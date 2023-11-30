ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time we shake up the narrative of what is considered to be traditionally professional at work, and how to bend outdated norms, especially in industries that have long been male-dominated.

One TikToker has sparked a brilliant conversation around the redefinition between femininity and professionalism.

In a video which has now been viewed 284,800 times, TikToker Simona recalled that she had found out that one of her best friends frequently got her nails done with clients as a form of business meeting.

She explained: “I literally just sat there in like, complete and utter shock as she recounted the many meetings she’s taken on the company card while getting, like, acrylics with clients as a form of account management.”

Simona admitted that she was jealous and judgemental at first upon discovering that her bestie had found a smart way to mix business with leisure.

“I was like, that is unprofessional, and just like, doesn’t count as work,” the content creator said.

But then Simona questioned: “Who really, like, defined and outlined these arbitrary rules around what sales is, what work is?” To which she replied to herself: “Men.”

She then noted: “And what are men doing? Men are playing golf.”

Simona continued: “Once I kinda reframed it in that sense, I got really excited about the possibilities of redefining work and like, the kinds of possibilities we will be open to once we have lots of women at the top.”

The TikToker went on to elaborate on the fact that traditionally, the concept of femininity and professionalism have been “sitting on opposite sides of a made-up spectrum”.

“I’m excited about the idea of kind of like, unraveling that and allowing the two to come together,” Simona announced.

“It’s like golf. It’s girl golf,” a TikTok user commented.

Another person wrote: “She’s actually the smartest person ever, especially cuz when getting your nails done, the client can’t move anywhere! She probs gets SO much done!”

A separate individual chimed in: “Yes! I’m in sales and take clients to get their nails done.

“It’s perfect because you can have business conversations while being all girly pop.”

While golf has reportedly been the preferred Wall Street sport to play with clients, Bored Panda wanted to know what people in management positions thought about the idea of female employees bringing clients to nail salons as a form of business meeting.

Ross Jenkins, owner of digital agency DigitalME, told Bored Panda: “I personally don’t see a problem with it.

“Meetings should be about relatability, the days of having a meeting in a boring office pod are gone, the ability to build a connection with clients is key, if that’s meeting in a pub, if that’s meeting anywhere which is responsible and the client would appreciate, I think it makes sense.”

When asked if he would let his employees bring clients to the nail salon at his company’s expense, the businessman who manages 28 staff members replied: “Yep, 100%. If it was reasonable and made sense, i.e. to build up the relationship with a solid client. Why not!”

Steve Grant, director at Figment Agency, which he runs with his wife, Emma, said: “The real question is, why not?

“We live in a business world that is becoming less and less defined by masculinity.

“If we have a client that our team thinks would be best catered to in a nail salon, we’d happily take them there.

“A successful business is all about fostering relationships.

“If we treat clients like we treat our friends, we’re likely to keep them on board with us.

“Every business should strive to provide an individualized service to their clientele, regardless of gender or meeting location.

“It’s apparent that this is the direction the world is headed, and it’s how all the leading companies are continuously achieving their goals.”

Ravi Parikh, the founder and CEO of RoverPass, explained: “As a CEO, I am more concerned with getting the work done.

“It does not matter how you do it as long as you do not use unethical means.

“Taking clients to a nail salon for business meetings is a novel idea I must appreciate.

“Of course, I trust you do not take male clients to a nail salon.

“Conducting business meetings at nail salons is refreshing and innovative because it provides a relaxed environment, allowing for more open communication and fostering better relationships.

“However, the appropriateness of such business meetings depends on several factors.

“I do not object to such meetings if the clients do not have qualms in doing so.

“Many clients appreciate an informal setting for business meetings, and a nail salon is a fantastic place that provides a casual setting.

“At the same time, I also caution my female employees to maintain professionalism, and the focus should be on business discussions.

“Though a nail salon is an excellent place to have business meetings, there should not be any compromise on privacy because business discussions can be confidential.

“Finally, nail salons add a unique twist to business meetings, but all the participants must feel comfortable with the arrangement.”

Nicola Rodriguez, who owns Essex House Dolly, said: “I absolutely love this idea and it’s something that I would definitely consider doing.

“Where 99% of my clients are female, this would go down a treat!”

Kayleigh Johnstone, the founder of COZ PR, runs a team of five employees and a “full client roster”.

She said: “I think this is a great idea – it’s an equivalent to doing business on the golf course or over lunch.

“If the colleague and client share that particular interest, then why not – it’s an efficient use of time, it practices self-care, and allows for a more informal relationship to build, which can be excellent for business deals.

“The only thing I would query about it is limiting it to female – anyone, male or female, should be able to have lovely nails!

“I do something very similar to this with my clients – we hold business strategy and visibility planning days regularly and where it suits both parties, we will combine them with a spa day!”

Erik Pham, the CEO and founder of Health Canal, shared his perspective: “There is no inherent issue with utilizing a nail salon as a meeting venue, provided that the client has given their consent.

“In fact, such settings can offer a relaxed atmosphere, breaking down initial communication barriers and promoting a more authentic engagement between our female employees and clients.

“While I support this approach, I would emphasize the importance of maintaining professionalism.

“It is advisable for female employees to keep these meetings concise and to select a nail salon that exudes sophistication, ensuring a positive impression on the client.”

Dawn Baxter, the founder of Beyond the Dawn Digital, replied: “I love the idea of going to places that encourage a different environment for business meetings.

“Anything that creates a relaxed atmosphere is a total winner for me!

“Often the environment changes the perception and mindset of the meetings you have.

“Creating a ‘friendly and relaxed’ atmosphere unlocks a feeling of a deepened relationship that can lead to more open and honest discussion.

“It is a female version of the green room, meeting over whiskey, cigars, and cards.

“It carries the same social, relaxed atmosphere and is incredibly powerful!”

Finally, Lisa Rehurek, the founder and CEO of The RFP Success Company, shared a different view as she had concerns that might arise when female employees engage in more informal settings, which might “blur professional boundaries”.

She explained: “This choice of services might imply a lack of appropriate meeting spaces or a potential distraction from fully addressing the client’s needs during company time.

“Understanding that providing hospitality and building rapport in less formal settings can be beneficial when done carefully.

“As an organization, you may want to designate certain situations where taking a client for coffee, a meal or an activity could facilitate the business relationship.

“However, parameters would need to be clear so there are no misunderstandings or inappropriate mixing of professional work talk and personal grooming and care.

“Alternatives may be to schedule separate relationship-building activities and standard business meetings.”