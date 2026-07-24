So, to make your next conversation with them a little more interesting , we gathered some cursed and NSFW facts from a peculiar Reddit thread that definitely have no place in polite company. Scroll down to read them, and maybe take note of the most fascinating ones for later.

With some people, you really have to choose your words carefully and watch what you say because you never know how they might take it. But with the right crowd, you can speak freely , and honestly, there is no such thing as TMI. Those are the best kind of people to have around.

#1 Actually, about 8% of your DNA comes from ancient viruses that infected your ancestors millions of years ago. Those viruses got stuck in the genome and have been passed down ever since. So yeah… part of you is literally old zombie virus DNA. Sweet dreams.

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#2 Senior living communities or centers have higher rates of STD’s than college campus’s in the US.

#3 Male giraffes will headbutt female giraffes in the bladder to force them to pee. The male will then drink the pee to determine if the female is ovulating.

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#4 About 50% of people stand when they wipe, and 50% stay seated/crouch.

#5 A human tooth is worth 36 calories.

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#6 The scientific name for the largest cockroach on earth is Megaloblatta Longipennis.

#7 If you sneeze 8 times it’s equivalent to your body going through an orgasm.

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#8 Human pubic lice are not closely related to human head lice; they are, however, closely related to gorilla lice.

#9 Around 60% of the world has herpes. That's a lot.

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#10 Superfecundation is when two eggs are fertilized by different s***m in the same menstrual cycle. This can result in a woman having twins with different fathers. Happens a lot with cats and dogs but is possible with humans.



Because I am autistic I decided to share this fact in polite company, namely to my prudish aunt at a dinner party. She did not think it was as interesting as I think it is.

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#11 Major developments in 3d video rendering and animation have been made due to the video games bioshock Infinite and overwatch. Just...... not for any *official* purpose.

#12 It’s possible to NOT brush your teeth for your entire life and still have healthy teeth. Cavities are formed from a very specific bacteria which are contagious. If you haven’t encountered that bacteria yet, you are far less likely to get cavities even if you dont brush.

#13 Koalas can transmit chlamydia to humans through their urine, a lot of people want to help them cross a street so they don't get hit, but a scared Koala will p**s all over them.

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#14 The whole reproductive cycle for Hyenas. It’s a f*****g nightmare.

#15 To start, that little splash of water that hits your a**s when you p**p is called "Poseidon's Kiss".

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#16 This is more local but years ago P*rnhub used to have a location feature that you can set to your city and see which members are local. Back then I lived in a smallll city so I've seen a lot of people I knew personally naked off the usernames and kept that to myself. Would be awkward to share that with company for sure.

#17 There are studies of correcting arrhythmias (irregular heart beats) by doing a DRE…. A finger up your b**t.

#18 Koala’s only source of food is eucalyptus, which is toxic to all animals including koalas. The only way they can digest it is by eating their mother’s feces while they are young. This gives them the enzyme to digest it.

#19 You can fix a prolapsed r**tum by sprinkling table sugar on it. It'll suck right back in and everything is good to go until another time.

#20 Disney owns the domain muppetf*cker.net.

#21 Some babies can produce milk, I believe some call it witches milk.

#22 The coupe glass is incorrectly believed to be modeled after breasts of Marie Antoinette or Empress Josephine, but this confusion is caused by the facts that Marie Antoinette commissioned a set of bowls for milk modeled after breasts and both monarchs loved drinking champagne in coupe glasses.

#23 If a child is kidnapped by a stranger and found d**d, they are almost always d**d within the first hour.



I know this because my partner helped build the child abductor profile for the RCMP. statistically there is a greater than 80% chance the child was d**d before anyone noticed they were missing.

#24 Sometimes elderly people get really constipated, where laxatives and enemas won't do the trick. So you have to put on some latex gloves and go in to dig it out.



Actually not only elderly people. If you're really constipated and you can tell it's there but won't come out, you can absolutely do this. Just be careful not to hurt yourself. It's called disimpacting.

#25 Your brain is a lot closer to a mushy liquid than a solid



Edit: Thanks to replies correcting me Im realizing that im slightly wrong calling the brain a liquid, but it sure as hell will still dissolve if handled wrong so close enough.

#26 When a pig has a prolapse, which tends to happen more than you’d think, other pigs in the pen just see the hanging flesh as a free snack and they’ll start eating it. That can cause the prolapsed pig’s intestine to keep spilling out as the other pig eats, like slurping out pasta, and that’ll k**l the pig if it loses enough entrail. Oddly enough the safe thing to do is just take a pair of shears and cut off what’s hanging out right away. A pig’s digestive system has so much blood circulating that the snipped intestine will scab over really quickly and they’ll just carry on as normal.

#27 I work at an inner city graveyard. It's at least 100 years old and is still frequently used. Every time we dig a new grave, we dig up old bones. Sometimes more than that. (We usually throw the bones back in the grave after the new funeral)



The system we have here is that a new grave gets at minimum 20 years without interference. After that, if there is no family left to pay, or they decide not to pay for the renewal of the grave, the headstone gets removed and the spot can be used again. The soil isn't always the best for decomposition, it varies from spot to spot, so depending on how long it's been since we've buried someone there, we can find anything from the remains of the coffin, to bones or even still decomposing body parts.



I've heard horror stories from 20-ish years ago, when they were re-using spots that were previously used in the 70s. Back in the mid 20th century plastic was still a fairly new thing and was used for all kinds of things, including lining the inside of coffins to prevent the smell during funerals. You can probably imagine what happened when we dug back up those spots. I hear the smell was indescribable...

#28 Public bathroom, at least in France, have blue light so that you can’t see your veins and can’t do d***s in them.

#29 Lindsay Graham's ladybugs collection.

#30 Ducks are in an evolutionary war about being harder to mate with and better at doing it (in the most polite language). The resulting anatomy is... surprising.

#31 In 1931, a radiology technician named Carl Tanzler became obsessed with a young tuberculosis patient, Elena de Hoyos, in Florida. After she died, Tanzler exhume her body, brought it home, and lived with her corpse for seven years. To maintain the decomposing body, he fastened her bones together with piano wire, replaced her eyes with glass, substituted her decaying skin with silk soaked in wax, and packed her torso with rags to preserve her shape. He was only caught when Elena's sister spotted him dancing with the mannequin-like corpse through a window.

#32 Men being attracted to women’s feet is by far the most common kink in every observational study on human s****l behavior.

#33 Humans smell like BBQ pork when burned alive. (source: firefighter in USAF).

#34 You’ve probably heard of third nipples, but did you know people can also have third breasts? Lumps of breast tissue can develop in the armpits, with or without a n****e. And apparently they behave like normal breast tissue—they’ll hurt during periods, swell during pregnancy, and may even lactate if there’s enough n****e tissue.

#35 In all the animal kingdom, the manatee v****a is closest in appearance and structure to the human v****a.

#36 Some people genuinely believe that if a body is buried at sea, it disappears into the ocean without a trace. It's wild how quickly myths can spread, especially about such dark topics.

#37 Statistically, the "stranger danger" campaigns protect only a tiny proportion of victims of CSA; the majority know their attacker, and in as many as 50% of cases (depending on country) the a****r is a close relative...



Maybe "Baddy Daddy" would have been more effective?

#38 People are a lot more depraved than you'll ever know, I didn't know of a lot of websites until I met a few people and saw what they get into online..umm yeah double list is a thing.

#39 House flies and gnats always fly around your head and try to get in your face is because the mucous and snot in your nose closely resembles the scent they release when mating and they are trying to lay mate with you, aka trying to lay eggs in your nose 😌🫶🏽.

#40 Humans can live and "talk" with their skull open and half their brain sitting separate as a pile of goo in the back seat while the rest of them are still in the driver's seat.

At least 40minutes, probably over an hour.



Sat with a guy i found in a car wreck next to the road at night while waiting for the ambulance.

#41 Your b******e has the exact same texture and feeling of your mouth.

#42 Anesthesiologist not just put you into some deep sleep, he “k*lls you” a bit, and take care for working of the vital systems. They jokingly say: “the surgeon operates you, while we try to keep you as alive as possible”.

#43 One time I fell down a Wikipedia rabbit hole at 3am and learned that after d***h, your body basically turns into a "microbial soup" where all the bacteria in your gut start eating you from the inside out within hours. Like, the same stuff that helps you digest food becomes a horror show liquefying your organs.



Bonus cursed layer: embalming fluid doesn't fully stop it, so sometimes bodies still bloat and "purge" fluids during funerals.



You're welcome.

#44 The general public can't discern foreign disinformation campaigns and is an active participant in destroying the very democracy that blessed them with rights & freedoms in the first place. Slush brain tik tok syndrome has destroyed an entire generation. Enjoy democracy while it lasts, the social experiment is being pushed to its limits and being dismantled by its own people. Scary times ahead. Tolerating intolerance will be the end of it.