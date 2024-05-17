Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami
Social Issues

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Every Formula One race has its own identity and on May 3-5, fans from all over the world tuned to the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

The beach vibes and celebrity glamour set the stage and the racing lived up to the hype as a sell-out crowd watched Lando Norris secure his first F1 victory.

However, there’s one more thing that’s been making the headlines. Food prices.

Business reporter Darren Rovell shared a picture on social media showing the $180 platter of carne asada nachos, $190 for chicken wings, $280 for Maine lobster rolls, and the $400 option to add an ounce of caviar to any item. The image, understandably, has been receiving plenty of attention.

Formula 1 pulled out all the stops during the Miami Grand Prix, including the paddock’s own celebrity runway

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: Adriaan Greyling / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But it’s the menu that people keep talking about after the checkered flag

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: darrenrovell

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: RussFlynn_

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: darrenrovell

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: darrenrovell

Photos of dining options have been circulating for their sky-high prices

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: FastestPitStop

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: FastestPitStop

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: FastestPitStop

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: FastestPitStop

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: FastestPitStop

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: FastestPitStop

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: FastestPitStop

And people have had a lot to say about them

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: Friar_Fest

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: _SuperGT

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: Kuro_no_kaze

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: kirethk

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: JHillPhD

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: analoguepilot

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: iGetTrades

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: MisterDallas

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: Zeus_one

People Are Appalled By The Prices At The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Image credits: quickshutterguy

What do you think ?
megafayce avatar
Guigsy Gwiggins
Guigsy Gwiggins
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they call themselves “smart money”? Looks pretty feckin dumb to me

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
