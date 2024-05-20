“Bitter Karen” Gets Slammed For Disrupting Woman Playing The Harp In The Street

ADVERTISEMENT

A harpist kept her impressive composure as she faced an angered “Karen” who berated her while she was peacefully busking in the streets of London, UK. Ironically, the musician was playing George Michael’s Careless Whisper, proving that guilty feet really have got no rhythm.

Taking to her TikTok page on Friday (May 17), Robyn Hearts shared a video of herself beautifully playing the harp in the street, showing her talent to her 490,400 followers.

In the video, which has amassed 12.6 million views, a woman could be heard behind the camera warning the artist that she would report Robyn to the Harrow council. Funnily enough, TikTok’s auto-generated subtitles wrote “the Karen Council” instead.

In the viral clip, the woman seemingly berated Robyn, who kept on playing and trying her best to ignore the agitated onlooker’s comment.

Harpist Robyn Hearts gracefully handled a confrontation with an angry passerby

Image credits: robyn.hearts.harp

At some point, the woman accused Robyn of begging for money, which the musician denied.

“If you weren’t begging you would be playing music for free,” the woman argued as she further asked if the harpist had permission to perform in public.

As per the UK government, busking (performing in public places for gratuities) is not illegal, but some laws may be imposed by certain councils, including not making too much noise, not blocking public highways (footpaths, pavements, open pedestrian areas), not displaying notices asking for payment, not carrying out street trading (this would need a street trading license), and only busking in certain parts of the town or for a limited period of time.

Image credits: robyn.hearts.harp

“That is begging,” the woman insisted as Robyn smiled and calmly explained that she wasn’t demanding any money but that passersby occasionally tipped her instead.

“Why you gettin’ the money then,” the frustrated observer asked, to which Robyn replied: “I am playing it for free technically, I’m not begging, I’m not asking for it.”

The woman repeated she would inform the “Karen” council about Robyn’s performance before concluding: “And they can arrest you.”

Robyn was busking in London, ironically playing Careless Whisper amid the tension

Image credits: robyn.hearts.harp

Image credits: robyn.hearts.harp

It would appear that this wasn’t the harpist’s first unpleasant encounter in public while busking, as she wrote in the caption of her video: “Not again!!”

Many people came to Robyn’s defense, as a TikTok user commented: “Some people just hate joy.”

A viewer wrote: “Bro how could anybody be upset at like the most peaceful instrument.”

Someone else penned: “Imagine being angry at HARP music of all things?? Just a bitter ugly person…”

A person joked about the subtitles reading “Karen council”: “I KNEW THERE WAS A COUNCIL.”

A separate individual chimed in: “The irony of you playing careless whisper is SENDING ME.”

This wasn’t Robyn’s first unpleasant encounter with a passerby while busking

It’s unclear why the woman assumed Robyn would need to beg for money, given that harps are among the most expensive instruments.

According to the Virginia Harp Center, the average price of a lever harp in the US is between $2,500 to $5,000, while a full-size pedal harp is $15,000 to $20,000.

Bored Panda has contacted Robyn for comment.

“She’s jealous,” a viewer mentioned on social media

