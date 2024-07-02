"We Don't Need Your Business": Teen Manager's Stand-Off Against "Karen" Wins Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teenage girls were harassed and belittled over $6 by a triggered “Karen” at their workplace. The heated exchange, which concluded with the disgraced adult calling one of the teens a slur, was exposed on social media, sparking viral outrage.

Working hard at their summer jobs serving delicious snowballs under the brutal Texan heat, two minors, whose identities have not been revealed to the public, were met with an angered customer, rightfully labeled a “Karen.”

A Karen is slang that refers to a middle-class white woman who is perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

To give an example, Karens are often associated with the kind of person who demands to “speak to the manager” to belittle the service industry and workers.

Stereotypically sporting an asymmetric bob haircut with chunky highlights, Karens are also commonly associated with behaviors that stem from privilege, resulting in racist bias, such as calling the police when they see a person of color walking in their neighborhood.

Image credits: kekessnowballs

In this case, the Karen in question ordered a snowball from Willis, Texas-based shop Keke’s Snow Balls, and she asked to prepay for one for her daughter.

Despite not typically offering this form of payment, the team agreed. However, a shift change prompted confusion.

Taking to its official TikTok page on Saturday (June 29), the shop shared footage from its security camera exposing the entire exchange.

In the clip, which amassed over 17.5 million views, the frustrated woman could be seen standing in front of the small business’ counter while the youngest of the two teens was working.

Image credits: kekessnowballs

“I was up here two days ago, and I put a $6 on my account on my order and paid for it,” the customer explained.

She continued: “It said, if my daughter comes up here, can she come get her a snow cone?

“Y’all said yes.

“She comes all the way up here, you tell her, no.

“I need my $6 back.”

Image credits: kekessnowballs

The confused girl asked the woman if she had put in her number, to which the snowball shopgoer replied: “I came up here by myself, and I paid for a snow cone plus six extra dollars so when she wanted to snow cone, she could come up here and get it.”

The customer further explained: “When my daughter came up here and said, my name is [. . .]”

“Y’all didn’t give her the snow cone.”

At this point, an older teen girl joined her visibly younger colleague and proceeded to refund the woman before closing the window to their counter, which prompted the shop’s sign to fall.

Image credits: kekessnowballs

As per the footage shared on social media, the customer was seen returning, instantly worrying the youngest worker, who could be heard saying: “Oh no.”

Upon aggressively pushing the sign, the woman was captured letting out an insulting B-word.

Nevertheless, the older employee stood her ground, as she was filmed subsequently opening the shop’s window to yell out: “Ma’am, please don’t act like that.

“You’re a grown woman. I’m 17. Get out of here.

“Don’t come back, we don’t need your business.”

Image credits: kekessnowballs

The video ignited an avalanche of support, as a TikTok user commented: “I need my money back.

“They give her her money back.

“Then she cusses at them.

“Karens don’t know what to do when there is no fight.”

A person wrote: “She was like take your $6 and get ta steppin’!”

“The heart sinks when you realize a customer is mad and is starting to yell at you is the WORST feeling,” a netizen sympathized.

A familiar viewer penned: “That’s my sister!!! I’m so proud of her.

“My husband said we have the same mannerisms when we’re mad.”

An observer added: “Working as teens/young adults I swear can be so hard.

“But then we don’t work and people are still MADDD.”

Image credits: kekessnowballs

“I am in my 30s and I would have hopped over that counter,” a commenter noted. “Kuddos to this young lady for handling that situation with grace.”

An additional cybernaut highlighted: “Wow she’s mad because she wanted her $6 plus a free snow cone.

“You handled that like a BOSS.”

“Then they go and write a review acting innocent like they didn’t act this way,” someone else pointed out. “Working with people is not EASY!”

A separate individual chimed in: “When she came back and the little girl said ‘ohh no’ and steps back poor baby was scared. 17yr old needs a promotion.”

Image credits: kekessnowballs

Keke’s Snow Balls expressed their pride over their young staffers, as they wrote in the caption of their viral clip: “While businesses often face complaints, it’s rare to highlight mistreatment of staff.

“We have permission from our employee’s parents to post this, with the customer’s face blurred out.

“We must strive for better behavior and respect in all interactions.”

On Sunday (June 30), the shop posted a follow-up video making fun of the entire incident while captioning it: “We wanted to express our gratitude for your kind words and support!”

#customersbelike #coworkers #angrycustomer ♬ original sound – Kekes Snow Balls @kekessnowballs I am on a mission to improve how we handle situations as adults. Today at Keke's Snow Balls, one of our sweetest employees was called a derogatory name by a customer. This customer came in defensive over an issue from two days ago. Here's what happened: A few days ago, the customer ordered a snowball and asked to prepay for one for her daughter. Though we don't usually do this, our team agreed. However, due to a shift change, there was confusion. When we refunded her, and closed the window, a sign fell. The customer returned, pushed the sign, and insulted our employee. I am proud of our supervisor's handling of the situation. While businesses often face complaints, it's rare to highlight mistreatment of staff. We have permission from our employee's parents to post this, with the customer's face blurred out. We must strive for better behavior and respect in all interactions. #customerservice

“We do not wish to spread any negativity towards that woman because we never know what someone might be going through.

“However, we wanted to raise awareness that there are better ways to handle situations as adults.

“If you find yourself on the receiving end of disrespect, remember that you have the choice to respond in a more constructive manner.”

As per its official website, Keke’s Snow Balls is a family-owned business that supports a family orphanage in Guatemala.

“She wanted a fight so bad,” a person commented on TikTok

