Gorlock The Destroyer: TikTok’s Viral Trans Queen

ADVERTISEMENT

Social platforms are known for their diverse community and viral trends, and one notable creator that has recently piqued the interest of many is Ali C. Lopez, also known as “Gorlock The Destroyer.”

RELATED:

Share icon

In this article, we’ll uncover her remarkable journey to fame and give you a scoop of what she’s been up to lately.

Highlights Ali C. Lopez, alias 'Gorlock The Destroyer,' rose to fame in 2023 after a podcast appearance.

Lopez gained popularity for her lip-sync videos and as a transgender plus-size model.

The moniker 'Gorlock The Destroyer' went viral from a tweet by X user @RichardRatBoy1.

Lopez's nickname was criticized online, sparking widespread meme culture and defense.

Lopez uses her influence to support LGBTQ+ initiatives and her social media presence thrives.

Origins

Ali C. Lopez was born in the United States on May 5, 2000 (per Famous Birthdays). The exact timing of Lopez’s transition remains unclear, but a leaked high school photo suggests she previously identified as male under the name Lopez Raymundo. The image surfaced on TikTok in 2023, sparking speculation, which Lopez later addressed in a TikTok video.

The viral influencer kicked off her TikTok journey in early 2020, and her lip-sync videos and mini vlogs gained thousands of views shortly after. Her expressive stance as a transgender woman and plus-size model attracted quite an audience.

Rise to Fame

The meme “Gorlock The Destroyer” started gaining popularity after Lopez and other guests featured in “Gorlock The Destroyer! RAGEQUIT KEEKO vs. CHASE! Round 2! FIGHT! | Dating Talk #69” on the Whatever podcast in April 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her appearance on the show, Lopez made a strong impression by giving herself a perfect “ten out of ten” rating and declaring her occupation as “being a badass.”

After catching the latest episode, on April 26, 2023, X user @RichardRatBoy1 tweeted, “Been enjoying this podcast. Great takes from: -Ashley -Rachel -Gorlock the Destroyer-Tiffany”. The tweet went viral, with over 11,000 retweets and 150,000 likes in its first week alone.

Been enjoying this podcast. Great takes from: -Ashley

-Rachel

-Gorlock the Destroyer

-Tiffany pic.twitter.com/sOpMM3Ou92 — RichardRatBoy (@RichardRatBoy1) April 26, 2023

While Gorlock’s rise to fame hasn’t been for the kindest reasons, the viral podcast episode has undoubtedly skyrocketed Lopez’s social media accounts, with over 500,000 followers on TikTok and over 150,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

Lopez addressed her nickname on November 10, 2023, saying in a TikTok video by @onenightwithsteiny, “I think what just annoys me is people calling you that fucking Gorlock bull****.”

How Did the Internet React to Gorlock The Destroyer

Lopez’s feature on the Whatever podcast has sparked a flurry of reactions from online audiences. Some responses have been quite critical, with X user @dustinemills24 asking his followers, “What would you even call this ‘thing’?”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Ali C. Lopez, a top influencer who calls himself a “trans woman.” most of us call it Gorelock the Destroyer in meme culture what would you call this thing pic.twitter.com/zA9zj3RsqK — dustin mills (@dustinemills24) January 30, 2024

Alongside some cutting remarks, the internet went abuzz with Gorlock The Destroyer memes.

Share icon Image credits: 9gagbannedme

Share icon Image credits: Krabswirled

Not everyone was so critical, however. X user @AyCartiii defended Lopez with a tweet saying, “Calling someone Gorlock the Destroyer is INSANE!!!”

calling someone Gorlock the Destroyer is INSANE!!! https://t.co/1qo4wGjdVQ — AyCartii (@AyCartiii) November 12, 2023

Notable Collaborations

Lopez’s popularity has led to exciting opportunities to work with various brands and fellow TikTok creators.

One notable collaboration was with Kick platform ambassador Adin Ross, who appeared together with Lopez on a live stream on his channel in May 2023. The video has since been removed “for violating YouTube’s policies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She was subjected to abuse on the stream by Adin’s friend N3on, who referred to Lopez as a “f****g hippo” and openly questioned her, saying, “How do you not k*** yourself?”

Interestingly, this wasn’t the final showdown between the two internet celebs. Another notable interaction featuring Lopez and N3on took place on October 9, 2023.

This time, she appeared on Adin’s Livestream, where N3eon and Ross arranged a blind date for Garlock The Destroyer with 20 guys.

In November 2023, Lopez also teamed up with Stephen Deleonardis for a feature (below) on his Kick channel. In a video, Steve surprised Lopez with a pink Range Rover, and she was ecstatic. Her exact words were, “This is so f**king p*mp! This is f**king crazy!”

Lopez’s involvement in duets and group videos has significantly increased her views and popularity, which she used to actively support charities related to the LGBTQ+ community. Through her influence, she has raised awareness and funds for these initiatives, leaving a positive mark on her earnest followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Ali C. Lopez Doing Today

As of February 2025, Ali C. Lopez, also known as “Gorlock the Destroyer,” continues to engage her audience primarily through Instagram and TikTok. She shares fashion and lifestyle content on Instagram, often collaborating with brands like Fashion Nova Curve.

In addition to her social media presence, Al Weezy offers personalized video messages through Cameo, allowing fans to receive customized greetings for various occasions. While there have been rumors about her starting a podcast or YouTube channel, there is no official confirmation or launch of such projects at this time.

FAQ

What is the Gorlock?

Ali C. Lopez was named “Gorlock The Destroyer” by X user @RichardRatBoy1. According to Urban Dictionary, however, the term “Gorlock” has various origins, from “someone who lacks common sense or thinks that he/she is better than they are, especially in sports, to a person with an abnormally large or disfigured head or someone who makes a huge mess while eating especially spaghetti.”

Gorlock also appears in video games such as “Atlantis: The Lost Empire: Trial by Fire,” and “Atlantis: The Lost Empire: Search for the Journal” (per Atlantis: The Lost Empire Wiki).

How much does Gorlock The Destroyer weigh?

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 1, 2024, a TikTok video from @clips_united123 titled “Gorlock loses weight” shows Gorlock The Destroyer explaining that she used to weigh 432 pounds but has managed to lose weight, putting her current estimated weight at 384 pounds.

How tall is Gorlock The Destroyer?

We don’t know exactly how tall Gorlock The Destroyer is. However, a TikTok video from creator @missilenation, titled “How to get the Gorlock The Destroyer physique,” estimates her height at 5 feet 6 inches.