Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ex‑White House Doctors Sound Alarm As President Trump Returns To Hospital For Third Time In 13 Months
Former White House doctors raising alarm as President Trump returns to hospital for third time in 13 months
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ex‑White House Doctors Sound Alarm As President Trump Returns To Hospital For Third Time In 13 Months

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
6

26

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Former White House doctors are raising concerns over what they describe as a lack of transparency regarding President Donald Trump’s health.

Trump assumed office in January 2025, becoming the oldest person ever inaugurated as president of the United States at age 78. 

Recent public appearances have fueled speculation about the president’s health. People have pointed to the growing number of bruises and red marks on his skin, including on his neck and hands, as signs that he may be battling an undisclosed illness.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Former White House doctors are raising concerns about the health of US President Donald Trump.
    • Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former physician to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, called for Trump to undergo cognitive assessments.
    • Jonathan Reiner, a former White House cardiologist, suggested that the White House was not being transparent about Trump’s health.

    Former White House doctors are sounding the alarm over what they call a lack of transparency surrounding Donald Trump’s healthPresident Trump speaking at White House podium during press briefing

    Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

    Trump’s swollen ankles and occasional sleepiness have also caused concern, despite the president stating that he is in “excellent health.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a Washington Post report, this Tuesday (May 26) will mark the president’s third hospital visit in 13 months.

    Trump is reportedly scheduled to visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a medical and dental checkup.

    In April 2025, he underwent his annual physical exam and saw doctors again in October for what officials described as a “scheduled follow-up.”

    During his second hospital visit, Trump received a CT scan as part of his assessment. His doctor, Sean Barbabella, said the scan was performed as a preventive measure to “definitely rule out any cardiovascular issues.” 

    Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) last year

    President Trump in crowd at formal indoor event

    Image credits: Getty/Andrew Harnik

    The White House announced last July that the 79-year-old had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common condition that can cause swelling in the legs and ankles.

    The condition, which occurs when veins in the legs can’t properly carry blood back to the heart, is highly prevalent, especially among older adults. Other risk factors include obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and a history of blood clots.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    CVI usually isn’t life-threatening, the Cleveland Clinic notes. It is treated with compression stockings, exercise, and elevating the legs.

    @apnews Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after noticing swollen legs and bruised hand #trump♬ original sound – The Associated Press
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trump further said his bruised hands were not a sign of a serious condition. Instead, he stated they were the result of his daily aspirin dose, which can cause bruising or bleeding, especially in older people and those taking higher doses.

    Amid Trump’s public appearances showing his bruised and swollen body, the American public has been questioning whether the president is fit to remain in office.

    A new poll revealed that Americans’ confidence in Trump’s fitness for office has dropped

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted last month found that 44% of Americans believed he was fit to perform the duties of commander in chief, a 10% drop from the responses reported last September.

    Moreover, 40% of Americans believe Trump has the mental sharpness to serve as president, a 7% drop from September.

    Close-up of President Trumps hands and red tie

    Image credits: Getty/Chip Somodevilla

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jonathan Reiner, the former cardiologist for Vice President Dick Cheney, accused the White House of failing to disclose critical information about the president’s health.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This White House just doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the President is almost 80 years old,” Reiner told The Washington Post.

    “There just seems to be a lack of candor from the White House.”

    Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician, said Trump should undergo cognitive testing due to his age

    @cbsnews “What’s going on with your hand?” a reporter asked President Trump regarding visible bruising on the back of his left hand at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The president responded that he’s “very good” and just “clipped it on the table” at the forum, adding that he bruises more as a result of taking aspirin as a safety precaution. #trump♬ original sound – cbsnews

    Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former physician to presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, said it’s not uncommon for the White House to withhold information pertaining to the health of those who govern the country.

    “After a decade of delusion, deceit, denial or delay from the administrations and White House physicians regarding presidential evaluations, my expectation bar is pretty low,” Kuhlman shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He added, “I hope they are at least transparent and truthful.”

    President Trump gesturing with hands in front of US flag

    Image credits: Getty/Roberto Schmidt

    Kuhlman called for Trump to have his cognitive abilities assessed, noting that “80-year-olds do have a decline in memory, reasoning, speed of processing, and spatial visualization.”

    Presidents are not required to disclose their annual health records. Some Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called for the creation of an independent commission to assess the president’s health.

    In addition to stating that he is in great physical health, Trump has bragged about receiving strong cognitive scores.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t mind being called a brilliant, total tyrant dict*tor, but I don’t want to be called dumb,” he said at a rally this month, adding that “all presidents and vice-presidential candidates should be forced to take a cognitive test and a test on intelligence.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The president has also cited past diagnoses from his physicians, including Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as a White House physician in Trump’s first term and allegedly told him he was healthier than his predecessors.

    Trump and some of his top deputies, such as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mehmet Oz, have joked about the public scrutiny surrounding the president’s health.

    “Dr. Oz looked at his medical records and said he’s got the highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old,” Kennedy said on a podcast earlier this year.

    The White House has shut down rumors that the president had been secretly rushed to Walter Reed during a period of low public activity.

    After people claimed online that Trump had been rushed to the hospital, the White House posted a “Wall of Shame”

    President Trump wearing a Make America Great Again hat at a desk

    Image credits: White House

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In early April, when claims that Trump had been taken to the hospital went viral, the White House issued a statement clarifying that he was monitoring search-and-rescue operations in Iran.

    “Trump was in the Oval Office and Situation Room commanding one of the most daring, complex military search-and-rescue missions in modern American history,” the statement read.

    The White House also created a digital “Wall of Shame” that targeted influencers and reporters who had spread claims about a hospital visit.

    “The response was warranted because this was clearly an organized misinformation campaign peddled by left-wing accounts,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Washington Post last month.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Spreading false and slanderous misinformation about the President is dangerous, and the White House will always hold people accountable for their egregious lies.” 

    People shared their thoughts on the speculation surrounding the US president’s health

    Tweet mentioning strange recurring symptoms in patient's health

    Image credits: theDailyDx

    Tweet questioning frequency of physician visits for nearly 80 year old

    Image credits: MelissaHyman12

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about claims of being the healthiest president ever

    Image credits: nkosanangwenya

    Social media comment on checkup frequency for elderly health concerns

    Image credits: LiVito69

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media reply about retirement related to repeated hospital visits

    Image credits: WRCphila

    Social media reaction to repeated hospital returns and health questions

    Image credits: littleukrainian

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media discussion on swollen feet and possible heart or kidney issues

    Image credits: RoswellGrey13

    Social media comment on insurance limitations for frequent doctor visits

    Image credits: CastlesofImagin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet stating health condition is terrible mentioning President Trump hospital return

    Image credits: mannylopez60110

    Tweet detailing President Trump's medical exams and assessments in 2025 and 2026

    Image credits: DarkWolfInfo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet commenting on health issue frequency regarding President Trump's hospital visits

    Image credits: kathy_7

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    26

    6

    26

    6

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would they start being transparent now?

    4
    4points
    reply
    ultimea2337 avatar
    Santino
    Santino
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please be déad, please be déad, please be déad

    1
    1point
    reply
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a nice clear close-up of the ear.

    1
    1point
    reply
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was my first thought too. An ear suspiciously lacking any bullet holes, scarring, or distortion of the cartilage.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would they start being transparent now?

    4
    4points
    reply
    ultimea2337 avatar
    Santino
    Santino
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please be déad, please be déad, please be déad

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a nice clear close-up of the ear.

    1
    1point
    reply
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was my first thought too. An ear suspiciously lacking any bullet holes, scarring, or distortion of the cartilage.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT