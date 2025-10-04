“Human For Scale”: 80 Surprising Pics That Show The Scale Of Things In An Unusual Way
When you read about something or see it on TV, the (lack of) context might leave you guessing — or even worse, misinterpreting — the details.
Luckily, r/HumanForScale solves that problem. Every picture on the subreddit comes with a body or two so that we, the viewers, can accurately gauge the dimensions of objects, whether they're wild animals, historical artefacts, or architectural wonders.
In a world where everyone wants your attention and misinformation spreads faster than ever, clarity is queen.
Two People Sitting On The Abraj Al Bait Clocktower In Mecca
Triceratops Femur On The Left And African Elephants Leg On The Right
We do not know if the woman in the centre is small or tall though.
My Grandmother And Uncle Next To Their Giant Homegrown Veg!
2 Hour Old Hippo
The African Land Snail
That is a huge one! Just got a couple of them a few weeks ago and biggest one is probably not more then half the size of that one.
One Of The Huge Rings They Used For Close-Up Shots In Lord Of The Rings
The Critically Endangered Giant Chinese Salamander (Largest Salamander And Amphibian In The World)
It apparently sometimes smells like pepper and makes noises that sound like small children. Scientist for size
Human Next To A Redwood Tree
Seeing the redwoods and sequoias in person is one of the most numinous experiences of my life. It's absolutely humbling in the best way.
Eurasian Eagle-Owl - Russia
The Atlas Moth
I Never Knew What Absolute U N I T S Clydesdales Are Until I Saw This Picture
The Size Of This Flag Flown On A Spanish Ship At The Battle Of Trafalgar (1805)
Queen Mary 2 With Its Captain
Cassowaries Can Grow To 5-6 Feet Tall With Some Females Reaching 6.6 Ft In Height
Giant Manta Ray Captured On The Coast Of New Jersey In 1933
Jadayupara, The World's Largest Avian Sculpture
My Girlfriends Hand Next To A Great Danes Paw
Beaver City, Nebraska Resident Audra Thomas Poses With A Category F-1 Tornado Near Her Family Farm (In Background) - Kodak Contest Winning Photo By Merrilee Thomas, 1989
Fruit Bats Are Way Bigger Than I Thought
A Hammerhead Bat; Colloquially Known As A Winged Moose
Terms And Conditions Of Social Media Companies
Giant South African Bullfrog
Here's A Swimmer Holding On To A Giant Underwater Boat Propeller
The True Size Of The Curiosity Rover
Found A Really Big Worm, Used My Sister For Scale
Size Of Orangutan
Whale Skull
Giant Walrus Having A Nap On A Russian Submarine
The Smallest House In Great Britain. My Girlfriend In Front Is Only 5ft
Sphinx From Above
A Sinkhole In Turkey
Just Vibin
The Largest Statue In The World, The Statue Of Unity In India, Is Four Times Taller Than The Statue Of Liberty
Turns Out I Had No Idea How Big Wombats Are
The Endangered Leatherback Sea Turtle, Largest Sea Turtle On Ear
Some Tigers Are Longer Then You Think
Baby Octopus, Thumb For Scale
Human Hand Compared To That Of A Polar Bear
76,000-Tonne Bulk Carrier 'Pasha Bulker' Stranded. (Highest Quality Re-Upload)
Mecynorhina Torquata Is One Of The Largest Flower Beetles In The World
It's Called A Ponderosa Lemon
A Photo Of The Old Cincinnati Library Taken Shortly Before It Was Razed. The Public Library Was Built In 1874 And Demolished In 1955; Today, It's A Parking Garage
Ancient Armadillo Fossils Discovered In Argentina
Salt Mines Of Garmsar, Iran
Bear Compared To Average Person
And there are still people that think they could take a bear one-on-one...
Solar Power Station In Chile With One Cell For Scale
The Size A Gorilla's Hand Compared To A Human
This Dress Was Wore By Queen Victoria. I Didn’t Know She Was So Small!
Giant Groundsels, Prehistoric Plants Found On Mt Kilimanjaro
The Robin Williams Mural In Logan Square, Chicago
Giant Bamboo In Sri Lanka
Wind Turbine Maintenance
Made This Yesterday. The Black Dot On The Stem Is Me
Hole Dug By A Giant Sloth, In Brazil
Swimming Along With The Blue Whale
The Claws Of Male Southern Cassowary. A Quick Reminder That Birds Are Indeed Descendants Of Dinosaurs
Petra In South Jordan
The Quetzalcoatlus Northropi, The Largest Known Flying Animal That Ever Existed!
Street Light And My Mom
King Alfred's Tower
This Camera Was Used For Aerial Photos During Wwii
The Evolution Of Jet Airliner Engine Sizes, From The Douglas Dc8 To The Boeing 777
I always liked this picture, of a 777's engine next to a 737 fuselage, and engine. Clipboard0...631079.jpg