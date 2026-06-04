White House Accused Of Concealing Trump’s Medical History After Truth About Hair-Loss Treatment Discovered

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On Friday, May 29, the White House released a three-page health report on US President Donald Trump, stating he is in “excellent health” and listing his current medications.

The president underwent a full-body evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on May 26.

Experts have pointed out that the new report and all previous ones since Trump’s return to office in January 2025 have not mentioned a hair-loss prevention pill, finasteride, which he routinely took during his first term.

Highlights The White House released a complete medical report on President Donald Trump, revealing his current ailments and medications he takes.

A tablet that Donald Trump regularly used during his first presidential term was missing from the latest health update, as it had been in last year’s report.

Medical professionals raised questions about a potential lack of transparency as the White House refused to comment on the pill’s absence.

This detail, on top of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign’s refusal to release his basic medical records, has sparked concerns among medical professionals about the White House’s “lack of transparency.”

“It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed,” said Robert Klitzman, a psychiatrist leading Columbia University’s bioethics master’s program.

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Donald Trump’s 2026 medical report addressed the mysterious bruising on his hand

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The May 2026 medical report, written by Trump’s current physician, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, said that the president currently weighs 238 pounds — 14 pounds more than last year — with a blood pressure of 105/71 mmHg.

It declared that Trump showed no abnormalities in any of the physical or psychological screenings, including the 10-minute-long Montreal Cognitive Assessment meant to diagnose dementia. Moreover, an AI-enhanced ECG analysis estimated his cardiac age to be approximately 14 years younger than his biological age.

His blood work all came back normal, according to the report, which also claimed that he has maintained “lifelong abstinence” from tobacco and alc*hol. His lower-leg swelling was reported to have persisted, though it had improved compared to last year.

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The bruising on the back of Trump’s hands, which has been a talking point on social media, was cited as “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking” and was labeled a “benign effect” of aspirin, which he takes for cardiovascular prevention.

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Other than aspirin, the report mentioned rosuvastatin and ezetimibe under his current medications, both for cholesterol control. His cholesterol levels were within normal limits, according to the blood work report.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,” the summary of the report read, declaring him “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

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Similar to the April 2025 health update, the report made no mention of finasteride, better known by the brand name Propecia. It is a prescription oral tablet used to treat male pattern hair loss (androgenetic alopecia). It also lowers Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) in the bloodstream, a marker of potential prostate cancer.

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Trump had not disclosed that he took the medicine before he ran for the presidency in 2016, but it came out after he was already in office.

Medical experts have raised concerns about the White House potentially withholding medical information on Donald Trump

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After Trump’s PSA levels came noticeably low in 2016, his personal physician, Harold Bornstein, told the New York Times that he had been taking finasteride. Subsequent physicians corroborated it during his first term, including Ronny Jackson, who is now a Republican congressman representing Texas.

After the medicine’s absence in the latest update made headlines, the White House refused to address it in their statement, “The current report reflects all medications deemed clinically relevant to disclose at this time. No additional undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting his health status were omitted from this report.”

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In an interview with the Washington Post, Robert Klitzman said that the White House’s refusal to be more open about Trump’s use of finasteride could reflect its willingness to be honest about the president’s health.

Klitzman noted that the medicine’s use has been linked with an increased risk of depression, which could affect Trump’s performance as president, thus making it “crucial” for the White House to be more transparent about his health and medication.

“We want to make sure that we’re getting the full story in order to know that whoever occupies a position can sufficiently carry out the responsibilities of the office,” Klitzman added.

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Arthur Caplan, the founder of the bioethics program at New York University’s medical school and a longtime researcher of presidential health, said he does not fully believe the report: “We are obviously overdue for the appointment of an independent medical expert assessment.”

“There’s a certain level of openness and disclosure that people have a right to expect from someone in whom they place such profound trust,” said Steve Joffe, a physician and bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, adding that “there isn’t much downside” to disclosing the use of a medication like finasteride.

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Presidents are not required by law to release reports on their health and medications, although every POTUS in recent years has undergone annual checkups at Walter Reed. Trump believes he has “an obligation” to do so as well, he told the New York Post’s Miranda Devine on Wednesday, June 3.

Only 28% Americans believe Donald Trump is fit to be the president

Without spray tan or hair Trump is just your grumpy neighbor. pic.twitter.com/jLqhzX20Y5 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 9, 2016

Donald Trump’s speech patterns, public remarks, social media activity, and occasional verbal missteps have long prompted speculation from critics about his cognitive health.

During both his terms, many health professionals publicly expressed concern, wrote letters, and collected signatures on petitions, alleging that Trump was unfit to discharge the duties of the presidency and requesting that the White House be more open about his health.

The misgivings are not entirely unfounded if more past instances are considered.

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In 2015, before his first term, Bornstein released a letter claiming he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” However, in 2021, he told CNN that Trump had dictated the entire letter in his own words.

General John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, has repeatedly called him a “pathological liar” and “mentally ill.”

In her 2020 book, Too Much and Never Enough, Trump’s niece, clinical psychologist Mary L. Trump, identified several mental illnesses she believed her uncle had, including narcissistic personality disorder.

The White House was also accused of concealing the severity of his coronavirus infection in late 2020.

Donald Trump’s latest health update comes amid various surveys showing that citizens of the United States are gradually losing faith in Trump’s mental and physical acumen, as he became the oldest person in US history to be elected president.

A Pew Research Center Survey, conducted in January 2026, claimed that only 28% people were “very confident” that Trump had the physical fitness to preside over the country.

A February 2026 Reuters-Ipsos poll showed that 61% of Americans agreed that Trump has become “erratic with age,” which included 30% of Republican voters. The poll also revealed that the number of people believing Trump is “mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges” dropped from 54% in September 2023 to 45%.

“Fake report.” Netizens expressed their lack of trust in the White House’s update on President Trump’s health

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