves to play guitar and didn’t bring his, so he asked if he could play mine while he was in town. I agreed and dropped it off there, and left it until today, after he went back home about a week and a half ago. My grandma returned it to me, and it looked like this. I immediately asked what happened to it, but she was just as shocked as I was and didn’t know, so I called my uncle. He also didn’t know, told me it didn’t look like that when he left it. I believe them, and I’m not too bothered about it, but I just wanna know what happened to it. I don’t even know what this stuff is.

    pickleball39 Report

    #20

    I Work As A Cart Pusher And People That Do This Are Annoying. Put The Damn Cart In The Slot Its Suppost To Go In, How Lazy Can You Be

    Shopping carts improperly nested outside designated area in a parking lot, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    XanderJC1 Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know which cart(s) the OP has an issue with, but if the slot is open at both ends the problem is with management thinking people will figure out that each side is supposed to be one-way.

    #21

    Missed Connecting Flight Because Entitled People Thought “All Bags Must Be Checked” Didn’t Apply To Them

    Luggage blocking airplane aisle with a crew member standing nearby, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    I was on a flight and we were already delayed because the inbound flight had mechanical issues. The gate attendants announced multiple times that “all carry on’s like duffle bags and rolling luggage must be gate checked” everyone was allowed one carry on.
    I watched as multiple people pushed by the flight attendant and say “no, it’s not a checked bag” while getting on our (tiny) airplane (note multiple had the little red tag clearly dangling off their bag.
    Well, lo and behold, after the jetway was pulled back, the flight attendants carry 5 bags up to the front during a final safety check.
    So, then we have to wait for them to bring the jetway back to the plane so they can take the five large bags and stow them under the plane. Our already 30 minute delayed flight was delayed another 30 minutes. There were multiple people that missed connecting flights, including myself. Some people literally don’t believe any rules apply to them.
    Also, just as a side note, everyone should be nicer and more respectful to flight crews and gate agents.

    TigerBarFly Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And those flight attendants are not getting paid for all the trouble and time wasted.

    #22

    Trade Offer: I Get 3 Disney Tickets, You Get Dinner

    Screenshot of a social media post asking Disneyland cast members for free tickets, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    nicerecyclabletrash Report

    #23

    Shoutout To This Guy Who Took Off On His Jet Ski And Left His Truck Right Here

    Pickup truck partially submerged in water while launching a boat, illustrating people who ignore rules and etiquette at a dock.

    schizeckinosy Report

    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unhook the trailer and let it slide into the water? Perhaps with some help?

    #24

    This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours

    White box truck blocking driveway and sidewalk, illustrating lack of care about rules and etiquette in residential neighborhood.

    We got new neighbors who moved in about a month ago, apparently, they run some sort of moving business. This truck has been floating around my side of the street for a few weeks, and today it was parked blocking my entire driveway. No one was home at the neighbor's house to move it either. Luckily, I was working from home today and my wife has Mondays off, so we didn't need to go anywhere.

    It's currently 1030 p.m., and I need to leave the house at 430 a.m. for a site visit. I have no idea what to do if it's still there when I'm leaving.

    AlbinoStoot Report

    #25

    Enjoyment Ruiners

    Man with DJ equipment on a busy beach, ignoring rules and etiquette as others relax nearby in chairs and tents.

    _dirtydan_ Report

    #26

    You're In My Chair

    Alt text: Story of people ignoring rules and etiquette by reserving loungers with items on an empty cruise ship deck.

    lesssthan Report

    #27

    How Teens Leave My Local McDonald's

    Messy fast food restaurant table with trash on floor showing people with no care about rules and etiquette.

    YaroslavSyubayev Report

    #28

    At Least A Dozen People Had To Walk Through Her Legs And She Didn’t Move

    Person resting feet on airplane seat, showing disregard for rules and etiquette in a confined space.

    Luckydog12 Report

    #29

    How The Roommate Leaves The Bathroom Sink. That, For Some Reason, Barely Drains

    Dirty sink with scattered hair strands showing lack of care for rules and etiquette in shared bathroom spaces.

    Effective_Compote_53 Report

    #30

    Destroying A Sand Sculpture

    Person vandalizing a statue inside a museum, showing blatant disregard for rules and etiquette in a public space.

    KHON2 News Report

    ajmathe11 avatar
    RoRoRomantasy
    RoRoRomantasy
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and films the evidence for the cops. Thanks for doing all the work, I guess?

    #31

    Someone Threw A Brick Off An Overpass. I Was The Lucky Winner

    Cracked car windshield with a large circular impact, showing people who have no care about rules and etiquette.

    InevitableFun3473 Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On August 23rd 1998 Mark Evans was killed driving his truck on the F5 freeway near Campbelltown NSW, by a rock thrown by a gang of youths. Edit: I deleted the very lengthy link.

    #32

    The Grown Women Who Kick Young Girls Off Public Pickleball Court

    People walking and standing on a tennis court behind a fence, ignoring rules and showing no care about etiquette.

    My daughter and her friend were playing pickleball when these Karens showed up and kicked them off because they had an “appointment”. This is a public city park court, by the way, and you can’t make reservations. My daughter begged me not to say anything.

    Puzzleheaded_Can_178 Report

    #33

    Bringing Your Kindle To The Movie Theater

    Pregnant mom ignoring etiquette, spending $5 to read on Kindle for air-conditioned hours while drinking a Diet Coke.

    Captain_Kind Report

    ajmathe11 avatar
    RoRoRomantasy
    RoRoRomantasy
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depending on the movie, though... could be an empty theater, my area has cheap movies that few people go to sometimes.

    #34

    On Speakerphone With Multiple People For About 30 Minutes In A Small Quiet Doctor's Office

    Man ignoring social etiquette by using phone loudly while holding a child’s hand in a public setting.

    There’s literally no other noise other than from the receptionist.

    mikeemes Report

    #35

    Entitled Mom Tried To “Reserve” The Baby Name I’ve Had Picked Since I Was 12

    Text post describing an entitlement conflict over baby names, illustrating people who ignore rules and etiquette.

    Brilliant-Desk-450 Report

    #36

    Not A Single Parking Space At Costco And Then There's This Jackoff

    Car covered with a green cover parked improperly over two parking spaces, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    Maleficent_Point_298 Report

    #37

    My Mom Ate All The Icing Off Of The Cake Because She "Didn't Think Anyone Else Would Want Any Since It Was So Dry"

    Partially eaten chocolate cake left in plastic container with dirty spatula, showing lack of care about rules and etiquette.

    Guess she couldn't wait until morning to ask me.

    disaster-by_max Report

    #38

    Man Lacks Self Awareness On An Astronomical Scale

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing age limits and etiquette, highlighting people who disregard rules and etiquette.

    voodoopipu Report

    #39

    Person Ordered 20 Sandwiches In Drive-Thru And Won't Move Ahead To Wait In The Parking Lot

    Multiple sandwiches placed unsafely on a kitchen counter with some fallen on the floor, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    Infuriating and on top of that, cars behind them started honking.

    bipolar-scorpio Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To order that much food without prior, ample notice is diabolically evil. This looks like Tim Hortons food. It's not even that good, tbh. The "soft bread" is about as soft as it looks, and bland.

    #40

    This Passenger's Laptop Brightness On A Red Eye Flight Is Blinding Me

    Passenger on a plane using a glowing laptop screen that disturbs others, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    aussiedomxo Report

    #41

    Can't Believe I Have To Walk All The Way Around

    Silver car parked blocking a sidewalk, showing blatant disregard for rules and etiquette in an urban neighborhood.

    Chemical-Victory1205 Report

    #42

    Going On A Flight Alone, Got The Middle Seat Because It’s The Only One They Had… Never Again

    Airplane passengers taking up extra space, showing no care about rules and etiquette in a crowded flight cabin.

    Did I try pushing them away? Absolutely. At least 5 times. Did they end up leaning on me again after a few minutes? Yes!

    mischitato Report

    #43

    This Should Be Illegal

    Two large trucks driving side by side on a highway, blocking lanes and showing no care for rules or etiquette.

    Only 7 miles until buddy on the left finally passed the middle guy.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Jerk Parked So Close I Had To Crawl Over From The Passenger Side. Am I Crazy Or Was This Done On Purpose?

    Two vehicles parked extremely close, showing people with no care about rules and etiquette in a residential area.

    InfamousCharacter333 Report

    #45

    Bill Murray Threw Me A Rose At His Gig But Then A Guy Nearby Snatched The Flower Off It. Now I Have A Sentimental Twig

    Hand holding a broken branch with few leaves on a paved walkway, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    joeChump Report

    #46

    Another MC

    Man wearing a helmet and red pants standing and climbing on poles inside a crowded subway, ignoring rules and etiquette.

    Irish_Phantom Report

    #47

    Attention Seeking Final Boss

    Woman standing on a car roof in traffic, showing blatant disregard for rules and etiquette on a busy road.

    McGJGlen Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just one of the Pussycat Dolls filming a music video about being stuck in traffic. "Ah hahaha"

    #48

    July 4th On Cass Lake, MI

    Man in red shorts standing on boat canopy at crowded lake party ignoring rules and etiquette around him.

    summysumm2395 Report

    #49

    Eye Roll

    Screenshot of a comment requesting a booth with a note showing disregard for rules and etiquette in online communication.

    ApprehensiveSir3892 Report

    #50

    Is This Person Ransom From Knives Out

    Text post describing family drama over inheritance, highlighting people who show no care about rules and etiquette.

    InteractionKey2249 Report

    valeriebrillhart avatar
    Valerie Brillhart
    Valerie Brillhart
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not give him anything As you said where was he. He took trips, you didn't . Doctors visits do not count as trips. Tell your Relatives they can leave him something in their wills

    #51

    Cb Bride Just Needs A Few Small Things For Her Wedding Next Month. Oh And Btw, Her Budget Ran Out

    Request for wedding supplies and help from graduates, showing disregard for event rules and social etiquette.

    Found in the wedding shaming sub. Some of these are fine, like the extra plates and cutlery, but some of these items are so expensive that she's asking complete strangers to give her or let her "borrow". A Cricut is a crafting machine that costs a couple of hundred dollars, and chairs or a couch, sound equipment, a tent or a large umbrella, smoke and light machines, etc., aren't cheap either. Still, it's the "extra" unopened wine for me.

    MyKinksKarma Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So.. she basically decided to plan a wedding last minute and wants strangers to give her everything for it.

    #52

    Entitled Woman Parked On My Driveway And Went To Work

    Text post describing an entitled woman repeatedly parking on a driveway, ignoring rules and etiquette despite being asked not to.

    ControlConscious6942 Report

    #53

    Someone At Work Labeled My Cheese As Theirs With A Sticky Note And Ate Half Of It

    Partially eaten cheese left in a plastic container on a table, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    fighter_rabbit Report

    #54

    Target Stacy

    Reddit post describing a rule-breaking person repeatedly moving a mirror in a store, ignoring etiquette and respect.

    KTeax31875 Report

    #55

    Or He Could Use His Phone Like A Phone And Hold It To His Ear

    Reddit post calling out a man using speakerphone outside a gym, highlighting lack of etiquette and disregard for rules.

    dollar15 Report

    #56

    Thanks Heather, Keep Being You

    Text post about a woman trying to steal blackberries from someone's garden, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    LegendaryOutlaw added:
    "I always wonder how people manage to logic themselves into a position like this.

    They offered free berries, I want berries, i want all the berries, I’ll just take the whole bush…now they’re saying I can’t have the whole bush? That means they’re stealing from me? If they’re stealing, then I should call the cops because they won’t let me have MY bush!"

    RosyEclipsee Report

    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandkids and I grow a lot of veggies and I have fruit trees. We always have more than we can use so grandkids take them home, I share with my neighbours either side. I DO NOT off any "pick your own". Everything all of us, 10 adults and 9 kids including neighbours, can't use, we donate to the local primary school and kindly.

    #57

    Military Discount At A Swimwear Store

    Negative online review and owner response showing disregard for rules and etiquette in customer service interactions.

    egguchom Report

    #58

    Neighbor Put This How To Discipline Kids Book In My Mailbox

    Book titled 1-2-3 Magic on a dirty blue surface, showing no care about rules and etiquette in placement.

    My neighbor, in her early 80s, who likes to throw water on kids’ chalk art, put this book in my mailbox. We keep to ourselves, and my kids are very respectful. They hate everyone around us and do things like this to everyone. She’s married (somehow), and her husband doesn’t do anything. She’s very petty. Is this harassment? Isn’t it a federal offense to put things like this in others’ mailboxes?

    Gh0st_Pirate_LeChuck Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Throw it back in her garden with 'return to sender' written on the front

    #59

    Car Dealership Blocking The Sidewalk With Their Cars

    Red sports car parked on a sidewalk blocking pedestrians, showing disregard for rules and etiquette in public spaces.

    Dog and I had to turn around, there was too much traffic on the road to walk around the cars in the gutter.

    csbenson1997 Report

    #60

    Pay Me To Eat Your Food

    Email screenshot showing poor etiquette with a caterer offering barter deals and unclear communication in a professional request.

    On top of free food. They want to be paid for exposure! Smh.

    RuleFragrant Report

    #61

    It’s My Bday - I Will Accept Anything But Books

    Screenshot of a social media post asking for cash and gift cards, showing disregard for social etiquette and rules.

    Zero shame 100% entitlement.

    professorlololman Report

    #62

    My (15F) Mom Gets Snappy When I Remind Her Of The Date That She Came Up With

    Text message conversation showing a person ignoring etiquette by dismissing birthday plans and weekend agreements.

    QueerKatDoves Report

    #63

    My Neighbor Keeps Leaving His Water Jugs Outside Of My Apartment

    Water jugs blocking hallway, demonstrating people with no care about rules and etiquette in public spaces.

    Two people live in the apartment across the hall and they refuse to take their water jugs to the dumpster outside. No idea why they even go through this many water jugs in the first place.

    virtualzebra1 Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make sure they're both in and then stack them up in front of their door. That'll give them a nice surprise when they open it 🤣

    #64

    Surprised My Girlfriend With Baked Goods And Flowers Before She Went To Work, And Her Coworkers Ate Them All

    Text message conversation showing someone frustrated about coworkers eating their treats, highlighting rule-breaking etiquette.

    Unprompted, straight up just snagged them from her area and ate them, rude.

    Limp_Rent2784 Report

    #65

    The Absolute Audacity

    Reddit post about friend exploiting financial help, showing lack of care about rules and etiquette in friendship boundaries.

    Pretty_One_1398 Report

    #66

    This Awful Person

    Alt text: Infuriating photo showing disregard for etiquette as finance executive takes belongings hours after step-grandfather's death

    Silent_but_diddly Report

    #67

    A Shopper Changed Their Mind About Which Kind Of Chicken Tenders They Want

    Takeaway food to go display with packaged meals, illustrating careless behavior toward rules and etiquette in public places.

    Kidspud Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who has worked in a supermarket (grocery store), this infuriates me so much. If you can't be bothered to find the right aisle, at least return chilled items to a fridge 😭🤦🏻‍♀️

    #68

    Entitled Future Mother-In-Law Demands Free Salon Service Because I'm Marrying Her Son

    Entitled future mother-in-law demands free salon service, showing no care about rules and etiquette in family relationships.

    Seraphina_xo55 Report

    #69

    Nimby Person In My Neighborhood Is Upset That Their Neighbor Is Renovating

    Signs on a wooden fence expressing frustration about privacy violations and architectural monstrosity in a residential neighborhood.

    Someone in my neighborhood purchased a home that has been the rundown college house for years. Apparently, their neighbors are unhappy that the new owners are deciding to fix the place up and want to make sure we all know about it.

    miichaelscotch Report

    #70

    People Who Leave Shopping Carts In Out Apartment Hallways And Don’t Return Them To The Garage

    Two shopping carts left blocking a narrow hallway, showing disregard for rules and etiquette in a shared space.

    Takes 2 minutes to bring it back down the elevator and out to the garage.

    emdawgg91 Report

    #71

    Before And After Our Neighbors Bought A Trailer

    Car parked partially on sidewalk at sunset and oversized RV blocking driveway, showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    BcoxOW12 Report

    #72

    Yes. I Have The Middle Seat And I Have Legs

    Passenger blocking airplane aisle with a large backpack placed under the seat, showing disregard for travel etiquette.

    I was eye-rolled when I politely asked if the window seat passenger could move her backpack. I guess I should have left my legs at home.

    scoutdashrebaling Report

    #73

    I Guess I Should Have Added “Not The Table” To The Sign

    Pile of random items left with a free sign on grass, showing infuriating disregard for rules and etiquette in public spaces.

    We are moving and have been downsizing for our new place. My wife has been putting items we don’t want on a table in front of our house for free. It’s been going great for a couple of weeks now. Yesterday we stepped out for an hour and came back to this…

    pudge2424 Report

    #74

    My Next-Door Neighbor Installed Fence Lights And “Hid” The Wires On Our Side

    Wooden fence with wire mesh partially broken, showing people with no care about rules and etiquette in an outdoor setting.

    Never asked permission or even told us he was doing it. Generally has been a nice and considerate neighbor, so I wasn't expecting this at all.
    He obviously doesn't want to see the wires, why would he think we would? Especially when we don't get the benefit of the lights? Ugh.

    Quirky_Word Report

    #75

    Travis Barker’s (Blink-182) Daughter Alabama Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off

    Bills floating in a large body of water near a city skyline, showing a disregard for rules and etiquette.

    whyamihere-idontcare Report

    #76

    She Wanted To Get A Free Meal

    Customer ranting about wrong order with receipt from different store, showing lack of care about rules and etiquette.

    billyrko1987 Report

    #77

    Starbucks “Loosing” A Loyal Customer Because They Got His Name Wrong

    Text post showing frustration with Starbucks service, highlighting rude behavior and lack of etiquette in a customer experience.

    Man’s having a breakdown over something expected for Starbucks, and now the entirety of the Philippines is laughing at him

    No_Needleworker2421 Report

    #78

    When People Don't Destack Their Weights At The Gym

    Rusty and mismatched weight plates stacked dangerously on gym equipment showing disregard for rules and etiquette.

    Every single machine I used this morning had weights left on it - I suspect the same person!

    sunglower Report

