There's a saying, "Size doesn't matter." Well, some might argue it does when it's a hamburger we're talking about. Also, a parachute, because if it's small, then it's probably just a dramatic scarf. Size also matters when you're picking out a smartphone, as the most popular phone storage size in the U.S. is 256 GB, and 50% of iPhone buyers in 2022 opted for it.

Size also matters when some things are just goofily funny. A dog taller than a kitchen counter? Sure! A singular giant roll of toilet paper that should get a family of four through several weeks? Definitely funnier than a regular tiny, demure roll. So, in order to celebrate all things big, we're bringing you another compilation of pics from the larger-than-life community "Absolute Units."

More info: Reddit

#1

Of An F1 Driver’s Neck

Man in gym leaning back with his head against a large black exercise ball showing absolute units in size and scale.

usernameisoverused Report

    #2

    Of A Dog

    Large black Great Dane standing in a kitchen with white cabinets and wooden floor showing absolute units size.

    RoyalChris Report

    #3

    Of A Czech Police Officer

    A towering man in tactical gear stands next to a woman in uniform, showcasing absolute units size difference indoors.

    braylikesFoxes Report

    #4

    Of A Rat

    Two rats side by side held by a person, showing a clear size difference as an example of absolute units.

    Buggera Report

    #5

    Of A Toilet Roll!

    Huge absolute units sized toilet paper roll on a stand next to a toilet in a bathroom setting.

    DMG_88 Report

    #6

    Of A Lotr: Fellowship Of The Ring Movie Prop

    Person holding an absolute unit of a shiny metal ring much larger than a regular hand ring, reflecting surroundings clearly

    immanuellalala Report

    #7

    Of The Worlds Biggest Hovercraft - The Russian Zubr Class

    Military hovercraft and armored vehicles on a sandy beach showcasing absolute units in size and scale during maneuvers.

    Forestdusk Report

    #8

    Of A Geode

    Massive amethyst geode towering in a museum exhibit, showcasing an absolute unit of natural crystal formation.

    longlostwalker Report

    #9

    Of A Burrito I Ordered

    Large cheesy burrito served with tortilla chips and salsa, showcasing an absolute unit of a meal on a wooden table.

    TLCplMax Report

    #10

    Of A Calzone My Wife Made. 18lb Baby For Scale

    Large calzone on pizza stone compared to hand and baby next to it, showcasing an absolute unit size food item.

    Environmental_Ebb758 Report

    #11

    Of A Snowperson

    Large snowman sitting in front of a house during winter, an absolute unit of snow sculpture on a snowy lawn.

    Thick_Common8612 Report

    #12

    Of An Egg

    Hand holding a large ostrich egg at a market, showcasing absolute units of eggs priced at $65 each.

    RoyalChris Report

    #13

    Of A Frog

    Large absolute unit toad resting on person's hand and lap, showcasing impressive size compared to nearby shoes.

    El-Nawasany Report

    #14

    Of A Siberian Tiger

    Large tiger walking through snowy forest, showcasing absolute units of size in a natural woodland environment.

    Exotic_Bumblebee_136 Report

    #15

    Of Lady Gaga‘S Shoes

    Person wearing oversized shoes standing next to another person in an orange safety vest in a public area.

    BrHj77 Report

    #16

    Of A Drill Bit

    Hand holding an absolute unit drill bit much larger than typical, highlighting extreme size comparison.

    Jayantwi98 Report

    #17

    Of A Russian Politician And Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Nikolai Valuev

    Two men in suits at a formal meeting, one noticeably large, representing absolute units in a serious setting.

    Qomplete Report

    #18

    Of A Man Called The Dutch Giant, Standing At 7.2 Ft (218cm)

    Two men in sleeveless shirts and work pants showcasing absolute units with one man flexing huge muscles indoors.

    Ok_War8527 Report

    #19

    Of A Bike Lock

    A large curved bike lock securing a bicycle parked on a city sidewalk among other bikes.

    Dont_Waste_Joy Report

    #20

    Of A Snail

    Giant snail held in hands showcasing an absolute unit of a creature with a large shell and extended antennae.

    Rare_Elderberry7804 Report

    #21

    Of A Wombat

    Person holding an absolute unit-sized wombat, highlighting an impressive example of animal size and empathy in nature.

    RichardAOB Report

    #22

    Of Rock Formation In The Shape Of A Hedgehog

    Unusual rock formation resembling a bird, showcasing an absolute unit of natural geological size and shape.

    Zine99 Report

    #23

    Of A Cosplay

    A giant purple galactus figure next to a person in a Fantastic Four costume at a crowded convention showcasing absolute units.

    SweetyByHeart Report

    #24

    Of A Tiger

    Overweight tiger resting on the ground, showcasing an absolute unit of size among other tigers in an enclosure.

    Iheartanimalss Report

    #25

    Of An Alligator Snapping Turtle

    Man on a boat holding an absolute unit giant snapping turtle with an unusually large shell and tail.

    blondeboy1900 Report

    #26

    Of My Brothers Thumb

    A close-up of an absolute unit hand next to a ring on a light-colored surface showing its large size.

    Uerwol Report

    #27

    Of A Couch

    Extra large living room couch stretching along the wall, showcasing an absolute unit of furniture in a spacious room.

    FrankieFingersUrMom Report

    #28

    Of A Criminal (Ed Kemper)

    Three people in uniform standing in a hallway, one man notably larger, illustrating absolute units comparison.

    Bear_the_serker Report

    #29

    Of A Cat

    Firefighter in uniform holding an absolute unit of a large, startled tabby cat during a rescue outside.

    _quickexplorer Report

    #30

    Of An Open Pit Diamond Mine

    Aerial view of absolute units large mining pits on an island surrounded by water under a clear blue sky.

    mohammadali_mak_2004 Report

    #31

    Of A Gator

    Large absolute units of alligators and crocodiles resting near a pond with greenery and water reflections.

    existentialdreadfuls Report

    #32

    Of A Bear

    Large black bear sitting near a wooden fence in a leafy yard, an absolute unit spotted in the wild.

    Muted-Television3329 Report

    #33

    Of An Onion

    Elderly man smiling and holding an absolute unit of a giant onion outdoors in multiple joyful poses.

    PeacockPankh Report

    #34

    Of A Tree

    A massive, sprawling tree covering an entire block in a residential neighborhood, showcasing absolute units of nature.

    MuttapuffsHater Report

    #35

    Of A Raccoon

    Large raccoon at night caught on camera, an absolute unit standing out in size compared to another smaller raccoon nearby.

    Equivalent_Fruit Report

    #36

    Of A Tail

    Fluffy cat with an enormous bushy tail standing on grass in a backyard showcasing an absolute unit of fur.

    crowpetal Report

    #37

    Of A Icicle

    Massive absolute units of icicles hanging from a porch roof during winter with snow covering the ground below.

    Vengeful_Grass Report

    #38

    Of An Amazon Leech

    Large aquatic snail shell attached to a person's ankle, showcasing an absolute unit of nature in size comparison.

    Ubetcha1020 Report

    #39

    Of A Centipede, Insectophobia Warning

    Large centipede resting on a person's forearm showing the absolute units of its long segmented body and legs.

    Hon1c Report

    #40

    Of An NFL Center Next To His Mom

    Tall man and shorter woman standing in a kitchen, showcasing absolute units with size difference in a casual home setting.

    Sarasota_2022 Report

    #41

    Of A Cornflake I Found

    A giant absolute unit cornflake held on a white surface with a cereal box in the background.

    Jones508 Report

    #42

    Of A Shot Put Champion; Mya Lesnar, Daughter Of Brock Lesnar

    Brock Lesnar and his daughter Mya, an absolute unit, breaking the shot put record with an 18.5-meter throw at CSU.

    nocapnonerf Report

    #43

    Of A River

    Map showing the extensive river system around St. Louis, Memphis, and New Orleans highlighting absolute units of water flow.

    lilstackedfemme Report

    #44

    Of A Pig

    Large pig lying on tiled floor with a banana on its back and feet in flip-flops visible nearby, showing absolute units.

    SelymesBunozo Report

    #45

    Of Navy Seal

    Shirtless muscular man firing a massive machine gun on a ship deck, showcasing absolute units in military gear.

    S0ngen Report

    #46

    Of Boat Engine By Ferruccio Lamborghini

    Two men on a boat showcasing a massive engine, an absolute unit of power and size on the water.

    frenzy3 Report

    #47

    Of A Leader

    Large absolute unit sheep with thick wool and curved horns standing outdoors near vehicles and people.

    ps1aracroftoes Report

    #48

    Of A Nose.. Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time

    Busts of Thomas Wadhouse with absolute units of the world's longest nose measuring 7.8 inches in detailed close-up.

    Worldly-Accident424 Report

    #49

    Of A Polar Bear Named ‘Fat Albert’

    Two massive polar bears in Alaska, showcasing absolute units with one weighing over 1,000 pounds.

    Tandy_The_Fish Report

    #50

    Of My Home Grown Cucumber

    Person holding an absolute unit sized cucumber with a tattooed arm and casual clothing indoors.

    FarCantaloupe8652 Report

    #51

    Of A Sectional On Marketplace

    Large brown sectional sofa in a living room with carpet and ceiling fan, an absolute unit of furniture.

    FashionSweaty Report

    #52

    Of A Mongolian Wrestler

    Muscular wrestler in traditional attire preparing to compete, surrounded by participants wearing blue cultural garments at an outdoor event.

    quartersleopard Report

    #53

    Of European Folk Costume

    Three absolute units standing on grass with tall, furry bodies and elongated shapes against a clear sky background.

    PanteraiNomini Report

    #54

    Of A Submarine

    Massive submarine with crew on deck docked in harbor, showcasing an absolute unit of naval engineering at sunset.

    mohammadali_mak_2004 Report

    #55

    Of A Snake?

    Large white snake coiled tightly in a nearly perfect circle, showcasing an absolute unit in reptile size.

    Aspx_Kuro_IIV Report

    #56

    Of A Squirrel

    Large squirrel eating on a wooden fence in a snowy autumn backyard, showcasing an absolute unit in nature.

    ProfessionPurple639 Report

    #57

    Of A 50,000 Sq Ft Mansion Versus A 5,000 Sq Ft Mansion

    Aerial view of an absolute unit mansion with expansive grounds, including tennis courts and landscaped gardens.

    TheCABK Report

    #58

    Of Brisket In A Soft Taco

    Hand holding an absolute unit of large cooked meat next to a small tortilla inside a kitchen setting.

    Muted-Television3329 Report

    #59

    Of A Horse

    Majestic black Percheron stallion named Moose stands towering 19 hands high next to three smiling people outdoors.

    PeacockPankh Report

    #60

    Of A Seed

    Two people holding absolute units of large rare seeds, showcasing extraordinary size in a tropical garden setting.

    [deleted] Report

    #61

    Of A Kidney Stone

    Close-up of an absolute unit held with a green glove, showing a large, spiky, textured object in vivid detail.

    Sufficient-Bug-9112 Report

    #62

    Of A Bee

    Close-up and side view of an absolute unit bee resting on a windowsill, showcasing its large size and fuzzy body.

    Skullzyyyy Report

    #63

    Of A Budget

    Bar chart showing ICE fund compared to the world's top defense budgets, highlighting large absolute units in billions.

    InevitableSea2107 Report

    #64

    Of My Mom's Glasses (And She Still Drives)

    An elderly person wearing oversized glasses and a blue beaded necklace, viewed in a close-up portrait.

    Mesphyria Report

    #65

    Of A Rice Crispy Treat

    Large absolute unit of a rectangular crispy rice treat sitting on a wooden table with a knife beside it.

    Ill-Tea9411 Report

    #66

    Of A Mouse

    Mouse named Concrete in kitchen corner, notable for its absolute units size, shared by Mira on social media.

    GeserAndersen Report

    #67

    Of A Snow-Covered Car

    Car covered by an absolute unit of snow with headlights on, driving through a snowy residential street at night.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    #68

    Of A Bull Shark

    Large great white shark swimming underwater surrounded by smaller fish, showcasing an absolute unit of marine life.

    Longjumping-Rice-935 Report

    #69

    Of A Tall Woman

    Tall woman standing next to much shorter man by the sea, showcasing an absolute unit in height difference.

    FriendlyCandle7971 Report

    #70

    Of A Cat Glow Up

    Large and small Maine C**n cat comparison showcasing absolute units of feline size growth over time.

    Oda_DeezNutz Report

    #71

    Of A Kangaroo

    Large muscular kangaroo standing on red dirt under clear sky with scattered trees in the background showing absolute unit size.

    empireck Report

    #72

    Of A Nail

    Woman holding an absolute unit giant nail in a workshop, showcasing an impressively large and heavy industrial tool.

    Sufficient-Bug-9112 Report

    #73

    Of A Pregnant Goat

    A goat with an unusually large, round body standing on dry grass in bright sunlight, an absolute unit.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #74

    Of A Tree

    Massive tree trunk surrounded by lush greenery, an absolute unit towering over people capturing photos in forest.

    -Quinky Report

    #75

    Of A Fruit Bat

    Massive flying fox hanging from a wooden beam next to a person, showcasing an absolute unit in nature.

    th1cknsweetie Report

    #76

    Of A Cop

    Group of uniformed police officers and officials standing indoors holding equipment, showcasing absolute units in size and presence.

    Additional-Mouse8870 Report

    #77

    Of A Cactus

    Massive cactus tree towering over a person, showcasing one of the largest absolute units in nature.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #78

    Of A Clove Of Garlic

    A hand holding an absolute unit of garlic clove much larger than a typical garlic clove, showcasing its size.

    ShroomsHealYourSoul Report

    #79

    Of A Moose

    Large moose walking on a forest trail, showcasing absolute units in a natural wooded environment.

    Illustrious_You_5292 Report

    #80

    Of A Wallet

    A large wallet placed next to a beer bottle on a wooden bar counter showcasing an absolute unit size comparison.

    smack63 Report

    #81

    Of An Elephant

    Elephant standing inside a small convenience store, showcasing an absolute unit towering over snack shelves and items.

    Muted-Television3329 Report

    #82

    Of A Dining Table

    Long dining table set with elegant tableware and chandeliers in a grand historic room, showcasing absolute units of luxury.

    shrivatsasomany Report

