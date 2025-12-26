ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words but we'd beg to differ. Some pictures speak only a few, short words while others tell a long and fascinating story. Think about this for a moment: one photo shows a plain white wall. The other features two cows who have just been washed and blow dried. Which of the two would you look at for longer?

Fortunately, the internet is a goldmine when it comes to fascinating images. Moments frozen in time that make you stop mid-scroll and get lost in the stories they're telling. Often there's no context needed, just a whole lot of curiosity. There's an entire online community dedicated to all things interesting. Simply called Interesting, it's had more than 5 million visitors this year alone. And it's not hard to see why.

The page is a wall of awe-inspiring, cute, funny, thought-provoking posts and pics featuring everything under the sun. From alpacas that have just been shaved, to a pepper shaped like it's crouching in the corner after a bad break-up. Bored Panda has put together our favorite images from the community for anyone who feels like some great short stories but isn't in the mood to read words right now. No theme, no agenda, no attempt to be viral. Just a bunch of posts for you to scroll through while you ponder how interesting the world actually is.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Saving The Planet!

Swedish billionaire protects Amazon jungle by buying 400,000 acres and shutting down logging company to prevent destruction.

moamen12323 Report

25points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    She Invented Color-Changing Sutures To Detect Infection

    Teen inventor in a science lab showcasing an innovative suture that changes color to indicate infection for SEO interest.

    Goodable Report

    24points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gives me hope that children are our future

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Fox Asleep On Outdoor Couch

    Fox stretched out sleeping on an outdoor sofa at night, showing an interesting moment people wanted to share on the internet.

    suitonaman Report

    20points
    POST
    View more comments
    #4

    Rich People Who Rich Right

    Elderly woman donates $1 billion to cover school tuition in NYC's poorest area, showcasing inspiring acts of kindness.

    moamen12323 Report

    16points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah all while the heads steal all the money for themselves

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Lewis Hornby's Grandma Has Alzheimer’s, And She Wasn’t Drinking Water. So, He Invented “Edible Water” That Looks Like Candy, So Patients With Dementia Can Stay Hydrated. Here's A Photo Of Them Below

    Elderly woman discovering a colorful puzzle with help, capturing an interesting moment to share on the internet.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    An Alpaca After It Got Its Wool Shaved

    Shaved alpaca with a round fluffy head standing near hay bales in a grassy area, an interesting new pic shared online.

    KindaUndressed Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #7

    Best Snow Plow Name I’ve Ever Seen

    Blue truck with the phrase CTRL-SALT-DELETE driving on a snowy road, showing something interesting for internet users.

    worldwide762 Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    This Would Be Great In America

    Man doing squats at a bus ticket machine in Romania, an interesting way to pay by physical activity on the street.

    Ariompa Report

    12points
    POST
    trevorhardy avatar
    Trevor Hardy
    Trevor Hardy
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I could do 20 squats I wouldn't need the bus

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Nirvana Played A Concert In Buenos Aires Where The Crowd Threw Mud And Trash At The All-Female Opening Act

    Two people in a dimly lit setting, capturing a moment to share something interesting with the internet.

    Kurt Cobain was so upset, he sabotaged the show by playing lesser known songs and teased hit songs such as "Smells like Teen Spirit" without actually playing them.

    Kronyzx Report

    10points
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was a gem 🥰

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Is How A Bison Looks At 35 Below Zero

    A bison covered in frost and ice, showcasing an interesting natural phenomenon in cold weather.

    Memes_FoIder Report

    10points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I'd probably look like that at 35 below zero, too!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Size Difference Between A Large House And Really Large House

    Aerial view of an impressive mansion with large green lawns, gardens, and tennis courts, showcasing interesting architecture.

    AirFrance447 Report

    9points
    POST
    zuranthus avatar
    void
    void
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine cleaning that... I like my normal house

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    The Pickle In McDonald's Burgers Is Now Thicker Than The Patty

    Close-up of a hamburger with pickles and lettuce, showing a thin beef patty in an interesting food moment.

    Nickolas_Zannithakis Report

    8points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And just remember, you can't have buGER KINg without gerkin....

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Then vs. Now

    Comparison of car colors from 1980 showing vibrant hues versus 2025 with mostly white and gray cars in parking lots.

    PeacockPankh Report

    8points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We noticed this the past couple of years. Grey. Grey everywhere!

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cows That Have Been Shampooed And Blow Dried

    Four photos of unusually fluffy calves in a field, showcasing interesting and adorable farm animal moments.

    FlirtInFocus Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #15

    Epic Halloween Costume

    Person dressed in a headless horseman costume riding a black horse on a suburban sidewalk, interesting sight shared online

    TheMidnightLifeVibes Report

    8points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The original post comes with a video. It's awesome.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #16

    Not Sure If I Should Cook Him Or Ask Him What Happened First

    Uniquely shaped bell pepper with green and orange colors standing on a wooden surface, showcasing interesting natural variation.

    worldwide762 Report

    8points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a little kid pouting in the time out corner.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    In 1997, An Activist Named Julia Butterfly Hill Climbed 180 Feet Into The Canopy Of A Majestic 1,000-Year-Old Redwood Tree In Northern California And Didn't Come Down For 738 Days

    Woman climbing and hugging a tree surrounded by forest, showcasing an interesting moment to share on the internet.

    PeacockPankh Report

    8points
    POST
    norarouxmeckel avatar
    Carey Jacksonn
    Carey Jacksonn
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To protect it from being knocked down!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Local Woman Turns Target Parking Lot Into Holiday Gift Wrapping Stand

    Person offering gift wrapping services at a parking lot setup with a large sign listing prices, seen in interesting new pics.

    Busy_Report4010 Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    In 2017, A Kansas Man Turned His Sprinklers On Before Evacuating For A Wildfire, And Came Home To See This

    Aerial view showing a house untouched by fire, surrounded by burnt land after a large wildfire incident.

    InternetPopular3679 Report

    8points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is OK - if you have the water. Took part in a table top exercise once. Question came up about turning on sprinklers and one of the town employees figured that if everyone did and left them running that the reservoir would be empty in a fairly short time (can't recall but it was a matter of hours). Look up Firesmart and sprinklers.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Two Men On Top Of The Abraj Al-Bait In Mecca

    Two men sitting and standing on the edge of a giant clock face high above a city, an interesting and daring view.

    thomasdequincey99 Report

    8points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I can't even look at this picture!

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Wildlife Photographer Sha Lu Captures The Perfect Moment A Small Animal Looks At The Camera While Being Caught By A Predator

    Bird of prey flying with captured rodent in its talons against clear blue sky, an interesting moment captured.

    PrudentServe2780 Report

    8points
    POST
    tomhardeveld avatar
    Tom Hardeveld
    Tom Hardeveld
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hi. This is me. You probably wonder how I got in this situation...

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Cloud Pheonix Above MT. Fuji

    Unusual cloud formation resembling a bird over a mountain at night, an interesting natural phenomenon captured and shared online.

    TrickySatisfaction81 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #23

    An Eagle's Claw Compared To A Human Hand

    Human hand and large bird claw interlocking, showing an interesting and unusual grip in close-up view.

    AfternoonJealous8426 Report

    6points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet eagles give the best back scritchs

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    She Did A Good Job Here Or Not! 1 Million Or $1000 Week For Life

    Young Canadian lottery winner chooses $1,000 weekly for life instead of $1 million lump sum, an interesting money decision.

    MadelnCanada Report

    6points
    POST
    tomhardeveld avatar
    Tom Hardeveld
    Tom Hardeveld
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    only... what will $1000 be worth in 20 years? Inflation and such (still a smart deal tho)

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Woman Scammed Out Of 830k By Fake Brad Pitt Using AI Generated Images

    Photos allegedly from Brad Pitt sent to a woman, showcasing hospital scenes in an interesting internet post.

    CompetitiveNovel8990 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Food On Japanese Set

    Screenshot explaining the meaning of the Japanese caption "The staff ate it later" related to interesting internet discoveries.

    mimosamoons Report

    5points
    POST
    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The crew on UK MasterChef eat the food too. They should start captioning it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    A Photo Of An Anglerfish's Actual Size

    Deep-sea fish with sharp teeth shown underwater and a tiny version held in a gloved hand, interesting marine life discovery.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    5points
    POST
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quick google will tell you their size vary from very small to around 2m.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Bear Claw Size Comparison

    Comparison of black, polar, grizzly, and Kodiak brown bear claws showing size differences in interesting new pics.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #29

    Playground Safety Was Completely Different In The 1940s Compared To Now

    Children playing on a unique playground structure, showing an interesting and rare recreational setup outdoors.

    topcat5 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    In 1971, A Cement Truck Crashed Near Winganon, Oklahoma. The Mixer Was Too Heavy To Move So They Left It. The Locals Have Since Repainted It To Look Like A NASA Space Capsule

    NASA space capsule replica resting in a grassy roadside ditch beside a small American flag and trees in daylight

    PeacockPankh Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Kilimanjaro From Space

    A volcanic mountain peak covered in snow, seen from above through a break in the surrounding clouds.

    west_manchester Report

    5points
    POST
    hiro_lee_apbt avatar
    Hiro Lee
    Hiro Lee
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see a bald eagle in flight.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    A Reminder To Wear Your Helmet

    Helmets displaying damage and scratches, showcasing interesting motorcycle safety impacts from real-life experiences.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    4points
    POST
    gavincruz avatar
    Gavin Cruz
    Gavin Cruz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to the top left helmet?

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    Then vs. Now

    Comparison of staircase and interior design from 1990 to 2024 showing changes in home decor and architecture.

    Apprehensive-Elk3165 Report

    4points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is the same house. They over modified it

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Wash Clothes At My Hotel Has An Interesting Message

    Black cloth provided to prevent stains and keep white towels clean, an interesting practical solution shared online.

    Jaded-Instance3607 Report

    4points
    POST
    slbimrie avatar
    GlassHalfWay
    GlassHalfWay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was at a hotel that had black washcloths, but the note said to be used for removing makeup, instead of the white washcloths.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    This Whale Survived The 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s… And Was Seen After 35 Years Still Cruising The Pacific In 2020

    Whale tail comparison photo from 1985 Nayarit and 2020 Los Cabos showing interesting ocean wildlife sighting.

    Memes_FoIder Report

    4points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some whale species can live over 100 years

    1
    1point
    reply
    #36

    Seen This At The 4 Stop. It’s 5 Degrees

    Blue convertible car covered in snow during a snowy day, showcasing interesting outdoor conditions and surroundings.

    Calm-Step-3083 Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #37

    TIL Snow Doesn’t Melt In A Microwave. This Prompted Me To Learn How Microwaves Work

    Bowl with irregular chunks of ice showcasing an interesting and unusual texture people shared on the internet.

    BlueJaysMegafan Report

    4points
    POST
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We all know microwaves best work is in making bowls hot :p

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Cute Couple Got On CNN Because They Found A Duck Shaped Tomato In Their Garden

    Unique tomato shaped like a rubber duck discovered, capturing attention as an interesting and unusual sight shared online.

    PeacockPankh Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    There Was Time When Mcdonald Used To Give These To Employees… Because Smoking At The Table Was Normal

    Brown vintage McDonalds branded glass ashtray with circular ridges inside, shown in a well-lit close-up photo.

    Memes_FoIder Report

    4points
    POST
    hiro_lee_apbt avatar
    Hiro Lee
    Hiro Lee
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still remember the little aluminum ashtrays from McDonalds.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    Located In Tibet North Of Nepal, MT. Kailash Is Notable For Having No Recorded Ascents

    Mountain peak illuminated by golden sunlight against a clear sky, an interesting natural sight to show the internet.

    PleasantPlane91 Report

    4points
    POST
    ericp_1 avatar
    eric p
    eric p
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because it is now highly illegal, but legend has it a spiritual leader did in the 11th century

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    Bobba Fett Without His Helmet On In Return Of The Jedi

    Man in detailed sci-fi costume interacting with two people in alien makeup, showcasing interesting cosplay moments for internet viewers

    Nieces Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That isn't Jeremy Bulloch, who played Fett. That is the person who filmed the few scenes for the Special Edition only.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    This Famous Picture Of The Tanker Amoco Cadiz, Which Ran Aground Off The Coast Of Brittany In 1978, Resembles A Giant Whale Surfacing

    Rusty shipwreck emerging from the ocean near coastal houses, an interesting sight people shared on the internet.

    PeacockPankh Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would have been better for the world if it had been a monster sea creature. That thing caused an oil slick that k****d thousands of birds alone.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Interesting What's The Reason You Think?

    Young couple lying together with text highlighting Gen Z guys who have never asked a girl out in real life, interesting fact.

    NoHistorian9281 Report

    3points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a different world now. Getting yourself a boyfriend or girlfriend used to be easy when I was young, but the "dating" scene seems to be so difficult, nasty and even dangerous these days. I pity the young people in this very changed world

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Cow With Number 7 On Her Head

    Close-up of a calf with a unique black and white pattern, one of the interesting new pics shared on the internet.

    Kindly_Department142 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    A World That Doesn't Exist Anymore

    Famous Windows XP Bliss wallpaper hill in Sonoma, California, seen as vibrant green and later in natural autumn colors.

    Jealous-Action-1183 Report

    2points
    POST
    ericp_1 avatar
    eric p
    eric p
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That picture was taken after the huge fire and has since revrown to the iconic green. Misleading picture is misleading

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!