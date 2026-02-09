ADVERTISEMENT

There's a saying, "Size doesn't matter." Well, some might argue it does when it's a hamburger we're talking about. Also, a parachute, because if it's small, then it's probably just a dramatic scarf. Size also matters when you're picking out a smartphone, as the most popular phone storage size in the U.S. is 256 GB, and 50% of iPhone buyers in 2022 opted for it.

Size also matters when some things are just goofily funny. A dog taller than a kitchen counter? Sure! A singular giant roll of toilet paper that should get a family of four through several weeks? Definitely funnier than a regular tiny, demure roll. So, in order to celebrate all things big, we're bringing you another compilation of pics from the larger-than-life community "Absolute Units."

More info: Reddit