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Rob van Barneveld is a Dutch illustrator and comic artist best known for Pussloose, a charming series of wordless comics starring an expressive and endlessly mischievous cat. Inspired by his own cat, Hobbes, Rob creates funny and wholesome stories that perfectly capture the chaos, curiosity, and lovable weirdness of feline life.

What makes these comics so enjoyable is how relatable they are. Even without dialogue, each comic manages to tell a complete story filled with humor, warmth, and clever visual twists that cat owners will instantly recognize. As the cartoonist himself says, “I think everyone loves cats,” and the universal, textless format of his comics makes them easy for anyone to enjoy.

Scroll down to discover a new selection of adorable and humorous comics from the series, which prove that life is always more entertaining with a cat around.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | roodgras.nl

Image credits: pussloose

This post may include affiliate links.

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Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

pussloose Report

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    mbbookkeeping avatar
    Starbug
    Starbug
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat biscuits are a show of love, with a complimentary side of pain

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    #15

    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

    pussloose Report

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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    Dutch Illustrator Creates Feel Good Cat Comics That Show The Sweet Little Adventures Of Everyday Life (26 New Pics)

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