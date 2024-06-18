18-Year-Old Athlete Loses Life In Tragic Accident Just Days Before Historic Olympic Debut

ADVERTISEMENT

18-year-old kite foiler J.J. Rice, who qualified to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, tragically died in a diving accident, leaving behind an impressive legacy in kite foiling, a discipline newly introduced in the prestigious multi-sport event.

J.J., who was to represent Tonga at the Paris Olympics, succumbed to an accident while free-diving at Faleloa, Ha’apai, on Saturday (June 15).

The promising athlete was free diving from a boat on Saturday when he died from a suspected shallow water blackout, his father, Darren Rice, said, Matangi Tonga reported on Monday (June 17).

The body of J.J. (born Jackson James) was reportedly found on the seafloor underneath the boat at about 12:15 pm by other divers. Attempts to resuscitate him had failed, the Tongan outlet reported.

“I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world and it pains me to say that he’s passed away,” J.J.’s sister, Lily Rice, wrote in a heartfelt post on Facebook with various pictures of the sportsman.

She continued: “I don’t even know what to say, I don’t know what to do or what to think.

“I miss Jj beyond belief, I’m in shock I still can’t believe it and it will take all of us who loved Jj so long to feel ok again.”

“Jj was the most amazing funny unique person I’ve ever known and I’m going to miss everything about him.”

Lily went on to describe her brother as a talented kite foiler who was likely to come out of the Olympics with a “shiny medal.”

“He was amazing at fixing everything and I will try my best to use what he taught me to be even a tiny bit as amazing as he was,” she added.

Noting their playful bickering, the mourning sister highlighted J.J.’s softer side, revealing that the last time she had seen her brother, he had hugged her.

Lily concluded: “I wish I would’ve held on for longer.

“He made so many amazing friends all over the world because he was so lovable and they’re all going to miss him dearly.

“Jj I will let you flick me and give me dead legs if you come back.”

J.J. was born in the USA to British parents but grew up in Ha’apai, Tonga, where his parents, Darren and Nina Rice, own the Matafonua Island Lodge.

As a naturalized Tongan, J.J. had represented the Polynesian kingdom over several years in kite foiling at international events and considered himself a Tongan, as per Matangi Tonga.

According to When It’s Windy, kite foil boarding is a form of kiteboarding where instead of riding a board that planes on the water’s surface, the person is riding a board up to 1 meter above the water’s surface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson James Rice (@jj__rice)

“Apparently flying along stood on a magic carpet…The hydrofoil is effectively in flight beneath the water’s surface supporting the rider who flies above,” the website dedicated to kiteboarding and windsurfing explained.

J.J. had recently returned to Ha’apai after competing in the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyères in the South of France, Matangi Tonga reported.

Darren remembered how J.J., at 15, had risked his life to help save many lives when a ferryboat carrying 18 people capsized in heavy seas off Faleloa in 2021, the Tongan outlet stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson James Rice (@jj__rice)

On another occasion, J.J. reportedly swam out to rescue two girls who had been swept off a sandbar and pulled them back to safety.

Kiting in the form of kite foil racing will be a permanent Olympic discipline after it debuts at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, Kite World Mag reported in 2018.

As per NBC Olympics, other new disciplines at the Games include breaking (break dancing), Kayak crossing, men’s artistic swimming, and women’s boxing in a new 54 kg weight class.

The 2024 Summer Olympics is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August.

“So very tragic,” a reader commented

