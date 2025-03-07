Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Was The Alpha Male”: Former WWE Star Who Became A Woman Describes Drastic Transition
Health, News

“I Was The Alpha Male”: Former WWE Star Who Became A Woman Describes Drastic Transition

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabbi Tuft, a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar who medically transitioned into a woman, has opened up about the drastic changes she needed to go through with her weight loss. 

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Tuft, known by the ring name ‘Tyler Reks,’ revealed she had to shed a whopping 280 pounds of muscle. 

Highlights
  • Gabbi Tuft transitioned from a "alpha male" wrestler to a woman, shedding 280 pounds of muscle.
  • Tuft describes the transition as 'powerful,' finding freedom in letting go.
  • Now a fitness counselor, Tuft emphasizes the importance of identifying the emotional 'why' for a successful weight loss journey.

“I was a guy who [sic] dreadlocks down to my butt. I’d shaved the side of my head,” she said. “I looked like a cross between Ragnar Lothbrok and the Mountain from Game of Thrones with tattoos. You couldn’t miss me.

“Then I was walking up and down the street in heels and women’s clothes.”

RELATED:

    A former WWE superstar revealed the dramatic weight loss she had to go through when she medically transitioned into a woman from the “alpha male of alpha males”

    Former WWE star in a grey crop top and earrings, showing her transition journey with confidence in a bright room.

    Image credits: gabbituft

    It was jarring for the athlete, that’s for sure. But there was also a “powerful” kind of freedom Tuft found.

    “I was the protector. I was the alpha male of alpha males, and everything I did revolved around that. But when I made the decision to medically transition, it was so powerful that I was truly ready to release all of it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She continued, “It’s been a sobering year to six months,” adding that taking estrogen was similar to “going through a second puberty.”

    Tuft’s physical transformation before her transition can only be described as “literally a full-time job.” For a while, the gym was all Tuft knew. 

    At her “biggest,” the former wrestler was 280 pounds with 6.2% body fat, eating about 10,000 calories. Every 90 minutes or so, she’d have to eat, feasting nine or 10 times per day. 

    “It was a chore… [to consume] sometimes 300g of protein a day,” she told the outlet.

    Former wrestler's drastic transition from an alpha male, comparing past and present appearance in side-by-side photos.

    Image credits: gabbituft

    Former WWE star's drastic transition, from muscular alpha male to a woman, with tattoos visible in both images.

    Image credits: gabbituft

    Now working as a counselor for people to achieve their fitness and nutrition goals, Tuft said the key to weight loss and fitness is more of a mental game than some would think. 

    Sometimes, two hours at the gym with a healthy mindset is all it takes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We call that your why,” Tuft shared, adding that she frequently works with her clients to focus on why they’re on this journey in the first place. “It’s the emotion behind why you want to achieve what goal it is.”

    She added, “It just goes far beyond fitness and nutrition… all the way up to professional athletes… if it’s not a strong emotion [guiding you] what we see is the moment hunger cravings kick in and you’re [off the game].”

    Shedding all that weight was a “release” for Tuft

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gabbi Alon Tuft (@gabbituft)

    Former WWE star in black suit at WrestleMania event, posing on red carpet before transition journey.

    Image credits: Moses Robinson / Getty

    Many of the motivational reasons the 46-year-old hears go along the lines of wanting to be healthy or achieving one’s “best self.” But these, according to Tuft, are simply not enough. 

    “We got to dig deep. We got to find the true deep emotion behind it. And once you have that, it drives everything,” she said.

    For Tuft, her journey stemmed from her insecurities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a fitness counselor, Tuft works with her clients to dig deep on why they wish to lose weight

    Former WWE star in a black jacket and burgundy corset, smiling in a parking lot, showcasing transition.

    Image credits: gabbituft

    Getting bullied in high school was the catalyst for her to start her journey at the gym, especially as a “skinny, scrawny 4.0 GPA student.” Over the course of the summer, however, Tuft began lifting and putting on muscle weight.

    The bullying then stopped. 

    “It was like a defense mechanism,” she recalled, “so I wouldn’t get picked on. But as I got older and older, I began to understand it gave me a platform to help people. And so that’s why I continue with it.”

    Commentors were in awe of Tuft’s transformation

    Tweet referencing "alpha male," with a comment suggesting "maybe Zeta male" and male symbol emoji.

    Tweet praising a former WWE star's drastic transition, highlighting pride and admiration for their journey.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising a transformation with emojis from a user replying to Gabbi Tuft.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising a former WWE star's inspiring transition journey.

    Tweet questioning if a former WWE star, who transitioned to a woman, is the same person, with likes and comments visible.

    Tweet by Leonard A Smith Jr. praising Gabbi Tuft's transition as a "Beautiful end result," dated Dec 31, 2024.

    Tweet reaction to former WWE star's transition, expressing disbelief with "No f***ing way.

    Tweet reply to Gabbi Tuft saying "So incredible," highlighting transition.

    Social media comment directed at a former WWE star about transition.

    Tweet praising the former WWE star's transition, describing it as an "amazing glow up" with a smiling emoji.

    Social media post with the text "From daddy to mommy" featuring a heart emoji, related to WWE star's transition.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    severuskoskinen avatar
    Severus S
    Severus S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fake b***s and hormones don't make you a woman. I don't find this dude inspiring at all, its still a dude with autogynephilia, you can't change s*x. Also look up photos of him WITHOUT filters.. Looks like a dude in drag.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    severuskoskinen avatar
    Severus S
    Severus S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fake b***s and hormones don't make you a woman. I don't find this dude inspiring at all, its still a dude with autogynephilia, you can't change s*x. Also look up photos of him WITHOUT filters.. Looks like a dude in drag.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda