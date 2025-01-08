Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tragic “Mommy Makeover” Surgery Claims Life Of 30-Year-Old Mother To Two Kids
Health, News

Tragic "Mommy Makeover" Surgery Claims Life Of 30-Year-Old Mother To Two Kids

A 30-year-old mother-of-two who was a well-known and beloved nail technician in Tijuana, Mexico, has died following a cosmetic procedure.

Aslin Fernández had put in the effort to raise money for a surgery known as the ‘Mommy Makeover’ — where one gets physical adjustments to their abdomen and breasts — in the ‘City of Mountains,’ Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Highlights
  • A 30-year-old mother, who was a beloved nail technician, has died after a 'Mommy Makeover' surgery in Monterrey, Mexico.
  • The doctor responsible for the surgery was identified as Miguel Ángel 'N', but the clinic's name remains undisclosed.
  • Aslin's family and followers mourned her passing on social media.
  • The 'Mommy Makeover' is becoming increasingly popular and has a very low mortality rate of around 0.02%.
    A Mexican manicurist has passed away following a cosmetic surgery called the ‘Mommy Makeover’

    Tragic "Mommy Makeover" Surgery Claims Life Of 30-Year-Old Mother To Two Kids

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

    Info 7 reported that, while the clinic’s name has not been disclosed, the doctor who allegedly performed the surgery was called Miguel Ángel ‘N.’ 

    Any other information regarding her cause of death and medical history has not yet been confirmed. 

    The heartbreaking news of her passing was confirmed just yesterday by her husband, Christian Carreón, with whom she shares a daughter and a son. 

    Tragic "Mommy Makeover" Surgery Claims Life Of 30-Year-Old Mother To Two Kids

    Image credits: Asli Nails

    He shared a picture of his smiling wife on social media and invited her followers to accompany them to the funeral that same night. 

    “I know that you were a very dear person and that many people admired you, my love,” read the message translated to English. “I beg you to respect the pain of others with the publications that are circulating today.

    “There will be a wake at 7pm at the San Gabriel funeral in Fundadores.”

    Her followers were informed of her death by her husband on social media

    With her adored reputation as a manicurist, comments flooded the post to share their thoughts.

    “A big hug to her entire family, she was very, very talented and I admired her so much,” one person wrote, as per MSN

    “Fly high beautiful, may God accompany you on the flight, my greatest admiration you always were and will be Asli,” read another. 

    A third said, “You wanted so much to continue shining this year, and now you are a star that shines brightly in the sky.”

    Tragic "Mommy Makeover" Surgery Claims Life Of 30-Year-Old Mother To Two Kids

    Image credits: philippe spitalier / Unsplash

    Aslin was mostly in the Francisco Villa neighborhood where her business was located and maintained a “solid reputation” among her clients, both for her work and her “charisma.” 

    She dreamt of teaching a course in Mexicali and Tijuana in March, an event many of her followers were looking forward to, and even shared what she hoped to accomplish earlier this year. 

    “2025 smells like money, ambition, health and achievements,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

    Her “charisma” was one of the many reasons her clients admired and respected her

    The ‘Mommy Makeover’ procedure Aslin had been seeking has been on the rise as of late, and although every surgery comes with risks, the website Dr. Jene by Plastic Surgery states its mortality rate is extremely low, coming in at around 0.02%. 

    Additionally, minor complications happen in about 2.9% of cases. 

    All outlets, however, have mentioned how crucial it was for the patient to be in good mental and physical health, as well as the operator being an experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon.

    Tragic "Mommy Makeover" Surgery Claims Life Of 30-Year-Old Mother To Two Kids

    Image credits: Asli Nails

    The most common reason for women seeking this makeover includes wanting to bring “perfection” back to their bodies after having given birth

    Three interventions take place to recover the shape and firmness of the breasts, eliminate excess fat in the abdomen, and focus on areas like the thighs. 

    Patients can start to return to their normal schedules within two to four weeks of the procedure, but a full recovery can take up to six months — which is when customers will start to see the final result.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately this is not news. Folks know the risks, every news outlet reports this kind of thing. The grass is not always greener on the other side, try watering the grass you're standing on first.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    fish2337 avatar
    WilliamThomasisaman
    WilliamThomasisaman
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the answers on the poll should be “You deserved it dumbąss”.

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
