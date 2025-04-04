Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Female Athlete Disqualified For Refusing To Compete Against Trans Opponent Breaks Silence
News, Sports

Female Athlete Disqualified For Refusing To Compete Against Trans Opponent Breaks Silence

Fencer Stephanie Turner has spoken out after being disqualified for taking a knee and refusing to compete against a transgender opponent.

The incident occurred on March 30 during a USA Fencing-sanctioned tournament in Maryland. Footage of the controversial moment has since been viewed over 7 million times on X (formerly Twitter).

Turner removed her mask and took a knee in protest ahead of her bout against fencer Redmond Sullivan. As a result, the referee issued her a black card, disqualifying her from the event.

  • Stephanie Turner stood by her decision to take a knee and refuse to fence against trans athlete Redmond Sullivan.
  • Turner was disqualified for the incident, as she violated rules prohibiting fencers from refusing to compete against another fencer.
  • In a new interview, she misgendered Sullivan and said she knew that her actions would get her disqualified.

Speaking to Fox News, Stephanie stated that she “had no choice” but to refuse the bout.

    Stephanie Turner was disqualified from a fencing tournament in Maryland, USA, for refusing to compete against transgender opponent Redmond Sullivan

    Two fencers in action, highlighting competition and disqualification in sports.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt/Unsplash

    “There’s nothing for me, and there’s everything for him,” she said, referring to Sullivan without her preferred pronouns.

    “Because I have no choice as a woman, as a female, in where I compete. I am a woman, and I have an athletic disadvantage to men.”

    The fencer shared that she made the decision to take a knee the previous night when she realized who her opponent would be.

    “When I took the knee, I looked at the ref and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual.'”

    Female athlete in dark jacket on TV set, involved in controversy over refusing to compete against trans opponent.

    Image credits: Fox News

    She claimed that Sullivan didn’t hear what she told the referee, and thought she had taken a knee because she was injured.

    “He doesn’t understand what’s happening. He asks, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I have much love and respect for you, but I will not fence you.’

    “Redmond says to me, ‘Well, you know, there is a member on the board of directors here who supports me, and there is a policy that acknowledges me as a woman, so I am allowed to fence, and you will get black carded,’ and I said, ‘I know.'”

    Turner took a knee to protest the inclusion of Sullivan, who USA Fencing said was an eligible opponent

    Two female athletes in fencing gear, facing each other on a gym floor during a competition.

    Image credits: icons_women

    She explained that she was given a copy of the association’s transgender policy, asked to sign a document acknowledging her disqualification, and was escorted away.

    Sullivan’s team, Iconic Fencing Club, told The Daily Express US that she had followed every rule and guideline set forth by the FIE, the international fencing governing organization, and USA Fencing.

    “She has every right to compete in the events that she qualifies for, and has long since met the criteria to do so,” the team stated, adding that Turner’s behavior “has no place” in a sport rooted in “sportsmanship and inclusion.”

    Female athlete in fencing gear kneeling on the court during a competition event.

    Image credits: icons_women

    USA Fencing confirmed that Sullivan had been disqualified for the match over the incident. In a statement, the organization said she was expelled for refusing to fence an opponent, regardless of the opponent’s gender identity.

    Her actions violate International Fencing Federation rules, which prohibit fencers from refusing to compete against another fencer.

    “USA Fencing’s responsibility is to ensure that all athletes, regardless of their personal positions, compete under the same rules established by our international federation,” the statement reads.

    “According to the FIE (International Fencing Federation) Technical Rules, specifically Article t.113, a fencer is not permitted to refuse to fence another properly entered fencer for any reason.

    “Under these rules, such a refusal results in disqualification and the corresponding sanctions. This policy exists to maintain fair competition standards and preserve the sport’s integrity.”

    Turner stated she “had no choice” but to refuse the match, citing an athletic disadvantage for cis women competing against trans women

    Unknown person with long hair in a black hoodie, standing in front of a green background.

    Image credits: Reduxx

    USA Fencing denied that Sullivan’s disqualification was “related to any personal statement,” stating it was the result of her “decision to decline to fence an eligible opponent.”

    The organization enacted a policy for transgender and non-binary athletes in 2023.

    Athletes who have transitioned from male to female can compete in USA Fencing-sanctioned competitions after completing a year of testosterone suppression treatment, the rule states.

    Those who meet these requirements must provide proof of compliance with hormone therapy prior to competition.

    Female athlete in fencing gear refusing to compete, visible quote saying "I will not fence you.

    Image credits: icons_women

    USA Fencing said the policy was designed “to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces,” and that it’s “based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day.”

    She was disqualified for violating International Fencing Federation rules, which prohibit fencers from refusing to compete against another fencer

    Image credits: icons_women

    USA Fencing statement on inclusivity and respect, emphasizing a safe community for all athletes.

    Image credits: USAFencing

    The organization told Fox News: “We respect the viewpoints on all sides and encourage our members to continue sharing them with us as the matter evolves.

    “It’s important for the fencing community to engage in this dialogue, but we expect this conversation to be conducted respectfully, whether at our tournaments or in online spaces.

    “The way to progress is by respectful discussion based on evidence.”

    Before the bout, she told the referee: “I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual”

    Female athlete discusses disqualification for refusal to compete due to trans opponent in interview setting.

    Image credits: Fox News

    The moment gained further traction when tennis player and gay rights advocate Martina Navratilova expressed support for Turner on X. 

    She wrote: “This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bulls*** bus!!!”

    Tennis player and gay rights advocate Martina Navratilova supported Turner on social media

    Smiling person in a blue shirt holding a dog by the beach, yachts in the background, emphasizing female athlete disqualified theme.

    Image credits: Martina

    Female athlete disqualified from fencing event for not competing against trans opponent, discusses the incident.

    Image credits: Martina


    Image credits: Fox News

    A Gallup poll from 2023 found that 69% of Americans believe transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on teams that match their sex assigned at birth.

    The issue remains a topic of debate nationwide, as different sports leagues implement different policies on the inclusion of trans athletes.

    Supporters of restricting or banning trans athletes argue that such policies are necessary to protect cisgender athletes’ safety. In contrast, opponents believe that these measures lead to the exclusion and stigmatization of a marginalized group.

    People continued to debate whether Turner was right to refuse to compete against Sullivan

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
