Trans Runner Who Defeated 12YO Girl Defends Transgender Inclusion In Women’s Sports
News, World

Trans Runner Who Defeated 12YO Girl Defends Transgender Inclusion In Women’s Sports

The debate surrounding the inclusion of transgender people in women’s sports has once again sparked conversations. 

Nathanielle Morin, a trans athlete who was born biologically male and also acts as a Canadian advisor to the Federal Minister of Women, is adamant about advocating for trans athletes.

They released a statement earlier this week amidst President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that forbids trans athletes from competing in any women’s or girl’s sports, as reported by Fox News. It additionally states that any publicly funded institution in the US that allows their participation will lose its federal funding.

Highlights
  • Trans runner Nathanielle Morin defends transgender inclusion in women's sports.
  • Morin argues scientific research supports their right to compete based on their medical transition.
  • Critics argue that allowing trans athletes creates unfair competition against cisgender women.
RELATED:

    Trans runner Nathanielle Morin stands firm that transgender people should be included in women’s sports

    Trans runner competing in a race, advocating for transgender inclusion in women's sports, running on a park trail.

    Image credits: nathaniellemorin

    “I am aware that my participation in so many competitions will be talked about because of my medical history. The situation in the United States and the comments of certain politicians do not help either,” Morin wrote. 

    “With all due respect to the level I compete at (amateur recreational), the state of scientific research in the field (for the amateur recreational level) and the fact that I have undergone a medical transition, I consider that I have the legitimacy to participate in the right category, unless the law prohibits me from doing so.

    “Let us remember that in Canada, no law prohibits it. As for other countries, I will comply with the local laws in force when it applies.”

    Morin continued on to say that additional medical research would be considered as they weigh whether or not to keep competing in women’s sports.

    Trans runner standing confidently in snowy race finish area, promoting inclusion in women's sports.

    Image credits: Nathanielle_Qc

    The competition that sparked much of this discussion occurred on February 4, during the 5-kilometer BougeBouge run, where Morin came in first place with a time of 25:32. They earned the title of ‘fastest female’ across all age categories.

    The runner-up, who would’ve won had Morin not competed, was a girl in the 10-12 age category with a time of 26:08. 

    If the advisor competed in the men’s category, they would have finished in 10th place, according to the abovementioned outlet.

    On the day of the race, Morin shared some thoughts on X regarding a Toronto Star opinion piece surrounding trans inclusion.

    Morin competed in the BougeBouge run, finishing first in the women’s category

    Person holding a sign saying "Trans rights are human rights" at a rally for transgender inclusion in sports.

    Image credits: Raphael Renter | @raphi_rawr

    “Some of the world saw our struggles, and all our beauty and pain and laughter and wit… and anger and hurt and endless cascades of love — and they decided to hate us more,” they shared. “Trans folks only want to fully integrate, and be happy, in our society.” 

    On February 18, they added to the initial thread, asking for a safer space to be provided.

    “Trans folks only want to fully integrate as their authentic self and be happy, in our society. That’s all. Please, be kind.”

    But a message asking for warmth received anything but that.

    “‘Please be kind.’ NO,” stated one person. “You have no interest in being kind to women and girls. You won’t consider any kind of a compromise that excludes you from our spaces, groups and categories. You have zero care for our safety, privacy, dignity, and right to have our OWN commodities just for us. 

    “You are my enemy, and I am not kind to my enemies.”

    Another wrote, “If it’s true you participate in races with young girls (12??) then that’s not integration that’s cheating! Simple! If true, be ashamed of yourself! If not true then all the best to you!”

    “While I have compassion for your struggles, your personal struggles do NOT give you the right to steal from others,” a third said.

    Many women commented that it is “unfair” for trans athletes to compete in a different category

    Person advocating for transgender inclusion in sports, standing in front of Canadian flag, in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: nathaniellemorin

    One user posed the question, “Is it kind to have biological males in change room with young girls? Should we just be kind and allow this to happen? Because if someone identifies as a female, that logic means, we can’t keep anyone who says those words out of women’s and girls change rooms.” 

    The debate of whether trans athletes should be included in female sports has been ongoing for years. A healthy conversation detailed on Divided We Fall included two professionals who remained on opposing sides. 

    Teresa Smallwood, a postdoctoral fellow & associate director in Public Theology and Racial Justice, said that it is unfair to regard transgender women and cisgender women as two separate entities.

    “I am arguing for a human approach to this debate rather than a scientific one. The world needs more acceptance and less divisiveness. Transgender women and girls deserve the freedom to be themselves. They should be able to compete in sports,” she said while providing scientific evidence that “human biology does not neatly divide into two categories.”

    Runner holding a medal, wearing a race bib, advocating for transgender inclusion in women's sports at the finish line.

    Image credits: nathaniellemorin

    But Mariah Burton Nelson, a former professional athlete and working group member at Women’s Sports Policy, sees the issue from another perspective. 

    “I, too, want transgender women to enjoy dignity, grace, and respect. I want them to have equal access to healthcare, housing, employment, and sports. We seem to only disagree about how to define equal access in sports,” she stated.

    Later on, she wrote, “I respect that transwomen want to play on the women’s team in every sense. But we must remember that despite what they call themselves and despite what they believe about their gender, their bodies are male. 

    “So, the question becomes: Should men be allowed to compete against women? In my opinion, the answer is no.”

    Image credits: Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona

    A similar line of thinking happened for Bonnie Wang, a former competitive swimmer, as she told Bored Panda.

    She explained how the biological differences between men and women are crucial when it comes to the outcome and competition of a sport, and “as a trans person, your biology is not going to be the same as a cis person, so it no longer makes the sport fair.”

    But to her, “separation doesn’t mean something is not inclusive — women compete separately from men but are still included in the sport because they get to compete at all. So, using that logic, trans people can compete in their own category and it would still be inclusive.”

    The comparisons between Morin and a 12-year-old who was runner-up flooded the comments

    Tweet expressing viewpoint on transgender inclusion in women's sports.

    Image credits: duchess_elle

    Tweet by Adrian discussing transgender inclusion in women's sports.

    Image credits: adriansopinion

    Twitter comment discussing transgender inclusion in women's sports.

    Image credits: JlzZimmerman

    Tweet expressing opinion on transgender inclusion in women's sports.

    Image credits: DCancilla62093

    Tweet discussing transgender inclusion in women's sports with critical tone.

    Image credits: SuzonVa

    A tweet about Canada's independence, related to the topic of transgender inclusion in sports.

    Image credits: ladyofcin0

    Tweet expressing support for trans rights and feelings of helplessness under current government.

    Image credits: Conic_11

    Tweet discussing transgender inclusion in women's sports issues.

    Image credits: koncz13

    Tweet from Silly Gremlin addressing challenges in gender identity, focusing on transgender inclusion in sports.

    Image credits: Silly_Gremlin

    Tweet questioning identity bans related to transgender inclusion in women's sports.

    Image credits: ccplaysvball

    Tweet with a reply discussing diversity smiley face in context of transgender inclusion in women's sports.

    Image credits: _sajohn

    Tweet discussing the complexities of transgender inclusion in sports, emphasizing sensitivity around transgender athletes.

    Image credits: therapeuticvids

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I'm as liberal as they come. And I fully support trans rights. Do what makes you happy. Love who you want. But this is a bridge too far even for me. I'm sorry, but if you transition, sports are one thing you're probably going to have to give up. Or compete as your birth gender.

    jules_11 avatar
    Jules
    Jules
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Totally agree. I fully support anyone's right to transition into who they feel they really are and live the life they choose. However if a person is born male they will always have that physical advantage over those who were female from birth. It's undeniable.

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited)

    There is a reason why biological male athletes are separated from biological female ones in physical disciplines. And yes transpersons should have the same rights - freedom of individuality is great - but that doesn't mean that logical conclusions have to be thrown out of the window to appease them in every regard. Inconveniences and boundaries aren't automatically an attack of a group's fundamental rights

    burnhamak avatar
    Adam Burnham
    Adam Burnham
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    and ban all the females that transitioned to males completing in male sports because of how much the trans people are dominating there. oh, they're not? what a shocker. wonder why...

