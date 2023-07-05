48 Times ‘Karens’ Were So Entitled, The Internet Just Had To Call Them Out
An inflated sense of self or a staggering lack of self-awareness are generally pretty hard traits to make friends with, but entitlement has a way of coming up in people who have absolutely not earned it. But a great way to keep ballooning egos in check is to shame them online.
So it’s not surprising that there are multiple internet groups all dedicated to showcasing just how ridiculous some people's behavior is and documenting it for the rest of the internet. So prepare to roll your eyes as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite examples of “Karens” in their natural habitat, and comment your own experiences below.
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm Dead
The Mexican lady can stay. Xenophobic Wheelchair lady can get deported
And That Is Why You Shouldn't Be A Karen
Oh Karen. You So Funny
“Karen” is just a modern iteration of a long tradition of certain people using their (real or imagined) status to mistreat others and generally act in an entitled manner. Older, alternative names include "Barbecue Becky", "Cornerstore Caroline", and "Permit Patty," or even the classic “soccer mom.” In 2023, “Karen” doesn’t even have to refer to an entitled female, there are plenty of male Karen’s as well.
“Karen” specifically likely originated from a 2016 internet meme and was later popularized by Reddit. The term spread and now there are multiple internet groups dedicated to sharing, discussing, and shaming Karens.
My Mom Asked Me What Makes A Woman A Karen. I Showed Her This. She Immediately Understood
Karen’s Revenge
Karens Assemble!
Leviticus 18:22 The translation of this verse reads: “Do not have sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman; that is detestable.” The literal translation of the original Hebrew, however, is “And with male you shall not lie lyings woman.” The word translated as “lyings” is found elsewhere only in Genesis 49:4, where it refers to incest. In Leviticus, this verse comes in a list of prohibitions against having sex with family members, so it is reasonable to conclude that it is a prohibition against incest. They don’t even know the meaning of the book they claim theirs.. hypocrites
What makes the “Karen” meme so appealing and long-lasting is its perfect blend of entitlement, pettiness, and a lack of understanding. A customer making a legitimate request to a business is not a Karen, if one is entitled to a refund, they should actually get it and shouldn't be shamed for requesting it. For a time, the term was associated with a specific haircut and demeanor, but as public awareness has evolved, people now realize that “Karens” come in all shapes and sizes.
Karen Still Doesn't Get It
I Think She Belongs Here
This One Is Just A Gem 🤣
For example, Elon Musk was called a space Karen for some statements he made, although some have put forth alternatives like “Ken” or “Kevin,” however, none of these have really stuck. It seems that the recursive nature of internet memes will ensure that “Karen” remains the go-to way to refer to a person that is so entitled that they really deserve to be shamed online.
Karen You Can Wear A Mask For 3 Minutes
A Story Shared By A Friend In A Discord Server
I Hate The Sound Of Children's Laughter
In 2019, a tropical storm was named “Karen,” in the old tradition of giving these weather events female names. The internet exploded with memes about the hurricane demanding to see, presumably, the United States manager and others photoshopped the “Karen” haircut onto satellite imagery of the storm.
“Military Spouses Serve More Than Anyone, We Deserve Free Wine!”
Somethin' Bout A Truck
Well That’s One Way To Shill Your Mlm
Indeed, using the magic of the internet, we are actually able to discover just how prevalent “Karens” are, resulting in some places slowly adjusting policies to limit this sort of behavior. San Francisco, for example, has the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, to prevent, you guessed it, Karens from calling emergency services over, say, a child going about their business.
Sorry Karen. We Can't Be Friends Anymore
Karen In Training
Not. A. Fucking. Word
Some brands have tried to capitalize on this trend, for example, Domino's Pizza in Australia and New Zealand ran a campaign offering free pizzas to “nice Karens,” in a somewhat misguided attempt to foster positive behavior. The campaign was criticized and it does seem foolish, as what better way to bring out the worst in people than conditional free food? Ultimately, Dominos had to apologize for the campaign.
No One Cares About Your Religion, Karen
Ash wednesday just means you dont eat meat, most people only eat fish in Ireland on ash wed, unless its meat ice cream you can eat as much ice cream as you want
This Just Sums It Up
How Do These Brains Even Work?
But not all is bad, poorly run customer service might complain about Karens to distract from how they screw over customers, so one group is starting to fight back. Karens for Hire is an organization formed last year as a team that can be asked to call up companies that are treating customers poorly. They will, in true Karen fashion, call them up and write about them online with ceaseless energy, in an attempt to better company policy towards things like refunds. If you want to explore more instances of Karen’dom, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can find our other articles here, here, and here.
Found This On Quora
Review For A School I Found Online
Oh Karen!
Entitled Grandma Shaming Disney Employees And Interns For Crying About Being Laid Off
Carpooling Karen Reports A Fart
Disney Is For Everyone Karen
"Nothing Relaxing Or Fun" About Server's Mom Dying
When Karen Misses Breakfast
Karen On Twitter
Tupperware Karen Gets Sat Down
Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen!
Have A Heart Karen You Entitled Wretch!
That’s Not How It Works
Christmas Is Apparently Ruined For This Karen
I’ve Had A Long Day
Mckaren
How Dare Contractors Use The Bathroom
Karen: Reloaded
A Simple Apology Could Have Prevented All This
I feel like we're missing a lot of whatever actually happened on the plane.
Actual Karen And The Pool
Karen Doesn’t Understand Handicapped Parking
Karen Does Not Care About Your Kids Or Hers
Other People In Labor? But I Had An Appointment!!
How Dare You Not Make Me Food 1 Min. Before Close?
Karen Wants To Speak To The Manager Of Netflix
There's no limit to how many people can subscribe to Netflix or Disney+. Single people having it does not prevent you from having it, you bitter psycho....