Snoop Dogg, 52, Gives It His All At US Olympic Trials, Finishes 200-Meter Dash In 34.44 Seconds

When Snoop Dogg hit the Olympic running track, he dropped it like it was hot. The legendary rapper stunned at the US Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday (June 24) after proving himself to be not just a hip & hop star but also an athlete.

Snoop impressed viewers earlier this week, wearing a tracksuit in the colors of the American flag and a Team USA shirt that paid respect to the late NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, CNN reported on Tuesday (June 25).

The 52-year-old artist reportedly laced up for a 200-meter exhibition race against Trinidadian former Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and two-time NCAA outdoor 200m champion Wallace Spearmon.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker isn’t exactly known for his sporty lifestyle. And when fans thought the rapper was giving up his emblematic cannabis smoking habit last year, it turned out to be an ad campaign for a smokeless fire pit.

Image credits: SnoopDogg

Understandably, Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, finished a distant third in the exhibition race at Hayward Field.

Nevertheless, he still flaunted his admirable time of 34.44 seconds, posing with his result after the race.

In a video shared by NBC Olympics & Paralympics on X (formerly known as Twitter) that highlighted Snoop’s biggest efforts on the track, he was heard saying at the end: “34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain’t bad.”

The clip, which amassed nearly 281,000 views, drew praise from many people, as an X user commented: “Some days I can’t even get up out of my chair in 34.4 seconds…lol Props to you, @SnoopDogg.”

Image credits: snoopdogg

A person wrote: “Who would have guessed Snoop would become a national treasure but yes, he is!”

“This man is living his best life and I love to see it,” a netizen added.

Someone else penned: “Not bad for a 52-year-old who’s smoked weed for 30 years.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Love the energy and enthusiasm! Salute all those in this 50’s with mind/energy of a 30 something.”

Image credits: snoopdogg

Snoop is heading to Paris, France, as a special correspondent for NBC’s primetime Games coverage alongside Olympics host Mike Tirico, CNN reported.

In another clip shared by NBC Olympics & Paralympics on X, the American Music Award winner hilariously commented on the trackside for NBC’s coverage of the men’s 3000m steeplechase: “What we’re about to see right now is they’re about to get to dipping, gripping, riding, slipping and hopefully not sliding.”

A steeplechase is an event where runners are able to leap off the top of the hurdles, which seemingly stupified Snoop, who exclaimed: “Oh he’s jumping on top of the hurdle!

“You can do that?! That was a cold trick right there. I like that one. Went off the tippy-top.”

Image credits: snoopdogg

NBC captioned the clip: “Snoop Dogg commentating the steeplechase is ELECTRIC!” along with a crying laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, the Californian shared some words of enthusiasm of his own, as he wrote on X: “This wknd was fun much respect to all tha world class athletes @NBCOlympics @NBCSports see yall in Paris!!”

“The content we didn’t know we needed but are so glad we got it,” the official X account for USA Lacrosse commented.

In addition to rapping, acting, and producing, Snoop has become somewhat of an appreciated commentator, using his wit and relaxing voice to narrate various documentaries and events.

Image credits: snoopdogg

His unique take on sports commentary first gained widespread attention during his appearances on shows like Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, but it was his colorful play-by-play during events like the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight in 2020 that cemented his status.

In 2017, the vocalist did a voiceover for one of the most iconic and tense sequences of nature documentary history in which a hatchling iguana was chased by racer snakes.

The terrifying BBC Planet Earth episode that was filmed on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos was given a thug-like twist when Snoop concluded his comical narrative by saying that the iguana “reminds [him] of [his] homeboys when they getting chased by the police: Clean getaway.”

Image credits: snoopdogg

Starting July 26 on NBC and Peacock, the rapper will “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families,” NBC reported in January.

Upon the announcement of his new role as an Olympics commentator, Snoop said: “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris.

“It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.”

Image credits: snoopdogg

Image credits: snoopdogg

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix.

“It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.

“Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USATF (@usatf)

“Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, noted that Snoop clinched the role after becoming a fan-favorite during the Tokyo Olympics when he and Kevin Hart commentated on the highlights for Peacock.

She said: “We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11.

