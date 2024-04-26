Utah “Karen” Yanks Down Woman’s Skirt And Reports Her To Police, Ends Up Charged With Battery
A “Karen” from Utah, USA, who was exposed in a viral TikTok video that has since been taken down for pulling down a teenager’s mini skirt because it was “too short,” was charged with sexual battery.
In a viral clip filmed in a St. George Japanese steakhouse called Sakura, the entitled woman was filmed in a confrontation with a group of girls after allegedly pulling down one of their pieces of clothing.
The angered restaurant-goer, who has since been identified as 48-year-old Ida Ann Lorenzo, threatened the alleged victim, saying if she had “to watch [her] *ss cheeks hanging out again” and see her pubic hair, she would call Child Protective Services.
A 48-year-old Utah Woman confronted a teen girl in a St. George Japanese steakhouse called Sakura over the length of her skirt
Image credits: ccsnowwww
Lorenzo said she planned to pursue the girls for indecent exposure, LBC reported. Moreover, the victim’s friends reportedly made it clear that she was over 18, stressing Lorenzo shouldn’t touch her.
But the tables quickly turned for Lorenzo, who has since been labeled a Karen, as she is currently facing a charge of sexual battery, according to court papers.
The woman, who works for Utah’s Attorney General, was later released after initially being arrested on Wednesday (April 24) and held in custody at Washington County Corrections.
Image credits: ccsnowwww
Lorenzo took the matter to police herself, saying the teen’s skirt was “hiked above her vagina and butt,” LBC reported.
Additionally, she reportedly told law enforcement that she pulled the skirt down because there were children present.
CC Snow, who witnessed the scene and happened to be the friend of the alleged victim who had uploaded the original viral TikTok video, shared her version of the incident earlier this week.
Image credits: ccsnowwww
Taking to TikTok again, she recalled in a video: “She comes up to my friend and reaches under her skirt, yanks it down and then squeezes her sides, because she is wearing a crop top, and says, ‘You’re probably underage, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that.’”
CC further explained that in the restaurant, there were high school dances and “tons of dance groups, tons of people.”
The TikToker reflected: “Would you just imply that you think she’s a minor, and you just assaulted her?”
Image credits: ccsnowwww
You can watch the videos of the altercation below:
@ccsnowwww LMK if you want the full storytime😭 #fyp #karen ♬ original sound – cc snow @ccsnowwwwLast one got taken down, Heres the storytime until i can get original renewed. Report has been filed♬ original sound – cc snow
“I would tell your friend to go file a police report and press charges then file a complaint with her employer that way it’s done legally,” a TikTok user commented.
Another person wrote: “People and their audacity. you don’t touch a females skirt period! sexual assault charge. that is completely not okay.”
A separate individual chimed in: “This is SA. Insane. Everything she did was wrong and she should be charged.
“She should have been kicked out as well. I’m so sorry this happened to your friend.”
Bored Panda has contacted Utah’s Attorney General for comment.
“Good for the teen sticking up for herself,” a reader commented
