25 Comics By This Artist With A Dash Of Silly Laughter And Unexpected Twists
Rusty, a Boston-based writer and artist, is the creative force behind the webcomic "Bummer Party". With a knack for humor, Rusty shares his comics with a global audience of "random strangers on the internet".
"I just want people to laugh! There are a lot of comic artists out there getting people to think or feel some deeper emotion — and that’s great, but I just want people to get a good chuckle when they read something I created. Any additional emotions are purely coincidental," the artist shared with Bored Panda.
Rusty revealed that it actually took him many months of work before he had any art he felt halfway decent about sharing. He thinks that the main thing that kept him pushing himself to keep doing it was watching each comic improve just a bit over the last one. "Seeing that tangible progress was helpful."
Rusty has a lot of ideas written down in his notes for future comics. If he's feeling pumped about an idea, he tries to sketch it out pretty fast; otherwise, it usually ends up in that never-ending pile of ideas he might never fully develop. "I go back and explore old ideas when I’m feeling tapped out or I’m looking for something quick to knock out."
One of Rusty's favorite topics to explore has always been how people interact on the internet. He posts comics on Reddit quite often, and Reddit, more than any other social network, "seems to exacerbate the Very Online ways people interact with each other" — and the artist loves it. "People will respond to the most innocuous things with just complete and utter vitriol. It’s fascinating to me."
"Social media is weirdly one of the more personal topics I write about. My comics are largely consumed by people I don’t know and will never meet, but who know me. Thinking about that parasocial relationship too much can give you the heebie-jeebies, so I try and process it through humor and comics."