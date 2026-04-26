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On April 25, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner took an unexpected turn after what was supposed to be a glamorous night for politicians, journalists, celebrities, and public figures turned into a major security scare.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had arrived at the Washington Hilton for the annual event, joined by Vice President JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and several well-known faces from media and entertainment.

Rapper Nicki Minaj was also expected to attend as a guest of Fox News, but reports revealed she arrived late and was not present inside the ballroom when the chaos began, something that later became a big part of the memes online.

The incident happened just after 8.30 p.m., only about 20 minutes after Trump and Melania made their entrance and just as guests were finishing the salad course.

At the same time, many viewers at home were watching a live Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff game on TV when the broadcast was suddenly interrupted with breaking news coverage about gunsh*ts near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

That unexpected cut from the game became another major reason the internet reacted so fast, with many memes focusing on how abruptly people went from watching sports to seeing emergency White House coverage.

According to law enforcement sources, a man identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly rushed a security checkpoint armed with a shotg*n and multiple k*ives while trying to move toward the ballroom where Trump and hundreds of guests were gathered.

Secret Service agents quickly responded, and at least five shots were heard near the lobby area.

Guests reportedly ducked under tables while Trump, Melania, and other top officials were rushed out by security.

One Secret Service agent was sh*t at close range but survived because of a bulletproof vest. Authorities later revealed the suspect was taken into custody, and there was no longer any threat to the public.

This was also not the first time someone had attempted to target Trump, which added even more attention to the situation and made many people online react strongly.

Once it was confirmed that no one had suffered fatal injuries and the immediate danger had passed, X quickly shifted from panic to jokes.

Between Nicki Minaj missing the drama entirely, the interrupted game broadcast, and the chaos of such a high-profile dinner, netizens flooded social media with spicy memes, and honestly, the internet wasted no time.