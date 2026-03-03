55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes
There is a great amount of diversity in the human body, although the clothing selections of most major brands would suggest otherwise. Still, a child’s glove looks ridiculous on a bodybuilder. But most of us are not used to seeing this same principle applied to other things we might interact with day to day.
So we’ve put together a list of times people from around the world discovered and shared a very large version of some everyday object. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Snowman
Avocado
Dad Made The Classic Mistake Of Buying Something On Amazon Without Checking It's Size. We Now Have Two 10 Foot Lamps
Giant Spoon - Banana For Scale
In Case Things Go Wrong With All The Giant Tools, I've Got A Backup
Strawberry Or Should We Say... Straoundberry
Icicle
This Giant Dandelion I Found On My Walk Today
Pony Sized Dog Or Dog Sized Pony?
That’s A Big One. And A Huge Nutella
A Nail
Penne Pasta
Big Door (The Entrance To The Pantheon In Paris, France)
Over 7 Ft And 2600 Lbs. This Is Big Jake, The Worlds Largest Horse
This Wallet Puts George Costanza To Shame
Zucchini (50,92 Kg)
A Flemish Giant
Pinecone
Escalator In Helsinki, Finland
Giant Zucchini’s. Shocked Kylo For Scale
This Pizza
This Bed
The Back And Front Paws Of An Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear
I Warned My Girlfriend Of My Huge Bush
Sausage
A Liquid Natural Gas Tanker
I Got My Huge Pet Snail A Small Pet Snail
The Mingun Bell
It was cast between 1808 and 1810 and is located in Mingun, Myanmar. At 90 tons, it was the heaviest functioning bell in the world until 2000, when it was overtaken by a 116-ton Bell in China.
A Centipede, Insectophobia Warning
This Hailstone
This Screw
Completely SFW Necessary for anchoring mass timber logs to our building structure.
Partners And Best Friends Come In All Sizes
Handle For Tiny Knife
Old Fort McHenry Flag
The flag of Fort McHenry was massive - 30×42 feet (about 9×13 metres) and weighed around 50 pounds (23 kg). Major George Armistead ordered it “so large the British would have no difficulty seeing it” during the War of 1812.
A Garlic
A Lemon
Lost Rooster Picked Up By Animal Services
This Thick Grape
The Size Of This Carrot...
Tell Your Mom They're Finally Making Jackets In Her Size
Always Take Notice Of A Product's Size When Shopping Online
Safety Pin
An Amazon Leech
This Moth
A New Zealand Puriri Moth, when it has its wings open it's the size of a dinner plate.
This Maldon Salt Flake
This Toilet Seat
