Ryan Reynolds has been notorious for publicly trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media.

The Deadpool star did it again on Sunday (December 3), after posting a hilarious story on his Instagram account, this time making fun of Blake and her bestie, Taylor Swift.

The 47-year-old actor photoshopped his face and Travis Kelce’s face into a picture of the two girlfriends that had been taken at Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” movie premiere in London on Thursday (November 30).

He captioned the comical altered snap: “I feel like I should remember this.”

Ryan Reynolds swapped Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s faces for his own and Travis Kelce’s

Image credits: karthiknjartist

Image credits: blakelively

The Free Guy actor edited his face on Blake’s body, as well as Travis’ face on Taylor’s body.

In the original picture, the two famous women embraced each other while sitting on a blue velvet couch, as the Gossip Girl star placed her hand on the songstress’ thigh.

Taylor was pictured wearing a silver Balmain gown with a thigh-high slit, while Blake wore a classy black dress suit paired with black mesh gloves.

Image credits: karthiknjartist

Blake shared pictures of the premiere along with an emotional tribute to Beyoncé and her best friend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

According to Capital FM, Taylor and Blake have been friends since 2015 when Blake revealed just how much of a massive Swiftie she was.

The 36-year-old actress had reportedly referenced Taylor’s song “Bad Blood” in an Instagram post and quickly had to clear up speculation she was throwing shade.

At the time, the mom-of-four had joked that she had a “Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Too Doo Doll”, and subsequently wanted to combine their last names.

Image credits: blakelively

A few weeks later, Blake and Taylor reportedly met up in Australia while the 33-year-old singer was on her “1989” tour.

The pair have since been seen attending each other’s concerts, promotional events, New Year’s Eve parties, summer vacations, and plenty of other occasions.

In 2022, when Taylor won “Favorite Pop Album” at the AMAs, the music star gave a shout-out to Blake, saying: “I want to take a moment to thank someone who directed the music video ‘I Bet You Think About Me,’ my beautiful, brilliant friend, my director Blake Lively.”

Image credits: blakelively

The musician reunited with her beau in Kansas City, MO, on Friday (December 1), where they were spotted out at a festive bar, wearing what fans believe were matching Christmas sweaters, The New York Post reported.

Since her romance with Travis began in September, Taylor has reportedly attended several NFL games.

The Cruel Summer singer reportedly brought Blake and Ryan along to his game against the New York Jets in October.

A post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed Taylor with the married couple, as well as Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter, before making their way to a VIP box where they cheered for Travis.

Many people thought Ryan was “so real” for this prank

