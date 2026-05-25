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When parents take their kids to a backyard barbecue, the last thing they should be worrying about is another guest picking a fight with their child over a hot dog.

But that’s exactly what one dad says happened after a particularly annoying acquaintance began lecturing his daughter about unhealthy food.

The father eventually pulled him aside and demanded he stay away from his family. The dad believed the situation was finally over. However, a few days later, child protective services showed up at his home following an “anonymous” complaint.

Continue scrolling to read the dad’s story about the whole ordeal, which he shared with the ‘Pro Revenge’ community.

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No parent wants other people to discipline their children without permission

Image credits: dikushin / freepik (not the actual photo)

Even if they know the person

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The know-it-all physicist ended up stuck dealing with the consequences of his actions

Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: beerbellybegone

As his story went viral, the dad replied to some people in the comments

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