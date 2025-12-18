Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
VF Photographer Defends Karoline Leavitt's Close-Up After Mockery Over Alleged Lip Filler Marks
Karoline Leavitt speaking at a podium with the White House backdrop, close-up defended by VF photographer.
VF Photographer Defends Karoline Leavitt’s Close-Up After Mockery Over Alleged Lip Filler Marks

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
The photographer who took what many have described as an “unflattering” portrait of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has spoken out to defend his work.

Leavitt was photographed up close by Christopher Anderson for a Vanity Fair article on President Donald Trump’s “core team.”

Though the magazine also featured portraits of other White House officials, such as Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, it was Leavitt’s photo that drew the most attention.

  • Photographer Christopher Anderson has addressed his extremely close-up portrait of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
  • Observers claimed the photo appeared to show injection marks from Leavitt’s lip fillers and described the image as “unflattering.”
  • The White House accused the photographer of intentionally taking a “bizarre” portrait to “embarrass” Leavitt.
    A portrait of Karoline Leavitt recently featured in a Vanity Fair article gave people plenty to talk about

    Karoline Leavitt in a close-up photo defended by VF photographer amid alleged lip filler marks mockery.

    Karoline Leavitt in a close-up photo defended by VF photographer amid alleged lip filler marks mockery.

    Image credits: Celal Gunes/Getty Images

    Some viewers claimed the close-up shot revealed the press secretary’s lip filler injection marks. The portrait quickly went viral, with people commenting “jumpscare” on Vanity Fair’s Instagram post and speculating about an alleged lip enhancement procedure.

    Man wearing glasses and a light blue shirt speaking indoors, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt close-up.

    Man wearing glasses and a light blue shirt speaking indoors, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt close-up.

    Image credits: cortonaonthemove

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing VF photographer and Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo controversy over lip filler marks.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing VF photographer and Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo controversy over lip filler marks.

    Image credits: averabeille

    Tweet by The Ghost Bestie replying with the phrase Nobody's gonna know about Karoline Leavitt lip filler marks controversy.

    Tweet by The Ghost Bestie replying with the phrase Nobody's gonna know about Karoline Leavitt lip filler marks controversy.

    Image credits: theghostbestie

    “Wow. Vanity Fair did Karoline Leavitt dirty with this closeup,” one observer noted.

    “Why would they take such an unflattering photo and publish it? They must hate her,” echoed another.

    “The lip fillers are visible as daylight,” remarked someone else.

    Viewers claimed that the extremely close-up portrait showed injection marks from Leavitt’s lip fillers

    “A close look reveals the telltale marks around her lips, classic signs of filler,” a separate user claimed, contrasting the 28-year-old’s older and more recent photos. “Leavitt hasn’t embraced the full Mar-a-Lago aesthetic yet; she’s opting for gradual, incremental enhancement.”

    The press secretary has not commented on the portrait or the speculation surrounding her cosmetic procedures.

    However, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told People magazine that Vanity Fair “intentionally photographed Karoline and the White House staff in bizarre ways, and deliberately edited the photos to try to demean and embarrass them.”

    Tweet criticizing a photo, discussing Karoline Leavitt and alleged lip filler marks in a social media reply.

    Tweet criticizing a photo, discussing Karoline Leavitt and alleged lip filler marks in a social media reply.

    Image credits: Pretty_Dheera

    Karoline Leavitt speaking outdoors in a leopard print coat with microphones, VF photographer defends close-up amid mockery.

    Karoline Leavitt speaking outdoors in a leopard print coat with microphones, VF photographer defends close-up amid mockery.

    Image credits: KSDK News

    Photographer Christopher Anderson—whose work has appeared in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal—has addressed the viral image, denying that he attempted to portray Leavitt in an unflattering way.

    “Very close-up portraiture has been a fixture in a lot of my work over the years,” Anderson told The Independent following his Vanity Fair shoot, which was published on Tuesday (December 16).

    “Particularly, political portraits that I’ve done over the years. I like the idea of penetrating the theater of politics.”

    Social media post defending Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo amid lip filler mark mockery discussions.

    Social media post defending Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo amid lip filler mark mockery discussions.

    Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

    The photographer added, “I know there’s a lot to be made with, ‘Oh, he intentionally is trying to make people look bad’ and that kind of thing — that’s not the case.”

    Anderson explained that he has done several close-ups in the same style of people from across the political spectrum.

    Cristopher Anderson, the photographer behind the portrait, has denied that he tried to make Leavitt “look bad”

    Karoline Leavitt smiling during a close-up photo defended by VF photographer amid alleged lip filler marks mockery.

    Karoline Leavitt smiling during a close-up photo defended by VF photographer amid alleged lip filler marks mockery.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    When given the opportunity to photograph someone in a position of power, he said his goal is to “cut through the image that politics want to project and get at something that is more truthful.”

    Regarding Leavitt’s close-up photo, Anderson shared that he found it “interesting to be even closer” to her than to the other White House officials featured in the Vanity Fair story.

    Close-up of Karoline Leavitt on a magazine cover with a serious expression, defended by VF photographer.

    Close-up of Karoline Leavitt on a magazine cover with a serious expression, defended by VF photographer.

    Image credits: Martyscrossing

    The photographer also claimed that Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, who was also featured in the article, approached him after the photoshoot to make a remark about his profession.

    “[Miller] came up to me and he said, ‘You know you have a lot of power in the discretion you use to be kind to someone in your photographs,'” Anderson told The Independent. “And I look at him and I said, ‘You know, you do too.’”

    Close-up images of Karoline Leavitt with focus on alleged lip filler marks and photographer's defense.

    Close-up images of Karoline Leavitt with focus on alleged lip filler marks and photographer's defense.

    Image credits: Saint Anselm Softball /Celal Gunes/Getty Images

    Comment by Colleen Busher joking about a Mar-A-Lago look with a laughing emoji and 2.4K likes shown below.

    Comment by Colleen Busher joking about a Mar-A-Lago look with a laughing emoji and 2.4K likes shown below.

    This is not the first time Leavitt has faced plastic surgery speculation. Earlier this year, several plastic surgeons shared side-by-side “then vs. now” photo comparisons and claimed she had received lip injections.

    Dr. Michael Niccole, a plastic surgeon from Newport Beach, California, told Glam about the press secretary, “There’s no question — her lips appear enhanced, so she’s likely had some form of lip augmentation. It also looks like she’s had refinement on her nose.”

    Similarly, Dr. Frederick Weniger said the “perfect contour lines and angles” of Leavitt’s nose suggest she has undergone a “very well-executed rhinoplasty.” He estimated it to cost between $15,000 to $50,000.

    Anderson said he has done many close-up portraits of politicians from both Republican and Democratic parties

    Black and white photo of a VF photographer holding a camera near the sea, relating to Karoline Leavitt close-up defense.

    Black and white photo of a VF photographer holding a camera near the sea, relating to Karoline Leavitt close-up defense.

    Image credits: yellowkorner_official

    Dr. Weniger also said Leavitt’s lips “appear considerably fuller in more recent photos,” suggesting she may have used fillers to enhance their appearance.

    President Trump commented on Leavitt’s appearance in October while departing from Israel on Air Force One.

    When a reporter asked how his press secretary was doing, he replied that Leavitt would “never” be replaced and added,  “That face… and those lips, they move like a machine gun.”

    While Leavitt has not addressed her Vanity Fair portrait, she has slammed the article as  “disingenuous,” as per The Independent.

    The White House Press Secretary has not addressed speculation about lip fillers

    Karoline Leavitt speaking outside, with microphones and a photographer capturing her close-up defended by VF photographer.

    Karoline Leavitt speaking outside, with microphones and a photographer capturing her close-up defended by VF photographer.

    Image credits: KSDK News

    Comment by Sonia Kilo discussing resistance and lip filler marks in an online thread about Karoline Leavitt's close-up photo.

    Comment by Sonia Kilo discussing resistance and lip filler marks in an online thread about Karoline Leavitt's close-up photo.

    Chief of Staff Wiles also accused the publication of changing the context of her words and labeled the article a “hit piece,” saying it “painted an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative” about the Trump administration.

    In the interview, she was quoted as describing Vice President Vance as someone who had been a “conspiracy theorist for a decade.”

    Image credits: The Independent

    Chris Whipple, the writer who interviewed the White House officials, has responded to the accusations, telling CNN, “Everything in the article was on the record. I recorded every interview.”

    People shared their thoughts on Karoline Leavitt’s Vanity Fair portrait

    Comment by Del Brown defending VF photographer about Karoline Leavitt's close-up lip filler marks controversy on social media.

    Comment by Del Brown defending VF photographer about Karoline Leavitt's close-up lip filler marks controversy on social media.

    Comment on social media saying he definitely knew the assignment with shocked emoji, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt close-up.

    Comment on social media saying he definitely knew the assignment with shocked emoji, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt close-up.

    Comment saying Not all heroes wear capes with 3.6K likes, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt close-up.

    Comment saying Not all heroes wear capes with 3.6K likes, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt close-up.

    Comment by Arlene Brannan defending Karoline Leavitt, praising the true essence captured in her close-up photo.

    Comment by Arlene Brannan defending Karoline Leavitt, praising the true essence captured in her close-up photo.

    Comment by Mary Catherine Soovajian expressing an emotional reaction to a close-up image of Karoline Leavitt.

    Comment by Mary Catherine Soovajian expressing an emotional reaction to a close-up image of Karoline Leavitt.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Blame the subject, not the camera in response to lip filler marks mockery.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Blame the subject, not the camera in response to lip filler marks mockery.

    Image of a social media comment praising a video, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt's close-up image.

    Image of a social media comment praising a video, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt's close-up image.

    Comment by Alley Durrett questioning lips in relation to Trump, featured in a discussion about Karoline Leavitt lip filler marks.

    Comment by Alley Durrett questioning lips in relation to Trump, featured in a discussion about Karoline Leavitt lip filler marks.

    Comment by Daniel King defending a VF photographer’s close-up of Karoline Leavitt amid lip filler marks mockery.

    Comment by Daniel King defending a VF photographer’s close-up of Karoline Leavitt amid lip filler marks mockery.

    Comment from Arron Prince praising Vanity Fair's takedown over Karoline Leavitt's close-up and lip filler marks mockery.

    Comment from Arron Prince praising Vanity Fair's takedown over Karoline Leavitt's close-up and lip filler marks mockery.

    Comment on social media defending Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo amid discussions of alleged lip filler marks.

    Comment on social media defending Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo amid discussions of alleged lip filler marks.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending Karoline Leavitt's close-up photo amid alleged lip filler marks mockery.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending Karoline Leavitt's close-up photo amid alleged lip filler marks mockery.

    Comment praising Vanity Fair photographer’s attention to details defending Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo.

    Comment praising Vanity Fair photographer’s attention to details defending Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo.

    Comment from Kimberly Summerfield Rosa defending Karoline Leavitt's appearance and questioning the photographer's intent.

    Comment from Kimberly Summerfield Rosa defending Karoline Leavitt's appearance and questioning the photographer's intent.

    Text message conversation showing Bella Burr commenting on someone's appearance, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt close-up.

    Text message conversation showing Bella Burr commenting on someone's appearance, related to VF photographer defending Karoline Leavitt close-up.

    Comment praising the VF photographer’s lighting and editing choices in capturing Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo.

    Comment praising the VF photographer’s lighting and editing choices in capturing Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo amid lip filler marks discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Karoline Leavitt’s close-up photo amid lip filler marks discussion.

    Explore more of these tags

    Plastic surgery

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Tamra
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    LOL at the folks on the little survey who said people "shouldn't speculate about her appearance". Please. I find it cosmically fitting that the lying mouthpiece for a lying dictator has the guilty body part on full un-edited display. I DO sit in judgement of her and won't apologize for it.

    1
    1point
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL at the folks on the little survey who said people "shouldn't speculate about her appearance". Please. I find it cosmically fitting that the lying mouthpiece for a lying dictator has the guilty body part on full un-edited display. I DO sit in judgement of her and won't apologize for it.

    1
    1point
