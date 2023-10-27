ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly all of us have heard the term “alpha male” at least once in our lives. Alpha males describe themselves as the most successful and powerful male in any group. But people outside of that social group have different opinions. And so, we picked out the most amusing thoughts people had about alpha males to enjoy. 

More info: Reddit 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group That he's a f*****g idiot.

bwuffie , Selvin Esteban Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
thomasklobucnik avatar
Thomas Klobucnik
Thomas Klobucnik
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The concept of an alpha wolf, where the " alpha male" idea comes from, has been proven to be mostly false. In a zoo environment where wolves from many different packs are put together, an "alpha" emerges. In the wild, packs are family units, related by blood. No alpha male, typical family dynamic.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group That he’s deeply insecure

ButternutSnuggleButt , Anastase Maragos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Translation: “I am going to be an unapologetic a*****e.”

darkwulf1 , Marvin Meyer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Cringe.

km8907 , Jane Almon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty much lol, I just can't take you seriously if you say that

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group He’s going to be arrogant, bossy, misogynistic, and overly sensitive.

Tardigradequeen , Anete Lusina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And basically act more immature than a 7 year old with a temper

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. They’re not worth my time and energy.

MusicalNerDnD , Priscilla Du Preez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah couldn't agree more, I don't care if they're a long time friend, someone with that mindset must be avoided for your own benefit

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group “I can’t take anything from him seriously from now on.”

anon , Анастасия Климец Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Like an alpha of a program or videogame, highly unstable and should not be available to the public.

Whismurr_ , Anurag Sharma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group 'I have an outdated view on an animal I thought was cool as a kid that defines my personality'

pnwWaiter , Kelly Sikkema Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Looooooooooooooser

mdthornb1 , whoislimos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group "Ew"

MisplacedSquid , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Discount andrew tate

Individual-Lycheee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
arindown-art avatar
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't even want the full-price thing🤢. And I'm a conservatives woman who likes masculine men. People think feminine is the opposite of masculine...no, the opposite of masculine is whatever Andrew Tate is.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Another weakling who wants respects he doesn’t deserve. This won’t go well.

faith_kills , Thirdman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Someone who’s really an alpha male has no need to tell you that they are so I imagine a barking little chihuahua with undeveloped grapes for testicles

heiscursed , David Vives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Overly sensitive man child

Stormflier , Tom Pumford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group He's going to be a huge jerk and he's probably not very intelligent.

anon , Elimende Inagella Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
writevalda avatar
ValdaDeDieu
ValdaDeDieu
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop using cute animals. Sheep are highly intelligent. Don't insult the sheep.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group My insides run away and I immediately file away the thought of “oh so if he gets angry enough he’ll hurt me”

Just-Worldliness-708 , Claudia Wolff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group That he's probably super sexist.

WILDMAN1102 , Sander Sammy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group "This guy's trying to convince himself more than us..."

frygod , Kazi Mizan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Like poisonous bugs are bright colored to tell animals to stay away

lesbunner , Manoj Kulkarni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group That Alpha Males are a debunked concept some dude developed while studying wolves in captivity and then retracted years later when he realized his findings were wrong, and that was later extrapolated to humans by dumba**es despite the fact that our social structures and behavior is not similar to wolves or dogs. It's the equivalent of some dude saying he's the Queen Bee and actually meaning it.

Tough_Stretch , Milo Weiler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group "my frail sense of identity falters when I can't insert myself into this astrology-adjacent, nonexistent hierarchy"

anon , Eddie Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Anytime any man has to come out and call himself something you can expect him to be the opposite. Such as the self proclaimed “nice guy”

Ok_Table4562 , Seth Doyle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

He has a small d**k, thinks he's Andrew tate and probably is a manifestation of the most fragile masculinity ever.

_ghettofabulous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Insecure.

BabylonDrifter , Adrian Swancar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Gym incel

PeglegLegolas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

One guy had the audacity to say in group therapy that he does not want to be labelled as the „alpha male“. He just told everybody that he thinks he is an „alpha male“, but is „humble“ enough to say he is not. What a d******d.

hereforcookie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Definitely not an alpha male.

AngloAlbanian999 , Brooke Cagle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Insecure idiot lacking in professional success.

Have never seen someone particularly successful refer to themselves with that term.

LeeroyTC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
robshelton avatar
Rob
Rob
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Matthew McConaughey ripped the absolute p**s out of them in Wolf Of Wall Street. Absolutely ripped his scenes, chewing the scenery in the process.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Give me 5 minutes with him and I'll have him walking on a leash

L4tt3m4cc14t0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

“What a Beta thing to say”

madbutworkingonit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Smart people don't have to go around telling people they're smart.

Same thing applies. I don't believe anything anyone declares about themselves unprompted.

SimonFerocious76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Puffer fish. Cute, tiny, poisonous, little fish that puff themselves up when they’re insecure.

niceknowingyall , Vlad Tchompalov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
robshelton avatar
Rob
Rob
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Puffer fish are cute. So called Alpha males, not so much.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#34

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group I learn from the situation. What did I do to enter in a conversation and reach this point with another human being and how can I avoid it in the future?

Ok_General7795 , fauxels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group "I'm taking MMA classes so I can win that fight at the bar I'll inevitably start."

"I have a deep, unresolved insecurity with my masculinity and don't know how else to address it."

TheWayOfEli , Vladislav Bychkov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group I love it. For just 5 beautiful seconds, my inner monologue can go from constant screaming to uncontrollable laughter 😂

luminous_sludge , Atul Choudhary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group Omegaverse.

Long story shortish Omegaverse is a sort of fiction genre that originated in the Supernatural fandom but mostly shows up in original Korean fiction now. The idea is that everyone has a secondary gender (alpha, omega, sometimes beta) and basically Alphas are strong and have uncontrollable lust, omegas can get pregnant (even the men!), and almost every Omegaverse fic is about some super hot Alpha getting some obnoxious Omega male pregnant.

So whenever guys are like "Hurrdurr alpha male" I'm just like "GAY KOREAN MPREG FICTION".

OneGoodRib , Koshevaya_k Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!