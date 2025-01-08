Tragic “Mommy Makeover” Surgery Claims Life Of 30-Year-Old Mother To Two Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-year-old mother-of-two who was a well-known and beloved nail technician in Tijuana, Mexico, has died following a cosmetic procedure.

Aslin Fernández had put in the effort to raise money for a surgery known as the ‘Mommy Makeover’ — where one gets physical adjustments to their abdomen and breasts — in the ‘City of Mountains,’ Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Highlights A 30-year-old mother, who was a beloved nail technician, has died after a 'Mommy Makeover' surgery in Monterrey, Mexico.

The doctor responsible for the surgery was identified as Miguel Ángel 'N', but the clinic's name remains undisclosed.

Aslin's family and followers mourned her passing on social media.

The 'Mommy Makeover' is becoming increasingly popular and has a very low mortality rate of around 0.02%.

RELATED:

A Mexican manicurist has passed away following a cosmetic surgery called the ‘Mommy Makeover’

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

Info 7 reported that, while the clinic’s name has not been disclosed, the doctor who allegedly performed the surgery was called Miguel Ángel ‘N.’

Any other information regarding her cause of death and medical history has not yet been confirmed.

The heartbreaking news of her passing was confirmed just yesterday by her husband, Christian Carreón, with whom she shares a daughter and a son.

Share icon

Image credits: Asli Nails

He shared a picture of his smiling wife on social media and invited her followers to accompany them to the funeral that same night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know that you were a very dear person and that many people admired you, my love,” read the message translated to English. “I beg you to respect the pain of others with the publications that are circulating today.

“There will be a wake at 7pm at the San Gabriel funeral in Fundadores.”

Her followers were informed of her death by her husband on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shivprasad Date (M.Ch & DNB) (@plasticsurgeryclinic_drdate)

With her adored reputation as a manicurist, comments flooded the post to share their thoughts.

“A big hug to her entire family, she was very, very talented and I admired her so much,” one person wrote, as per MSN.

“Fly high beautiful, may God accompany you on the flight, my greatest admiration you always were and will be Asli,” read another.

A third said, “You wanted so much to continue shining this year, and now you are a star that shines brightly in the sky.”

Share icon

Image credits: philippe spitalier / Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

Aslin was mostly in the Francisco Villa neighborhood where her business was located and maintained a “solid reputation” among her clients, both for her work and her “charisma.”

She dreamt of teaching a course in Mexicali and Tijuana in March, an event many of her followers were looking forward to, and even shared what she hoped to accomplish earlier this year.

“2025 smells like money, ambition, health and achievements,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Her “charisma” was one of the many reasons her clients admired and respected her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asli Nails (@asli_fernandez_nails)

The ‘Mommy Makeover’ procedure Aslin had been seeking has been on the rise as of late, and although every surgery comes with risks, the website Dr. Jene by Plastic Surgery states its mortality rate is extremely low, coming in at around 0.02%.

Additionally, minor complications happen in about 2.9% of cases.

All outlets, however, have mentioned how crucial it was for the patient to be in good mental and physical health, as well as the operator being an experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Asli Nails

The most common reason for women seeking this makeover includes wanting to bring “perfection” back to their bodies after having given birth.

Three interventions take place to recover the shape and firmness of the breasts, eliminate excess fat in the abdomen, and focus on areas like the thighs.

Patients can start to return to their normal schedules within two to four weeks of the procedure, but a full recovery can take up to six months — which is when customers will start to see the final result.