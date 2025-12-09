Mom, 31, On Life Support After Traveling To Vietnam For Plastic Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

31-year-old Australian mother Chloe Mowday is fighting for her life after what was meant to be a simple cosmetic trip to Vietnam turned into a catastrophic medical emergency.

Chloe had flown to Da Nang with her husband, Josh, and their youngest son, Elijah, planning to enjoy a family holiday in Asia after undergoing two procedures: a rhinoplasty and a blepharoplasty.

Her family is raising funds for a medical evacuation costing more than $228,000.

The mother was reportedly a fan of Kylie Jenner's looks, and wanted to replicate her nose.

The trio hoped to continue on to Disneyland Hong Kong and Universal Studios Singapore once her recovery began. Instead, Chloe is now connected to life-support machines in a Vietnamese ICU.

According to reports, Chloe gave the surgeons photos of Kylie Jenner as inspiration for the look she wanted to achieve.

A mother was left fighting for her life and connected to tubes after traveling to Vietnam for a rhinoplasty

Young woman in a floral bikini top smiling indoors, related to plastic surgery travel in Vietnam story.

Image credits: mrschloe18

She stayed overnight at the Da Nang clinic after her surgery, and by morning she was returned to her hotel to rest before the family continued their plans. But the recovery she expected never came.

Within hours of arriving back at the room, Chloe began to deteriorate.

“She started to feel strange and had a bit of pain in other areas besides the surgery site,” her brother Rod recalled, saying how she took the medication doctors prescribed and lay down to rest.

“She wasn’t responding well, then she stopped breathing,” he added.

Woman in a black bikini sitting outdoors holding a coconut, representing plastic surgery travel to Vietnam risks.

Image credits: mrschloe18

By the time she reached the hospital, her condition had deteriorated even more.

“I believe in those few hours, her organs had started shutting down,” Rod said.

Chloe had allegedly been an admirer of Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic surgery transformation, and wanted to achieve similar results with her rhinoplasty.

Side-by-side images of a young woman before and after plastic surgery, highlighting risks of surgery in Vietnam.

Image credits: Seventeen / kyliejenner

According to doctors, a rare toxic shock syndrome could be behind the symptoms, though they are still running tests to confirm it.

Because of the severity and uncertainty surrounding what happened inside the clinic, police have opened an investigation, and authorities have withheld the clinic’s name.

Comment about false beauty standards posted by Ray Beright, reflecting on plastic surgery risks and societal pressures.

Comment urging people to think carefully before traveling overseas for plastic surgery procedures.

“She’s on dialysis, had to have a blood transfusion, and is on certain dr*gs to bring her blood pressure back to normal,” Rod added. “It got so low, her feet and fingers turned black.”

He was allowed to visit her for only fifteen minutes each day.

“What I saw was just heartbreaking. She was not awake, she had tubes coming out of her.”

Chloe has had to remain in Vietnam because of her delicate condition, and her family is now raising funds to bring her back to Australia

Woman on life support in hospital bed after plastic surgery in Vietnam, connected to breathing and IV tubes.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Rod said Chloe’s doctors warned that the longer she remains in the Vietnamese hospital, the greater the risk of new infections that could derail what little progress she is making.

For that reason, the family is desperately trying to bring her home.

However, the cost of a medical evacuation has devastated the family. A single air ambulance quote came back at $228,000. Seeing no other option, the family launched a fundraiser.

Family portrait showing a mom with children and husband, related to mom on life support after traveling to Vietnam for plastic surgery

Image credits: mrschloe18

“We are proud people and didn’t want to have to ask for help,” Rod said.

Although the total amount raised hasn’t been specified, the campaign has drawn over 440 donations, many of them $50 gifts, and the highest reaching $2,000.

“I am so thankful for the love and support from everyone. People are just beautiful.”

The Australian Embassy is now involved, with a spokesperson confirming that consular assistance is being provided, though privacy rules prevent them from saying more.

Chloe’s family confirmed she’s making progress, with doctors actively treating the infection

Comment by Kathryn JonesL-Fohr saying you get what you pay for, referencing a mom on life support after traveling to Vietnam for plastic surgery.

Comment from Nic Williams questioning if saving money was worth the risk after plastic surgery in Vietnam.

By the time that statement was issued, Rod had already flown back to Perth, carrying with him the weight of the updates he’d received inside the ICU.

“The doctors said she is very strong,” he said. “But when I asked if she was going to make it, they couldn’t give me a straightforward answer.”

Back home, he tried to put into words what Chloe is fighting for.

“[She] has three young children and a loving husband who has been by her side since this happened with their 5-year-old son there too,” he wrote on the fundraiser page, a reminder of the family waiting for her in Australia.

Young mom, 31, smiling outdoors, wearing a bright yellow hoodie, highlighting plastic surgery travel to Vietnam risks.

Image credits: mrschloe18

To bring her home, they are now pursuing loans and early access to retirement funds, hoping she will be cleared to fly within the next month. Until that happens, the family remains caught between hope and fear, waiting.

Cityscape of Da Nang, Vietnam, with buildings and the river under a cloudy sky, related to plastic surgery travel risks.

Image credits: Anh Nguyen/Unsplash

In the latest fundraiser update, Rod was able to share a glimmer of hope with Chloe’s supporters.

“We believe Chloe is getting stronger every day, at this point infection is starting to emerge in certain parts of her body, the doctors are trying their best to fight it,” he wrote.

“After we get her home my life’s ambition will be to track down every name on here and pay you back in some way somehow.”

“Sending prayers.” Netizens expressed their concern on social media

Person named Dan Stephens commenting about vanity in a social media post, discussing plastic surgery consequences.

Comment from Jim Sullivan discussing concerns about plastic surgery procedures in Vietnam versus hospitals in Boston.

Tina Davis commenting on risks of plastic surgery abroad, highlighting dangers faced by a mom on life support after Vietnam trip.

Comment expressing hope for recovery of a mom on life support after plastic surgery in Vietnam.

Comment about plastic surgery in Vietnam, with a laughing emoji reacting to the risks mentioned.

Comment expressing prayers and support for a mom on life support after plastic surgery in Vietnam.

A social media comment expressing hope for recovery of a mom on life support after plastic surgery in Vietnam.

Comment about a mom on life support after traveling to Vietnam for plastic surgery, expressing concern and prayers.

Facebook comment discussing the trend of young women undergoing plastic surgery and offering prayers for mom on life support.

Comment about botched surgeries in the United States, related to mom on life support after Vietnam plastic surgery trip.

Comment by user Lisa Butkiewicz, discussing a woman’s complications after plastic surgery in Vietnam, mentioning life support.

Comment discussing choosing hospitals for plastic surgery and comparing experience between Vietnam and Thailand.

Comment expressing concern about having plastic surgery abroad in the context of a mom on life support after traveling to Vietnam.

Comment expressing concern about obsession with eternal youth causing harm, related to plastic surgery risks in Vietnam.

Comment saying she wanted to save money on plastic surgery after traveling to Vietnam, shown in a social media post.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Emily James saying Pray for her with praying and crying emojis.