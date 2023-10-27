37 Ways People Interpret Men Who Proclaim To Be Alpha Males, As Shared In This Online Group
Nearly all of us have heard the term “alpha male” at least once in our lives. Alpha males describe themselves as the most successful and powerful male in any group. But people outside of that social group have different opinions. And so, we picked out the most amusing thoughts people had about alpha males to enjoy.
That he's a f*****g idiot.
The concept of an alpha wolf, where the " alpha male" idea comes from, has been proven to be mostly false. In a zoo environment where wolves from many different packs are put together, an "alpha" emerges. In the wild, packs are family units, related by blood. No alpha male, typical family dynamic.
That he’s deeply insecure
Translation: “I am going to be an unapologetic a*****e.”
Cringe.
He’s going to be arrogant, bossy, misogynistic, and overly sensitive.
Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. They’re not worth my time and energy.
“I can’t take anything from him seriously from now on.”
Like an alpha of a program or videogame, highly unstable and should not be available to the public.
'I have an outdated view on an animal I thought was cool as a kid that defines my personality'
Looooooooooooooser
"Ew"
Discount andrew tate
Don't even want the full-price thing🤢. And I'm a conservatives woman who likes masculine men. People think feminine is the opposite of masculine...no, the opposite of masculine is whatever Andrew Tate is.
Another weakling who wants respects he doesn’t deserve. This won’t go well.
Someone who’s really an alpha male has no need to tell you that they are so I imagine a barking little chihuahua with undeveloped grapes for testicles
Overly sensitive man child
He's going to be a huge jerk and he's probably not very intelligent.
Stop using cute animals. Sheep are highly intelligent. Don't insult the sheep.
My insides run away and I immediately file away the thought of “oh so if he gets angry enough he’ll hurt me”
That he's probably super sexist.
"This guy's trying to convince himself more than us..."
Like poisonous bugs are bright colored to tell animals to stay away
That Alpha Males are a debunked concept some dude developed while studying wolves in captivity and then retracted years later when he realized his findings were wrong, and that was later extrapolated to humans by dumba**es despite the fact that our social structures and behavior is not similar to wolves or dogs. It's the equivalent of some dude saying he's the Queen Bee and actually meaning it.
"my frail sense of identity falters when I can't insert myself into this astrology-adjacent, nonexistent hierarchy"
Anytime any man has to come out and call himself something you can expect him to be the opposite. Such as the self proclaimed “nice guy”
He has a small d**k, thinks he's Andrew tate and probably is a manifestation of the most fragile masculinity ever.
Insecure.
Gym incel
One guy had the audacity to say in group therapy that he does not want to be labelled as the „alpha male“. He just told everybody that he thinks he is an „alpha male“, but is „humble“ enough to say he is not. What a d******d.
Definitely not an alpha male.
Insecure idiot lacking in professional success.
Have never seen someone particularly successful refer to themselves with that term.
Give me 5 minutes with him and I'll have him walking on a leash
“What a Beta thing to say”
Smart people don't have to go around telling people they're smart.
Same thing applies. I don't believe anything anyone declares about themselves unprompted.
Puffer fish. Cute, tiny, poisonous, little fish that puff themselves up when they’re insecure.
I learn from the situation. What did I do to enter in a conversation and reach this point with another human being and how can I avoid it in the future?
"I'm taking MMA classes so I can win that fight at the bar I'll inevitably start."
"I have a deep, unresolved insecurity with my masculinity and don't know how else to address it."
I love it. For just 5 beautiful seconds, my inner monologue can go from constant screaming to uncontrollable laughter 😂
Omegaverse.
Long story shortish Omegaverse is a sort of fiction genre that originated in the Supernatural fandom but mostly shows up in original Korean fiction now. The idea is that everyone has a secondary gender (alpha, omega, sometimes beta) and basically Alphas are strong and have uncontrollable lust, omegas can get pregnant (even the men!), and almost every Omegaverse fic is about some super hot Alpha getting some obnoxious Omega male pregnant.
So whenever guys are like "Hurrdurr alpha male" I'm just like "GAY KOREAN MPREG FICTION".
One time I met this dude on tinder. We hit it off right away. We had so much in common. It was nice. we talked for like 2-3 weeks before we could actually meet. When we finally did we ended up getting coffee n then walked around this forest preserve,then it turned into a dinner date. We went to this semi fancy restaurant n all was good until our waiter came to grab the menus n my date noticed he was wearing black nail polish. (I think nail polish on men is sexy btw! I love a dude who is comfortable w/ himself n isn't afraid to step outside the gender Norms) the second the waiter walked away date turned to me n said "what would possess a man to paint his nails. What a little beta b***h .. see this is the problem w/ society today. Too many men aren't alpha enough. That's why civilization is going to be extinct before we know it. Men like that aren't going to be able to find 'mates' n reproduce. It's sad" I was shocked. I got up. Told my waiter to cancel my order n I just left.
I did pay for our drinks n whatever he got too. I thought that would emasculate him a bit. Lol. But then he blew up my phone n immediately turned into a "nice guy" ... it was wild. He gave me no indication that we was like this all day! We had such a good time. But any man who will call himself an alpha or who is offended by men WEARING NAIL POLISH is legit lame as f**k. I'm happily married to my best friend now. He wears nail polish every day n can even admit when another man is attractive w/out saying "no homo" afterwards. Bahahahhaa. That was a joke btw. "Alphas" love to make sure you know that they're not "homos" because being emotionally stable n confident in your sexuality is not something they value or even understand. There is nothing LESS SEXY than an insecure, sexist, immature red pilled loser. If a man uses the words "alpha" or "beta" or "soy boy" unironically.. run.
It's nice when they show their red flags right at the start so I can laugh at them and walk away.
