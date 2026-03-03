ADVERTISEMENT

There is a great amount of diversity in the human body, although the clothing selections of most major brands would suggest otherwise. Still, a child’s glove looks ridiculous on a bodybuilder. But most of us are not used to seeing this same principle applied to other things we might interact with day to day.

So we’ve put together a list of times people from around the world discovered and shared a very large version of some everyday object. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1

Snowman

Giant snowman made of snow built next to a house, showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes outdoors.

CommercialBox4175 Report

16points
POST
michelejrogers avatar
DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

How was this Stay Puft marshmallow man built???

2
2points
reply
    #2

    Avocado

    Large avocado halves held by two people, showcasing one of the huge things that come in big sizes.

    Me_la_Pelan_todos Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    Dad Made The Classic Mistake Of Buying Something On Amazon Without Checking It's Size. We Now Have Two 10 Foot Lamps

    Man standing next to two huge outdoor lamps in a backyard, showcasing huge things in very big sizes outdoors.

    darthvaderislukesdad Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Wasn't there a clue about size in the shipping and handling charge?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Giant Spoon - Banana For Scale

    Giant spoon on wooden table with a banana inside, showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes collection.

    Hero0fTheFallen Report

    15points
    POST
    #5

    In Case Things Go Wrong With All The Giant Tools, I've Got A Backup

    Large metal coil secured on a flatbed truck, illustrating huge things that come in big sizes for industrial use.

    pretty_stony Report

    15points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Red Green just had an epiphany.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Strawberry Or Should We Say... Straoundberry

    Hand holding a huge strawberry displaying one of the huge things you may not have known came in big sizes.

    iam_rak1b Report

    15points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I would LOVE to find one this big and this red!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Icicle

    Man standing in deep snow holding a huge icicle, showing the massive size of this natural winter formation.

    nmlasa Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    This Giant Dandelion I Found On My Walk Today

    Hand holding an unusually large fluffy seed head in a grassy field, showcasing huge things in big sizes.

    blood_omen Report

    14points
    POST
    #9

    Pony Sized Dog Or Dog Sized Pony?

    Woman holding a huge dog and a miniature horse on leashes in a green yard with trees and a white fence behind.

    ShadesOfNeon6 Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #10

    That’s A Big One. And A Huge Nutella

    Person standing next to a huge Nutella jar, showcasing one of the huge things in oversized sizes at an event venue.

    Sberlaa Report

    13points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    How do we know that's not a teeny tiny person?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    A Nail

    Woman holding a huge bolt in a workshop, illustrating one of the huge things you may not have known came in big sizes.

    Sufficient-Bug-9112 Report

    13points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Where's Mjolnir when you need him?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Penne Pasta

    Colander with regular penne pasta and one huge oversized penne pasta piece showing huge things in big sizes.

    Stranger1982 Report

    12points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    That needs the point and refill of a Bic pen installed...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #13

    Big Door (The Entrance To The Pantheon In Paris, France)

    Man standing next to a huge ornate metal door with intricate patterns showing huge things in big sizes.

    2003fxsti Report

    12points
    POST
    #14

    Over 7 Ft And 2600 Lbs. This Is Big Jake, The Worlds Largest Horse

    Woman hugging a huge horse inside a wooden stable showing one of the huge things in surprisingly big sizes.

    ShirtSubstantial368 Report

    12points
    POST
    #15

    This Wallet Puts George Costanza To Shame

    Brown glass beer bottle next to a large folded leather wallet on a wooden table showing huge things in big sizes.

    smack63 Report

    12points
    POST
    #16

    These Horns

    Two women posing with an enormous bull with huge horns, showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes.

    bustyangelkiss Report

    12points
    POST
    #17

    Zucchini (50,92 Kg)

    Woman posing with and hugging an enormous textured green vegetable, showcasing huge things in big sizes outdoors in daylight.

    kosenov Report

    12points
    POST
    #18

    A Flemish Giant

    Man holding a huge rabbit, showcasing one of the huge things you may not have known came in big sizes.

    UnironicThatcherite Report

    12points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    The rabbit does not look pleased about the placement of the guys right hand.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Pinecone

    A huge pine cone next to a hand at sunset, illustrating one of the huge things you may not have known came in big sizes.

    WozKhalifa1 Report

    11points
    POST
    #20

    Escalator In Helsinki, Finland

    Huge escalators inside a modern building with people riding up and down, showcasing huge things in big sizes.

    Zestyclose-Salad-290 Report

    11points
    POST
    #21

    Giant Zucchini’s. Shocked Kylo For Scale

    Gray tabby cat standing on wooden floor next to two huge green vegetables showing huge things in big sizes.

    vee_irene Report

    11points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Whew! I thought they were the world's biggest green beans!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #22

    This Pizza

    Gigantic pizza in a huge size next to a person lying on the floor showing scale of huge things in big sizes.

    Muted-Television3329 Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #23

    This Bed

    Huge bed with oversized headboard and mattress in a spacious room, illustrating huge things in big sizes.

    writersheart_reddit Report

    11points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Fun for you and a dozen of your closest friends!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    The Back And Front Paws Of An Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear

    Human hand with rings placed next to two huge animal footprints in the snow showing big sizes comparison.

    Magh2os Report

    11points
    POST
    #25

    I Warned My Girlfriend Of My Huge Bush

    Huge bush trimmed into a square shape with a door-sized opening, showcasing huge things in big sizes outdoors.

    LogicalChain3591 Report

    10points
    POST
    #26

    Sausage

    Extra-large sausage displayed among regular sausages in a refrigerated deli case showcasing huge food sizes.

    FELN_3 Report

    10points
    POST
    #27

    A Liquid Natural Gas Tanker

    Massive industrial chamber with three workers inside highlighting huge things in big sizes and scale.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    10points
    POST
    #28

    I Got My Huge Pet Snail A Small Pet Snail

    Giant snail held in hand showcasing one of the huge things you may not have known came in big sizes.

    mossydeerbones Report

    10points
    POST
    #29

    The Mingun Bell

    Massive bell towering over a child and people, illustrating huge things in unusually big sizes and scale.

    It was cast between 1808 and 1810 and is located in Mingun, Myanmar. At 90 tons, it was the heaviest functioning bell in the world until 2000, when it was overtaken by a 116-ton Bell in China.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    10points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    That a bell, or the nozzle on a Saturn V first stage engine?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #30

    A Centipede, Insectophobia Warning

    Giant centipede crawling on a person's arm showcasing huge things in big sizes.

    Hon1c Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #31

    This Moose

    A huge moose walking on a forest trail showing one of the huge things that come in big sizes.

    Illustrious_You_5292 Report

    10points
    POST
    melissajgunnels avatar
    MJisME
    MJisME
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Now that's a MOOSE 🫎

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    This Hailstone

    A hand next to a huge hailstone on a wooden surface showing huge things in big sizes.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    10points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Can't imagine getting hit with that thing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    Cicada

    Giant cicada resting on a human hand showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes.

    hazeIh3arth Report

    10points
    POST
    melissajgunnels avatar
    MJisME
    MJisME
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited)

    New fear unlocked 🔓 😱

    1
    1point
    reply
    #34

    This Screw

    Long huge s***w placed on floor next to a boot showcasing huge things coming in big sizes.

    Completely SFW Necessary for anchoring mass timber logs to our building structure.

    Building_Everything Report

    10points
    POST
    #35

    Partners And Best Friends Come In All Sizes

    Two police officers standing side by side in an office, showcasing huge size differences between them.

    reconranger Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    Handle For Tiny Knife

    Person holding a huge kitchen knife with a wooden handle above a white electric stove in a kitchen setting.

    RadioEnvironmental40 Report

    9points
    POST
    #37

    Old Fort McHenry Flag

    A group of people stand beside a huge vintage American flag showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes.

    The flag of Fort McHenry was massive - 30×42 feet (about 9×13 metres) and weighed around 50 pounds (23 kg). Major George Armistead ordered it “so large the British would have no difficulty seeing it” during the War of 1812.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    9points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Betsy must have needed a lot of help with that one.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    A Garlic

    Hand holding a huge garlic bulb wrapped in red netting, showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes.

    TrustedGenius Report

    9points
    POST
    #39

    A Lemon

    Hand holding a huge, bumpy yellow citrus fruit on a wooden floor showcasing huge things in big sizes.

    Ronniman Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    Lost Rooster Picked Up By Animal Services

    Person holding a huge white chicken with fluffy feathers, showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes.

    MobiusX1 Report

    9points
    POST
    #41

    A Banana

    Hand holding a peeled extra-large banana indoors, showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes.

    Critical-Top-1952 Report

    9points
    POST
    meyrin-ch-lesuisse avatar
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    I'd call that a bananananananana

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    This Thick Grape

    Hand holding a huge grape next to a white egg, showing unusual big sizes in fruits and food items.

    Cheesedingus Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    The Size Of This Carrot...

    Person holding a huge carrot next to their arm with floral tattoo, showing the big sizes of vegetables indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #44

    Tell Your Mom They're Finally Making Jackets In Her Size

    Large puffer jackets displayed in a store window showcasing huge items that come in big sizes for winter fashion.

    fredandlunchbox Report

    8points
    POST
    #45

    Always Take Notice Of A Product's Size When Shopping Online

    Hand holding a huge stainless steel ladle, showcasing one of the huge things that come in big sizes.

    calebwerm Report

    8points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    I have one that size. I use it at cookouts for jambalaya or gumbo

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Safety Pin

    Hand holding a huge safety pin, illustrating one of the huge things in big sizes category.

    AlexTheBex Report

    8points
    POST
    #47

    An Amazon Leech

    Large leech attached to person's ankle outdoors, showcasing one of the huge things in big sizes.

    Ubetcha1020 Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #48

    This Nugget

    Large chicken nugget among regular-sized nuggets in a white box showcasing huge things in big sizes.

    bskinners Report

    8points
    POST
    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Don't you mean potato scallop

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    This Moth

    A huge green moth resting on a person's hand, showcasing one of the huge things that come in big sizes.

    A New Zealand Puriri Moth, when it has its wings open it's the size of a dinner plate.

    crackup Report

    8points
    POST
    #50

    This Maldon Salt Flake

    Close-up of a delicate translucent crystal held between fingers, illustrating huge things in big sizes collection.

    banana_pb_toast Report

    8points
    POST
    #51

    This Toilet Seat

    Oversized toilet seat with glasses placed on the edge, illustrating huge things in unusually big sizes concept.

    Sufficient-Bug-9112 Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    While I admire this person's desire to try to show the scale of this thing, the placement of the same glasses that I would put on my face makes me shudder, no matter how many times they would be washed afterward.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #52

    Size Of The Extinct Giant Ground Sloth

    A person wearing a purple jacket observing a huge prehistoric skeleton displayed in a museum with brick walls.

    Wololo--Wololo Report

    8points
    POST
    #53

    This Giant Psilocybin Mushroom

    Hand holding a huge mushroom, showcasing one of the huge things that come in very big sizes.

    YourMomThinksImFunny Report

    8points
    POST
    #54

    Center Anchorage For San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

    Massive concrete bridge support towering over water with small boat and people nearby, showcasing huge things in big sizes.

    coderedmedia Report

    7points
    POST
    #55

    Saskatchewan Roughriders Gigantic Hat

    Man wearing an oversized baseball cap with a sports logo indoors, showcasing huge things in big sizes concept.

    RiderguytillIdie Report

    7points
    POST

