Australian Swimmer Loses Olympic Spot After Video Trash-Talking Team USA Goes Viral

Don’t make waves before you finish the race. Cate Campbell learned this the hard way when she failed to qualify for the Paris Summer Olympics, falling short at the Australian Swimming Trials after sparking controversy by bragging about Australia’s victories over Team USA, criticizing them as “sore losers.”

The Australian swimmer finished seventh place in the 50m freestyle at the 2024 Australian Swimming Trials on June 15.

To qualify for the Olympics, swimmers typically need to finish in the top two places at their national trials.

Cate had previously withdrawn from the 100m freestyle B final to conserve energy for an all-or-nothing one-lap dash on the last day of Australia’s Paris 2024 trials, Nine.com.au reported on June 14.

Image credits: cate_campbell

Despite this strategic move, her distant finish in the 50m race at Brisbane Aquatic Centre ultimately ended her hopes of making the Australian Olympic team.

Upon finishing the race and realizing the four-time Olympic gold medallist’s loss, an adoring crowd in the thousands clapped and cheered as Cate, tearing up, waved and blew a kiss, Nine.com.au reported on June 15.

Fellow Aussie swimmers Shayna Jack, who won the 50m freestyle race with a time of 23.99 seconds, and Meg Harris, who finished second with a time of 24.26 seconds, secured their places on Australia’s Olympic team instead.

However, the two speedsters delayed their celebrations to pay tribute to Cate.

Image credits: cate_campbell

Hugs were had, tears were shed, and beautiful words were spoken as Shayna, Meg, and swimmers Emma McKeon, Olivia Wunsch, Mollie O’Callaghan, Alexandria Perkins, and Bronte Campbell (Cate’s younger sister) honored the retiring champion, Nine.com.au reported.

The 32-year-old athlete had reportedly taken time away from the sport following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before making a comeback in a bid to become the first Australian swimmer to contest five Olympic Games.

“It’s bitter-sweet,” the Malawi-born champion told Nine.com.au. “I had hoped for the fairytale ending, and it’s what I had worked for and what I felt I was capable of, and unfortunately, my body just said ‘no.'”

Cate’s loss follows controversy brought on by bragging about Australia’s victories over Team USA, criticizing them as “sore losers”

Image credits: RowdyGaines

Cate continued: “Swimming is one of the most grueling sports out there, and I have been at it a very, very long time.

“This is the end, and it’s a perfect way to exit the pool.

“My first major competition was in this swimming pool, gosh, maybe over 20 years ago, over two decades ago.”

“I warmed up in this pool just behind us for the first time as a nine-year-old, and tonight, I warmed up in it as a 32-year-old, and I got to walk out and swim in a swimming pool that I’ve competed in so many times, that I’ve qualified for teams in, that I’ve broken world records in.

“This place and this sport has embedded itself so deeply into me that I just feel really, really privileged that if it was going to end it was going to end this way in front of this crowd and the people who I love.”

The former Olympian added: “I would have loved that fairytale ending more than anything else, but I can now sit back and reflect on a wonderful career. I can leave the sport with my head held really high.

“I came back to try something that no one’s done before, and I gave it a really good crack. My God, I gave it a really good crack.”

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday (June 22), Cate posted a Reel featuring pictures of her last race and various clips showing her post-competition life, including her enjoying some breakfast, beach getaways, and cuddles with her dog.

“It’s been a big week of big feelings,” the swimmer, who made her Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008, wrote in the caption.

Despite the heartfelt nature of Cate’s post, American viewers quickly pointed out the 2013 100m freestyle world champion’s resurfaced controversial remarks about Team USA, as a person wrote: “Omg how sad, you won’t be able to hear Star Spangled Banner when we dominate in the Olympics this year!!!”

An Instagram user commented: “Well she said she didn’t want to hear the Star Spangled Banner anymore so she got her wish.”

Image credits: Luca Dugaro

“Imagine talking about beating America then not even beating your own country’s competitors,” someone quipped.

A netizen added: “Hey Cait. You have some something no politician in the last ten years has done.

“Universally united the American people for a common cause.

“I give this like a week before you disable comments.”

A clip of the Australian swimmer’s post-race interview at the 2023 World Championships resurfaced online last week

Image credits: NBCOlympics

“I would make them eat every word they said about me.” Michael Phelps got FIRED UP about the USA vs. Australia swimming rivalry ahead of the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/57cKaLvgtE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 21, 2024

A separate individual chimed in: “No American would’ve commented on anything about her if she didn’t talk sh*t and say, ‘I never wanted to punch someone more’- in regards to them cheering on their country and hearing the national anthem.

“Cate meet Karma.”

A clip of the Australian swimmer’s post-race interview at the 2023 World Championships resurfaced online last week when NBC Sports and Team USA shared a short video of Michael Phelps watching it and reacting to her comments, People reported on Monday (June 24).

In the interview, Cate complained that her U.S. rivals were “such, such, sore losers” after Australia won more gold medals at the World Championships.

“Australia coming out on top is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America,” the athlete said in the 2023 interview.

She continued: “There were a couple of nights, particularly the first night of competition, where we did not have to hear the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium and I cannot tell you how happy that made me.

“If I never hear that song again it will be too soon.

“Bring on Paris, that’s all I have to say. U.S., stop being sore losers.”

Image credits: cate_campbell

The 23-time American gold medalist shook his head and scoffed after he was shown the clip, telling the camera: “If somebody said that to me, I would lose it.

“I would make them eat every word they just said about me.”

Michael added: “Well, the good news is the Olympics will be here shortly and we’ll be able to see what the results are.”

Nevertheless, American 100m breaststroke world record holder and gold medallist Lily King said the clip was “amusing,” Nine.com.au reported on Monday.

Image credits: cate_campbell

In an appearance on Today on Monday morning, Cate said: “Who knew a couple of comments said in jest (could) have stirred up all this trouble.

“But ultimately, that’s kind of what we love about sport.”

She further noted: “It’s the rivalries that get everyone going that gets the fire in the belly.

“Australia has had such a long rivalry with the US, and a little bit of trash-talk never hurt anyone.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, with swimming disciplines scheduled to start on July 27 at 11 am CET, starting with Women’s 100m Butterfly – Heats.

“She was a great swimmer, not so great [commentator],” a reader commented

