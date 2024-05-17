People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

ADVERTISEMENT

Every Formula One race has its own identity and on May 3-5, fans from all over the world tuned to the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

The beach vibes and celebrity glamour set the stage and the racing lived up to the hype as a sell-out crowd watched Lando Norris secure his first F1 victory.

However, there’s one more thing that’s been making the headlines. Food prices.

Business reporter Darren Rovell shared a picture on social media showing the $180 platter of carne asada nachos, $190 for chicken wings, $280 for Maine lobster rolls, and the $400 option to add an ounce of caviar to any item. The image, understandably, has been receiving plenty of attention.

Formula 1 pulled out all the stops during the Miami Grand Prix, including the paddock’s own celebrity runway

Photos of dining options have been circulating for their sky-high prices

Image credits: FastestPitStop

Image credits: FastestPitStop

Image credits: FastestPitStop

Image credits: FastestPitStop

Image credits: FastestPitStop

Image credits: FastestPitStop

Image credits: FastestPitStop

And people have had a lot to say about them

