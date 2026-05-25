“Is It Socrates Or Descartes?”: 27 Questions To Test Your Philosophy & Culture Knowledge

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Can you tell Plato from Freud? And Darwin from Descartes? The Enlightenment from the Renaissance? This general knowledge trivia quiz is all about big ideas across history, philosophy, science, and culture.

From the “invisible hand” to the fall of the Berlin Wall, from natural selection to Stoicism, this quiz is designed for people who believe that ideas, more than anything else, shape the world. 🤔

So whether you’re a great thinker or a curious mind, the real question is: How many can you get right?

Let’s find out! 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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