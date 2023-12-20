Wrexham Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Recreate Hilarious Wham! Album Covers

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Christmas, George Michael gave us his heart, the very next day, Ryan Reynolds gave it away, and this year, to save us from tears, Rob McElhenney gave it to someone special.

Actors and friends Rob and Ryan recreated Wham’s album covers, styled to look like George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, as they promoted Wrexham, the UK football (soccer) team they own together.

Taking to his Instagram page, followed by 1.7 million people, Rob posted two hilarious Wham-inspired photos which he captioned: “WREXHAM!”, as a play on the iconic 1980s band’s name and the football team.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recreated Wham’s album covers to look like George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, as they promoted Wrexham

Image credits: robmcelhenney

Image credits: sickkidsvs

The first photo is in black and white and framed in the same style as the cover photo for Wham’s hit 1986 holiday single, “Last Christmas”, which couldn’t be more suited for this time of the year, seeing Christmas is just around the corner.

In the second photo, which is in color, the two actors recreated the look from Wham’s 1983 “Fantastic” album cover.

Amassing nearly 121,500 likes since it was published yesterday (December 19), Instagram users were quite amused by Rob’s post, with a person commenting: “WrexWham! is more like it.”

Rob and Ryan bought Wrexham, the UK football (soccer) team, in 2020

Image credits: robmcelhenney

Image credits: robmcelhenney

Another user echoed the Wham-fueled sense of humor as they penned: “What careless whisper led to this?!”

An additional individual chimed in: “Wrexham Up Before You Go Go.”

The Deadpool actor and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor visibly share a similar sense of humor. Ryan is notorious for posting hilarious photoshopped pictures of himself on social media, especially poking fun at his wife, Blake Lively.

Rob and Ryan hilariously recreated the cover photo for Wham’s hit 1986 holiday single, “Last Christmas”

Image credits: discogs

Image credits: robmcelhenney

In fact, just earlier this month, Ryan shared a hilarious story on his Instagram account mocking Blake and her bestie, Taylor Swift.

He had photoshopped his face and Travis Kelce’s face into a picture of the two girlfriends that had been taken at Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie premiere in London on Thursday (November 30). He captioned the comical altered snap: “I feel like I should remember this.”

Naturally, the 47-year-old actor shared Rob’s hysterical photos on his own story on Instagram.

The two actors also recreated the look from Wham’s 1983 “Fantastic” album cover

Image credits: spotify

Ryan is notorious for posting hilarious photoshopped pictures of himself on social media, especially poking fun at his wife, Blake Lively

Image credits: karthiknjartist

The Instagram tribute was published one week before the anniversary of George Michael’s death. The musician, who launched his iconic career as a member of Wham before becoming a successful solo performer, was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Ryan and Rob bought Wrexham in November 2020 through their company, RR McReynolds. The deal received the backing of 98.6% of the 2,000 members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust that voted and was completed in February 2021.

Wrexham AFC scored big in April when the Welsh football team beat National League title rivals Notts County 3-2 in a celebrated match, CNN reported.

Some people online were left “confused” before realizing the actors’ joke

