45 Times People Saw Or Learned Something So Interesting, They Had To Show The Internet (New Pics)
It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words but we'd beg to differ. Some pictures speak only a few, short words while others tell a long and fascinating story. Think about this for a moment: one photo shows a plain white wall. The other features two cows who have just been washed and blow dried. Which of the two would you look at for longer?
Fortunately, the internet is a goldmine when it comes to fascinating images. Moments frozen in time that make you stop mid-scroll and get lost in the stories they're telling. Often there's no context needed, just a whole lot of curiosity. There's an entire online community dedicated to all things interesting. Simply called Interesting, it's had more than 5 million visitors this year alone. And it's not hard to see why.
The page is a wall of awe-inspiring, cute, funny, thought-provoking posts and pics featuring everything under the sun. From alpacas that have just been shaved, to a pepper shaped like it's crouching in the corner after a bad break-up. Bored Panda has put together our favorite images from the community for anyone who feels like some great short stories but isn't in the mood to read words right now. No theme, no agenda, no attempt to be viral. Just a bunch of posts for you to scroll through while you ponder how interesting the world actually is.
Saving The Planet!
She Invented Color-Changing Sutures To Detect Infection
Fox Asleep On Outdoor Couch
Rich People Who Rich Right
Lewis Hornby's Grandma Has Alzheimer’s, And She Wasn’t Drinking Water. So, He Invented “Edible Water” That Looks Like Candy, So Patients With Dementia Can Stay Hydrated. Here's A Photo Of Them Below
An Alpaca After It Got Its Wool Shaved
Best Snow Plow Name I’ve Ever Seen
This Would Be Great In America
Nirvana Played A Concert In Buenos Aires Where The Crowd Threw Mud And Trash At The All-Female Opening Act
Kurt Cobain was so upset, he sabotaged the show by playing lesser known songs and teased hit songs such as "Smells like Teen Spirit" without actually playing them.
This Is How A Bison Looks At 35 Below Zero
I think I'd probably look like that at 35 below zero, too!
Size Difference Between A Large House And Really Large House
The Pickle In McDonald's Burgers Is Now Thicker Than The Patty
And just remember, you can't have buGER KINg without gerkin....
Then vs. Now
We noticed this the past couple of years. Grey. Grey everywhere!
Cows That Have Been Shampooed And Blow Dried
Epic Halloween Costume
Not Sure If I Should Cook Him Or Ask Him What Happened First
In 1997, An Activist Named Julia Butterfly Hill Climbed 180 Feet Into The Canopy Of A Majestic 1,000-Year-Old Redwood Tree In Northern California And Didn't Come Down For 738 Days
Local Woman Turns Target Parking Lot Into Holiday Gift Wrapping Stand
In 2017, A Kansas Man Turned His Sprinklers On Before Evacuating For A Wildfire, And Came Home To See This
That is OK - if you have the water. Took part in a table top exercise once. Question came up about turning on sprinklers and one of the town employees figured that if everyone did and left them running that the reservoir would be empty in a fairly short time (can't recall but it was a matter of hours). Look up Firesmart and sprinklers.
Two Men On Top Of The Abraj Al-Bait In Mecca
Wildlife Photographer Sha Lu Captures The Perfect Moment A Small Animal Looks At The Camera While Being Caught By A Predator
Hi. This is me. You probably wonder how I got in this situation...
Cloud Pheonix Above MT. Fuji
An Eagle's Claw Compared To A Human Hand
She Did A Good Job Here Or Not! 1 Million Or $1000 Week For Life
only... what will $1000 be worth in 20 years? Inflation and such (still a smart deal tho)
Woman Scammed Out Of 830k By Fake Brad Pitt Using AI Generated Images
Food On Japanese Set
The crew on UK MasterChef eat the food too. They should start captioning it.
A Photo Of An Anglerfish's Actual Size
Bear Claw Size Comparison
Playground Safety Was Completely Different In The 1940s Compared To Now
In 1971, A Cement Truck Crashed Near Winganon, Oklahoma. The Mixer Was Too Heavy To Move So They Left It. The Locals Have Since Repainted It To Look Like A NASA Space Capsule
Kilimanjaro From Space
A Reminder To Wear Your Helmet
Then vs. Now
Wash Clothes At My Hotel Has An Interesting Message
I was at a hotel that had black washcloths, but the note said to be used for removing makeup, instead of the white washcloths.
This Whale Survived The 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s… And Was Seen After 35 Years Still Cruising The Pacific In 2020
Seen This At The 4 Stop. It’s 5 Degrees
TIL Snow Doesn’t Melt In A Microwave. This Prompted Me To Learn How Microwaves Work
Cute Couple Got On CNN Because They Found A Duck Shaped Tomato In Their Garden
There Was Time When Mcdonald Used To Give These To Employees… Because Smoking At The Table Was Normal
Located In Tibet North Of Nepal, MT. Kailash Is Notable For Having No Recorded Ascents
Bobba Fett Without His Helmet On In Return Of The Jedi
This Famous Picture Of The Tanker Amoco Cadiz, Which Ran Aground Off The Coast Of Brittany In 1978, Resembles A Giant Whale Surfacing
Interesting What's The Reason You Think?
It's a different world now. Getting yourself a boyfriend or girlfriend used to be easy when I was young, but the "dating" scene seems to be so difficult, nasty and even dangerous these days. I pity the young people in this very changed world
Cow With Number 7 On Her Head
A World That Doesn't Exist Anymore
All fascinating - thank you. This is exactly the sort of thing I love to see on BP.
