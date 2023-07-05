An inflated sense of self or a staggering lack of self-awareness are generally pretty hard traits to make friends with, but entitlement has a way of coming up in people who have absolutely not earned it. But a great way to keep ballooning egos in check is to shame them online.

So it’s not surprising that there are multiple internet groups all dedicated to showcasing just how ridiculous some people's behavior is and documenting it for the rest of the internet. So prepare to roll your eyes as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite examples of “Karens” in their natural habitat, and comment your own experiences below. 

#1

I'm Dead

I'm Dead

TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Mexican lady can stay. Xenophobic Wheelchair lady can get deported

#2

And That Is Why You Shouldn't Be A Karen

And That Is Why You Shouldn't Be A Karen

anthony_ugh Report

#3

Oh Karen. You So Funny

Oh Karen. You So Funny

realcoronavirus1 Report

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not entirely convinced this wasn't posted as a joke.

“Karen” is just a modern iteration of a long tradition of certain people using their (real or imagined) status to mistreat others and generally act in an entitled manner. Older, alternative names include "Barbecue Becky", "Cornerstore Caroline", and "Permit Patty," or even the classic “soccer mom.” In 2023, “Karen” doesn’t even have to refer to an entitled female, there are plenty of male Karen’s as well. 

“Karen” specifically likely originated from a 2016 internet meme and was later popularized by Reddit. The term spread and now there are multiple internet groups dedicated to sharing, discussing, and shaming Karens.
#4

My Mom Asked Me What Makes A Woman A Karen. I Showed Her This. She Immediately Understood

My Mom Asked Me What Makes A Woman A Karen. I Showed Her This. She Immediately Understood

CamoShado Report

#5

Karen’s Revenge

Karen's Revenge

kalelfaneditor Report

#6

Karens Assemble!

Karens Assemble!

euclidofalexandria Report

Jo Jones
Jo Jones
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leviticus 18:22 The translation of this verse reads: “Do not have sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman; that is detestable.” The literal translation of the original Hebrew, however, is “And with male you shall not lie lyings woman.” The word translated as “lyings” is found elsewhere only in Genesis 49:4, where it refers to incest. In Leviticus, this verse comes in a list of prohibitions against having sex with family members, so it is reasonable to conclude that it is a prohibition against incest. They don’t even know the meaning of the book they claim theirs.. hypocrites

What makes the “Karen” meme so appealing and long-lasting is its perfect blend of entitlement, pettiness, and a lack of understanding. A customer making a legitimate request to a business is not a Karen, if one is entitled to a refund, they should actually get it and shouldn't be shamed for requesting it. For a time, the term was associated with a specific haircut and demeanor, but as public awareness has evolved, people now realize that “Karens” come in all shapes and sizes. 
#7

Karen Still Doesn't Get It

Karen Still Doesn't Get It

realcoronavirus1 Report

Ken_Jane
Ken_Jane
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The K word in my country is something else entirely so this made me cringe

#8

I Think She Belongs Here

I Think She Belongs Here

queenofthenorth_04 Report

#9

This One Is Just A Gem 🤣

This One Is Just A Gem 🤣

minxie_mayhem246 Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes trying to take advantage of that whole family by offering a free microwave, what a terrible scam!

For example, Elon Musk was called a space Karen for some statements he made, although some have put forth alternatives like “Ken” or “Kevin,” however, none of these have really stuck. It seems that the recursive nature of internet memes will ensure that “Karen” remains the go-to way to refer to a person that is so entitled that they really deserve to be shamed online.
#10

Karen You Can Wear A Mask For 3 Minutes

Karen You Can Wear A Mask For 3 Minutes

KoolAidMan20 Report

#11

A Story Shared By A Friend In A Discord Server

A Story Shared By A Friend In A Discord Server

Nerscylliac Report

#12

I Hate The Sound Of Children's Laughter

I Hate The Sound Of Children's Laughter

arcsliu Report

Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG a kid enjoying life in their own yard? The horror.

In 2019, a tropical storm was named “Karen,” in the old tradition of giving these weather events female names. The internet exploded with memes about the hurricane demanding to see, presumably, the United States manager and others photoshopped the “Karen” haircut onto satellite imagery of the storm. 
#13

“Military Spouses Serve More Than Anyone, We Deserve Free Wine!”

"Military Spouses Serve More Than Anyone, We Deserve Free Wine!"

Le-Deek-Supreme Report

TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The entitlement is strong with this one.

#14

Somethin' Bout A Truck

Somethin' Bout A Truck

DamnSon81 Report

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonder how she'd feel about my 24 year old BMW and my 64 year old classic, especially if I parked it outside her house and it left a nice little oily calling card. :D

#15

Well That’s One Way To Shill Your Mlm

Well That's One Way To Shill Your Mlm

darkelfbear Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks, you too!!

Indeed, using the magic of the internet, we are actually able to discover just how prevalent “Karens” are, resulting in some places slowly adjusting policies to limit this sort of behavior. San Francisco, for example, has the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, to prevent, you guessed it, Karens from calling emergency services over, say, a child going about their business. 
#16

Sorry Karen. We Can't Be Friends Anymore

Sorry Karen. We Can't Be Friends Anymore

StaghornTheDruid Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet this review works as better advertising than some influencer post. Now the rest of us can rest assured that there won't be an influx of entitled influencer at the restaurant!

2
2points
reply
#17

Karen In Training

Karen In Training

The-Blaha-Bear Report

#18

Not. A. Fucking. Word

Not. A. Fucking. Word

SusBurnerAcc Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is definitely a joke review. Even the Karenist Karen wouldn't expect a year of free bowls. They'd probably want a refund, a new bowl with exactly 6 pieces and would want to keep the 5 pieces bowl....plus maybe a discount coupon for next time.

Some brands have tried to capitalize on this trend, for example, Domino's Pizza in Australia and New Zealand ran a campaign offering free pizzas to “nice Karens,” in a somewhat misguided attempt to foster positive behavior. The campaign was criticized and it does seem foolish, as what better way to bring out the worst in people than conditional free food? Ultimately, Dominos had to apologize for the campaign
#19

No One Cares About Your Religion, Karen

No One Cares About Your Religion, Karen

UnalteredCyst Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ash wednesday just means you dont eat meat, most people only eat fish in Ireland on ash wed, unless its meat ice cream you can eat as much ice cream as you want

#20

This Just Sums It Up

This Just Sums It Up

Jacobster111 Report

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Freedom To Be A******s. You need a good slap in the face with a wet fish.

#21

How Do These Brains Even Work?

How Do These Brains Even Work?

percy___potter Report

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then maybe you shouldn't put duct tape over their mouths under the mask, but instead put some on your own so that you will be able to hear your child above your whining.

But not all is bad, poorly run customer service might complain about Karens to distract from how they screw over customers, so one group is starting to fight back. Karens for Hire is an organization formed last year as a team that can be asked to call up companies that are treating customers poorly. They will, in true Karen fashion, call them up and write about them online with ceaseless energy, in an attempt to better company policy towards things like refunds. If you want to explore more instances of Karen’dom, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can find our other articles here, here, and here
#22

Found This On Quora

Found This On Quora

Nifan-Stuff Report

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, you should call the school and ask them where to buy the hair dye. ;-)

#23

Review For A School I Found Online

Review For A School I Found Online

NeilTheProgrammer Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

....Is there footage of that exorcism? Could the lit child please share that experience with us?

#24

Oh Karen!

Oh Karen!

cwizzle72 Report

#25

Entitled Grandma Shaming Disney Employees And Interns For Crying About Being Laid Off

Entitled Grandma Shaming Disney Employees And Interns For Crying About Being Laid Off

reddit.com Report

#26

Carpooling Karen Reports A Fart

Carpooling Karen Reports A Fart

reddit.com Report

#27

Disney Is For Everyone Karen

Disney Is For Everyone Karen

Camry11987 Report

Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The term is "child-free" and it's awesome.

#28

"Nothing Relaxing Or Fun" About Server's Mom Dying

"Nothing Relaxing Or Fun" About Server's Mom Dying

NoddyBloop Report

#29

When Karen Misses Breakfast

When Karen Misses Breakfast

tconn8 Report

#30

Karen On Twitter

Karen On Twitter

Odd-Bee9539 Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why punctuation is important. Since it was a full stop, it should have been obvious it was a name sign off. Now if it were a comma that would be a different story.

#31

Tupperware Karen Gets Sat Down

Tupperware Karen Gets Sat Down

Mental_Maintenance43 Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The PS5 is geared more towards adults and older teens anyway. Kids who still believe in Santa are better off with an older console that has more games catered towards them like a Switch.

#32

Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen!

Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen!

DamnSon81 Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have a nice wedding without anyone!

#33

Have A Heart Karen You Entitled Wretch!

Have A Heart Karen You Entitled Wretch!

mellainadiba Report

#34

That’s Not How It Works

That's Not How It Works

papayamucha Report

#35

Christmas Is Apparently Ruined For This Karen

Christmas Is Apparently Ruined For This Karen

reddit.com Report

#36

I’ve Had A Long Day

I've Had A Long Day

KoolAidMan20 Report

RMA
RMA
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel a lot of info is missing from this one…

#37

Mckaren

Mckaren

jussbethesdagirl Report

#38

How Dare Contractors Use The Bathroom

How Dare Contractors Use The Bathroom

inbetweensound Report

#39

Karen: Reloaded

Karen: Reloaded

realcoronavirus1 Report

#40

A Simple Apology Could Have Prevented All This

A Simple Apology Could Have Prevented All This

Karreck Report

Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like we're missing a lot of whatever actually happened on the plane.

#41

Actual Karen And The Pool

Actual Karen And The Pool

ronniejoe13 Report

#42

Karen Doesn’t Understand Handicapped Parking

Karen Doesn't Understand Handicapped Parking

Optimal_Addendum_617 Report

#43

Karen Does Not Care About Your Kids Or Hers

Karen Does Not Care About Your Kids Or Hers

NoNiceGuy71 Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Karen is really going out of her way to say she doesn't want her children anymore.

#44

Other People In Labor? But I Had An Appointment!!

Other People In Labor? But I Had An Appointment!!

NovelTAcct Report

#45

How Dare You Not Make Me Food 1 Min. Before Close?

How Dare You Not Make Me Food 1 Min. Before Close?

PrincessHeffalump Report

#46

Karen Wants To Speak To The Manager Of Netflix

Karen Wants To Speak To The Manager Of Netflix

raumeat Report

Miss Scarlet
Miss Scarlet
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's no limit to how many people can subscribe to Netflix or Disney+. Single people having it does not prevent you from having it, you bitter psycho....

#47

The "I Dont Need A Mask In The Drive-Thru!" Karen

The "I Dont Need A Mask In The Drive-Thru!" Karen

McNuggeteer Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weren't there rules about that though? Here in South Africa you could keep your mask off in your car if you were driving alone with the windows shut, but if you opened your window for any reason your mask had to be on.

#48

The Essence Of Karen... She Should Get The Manager 😂

The Essence Of Karen... She Should Get The Manager 😂

PH1LLY_BLUNT Report

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

