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Rob van Barneveld is a Dutch illustrator and comic artist best known for Pussloose, a charming series of wordless comics starring an expressive and endlessly mischievous cat. Inspired by his own cat, Hobbes, Rob creates funny and wholesome stories that perfectly capture the chaos, curiosity, and lovable weirdness of feline life.

What makes these comics so enjoyable is how relatable they are. Even without dialogue, each comic manages to tell a complete story filled with humor, warmth, and clever visual twists that cat owners will instantly recognize. As the cartoonist himself says, “I think everyone loves cats,” and the universal, textless format of his comics makes them easy for anyone to enjoy.

Scroll down to discover a new selection of adorable and humorous comics from the series, which prove that life is always more entertaining with a cat around.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | roodgras.nl

Image credits: pussloose