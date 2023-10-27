Nearly all of us have heard the term “alpha male” at least once in our lives. Alpha males describe themselves as the most successful and powerful male in any group. But people outside of that social group have different opinions. And so, we picked out the most amusing thoughts people had about alpha males to enjoy.

#1 That he's a f*****g idiot.

#2 That he’s deeply insecure

#3 Translation: “I am going to be an unapologetic a*****e.”

#4 Cringe.

#5 He’s going to be arrogant, bossy, misogynistic, and overly sensitive.

#6 Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. They’re not worth my time and energy.

#7 “I can’t take anything from him seriously from now on.”

#8 Like an alpha of a program or videogame, highly unstable and should not be available to the public.

#9 'I have an outdated view on an animal I thought was cool as a kid that defines my personality'

#10 Looooooooooooooser

#11 "Ew"

#12 Discount andrew tate

#13 Another weakling who wants respects he doesn’t deserve. This won’t go well.

#14 Someone who’s really an alpha male has no need to tell you that they are so I imagine a barking little chihuahua with undeveloped grapes for testicles

#15 Overly sensitive man child

#16 He's going to be a huge jerk and he's probably not very intelligent.

#17 My insides run away and I immediately file away the thought of “oh so if he gets angry enough he’ll hurt me”

#18 That he's probably super sexist.

#19 "This guy's trying to convince himself more than us..."

#20 Like poisonous bugs are bright colored to tell animals to stay away

#21 That Alpha Males are a debunked concept some dude developed while studying wolves in captivity and then retracted years later when he realized his findings were wrong, and that was later extrapolated to humans by dumba**es despite the fact that our social structures and behavior is not similar to wolves or dogs. It's the equivalent of some dude saying he's the Queen Bee and actually meaning it.

#22 "my frail sense of identity falters when I can't insert myself into this astrology-adjacent, nonexistent hierarchy"

#23 Anytime any man has to come out and call himself something you can expect him to be the opposite. Such as the self proclaimed “nice guy”

#24 He has a small d**k, thinks he's Andrew tate and probably is a manifestation of the most fragile masculinity ever.

#25 Insecure.

#26 Gym incel

#27 One guy had the audacity to say in group therapy that he does not want to be labelled as the „alpha male“. He just told everybody that he thinks he is an „alpha male“, but is „humble“ enough to say he is not. What a d******d.

#28 Definitely not an alpha male.

#29 Insecure idiot lacking in professional success.



Have never seen someone particularly successful refer to themselves with that term.

#30 Give me 5 minutes with him and I'll have him walking on a leash

#31 “What a Beta thing to say”

#32 Smart people don't have to go around telling people they're smart.



Same thing applies. I don't believe anything anyone declares about themselves unprompted.

#33 Puffer fish. Cute, tiny, poisonous, little fish that puff themselves up when they’re insecure.

#34 I learn from the situation. What did I do to enter in a conversation and reach this point with another human being and how can I avoid it in the future?

#35 "I'm taking MMA classes so I can win that fight at the bar I'll inevitably start."



"I have a deep, unresolved insecurity with my masculinity and don't know how else to address it."

#36 I love it. For just 5 beautiful seconds, my inner monologue can go from constant screaming to uncontrollable laughter 😂