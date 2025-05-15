#1 My sister, who is 8 years older than me, chased 6 year old me around the house with a knife so I would leave her alone... because she was babysitting while my parents were on a date.... and I needed food....

#2 My daughter was hit by a drunk driver when she was 12 and nearly died. She was in a coma for two weeks and I was there all day every day, except to go home to shower and change. My sister decided that when I was at the hospital was the perfect time for her and her dr*ggie girlfriend to jimmy the sliding door off the track, break in and steal everything she could find--jewelry, my camera, and yes, my daughter's piggy bank.



The b***h stole the piggy bank from a comatose kid.

#3 My sister broke my mom's arm just because she was trying to get a toaster out if the cabinet. I really don't understand why that was such a big deal to her. Also when my mom was sick she threatened to pour hot coffee on her if she didn't get out of bed and do s**t for her that she could of easily done herself. She also would hit the pets for no reason and talked about m**dering strangers because she thought it would be fun.



I finally got her out of here and away from us about a month or so ago but it was long overdue, as she is currently 31 years old. There's a lot more s**t but yeah I'm just glad she's finally gone. I still have nightmares about her.

#4 When she threw a cup of hot tea at my face because I refused to show her something on the computer. Or the time when she yelled at me for over an hour because I was really sick and had thrown up all over the bathroom sink. The same bathroom she had just cleaned.



I stopped speaking with her over 7 years ago.

#5 Growing up, she had total control of my life. She criticized what I wore, listened to, ate, everything. If I was different I was weird, if I liked what she liked then I was copying her. She tried to scare me multiple times with guns and knives, claiming she never would actually hurt me but she would hold up a samurai sword to my throat and tell me if I moved I died.



Eventually she had at kid when she was 19 and I was 16, and for a year she was a good mother and then decided she didn’t want to be a mom anymore. I’ve seen her ruin countless people’s lives, spanning from just stringing them along to drowning their bank accounts to contributing to them being put in jail for domestic abuse(she’s still waiting for trial on her charge).



I despise her and she is not family to me. I had so many issues growing up that only stemmed from things she did to me and I don’t want to see my niece grow up like that. My parents are doing a wonderful job of raising her but she doesn’t understand why mommy isn’t there and it breaks my heart.

#6 Oh god where do I begin. She fed my hamster to our cat because I wouldn't let her name it, She woke me up when I was sleeping in my mom's bed by punching me and then proceeded to break my index finger with the door when I fought back. Just because she wants to sleep there that night. She also poured bleach over my clothes cuz she was mad that I was doing laundry when she needed to. Honestly there's a whole lot more but those are some of the major stuff.

#7 He t**tured me emotionally, verbally, and sometimes physically until the day I turned 18. I joined the military to escape. My parents were neglectful and did not understand or believe me, and they still don't, 20 years later.

#8 It’s interesting really. My mom died recently. When I called my sister to come down the day before she died she said “I thought she was going to die today. I’m not disappointed, but I can’t keep missing work.”



The next day I called her to come to the hospital again as the doctor and I made the decision to take her off the ventilator. On the phone she said “Well, can we pull out the tube as soon as I get there because I have plans tonight.”



She also proceeded to ask me for rent money that day, as I also live with her.



The things they say, and don’t realize how messed up it is is really baffling.

#9 When I was 10, my mom put a lock on my door because my brother started threatening to k**l me and my mom in the night.



When I was 14, he fixated on my mom and threatened to burn down our house, shoot my whole family, and steal all the valuables and drive away.



That same year, (he was 17), he took our car and ran away from home for two weeks. We ended up calling the police on him. When he came home, the police decided that it would be best if he lived somewhere else so he did.



As we were cleaning out his room we found hundreds of knives, a hand gun, lighter fluid, gasoline and lighters.

#10 I was playing with a suitcase while watching TV. I was small enough to fit myself in it. My brother, nearly four and a half years older than me, saw what I was doing and asked to zip me up in it. After already having learned to never trust him, I asked Mom to watch us to make sure he didn't do anything stupid.



He zipped me up inside the suitcase and started carrying it in a shuffle-step.



Thump. Thump. Thump.



I heard the sliding door to the enclosed patio open, Mom started screaming and I could hear her slapping my brother repeatedly. The suitcase fell over onto its side with me still in it.



I managed to pry open the zippers from the inside and got myself out of the suitcase as quickly as possible. Mom was still slapping at my brother, screaming "Why?!



I was two feet away from being dumped inside a suitcase into the family hot tub.



He laughed and said that I would have floated, what's the big deal?



So, yeah, that's what it was like growing up with a sociopath.

#11 You feel your life isn’t your own. Every thing will revolve around them. Constantly causing drama and trouble. Sister who would steal from you. Never ending drama. Tried to steal my boyfriend repeatedly. Actually broke into one sister's house and robbed her. Can’t tell the truth ever. Disowned her about ten years ago after her awful treatment of terminally ill mother. Peace since then.

#12 I tell people I don’t have any siblings.

#13 They're insane, and always mad about something petty. Somehow everything is related to their projected social image, regardless of context or content.

#14 I haven’t spoken to my brother in 3-4 years. Last time I did he went after my wife and that was the last straw for me. Since then, my parents have cut him off, he lost his job, and his life has spiraled. Not sure what he is up to now but my quality of life has improved with him not in it.

#15 My sociopathic older (3.5 yrs) and I shared a bedroom growing up. I slept on my stomach with my head under the pillow and my stuffed animals on both sides because she would beat me in my sleep. She would lock me in our old delapated spider infested shed instead of "babysitting" me. She would invite me to hang with her and her friends (all I wanted was to be included) in "our" room...everyone would be really nice to me for like 5 min before my sister would snap and beat the living s**t out me while her friends laughed. They bullied me all day, every day. I was sweeping the kitchen one afternoon and she walked in...snatched the broom out of my hands and proceeded to beat me with it. Telephone receivers, tennis rackets, soccer cleats, and hair brushes were her weapons of choice.



Once when I was 18, I still lived at home and she lived a couple miles away. I just got off work and she showed up at my parents and invited me to hang out at her place and told me to bring my w**d...knowing she was just using me, I told her I was tired and didn't want to go anywhere. She left and about an hour later I left to get a pack of smokes. As I'm driving down my parents street away from their house, I see my sister barreling down the street towards me. Needless to say.. she plowed right into me, totally my car.



Currently my mother, my brother, his partner, his ex wife and her husnand and my 18 yr old niece all have restraining orders against my now 44 yr old sister. She has been banned from grocery stores and other public places for her explosive (I'm just being honest) tirades on other customers. She was arrested for assaulting one of the aforementioned family members and as the cops were putting on the cuffs on her, she said, "I should have curb stomped the b***h."



Side note...my dad bails her out of every legal situation she has ever been in, so she has never been held accountable for her behavior. She literally believes laws exist for other people and not her. She is a narcissistic sociopath according to ALL the mental health providers I have seen over the last 25 years.

#16 My brother takes after his dad, my ex step dad, who was very a*****e and definitely a Narcissist.



I struggle with PTSD from it and can no longer spend time at my own home when he's around. He is a master at gas lighting. He will find the littlest ways to bring you down without you even realizing it. He will never ever accept that he is wrong and will always find a way to have the last word. He is physically a*****e towards my younger siblings but no one will believe me. He's 16. I'm 18 and now living on my friends couches. Before I turned 18 I was constantly in and out of mental hospitals because of him so obviously no one will believe me because obviously I'm the crazy one.



He has no empathy. He likes to see people in pain. He thinks it's funny. He finds it hilarious that by talking about my best friend who passed away he can make me cry. He made me cry over a bowl of soup. He makes sure that everyone sees me as the crazy one.



He hurts animals too. He has k**led all my pets. He poisoned my cat. He says he's practicing for when he had the chance to do it on a person. But he's smart. He won't do anything unless he knows he can get away with it.

#17 My sister first got in a knife fight when she was twelve years old. She laughed after the fact, especially given that it was her fault the fight happened and she caused the most damage, but the guys got house arrest and she got a drive home.



She started stealing at eight just to have something to do. When she got caught, she pinned it on her friends and got half of them in trouble with the law and their parents.



She only cares about things, not people. She's never at fault, only other people are. She abuses her boyfriend to all get out, but thinks that we're a*****e. She's currently pretending to live on a beach in another city so that Dad will feel bad and let her move in to our house (which has no room) with her boyfriend (who she has a COURT ORDER to stay away from) because "The government is wrong and we're fine."



She once stole my iPod while I was in the bathroom and denied it for ten years. Then she blamed me for ripping up her doll clothes? Which I did once?



She holds things over me from ten years ago, fifteen years ago, TWENTY YEARS AGO, but god help me if I am upset about something she did a week ago. She gaslights me constantly, and she used her narcissism to take out her eating disorder on me, giving me a really complex relationship with my body and my eating, but to this day she denies doing so.



And it gets so, so much worse. This is just the stuff I don't mind posting.

#18 My experience? About 15 years of t*****e mentally and physically.

#19 They can make drama out of any situation and will try to drag you into it even years later.



Example: I am the next to youngest. My whole family is a s**t show, but when I was planning my wedding, I was still trying to pretend I had a reasonable family. My future husband's family was like Leave it to Beaver.



So I asked both of my sisters to be bridesmaids. I knew this was a risk, but I hoped they could keep their s**t together for a single evening. At the time, I thought they had.



About 8 years later, we were in the same city because one of our brothers was in the hospital due to a bad car accident. We had one hotel room across the street from the hospital so people could go rest when they needed to.



I was in that room with my oldest sister when she said, "You know {middle sister} stole wine glasses from your wedding, right?" I told her I didn't care.



A couple of hours later, I was in that room with my middle sister. She said, "You know {older sister} stole glasses from your wedding, right?" I also told her I didn't care.



So here we are, waiting to see if our brother was going to die and both of these b**ches are playing reindeer games with me, trying to make me be angry with the other one.



Our brother lived. I've cut contact with all my siblings because they are all like this. They have to start s**t no matter what the situation or consequences.

#20 She called the cops and CPS, repeatedly accusing our step dad of child abuse. It usually lined up with her having rules and punishments. She didn't like that my parents did research on how to raise a psychopath that doesn't become a m******r, they suddenly knew all her tricks and tactics. I sometimes think about how sad it must be to be physically incapable of feeling human emotions, but it clearly would only hold her back.



Her diagnosis was "emerging antisocial personality disorder" because they said they couldn't diagnose someone under 25 as a psychopath. Dad acts really really similar so I assume whatever she has, he has that too.



to add some more now that I'm more awake: I lost almost all of my friends. My family,besides my immediate, totally ignore me because me and my mum "protected" my step dad by saying my sister was lying about the abuse. Just to be clear, we were investigated multiple times and cps said they were doing a phenomenal job raising so many kids with so many mental health issues so well. They put down that they were false claims the first 2 times and after that they were like "we just have to investigate to be sure, just do the interviews and get it done. We have to do it every time" which I do appreciate the diligence if a child is really being abused, but we had stuff from therapists and counsellors that were all like "has a history of lying" "tells lies to get what she wants" and my entire family still thinks were protecting a monster.



The real kicker is that our biological father is *also* a psychopath and *actually* a child a****r. Guess who she moved in with when my aunt's refused to let her go back to my mum's? If you guessed our actually a*****e dad, who was now basically giving her psychopath 101 courses just by being near each other, then you're right! All our family who banded together in a fickle justice brigade about child abuse are now BFFs with the guy who used to threaten to break my legs and choke me and hit me when I was 7 or younger. I'm sure it makes my mom feel great too, knowing that all her sisters took her abusers side after a lengthy divorce battle that he *kept coming back with more and more affidavits for* and just drained her emotionally and financially for years on end.



I could write a book about how much they've all hurt me, by being or enabling a psychopath. I'm pretty certain that at least some of my aunt's are narcissistic. Last week my grandma went on a tirade about me "not forgiving" but no one has ever apologized or even acklowdged that they did anything wrong. I won't rugsweep something that still hurts me regularly, and apparently that makes me that problem again.

#21 Idk if this counts but my 6 year old brother ( he was six when this happened ) once asked my mom if he could have some of her fries, she said yes and asked why. He replied with “ So I can k**l seagulls.” She asked why, and he replied with “ so I can bait them and then k**l them with rocks. My mom also asked why he would do that, and he answered “ because I don’t play enough Fortnite .”





Another time my friend accidentally stepped on my dogs paw and was like , “ oh god I’m so sorry!!” And etc. Then, my brother from the other room yelled “ I wish I could break the dogs paw!” He’s done other things like talk about how he wouldn’t miss me if I died and such. I’ve also had dreams about him k**ling everyone I know like family, pets and friends.

#22 It's exhausting just thinking about it. I don't want to go into everything about my sister right now but I'll say this.



She use to have a "nickname" for me. It was "Slave" she thought it was so funny. Had people think it was just a joke. It was not. She treated me like a slave and I was so deep in the FOG that I didn't know I could fight back. It was always easier to just do what she wanted because the abuse was to much to deal with. I suppressed my feelings to the point where I thought that smiling ment I was happy. I felt empty. I wasn't allowed to frown. Anything less than a smile ment that I was ruining everyone else's day. I was only allowed to smile. So my mom didn't notice I wasn't happy because I acted like I was. I tried to end myself at 16 and my sister turned it into a joke. She still laughs about it.



Happy ending to this is that I'm married and don't take her s**t anymore. I wont let anyone treat me like that again. I know what happiness feels like and I know what I'm worth. Still working through the FOG though.

#23 My brother was diagnosed with NPD at 16.



He's never had empathy. Children learn empathy at some point, but it was like he never reached that developmental stage. He was unconcerned when people got hurt. He hit and bullied others in school to get what he wanted. Doctors, therapists, medication... Nothing made a difference, and it's not like there was some kind of trauma or a reason for his behavior. It's like he was just born wrong.



When he was 10 he started taking and dealing d***s (as a d**g runner for some older teens; you can't be prosecuted under 14 in Germany). My parents called our version of CPS for help. He got more therapy, some in-patient stays and his own social worker.

He stole my dad's car when he was 12 and got picked up by the cops. He got his first charges at 14: d***s and a*****t.



My parents were at their wit's end and agreed to have him placed in a group home for troubled teens for a year. He was kicked out shortly before the year was up. He came home and seemed to recognize in a clinical, detached kind of way, that he couldn't go on like this without ending up in prison. He was about 15. He started being less violent, but he had insane delusions of grandeur and needed everyone to comply with whatever he wanted. If they didn't, he lashed out.



My parents still made him go to therapy. He assaulted my dad and choked him because he didn't want to. My brother was 16, but also 6'3 and about 190 lbs.



My dad died from a sudden aneurysm when he was 16, and he went off the rails completely.



He got a girl pregnant and she was kicked out by her mom. My mom took her in. The girl was not a bad person, just had some issues, so it wasn't that surprising that she'd date my brother (who could be charming if he situation demanded it).

He beat her up at our house a couple months later while she was still pregnant. That was the last straw for my mom: she kicked my brother out. We helped the girl to find an apartment for her and the baby. Unsurprisingly, my mom caved a short while later and let my brother move back in.



He seemed to think he was the head of the household. My parents never married, so my father's modest possessions went to me and my brother instead of my mom, and that included the car my dad bought a year before he died. It was the first brand new car he ever bought, a small one, but he was proud of it. My brother made my mom sell it so he could get "his" half of the money. It wasn't even a f*****g expensive one, and my mom was devastated to lose my dead dad's little car.



I was 20 then, my brother was 17. He was verbally a*****e and basically tortured my mom mentally. He threatened to hit me on a daily basis whenever I didn't do something or give him something he wanted. He also threatened to k**l me a couple of times.



On a particular bad day he told my mom that he'd have no trouble to get a couple guys to run her off the road when she went out. When the threats got stale, he'd beat me up every couple weeks.



There was one particular instance where I was actually afraid he was going to k**l me. He did his usual spiel of using me as a verbal punching bag because he had bad a bad day, and I was just burnt out. Didn't even react anymore. He hit me a couple of times and choked me. No idea how, but I fought him off, grabbed my phone and ran to the bathroom where I locked myself in before he could get to me again. He was trying to beat down the door while I called the cops.



The cops did nothing. Told me he lived there, so we'd have to get along, and since we both said opposing things, nothing would come of it. I insisted they take my f*****g statement.



My mom wasn't home at the time, but she was a wreck anyway and couldn't deal anymore. A couple days later, my aunt came to visit for a couple of days. My brother was his charming, manipulative self for her. My aunt tried to pressure me into not pressing charges, since apparently I gave myself the dozens of bruises and contusions I had, as my brother had told her.



I was severely s******l at that point and gave my mom an ultimatum: me or him. She kicked him out again. He came back a year later, and I moved out for college immediately.



I don't blame my mom much anymore, rock and a hard place and all that, but she never could understand the fact that her love for her son was misplaced. He didn't have the things that made someone human. He had no empathy, he was not capable of love, he was just an empty shell that went through life trying to get whatever pleasures he so desired by whatever means necessary.



I haven't spoken to or seen him in about 7 years, but my mom's still in contact with him. He went to Spain when the mother of his daughter tried to get child support. Sometimes, my mom still talks about the things he's done. A couple examples:



For some reason, his ex-girlfriend started letting him see his daughter, and she flies to Spain with my mom once or twice a year. Or used to, anyway. He locked her in the basement with an adult-size portion of food she threw up on because she couldn't eat anymore. She was 4 (hard to remember) or so. She doesn't want to go visit him anymore.



He withheld rent from his Spanish landlord for like 6 months. The landlord had terminal cancer and my brother saw it as a waste to give money to a dying man.





He married a girl in Spain and had another kid, and he now makes a living as a realtor. From what I've heard, he still thinks he's God's gift to mankind.



I don't think I'd even go to his funeral if he died.

#24 It's always difficult to share my problems with them because they also had that same problem at some stage of their life and it was much harder for them than that is for me apparently.



ACaffeinatedWandress:



My sister is like that. She once told me that "I apparently don't remember our childhood very well."

Bish, I remember the times you ran the gas tank to 0, typically got our brother to pay for it (the shit she talked my freaking brother into. He was spoilt, so he didn't mind), and maneuvered a situation in which my asshole father slammed me into a wall and screamed at me to fill the damn tank. I remembered a mother who was willing to have me kicked out of the house for shit you started suddenly balk at punishing YOU when I showed her the proof ('Princess probably didn't mean to do it'. Yeah, that shit totally can happen on accident, and it would have been SO out of character for you).

I won't say growing up as my father's kid was easy, but for that situation, she had it easy. I should have taken the sociopath route.

#25 So late to this....my sister is narcissistic, but also hits points for borderline and historic personal disorder. I prefer to say that she is just a d**k.



1) She conducted a lot of her abuse under my parents' noses. She got me alone, made horrifying comments (the earliest I remember was that she would strip me naked and tie me to a lampost, I was about 6, she was 13), berate me (this lasted well into her twenties), sulked and conducted the silent treatment. She used to phone me up in my first year of university to berate me because she had a bad day at work.



2) I have a lot of her behaviour on justnofamily.....my favourite is when she told me that it is harder to be the loved one of someone who has an eating disorder, than to have an eating disorder...



3) She was banned from family therapy when I was in hospital for my eating disorder. She was led to believe that it was because she lived far away. In reality, it was because the two trained therapists said she couldn't take part anymore because she used previous sessions to berate and abuse me.



4) She came to visit me in hospital. She was overheard by two patients and kitchen staff lecturing me on the fact that because I had an eating disorder, she wasn't going to have children. This went on for an hour, they reported her to the psychiatric team. She is now, unsurprisingly, a mother.



5) She threatened to self harm because there was a miscommunication over what my parents would give her boyfriend - now husband - for Christmas.



There is so much more. But I choose to laugh at her now. I see how pathetic her attempts at her, and I often speak to her as I would a small child (or indeed her own children). She is a good mother, I will say - though I am preparing for when they grow up and develop their own opinions. I'll be there when that happens.



My mum loves her and is still trying. My dad finds her irritating but goes along with it for the sake of the grandchildren, whom he adores, and my mother. My sister knows this and plays this to her full advantage.



My advice for anyone in this situation?



1) Do not try to change them, do not force an apology. You already know how this goes. There is no reckoning, no dressing down. They will not see the light or change their ways. They don't care and they won't understand.



2) Information diet. My sister knows barely anything about my life, because she is so self obsessed that she barely asks. I withhold however, actively. She does not deserve the privilege of knowing what goes on in my life, about how great it is going or how hard I have worked. She will ruin it or dampen it.



3) Learn to grey rock. Learn to ignore, to raise eyebrows and change the subject.



4) Therapy is a given.



After all these changes....I feel so free! I set firm boundaries that she is not allowed to cross. I do not give her explanations or reasons. I don't fight her. I tell my colleagues and friends about her, because she is objectively so hilarious in her ignorance and lack of empathy. Her abuse of me is no longer secret and so she has no power left. I still get scared and anxious, but I know that I can handle her. I also know that deep down, she is empty and insecure and unhappy. I am, after a long journey, a fighter, independent, empathetic and fulfilled.



Siblings of abusers - you've got this.

#26 One of my older siblings k**led his neighbor’s cat because the cat would come in to his yard. So one day he trapped the cat and put him in a sack and beat it with a bat. At the time I was 15 and idolized him so I didn’t know the severity of what he did. He’s k**led other animals, he took another neighbor’s dog and dumped him in town 50 miles away just because the dog would bark sometimes.



He’s an evil sadistic a*****e. But tell that to my parents and other siblings and they defend him to the end.

#27 It's overwhelming everything is about them.

A good example is picture you have cancer and they have a small scratch.

They will talk about their scratch and expect you to listen while ignoring your issues with cancer.

#28 My narcissistic brother is almost 10 years older than I, so I don’t remember a lot of the things he did. I know the stories, though. He left home at 16. We did have a relationship as adults, but I cut it off realizing that he hadn’t changed. He’s stolen from my family members, is a pathological liar, and a con man to say the least... we call him “Con Man Don”. He has even lied to his children about having cancer. He is a piece of work. He has never ever acknowledged anything he’s done, in fact he acts like none of it ever happened. As of now, we do not talk. I am close to his children. I get joy out of family events my brother actually attends because I make him super uncomfortable 🤣.



I also have an older sister who has gaslighted me my entire life. I didn’t realize it till adulthood when people would point out her behavior to me, and question it. She’s narcissistic in many ways too, never sees the error of her own ways. I can be around her, but I have to keep it limited. I finally learned to have boundaries!

#29 I have a sibling who used information from subs like r/raisedbynarcissists and other "narcissistic mother" blogs and websites to isolate and convince myself and each of my other siblings that our parent was an a*****e narcissist. They were much older and were able to start on each sibling around the age of 17.



Eventually each sibling came to the realization of what they were doing and we cut them out, but we all suffered pretty seriously at their hands in a lot of ways. Also, this sibling had left a book at one of our places while storing stuff.



In the book at the top of each page was the name of a person in their life (family, friends, coworkers, landlord, neighbors, etc) and a list of the things they could be used for to benefit my sibling, the things they like and dislike, and methods to use and manipulate the person best.



I am terrified of this person, especially since they work in law enforcement, have access to firearms, and abuse all sorts of amphetamines and other d***s daily.

#30 I don't just use "sociopath" as a random insult for her. She has a very high opinion on herself (posting about how good of a person she is on Facebook), never admits she's wrong or takes personal responsibility for anything (she got fired for coming into work late (and I mean hours late because she kept falling back asleep whenever we tried waking her) one-too-many times, but she believes it was because the boss had it out for her), when she does admit she's wrong, she always has some kind of excuse to justify it, is completely apathetic to other people's problems (I'm apparently just b******g about nothing when I got s**t for a mess her kids made), and she likes to torment people she knows can't fight back (like our autistic sister).







However, the moment she really crossed the line was when my parents found out that she stole hundreds of dollars from their bank account. On a day where they had to take me to the hospital because the right side of my face was numb (don't worry, it was just Bell's Palsy). She tried to rob my parents blind while they were worried that I might have gotten a stroke. My parents were ready to tell her she was dead to them and planned on pressing charges, but she made up some sob story about how she's a j****e who needs help. I mean, she *is* a j****e, but she doesn't actually want help. For the last few months, she's been living with our grandma to "get rehabilitated," leaving us to look after her kids, but I know she's just trying to weasel her way out of criminal charges.

#31 My sister doesn't take any responsibility for her own action, she just got out of prison in February, and it looks like she may be going back soon to finish out her underlying sentence. She claims that her corrections officer is just being mean, even though she popped hot for c*****e, m**h, and pot; she is also 5 months pregnant. I have all four of her other kids living with me; up until recently I only had two of them and their dad had the other two.



She calls constantly, knowing that it is expensive to take the calls. She calls several times a day, and expects us to answer every time. I haven't answered the last several times, because I can't afford to pay for it. The last time I answered, she was crying and begging me to put up the money for a bond, which she knows I don't have. She was telling me I need to put her car up for collateral, along with a couple of hundred dollars, and tell the bondsman they will get the rest soon.



I have bailed her out a couple of times in the past, and instead of telling the judge to have the money go back to me, she told them to put it towards her fines. I have lost so much money and personal property due to her antics over the years, I refuse to do anything else for her. I will however do what I need to and can do for the kids.

#32 One time, I didn't order my sister a pizza, and she locked me out of the house for the rest of the day.



Another time, she asked me to make her a sandwich which I then forgot to put cheese on and she screamed "You did this just to f**k with me!" Then beat me up.



6 or 7 years ago, I bought her a really nice pair of red suede boots she wanted for Christmas, she then proceeded to hit me in the arm and legs with them for a reason that I can't quite remember.



When I was 4 or 5 she told me that everyone dies and that my mom was gonna die.



When my parents got divorced and my mom moved us into an apartment, my sister never let me leave my room so she could have the whole place to herself. I found out later it was because she was smoking cigarettes and didn't want to get caught, but if I left my room, I was being chased right back in with the threat that if I tried to leave again she'll k**l me.



Theres a few other little things here and there, I wasn't allowed to watch tv shows she liked, or eat any kind of food or candy that she liked. Always had to play games that she wanted to play. I wasn't allowed to climb this certain tree in our backyard past a certain point but she and my cousin could.



She never let me sleep in my own bed, I always had to sleep in the bed with her and she'd just push me off the bed with her legs anyway. When I'd try to go back to my room she'd scream and cry and try to hit me until I came back.



I'm sure she's done countless other things that I'm just blocking out but yeah, it kinda sucked being raised with a controlling tyrant of an older sister.

#33 Nothing is ever their fault, it’s always yours.

#34 It’s really sad honestly, i always see other people with their older siblings hanging out and such and wish it could be like that with my sister.

#35 Oh boy, my big sis kicking down door frames bc she " had something inside" strangling my little sisters, picking up knives to threaten my mom and young kids, smashing furniture, pouring juice in gas tanks,breaking my brother's nose and always begging borrowing and leeching..and some how they always "deserved it"....no one is violent like that....I don't live at home but I'm having my younger siblings document so I can build a case for them...I don't know how to deal with her.

#36 It breaks my heart. One part of him knows he's not "right in the head," and he has these moments of clarity that seem to just c*****e him with remorse and self-loathing. Then it's back to being a s****y, dishonest person who I can't trust alone with my kids. I try to listen as much as I can to whatever he needs to get off his chest, I try to help him as much as I can without getting too entangled in case he's not being honest, I try to offer perspective without disregarding his feelings. It's a tightrope, but I remember who he was when he was healthy, and I think about who he basically is, in his core, beyond his illness, and that's the kid I care about and try to be there for. The illness is more toxic to him than it is to anyone else, I imagine it's hell to live with the feelings and thoughts he's living with, so I just try to help him feel as normal and in control of his life as I'm able to.

#37 My entire childhood my sister would manipulate me and anyone else she could. Had a baby when she was a teen, so I "babysat". I was seven years younger, and basically raised her first two kids.



She would move across country at the drop of a hat, unending her kids lives numerous times. All of her kids had different dads. She's been married 3 times.



Our mother almost died a few years ago, and she made the whole thing about her.



Her kids don't even talk to her anymore. They are all adults now, and I'm they're support system.



I own the house our mother lives in, and she tells me everything I should do for our mom and fix the house. I pay the mortgage, I buy her groceries, I make sure she gets to the doctor, but that isn't enough for my sister. Does she offer any support? Nope, just criticism.



She gives me endless s**t about how I bought a nice house for my family when our mom's house needs a new roof. Told her if she pays for it, I'll get it fixed. She says she can't afford it. Yeah? Me neither.



Since the beginning of the year, she got hooked on d***s, left her husband (who should have been the best thing to ever happen to her. He's great). She's attempted s*****e and tried to say it's everyone else's fault. She was in a psych ward for hallucinations and hearing voices. Again, it's everyone else's fault.



I haven't seen her since the holidays last year and I plan to keep it that way.

#38 My brother is the type of person who could sell you a refrigerator in Antarctica. He knows exactly what to say to get people to do what he wants and he's not at all above violence and blackmail if that fails.



Unless you've known him for long enough that he's hurt you several times over, you'd think he was the greatest guy you've ever met. Pillar of the community, family man, all that. People don't realize he's a monster and a criminal until it's too late.

#39 Full bodied disappointment in yourself and an all consuming jealousy you feel when you finally experience other peoples healthy family dynamics.

Holidays are spent waiting for the fireworks to go off.

If I stand up for myself, my sister either tries to talk me out of it or she cries and threatens (and has actually attempted) s*****e. After she cries she buys me gifts in order to "bring peace".

I'm finally old enough to get away from her (lives with my parents), and it is awful because she gaslights my mom and is emotionally a*****e and when I'm there I do my best to protect my mom but for now its either get out and survive or stay and sacrifice my future. The way my parents are treated breaks my heart and I wish I could have stayed to protect them.

I have no love for her, and it genuinely would've been much better for my family as a whole if she died from one of her attempts.

#40 My sister has never been diagnosed with narcissism or a personality disorder other than OCD, but when we were younger she often enjoyed telling people before I met them that I had a "difficult relationship with the truth" so that they wouldn't want to be around me. I had the reputation of a liar and no friends for most of my preteen years, and she was popular in our homeschool group until she left and got into highschool.



After she left, I still didn't have friends, but neither did she, and she blamed me for it during her frequent temper tantrums. She would throw things, scream, cry, and threaten me with kitchen knives on a pretty regular basis.



All of a sudden, the year that I turned 17 and she turned 21, the tantrums stopped and she got engaged. He moved in with us, the tantrums started again, and for once I wasn't the target.



The worst fight they had happened when she caught him looking at a photo of a bikini model, which she considered cheating. She hit him full force with an open palm, and when our mum saw, she threatened to kick her out if she hit him again.



They got married, moved out, and divorced within a year of him enlisting in the army.

#41 Brother was doted on as a child because he was gifted at basketball. Literally had no consequences growing up and could do whatever he wanted. Treated me and our parents like absolute c**p and they still doted on him, while I would get the belt for the most benign and asinine stuff.



My brothers life is absolute c**p right now, he has no sense of self-worth and just gets hand outs from my parents. He is in his late thirties and my parents are giving him money for rent and food. He wants everyone to feel sorry for him and expects everything to be handed to him. He can't do anything on his own and guilt trips and manipulates my parents into doing whatever it is he needs doing for him or just giving him extra funds. He has no incentive to change and is content playing video games all day while my parents just enable his lifestyle. At holidays he just talks down to me and tries to make me feel bad about how 'difficult' his life is. I could care less about him and have no desire to talk to him until he makes some serious changes in his lifestyle and life choices.

#42 My sister has dialed down her act a bit, after we have all spent a few years out of our raging NPD a*****e father's house. I mostly remember a MASSIVE sense of entitlement that simply made no logical sense and would require a great deal of cognitive dissonance to explain. Like, she would never loan me things (CDs, exc), but had no problem walking straight into my room, in front of my face, to take a bottle of body lotion to use on herself. She seemed to have no remorse for what her behavior did to others, so long as she got what she wanted out of the deal. Sometimes, she would just do and say mean and spiteful things for no reason.



I talk to her from time to time. While is less of a self-involved sociopath, she still is insufferably self-righteous.

#43 Older brother, highly narcissistic same with my Mother. Verbally cruel & manipulative and always project blame on to others never acknowledging their own behaviour. I do not speak with either over them, my Brother for over 5 years and my Mother for over a year.

#44 Every only child should read comments like these before deciding they got the short end of the stick in life by not having a sibling - a live-in childhood friend. It doesn't always work out that way. Hopefully most sibling relationships are healthy and happy throughout life, but some of them are a lifetime commitment of frustration and misery about which you can do very little.

#45 I’m not old enough to block him out of my life, he is a*****e and autistic and has orderly known as aspergers. He shows every warning sign o neon a sociopath, and he threatens to k**l me every day.

#46 He never got a diagnosis, but he's good at deceiving.



He always just tried to get all the attention, cried to get me punished, so he could spend more time playing with my playstation, I saved my money for myself. I ended up beeing the black sheep, my mom constantly threatening to call child protective services... If I wouldn't have been so unknowing, I would have preferred that.



He was always "sick" and he was always the victim. So much, that they ended up forgetting me at home, when they went to my grandparents and didn't realize it, until they heared me crying, alone at night behind a couch.



There is a lot of f****d up stuff I'm not including, but it wasn't just emotional terror. He wilfully abused the whole relationship to my family, so we started to enstrange one another.





I confronted him a lot, so years later he's on a different route and tries to be himself, rather than a victim. I still don't wanna be around anyone here. It burns on my skin to even get near. But it's not as bad as beeing in the situation and having to deal with it.

#47 Sister is a narcissist. Used to threaten me and say generally mean things when we were little, that progressed to her telling lies to get me punished as we got older, and then just being manipulative and trying to use anything to get people to feel sorry for her.



My younger sisters used to get called fat and told that everybody in the family was embarrassed by them , they were 8 and 13 years younger than this sister so she was picking on a 10 and 5 year old when she left for college! Her parents have enabled her in doing this for years by telling us other kids that we just had to learn to ignore her comments and rarely ever reprimanding her for being a b***h.



She is almost 50 years old now and still acts the same way but we don't have to deal with her when we don't want to but she still tries to divide the family and she has the best luck with me since she is the oldest and more favored.



I recall the time I loaned her something and she came to me and claimed someone else broke it, I knew how this would go. She would claim that since she didn't break it she wasn't responsible and her mother would agree and dad would follow mom and I'd be screwed out of my present that I'd just gotten a couple weeks before so I told the superintendent at school since it was supposedly broken at school. We got home and she botched and complained to the parents and when she was done dad came into my room and ripped my a*s with "YOU don't go dragging our personal lives out in public" and "we'll handle this stuff at home" and never took the 2 seconds to ask my side of the story which just enforced my belief of how it was going to go. My mom then came in and told me that social life was different in high school and I was in the wrong. F**k them.

#48 Not a blood sibling, but my cousin I grew up in the same house with. We considered each other brother and sister.



He committed s*****e in 2016, and it wasn't until then I realised how f****d up he was. He was a*****e to the family pets (throwing them across the room), constantly said how he's going to end up in prison for k**ling someone, and made comments about how r**e isn't r**e if the woman isn't screaming and fighting back.



When I was 6 to 9 he'd throw me into doors and tackle me to the ground, choking me. Memories of that are far and few due to the gaslighting from the rest of my family.

#49 I'm not even totally sure of my older brothers diagnosis but several years ago I found out through his journal that he had an elaborate plan to m**der me and had apparently attempted to before, but couldn't go through with it. His reasoning was mostly because I was mean to him as a child, but really he was the one cruel to me??



The part that really f***s me up is that both my parents knew about his wish to k**l me and never said anything to me, let us sleep under the same roof. They always coddled and treated him differently than me. He is severely mentally ill, likely a psychopath, has been in a mental hospital now for several years. I cut contact with my parents as soon as I moved out.

#50 My sibling is not a sociopath or psychopath, but is narcissistic with extreme anger issues. He would intentionally start arguments, slightest response from me would be his excuse to go mental. Worst was once when he choked me after I tried to defend myself, only stopped because I threatened to call the cops. Later my dad sided with him saying I shouldn't have made my brother angry, and that if I did call the cops, they'd laugh at me and would do nothing. That's idiotic, obviously. Bare in mind my brother was 6'1 and athletic, while I was a skinny 5'4 teenager that was 5 years younger. I'm now an adult and in the military, and don't plan on talking to either of them much after I leave.



Needless to say if he ever tries something like that again, he'll be lucky if he isn't hospitalized. Count on it.

#51 When we were younger, we had no heat and he would come into my room and take my covers. I was too small to fight back so I'd just lay there and freeze all night. He'd threaten me that he'd hurt me if I told our mom.



As we got older, he became a d**g a****t. He would still my mom's pain medication and anxiety medication so he could get high. If my mom had any money, he'd steal it from her. He used to steal her car but she wouldn't do anything because she didn't want him in jail.



After my mom died, he broke into our house and stole several of our things. The cops said they could do nothing about it.



He got all his kids taken away because he and his baby momma were doing m**h while she was breastfeeding and their baby almost died. He still says that his kids shouldn't have been taken away. He seriously doesn't understand. He actually said to my dad, "She just smoked a little bit. I don't know what the big deal is!" They are about to have another baby.



I hate him and want nothing to do with him. We are half siblings. Our older brother, who was his full sibling, died earlier this year and I constantly wonder why it was him and not my awful brother. I don't even consider him family anymore.

#52 In recent memory? She was getting married. "Bridezilla" isn't even the right word for the hell she put everyone through.



Our parents are wealthy business owners and they agreed to help pay for the wedding, and they got taken for a ride. She assured them that getting a tent and having it outside would be cheaper than renting a hall. It wasn't. Parents then had to buy grass seed for the area they were getting married at. They then paid the rental fees for the tent, the tables, the chairs, the washrooms etc. They bought all the alcohol and the wood to make the dance floor with. When they were done, it was like $20k out of their own pockets. They never got a thank you, and parents-of-the-groom (who didn't pay for anything) treated them like s**t. I got really mad about how they basically took my parents money and ran with it like a bunch of drunk sailors, and then had the gall to say "they didn't even help". They work almost every day of the week and they were footing the bill!



I was really sick (won't get into it) and I needed to have surgery, but I put it off because the recovery time was going to be long, and her wedding was coming up. I was also working all the time, and I was in a lot of pain. She and her maid of honour got really pissed off at me for not booking "enough" time off work to go to their b******t. I remember not wanting to go to the bachelorette weekend because I wasn't in very good shape. She guilt tripped me and said "you probably don't even want to be in my wedding" and all this c**p. Just not understanding my situation or what I was saying or what was wrong with me. So I went, and I was beyond miserable in more ways than one.



I could write a book about everything that happened, but it really was when my sister (and my brother-in-law) showed their true colours. It got ugly. They made up a bunch of c**p about me and my parents being "unsupportive" and all this s**t. She still brings it up. That was two years ago. We don't talk very much now.

#53 I didn't realize how badly my sister treated me over the decades until she was awful to my wife. Since her cruelty went on our while lives, it was just the normal course of events. The light when on when she did her b******t on my wife.

#54 I have had 3 computers destroyed in various ways and she has committed "account s*****e" on numerous accounts for various sites and games (account s*****e is where someone posts or does s**t that gets a permanent and unappealable ban from a game or website, such as using easily detectable cheats to get someone VAC banned from a game or posting hardcore p**n or hate speech to get someone banned from a forum), because I refused to drop what I was doing and do what my sister said, which usually involves me giving her money.



Also whenever I get interested in a group hobby like roleplaying she will charm her way into the group and then make sure I get kicked out, then she will stay in the group for a month or two and then lose all interest in that group and leave once she has made sure I will never be invited back.



Hopefully, this Reddit account is safe since I have lost 3 others to her. Since I have not saved the username or password on my computer anywhere.

#55 Haven't spoken to my sister for nearly 2 years now, she has a new child 1.5years old I'll never meet. Still get to catch up with my neice when she's with my mother but other than that life has been f*****g excellent not having to put up with the constant drama that spews forth from that b***h.



Whoever says you can't choose family - you're wrong. Family is for who you care about. F**k the rest.

#56 My half brother from my dad's affair. He is mean for the sake of enjoyment. Every pet he has ever had has "unfortunately" died within weeks of him having them. He used to regular beat the absolute s**t out of his girlfriend once beating her so hard he knocked a few teeth out. Lies with every breath he takes. Had stolen money from my mother after she had surgery, stolen money from his own mother. When his girlfriend decided to leave him her threaten to shoot her then drown their twins. Is a raging coke friend knowingly feed one twin food they were allergic to. Tried to kidnap his kids during the custody dispute and once told my dad over dinner if he couldn't have full custody he would k**l them just to hurt their mother.



Regularly bullied me as a child including pushing me out of my wheelchair. Pinched my son hard enough to bruise his legs and when confronted by my other brother said and I quote" I like to see him squirm"." He is just a N word anyway they aren't human" Has been violently homophobic racist and islamphoic to my wife. Regularly told her all Muslims need to have their head chopped off. Has thrown her copy of the Quran into the fire place at Christmas dinner one year tryed to remove her hajib . Stalked a co worker who refused to go out for a drink . arrested over a dozen times on d**g charges . Is a pround white nationalist. And finally arson. Thank God he got 15 years in state prison.

#57 I'm pretty sure my brother is a narcissist, along with some other mental illnesses. Our mother certainly is.



Brother spent a fortune on clothes, shoes, hair products, s**t like that pretty much from the moment puberty began. Dude would work out constantly. Played sportsball. And insisted I do all the things he was doing, including walk, talk, behave like him. If I even suggested that I felt uncomfortable with any of it he'd get all passive-aggressive with me.



"Fine, don't listen to me. I'm just trying to help you so nobody messes with you. But I guess if you want to be a fat, ugly, worthless piece of s**t..."



Which, he was constantly telling me that, anyway, and had been ever since we were small children, so...



Now at the tender age of 42, he's an alcoholic with a criminal record for domestic violence, has next to no friends, had destroyed multiple cars due to his extremely aggressive driving [and refuses to junk any of them], and has to live with our mother, who pretty much chose him over me.



Meanwhile, I'm 37, live in another city, changed my name for privacy, have a pretty cool job, and am lucky to have a handful of amazing friends who inspire me every day to be a better person. Yeah, I'm overweight. Yeah, I wear what makes me feel comfortable and confident, and it isn't Tommy Hilfiger or whatever. Yeah, I play D&D, listen to REM, and drive a sedan that I take care of instead of redlining it to make up for the size of my d**k.



Who's the worthless piece of s**t now, A*****e?

#58 He once put a cat in a cat age and threw it in a bush and burned the bush surprisinly the cat made it with severe burns bt had to be put down because the cat would have only been in misery.

#59 Gaslighting, physical abuse, telling everyone that I’m the awful one. The whole "flying off the handle" for stupid s**t is an understatement.

#60 My sister played the victim for the entirety of our childhood. She would not lift a finger to clean and yet my parents didn’t seem to care. She choked me out with a charger cable once for not making her a sandwich. I actually punched her in the face once for throwing a chicken strip at me. When I was young she used to intimidate me physically pushing me while berating me saying things like what are you gonna do. Then I joined weight training and pushed her out of my doorway into hers.



She tried to k**l her self once by taking all the pills from the cabinet. My parents bought her a car afterwards. Soon after she got intoxicated and convinced me that she was sober enough to drive and to give her my phone so she could go somewhere to get her phone. She was 15 I was 12/13 and I hid the keys. Eventually I gave them to her and she went on a high speed chase and ended up running someone over.



I had both house phones with the ringer turned all the way down. Waiting for her to call me. The phone lit up and it said “...Police Department” my heart dropped and I answered. I had to wake my mom up cuz she went to the hospital. It was my fault. My parents put her into cosmetology school after this event.



The f*****g guilt I had because of that I lived it for years. This event affected my family’s lives tremendously financially and in so many other ways. Nothing was the same she went through court and CPS came.



Little did I know she would eventually smoke h****n and m**h into her debilitated mindset that she’s in today. She cannot hear white noise from a fan because it “opens the door for demons” in her mind. I moved to Texas two years ago and I will never go back.



The f*****g guilt man.

#61 My older sister has never been diagnosed because if you bring therapy up to her it's a personal attack. She's 28, barely a year and a half older than me, and after years of putting up with her abuse because "that's just how she is" (thanks mom and dad) I haven't had contact in over a year. I tried explaining to her that she's been emotionally abusing me and my mom but she has never taken responsibility or apologized. I've endured things from getting punched in the face and having my glasses broken because I changed the radio station (in front of one of my friends) to being told nobody gives a s**t about me and that I just shouldn't speak.



Last contact I had with her, we were both visiting my parents. I was there to visit a specialist for a chronic pain condition, and my sister was waking me up by singing at the top of her lungs and slamming doors at 6:30 in the morning. I mentioned to my mom that I was thinking of switching rooms, and my sister had a friend coming to stay the night. My sister asked my mom where her friend was going to sleep and my mom said "Oh maljem is thinking of switching rooms because you keep waking them up" and my sister lost it, saying that I'd been keeping her up skyping my partner at night. I simply said that he worked at 4 am and was in bed by 6, and she retorted "Well two years ago you did." I stood up and left the room silently, and she started screaming at the top of her lungs that it was my mom's fault I don't like her because apparently my mom coddles me, not the 27 year old who throws a fit when she doesn't get her way.



I decided that was the last straw. She's reached out but I ignore her. I've given her too many chances. She's 28 f*****g years old! And she only acts this way with me and my mom. Honestly I forget I have a sister most of the time. She lives on a different continent so it's easy to cut her out. I'm a much happier person without her in my life.

#62 Rock to the head, shovel to my side, pencil jammed in hand, scissors back of leg, clawed chest and threw in salt......great times.

#63 She has always made me do everything for her growing up, and if I didn’t listen to what she said or put up any form of an argument she would berate me telling me that I was worthless and nobody actually loved me or ever would. Growing up being told that almost every day makes you actually start to believe it. It eventually led to self harm and when my mom and her found out, instead of asking what was wrong or seeing if she could help, she told me that all I ever did was f**k things up in her life. I have a lot of social problems because of her too, not only self esteem problems. She would always want me with her if she went out and would berate me again if I ever wanted to hang out with friends without her. Now it’s hard for me to make friends because I think nobody actually likes me even if they say they do, I trust relatively no one. That’s just some stuff. Narcissists are very toxic people and the list is too long to write here. Everyone always tells me “siblings always fight it’s just what happens” but no, not like this. Siblings shouldn’t make you feel that worthless.

#64 My sister is a narcissist, and it was growing up with a control freak at home. She is my little sister, but again, complete control freak. She had to tear down other people to make herself look and feel better. Growing up if there were new kids in the area (my sister and I were only 18 months apart) she would insult and belittle me. I had a stutter, have had it most of my life. She used that as a way to tell other kids that I was a form of r****d. Her s**t is why I never had many friends growing up, and those that I did have...she was there to bad mouth, insult, and do all she could to ruin those friendships.







Growing up she had to get her way. Not part of her way, not most of her way, her way 100%. If I were playing a video game, and she wanted to play, our parents made me play with her. This meant not playing the game that I was playing, or even being able to continue the game that I was playing. Nope. That came to an instant end because SHE didn't want to play what I was playing nor wait for me to finish. And she had to be player one. Anything less had her crying to our parents that I wasn't letting her play and then none of us go to play anything. And no, I'm not talking about us as little kids. I am talking about us as 11 and 12 year olds.







Even today she will insult anyone and everyone she doesn't like, she will insult anything she doesn't like. However, you insult her or her friends and she will yell at you, tear you a new one. Her favorite tv show is 'Lost'. talk bad about that show and she will scream and yell at you.







She remembers people's failures. Every time you get a new job, or a job promotion, or even watching Jeopardy and get a clue right that she didn't know and she will say "You suck" and then tell you of every failure in life that you've had that she remembers.







My ex girlfriends and my ex wife can't stand my sister. My friends can't tolerate her. There are family members that just assume not associate with her. Her oldest child is about to turn 18 and we've told that child "If you want to move in with your grandfather after you are 18 I we will help you pack." because my sister is putting her s**t onto her kids.

#65 I’ve mostly had to experience getting my body shamed for not being as good as them, or trying to tell them to get over themselves.

#66 My sister tweets 18 hours a day about whatever outrage is current popular. Currently that’s Zionist stuff and calling everyone antisemites. She’s also one of those people who thinks she’s more intelligent than everyone because she’s contrarian. She’s in her late 30s and my parents are still financially supporting her. Single, no kids.

#67 The lightbulb turned on when she wore a white dress to my wedding. After explicitly saying to my wife just days before that she would never do such a thing, since someone wore a white dress to her wedding. Then I confronted her, and she tried to turn my family against me. At one point, they thought I never wanted to see or speak with any of them again (which was untrue).



There was a general trend of her having some catastrophe at every big family event. At Christmas, we opened the presents too quickly and didn’t quite savor the moment enough. She was like a tornado, leaving a destructive path wherever she went.



Then it got really bad, she got into d***s. Multiple d**g charges, including having her place raided while niece and nephew were there. More d**g charges. Served time. Now working a real job and more of a run of the mill thunderstorm rather than a tornado. I’ll take it.