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On April 25, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner took an unexpected turn after what was supposed to be a glamorous night for politicians, journalists, celebrities, and public figures turned into a major security scare.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had arrived at the Washington Hilton for the annual event, joined by Vice President JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and several well-known faces from media and entertainment.

Rapper Nicki Minaj was also expected to attend as a guest of Fox News, but reports revealed she arrived late and was not present inside the ballroom when the chaos began, something that later became a big part of the memes online.

The incident happened just after 8.30 p.m., only about 20 minutes after Trump and Melania made their entrance and just as guests were finishing the salad course.

At the same time, many viewers at home were watching a live Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff game on TV when the broadcast was suddenly interrupted with breaking news coverage about gunsh*ts near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

That unexpected cut from the game became another major reason the internet reacted so fast, with many memes focusing on how abruptly people went from watching sports to seeing emergency White House coverage.

According to law enforcement sources, a man identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly rushed a security checkpoint armed with a shotg*n and multiple k*ives while trying to move toward the ballroom where Trump and hundreds of guests were gathered.

Secret Service agents quickly responded, and at least five shots were heard near the lobby area.

Guests reportedly ducked under tables while Trump, Melania, and other top officials were rushed out by security.

One Secret Service agent was sh*t at close range but survived because of a bulletproof vest. Authorities later revealed the suspect was taken into custody, and there was no longer any threat to the public.

This was also not the first time someone had attempted to target Trump, which added even more attention to the situation and made many people online react strongly.

Once it was confirmed that no one had suffered fatal injuries and the immediate danger had passed, X quickly shifted from panic to jokes.

Between Nicki Minaj missing the drama entirely, the interrupted game broadcast, and the chaos of such a high-profile dinner, netizens flooded social media with spicy memes, and honestly, the internet wasted no time.

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    A tweet showing a still image of an older Donald Trump with a nasal cannula. Netizens react to this security incident post.

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    A woman in heels and a blue towel lies in a bathtub, covering her mouth in shock. This image is a spicy post about a White House security incident.

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    Wendy
    Wendy
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    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has me weak ... lol

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    A Twitter post shows a Spongebob character, Pearl, in a pink outfit, walking into a building. Caption relates to a White House dinner security incident.

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    A meme tweet with an alien in bed, wallet, keys, and phone on a table. Netizens react to security incidents.

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    Bill Murray meme from Groundhog Day saying Well, it's Assassination Day... Again, relating to a security incident.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's not an ballroom, its a 'tactical data center bunker'? 🤷‍♂️

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    A meme with Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh looking over his shoulder, captioned, "Maybe these aren't security failures." It relates to a major security incident at White House.

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    A tweet from @GianmarcoSoresi, dated Apr 26, 2026, reads, "Can't believe the White House correspondents' mind reader didn't see it coming." The tweet refers to a major security incident at White House.

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    CaliPanda
    CaliPanda
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would. Once those bottles are ordered and delivered, they’re purchased. Waste not, want not.

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    A meme: a woman looks disapprovingly at a man who is smiling, depicting reactions at a White House dinner.

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    Manana Man
    Manana Man
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    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only thee was a safer place to hold these events. I wonder what it could be?...

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