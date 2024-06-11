Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Triggered "Karen" Sparks Racial Bias Concerns After Calling Security On Worker Using Bathroom
Entitled People, News

Triggered "Karen" Sparks Racial Bias Concerns After Calling Security On Worker Using Bathroom

A black American woman sparked racial bias discussion after a white female employee displayed some questionable Karen-esque behavior. The “Karen” in question was exposed attempting to police the use of a public bathroom in the building both women work in.

Taking to her TikTok page on May 30, a woman, who goes by the username Top_cat716, posted a video showcasing an angered white lady trying to forbid her from using the toilets.

Highlights
  • A black American woman sparked racial bias discussion after a white female employee displayed some questionable Karen-esque behavior.
  • The 'Karen' in question was filmed attempting to police the use of the public bathroom in the building both women work in.
  • In the clip, which has amassed nearly 864,000 views, the mom-of-two filmed herself saying, 'I guess I can't be in this bathroom, cause people steal.'

In the clip, which has amassed nearly 864,000 views, the mom-of-two filmed herself saying: “I guess I can’t be in this bathroom, cause people steal whatever f*****g law firm is upstairs on the third floor.”

Top_cat716 proceeded to flip the camera to the woman who has been dubbed a Karen on social media, who in turn asked the TikToker: “Can I ask who you report to so that I can call the law firm too?”

A black American woman sparked a racial bias discussion on social media

Image credits: top_cat716

The stunned original poster subsequently asked, “I just told him that I can’t use this bathroom because of what?” reiterating: “Why do I have to stay on my floor? Because of what?”

The other worker looked taken aback and insisted that the TikToker only use the bathroom on her own floor where she works: “I asked you to please not use our bathroom.”

Nevertheless, Top_cat716 was heard reasoning back: “I could use whatever bathroom I want to use.”

The bothersome woman went on to threaten the TikToker that she would report her to security, which prompted an unapologetic response from the original poster, who filmed herself saying: “Please contact security, I work here, you sound stupid.”

Image credits: top_cat716

Top_cat716 hilariously concluded: “Tell him I’m taking a sh*t in this bathroom,” as she filmed the Karen furiously leaving the area.

For those who don’t know, a Karen is slang that refers to a middle-class white woman who is perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

To give an example, Karens are often associated with the kind of person who demands to “speak to the manager” to belittle service industry workers.

Top_cat716’s video drew a handful of comparisons to the 2016 American biographical drama movie Hidden Figures, which centers on three female African-American mathematicians who play a pivotal role in Astronaut John Glenn’s launch into orbit. 

She exposed a white female employee who displayed some questionable Karen-esque behavior

Image credits: top_cat716

In the movie, Katherine Goble Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) have to deal with racial and gender discrimination at work.

Hidden Figures scene,” a TikTok user commented.

A person wrote: “It’s giving Hidden Figures.”

Someone else penned: “What in the Hidden Figures is going on?”

Image credits: top_cat716

The clip sparked a handful of other reactions, as a commenter noted: “I would go to the bathroom on that floor every day.”

“Why is she the bathroom police?” a netizen wondered.

An observer added: “The way that would become my new favorite bathroom while at work.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I’m in Buffalo where is this?”

The “Karen” in question was filmed attempting to police the use of the public bathroom in the building both women work in

Image credits: top_cat716

“I’m gonna stop by and use the bathroom there tomorrow.”

The following day (May 31), Top_cat716 posted a follow-up video on TikTok, admitting: “I was so angry earlier I couldn’t even speak.”

She continued: “I [have] never been somewhere working and I was racially profiled about using a bathroom, okay?”

@top_cat716♬ original sound – Top_cat716

The disappointed TikToker explained that such altercations made people sound stupid, in addition to making “black people look bad.”

“Y’all don’t make no sense,” the original poster exclaimed before asking her viewers: “Did you experience something [like] that moment and see how you will react?”

Top_cat716 recalled: “I couldn’t even speak properly ’cause I was so shocked that I was even getting treated like that.”

Top_cat716’s video continued to ignite different reactions

