For every decent, kind and self-aware human being, it seems there is another who is quite the opposite. You know the ones we're referring to.

Always ready to jump the queue, strongly believe the rules don't apply to them, expect preferential treatment and demand the best freebies. They carry the shameless belief that the world owes them something.

"Do you know who I am?!" Yes, you are E-N-T-I-T-L-E-D...

This type of behavior has become so common that some would even argue that we are in the thick of an epidemic of selfishness. Entitlement doesn't always come with a flashy sign and neon lights. Sometimes it's subtle. Either way, we are surrounded by Karens and Kevins who are so out of touch with reality that the rest of us can't help but stop and stare. But while the internet has made it even easier for these individuals to broadcast their importance, it's also given us a platform to shame them for their despicable behavior. And that's exactly what we are about to do.

Bored Panda has put together a list of blatant acts of entitlement that people have had the displeasure of witnessing. From the hilariously clueless to the downright infuriating, many might give you a good reason to double-check your faith in humanity. We also look at what causes this crazy sense of entitlement in some people. You'll find that info between the images.