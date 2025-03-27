Adin Ross’ Net Worth: Here’s How He Makes His Millions

ADVERTISEMENT

From RealPlayer in 1995 to YouTube in 2005 and Twitch in 2011, the world of streaming has spent decades bracing for Adin Ross’s explosive personality. With an audience that has grown to millions of followers, the 24-year-old has gone from making “a couple thousand dollars a month” to giving billionaire politicians six-figure gifts.

Highlights Adin Ross' net worth is estimated between $16 million and $24 million.

He makes between $30,000 and $50,000 per hour streaming on Kick.

Ross gifted a Tesla Cybertruck and a Rolex to Donald Trump.

He owns a collection of luxury cars valued over $2 million.

Ross plans to launch a GTA 6 server with FaZe Banks.

His flashy lifestyle has made fans curious about Adin Ross’ net worth, especially after he lost his major platform to a permanent Twitch ban. In and out of the ban, Ross has continued to live large and spend liberally.

In this deep dive, we’ll explore Ross’s financial journey, detailing how he makes and spends his money while comparing his net worth to that of other famous streamers.

What Is Adin Ross’ Net Worth in 2025?

Adin Ross’s net worth is between $16 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) and $24 million (per MoneyMade). Ross’s net worth is widely debated because he is a highly controversial celebrity.

According to Rolling Stone, he has platformed the vocal white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes. He is also being mentored by Andrew Tate, a lifestyle streamer currently facing charges of sexual misconduct, human trafficking, and money laundering in Britain and Romania, according to the New York Times.

Share icon Image credits: @kenbensinger

This controversial nature has affected Ross’ streaming freedom. He has been suspended from streaming multiple times, and unverified rumors on X about his $150 million streaming contract recently being terminated.

With so much uncertainty about Ross’s primary source of income, the exact figure of his net worth is widely questioned. Nonetheless, the confirmed earnings from his streaming platforms and contracts point to a figure likely higher than the current predictions.

How Does Adin Ross Make His Money?

Streaming

Ross has played video games since he was four years old, but he first began to stream them professionally in his senior year of high school. In an interview with Complex, he opened up about his initial struggles, saying, “I knew at that point… it’s time to lock in. I didn’t go to my high school prom. I missed out on a lot of opportunities with my friends a lot of field trips. I was actually gonna miss my graduation, believe it or not…I was sitting there, 12-hour streams every weekend, back to back, just going crazy and grinding.”

According to Complex, Adin Ross first became mainstream by betting thousands of dollars on live-streamed NBA 2K games against LeBron James’ son, Bronny James. Ross, who refers to himself as more of an entertainer than a competitor in game streaming, makes loud, excited, and detailed commentary while playing.

Early on, his commentary was described as “an exaggerated version of a stereotypical teenage gamer who yells shocking things into his microphone for attention.” Still, Ross’ followers connected with it, and his audience base grew by millions.

Adin Ross became even more popular as a Twitch streamer when LeBron James made an appearance on one of his game streams with Bronny. Ross had earlier referred to James as “the greatest player of all time” on X, so he was thoroughly excited to meet the star on the stream.

A clip from the stream received over 300,000 likes on X, earning Ross the attention of LeBron’s massive fanbase.

After the boost in his viewership from the collaboration with Bronny, Ross started to invite other internet personalities to boost his viewership even further. He also pivoted into e-dating content, streaming video conversations with young women while getting to know them. His e-dating videos were quite popular on Twitch and YouTube, but there’s no evidence that the sessions led to a relationship of the screen.

At the peak of building his audience, Ross and his guests repeatedly violated the Twitch terms of service. His account was suspended eight times before he was permanently banned from the platform, as announced by Streamer Bans on X.

In February 2023, Ross made an amusing video parody of Lebron James’ The Decision, where he announced that he was switching his streaming to Kick.

Looks like Adin Ross has made his official switch from Twitch to Kick pic.twitter.com/jzdxwmMhqH — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 23, 2023

If losing his 7.25 million-follower Twitch account hurt, Adin didn’t show it much. According to SportsKeeda, he settled in well at Kick. In less than two years, he gained 1.5 million followers, becoming the most-followed account on the platform until WestCol overtook him.

In March 2024, Ross told Jake Paul on YouTube that he had signed an exclusive deal with Kick, where he receives a five-figure amount for every hour he streams. In a stream with Cheesur, he also confirmed that he makes “about $200,000” but “less than $250,000” for each stream.

Even without the exact numbers, fans have analyzed these clues to nail down the range of Adin Ross’s income. According to StreamsCharts, he streams 100 to 150 hours weekly, so a Reddit analysis projected that he currently earns between $30,000 and $50,000 per hour from his deal with Kick.

Ross confirmed in October 2024 that he also owns a percentage of Kick and believes the company will soon be worth billions.

While he seemed to be earning more and dreaming big on his new platform, things were a bit rocky. In December 2024, he announced on X that he would be leaving Kick to “ fully focus on being reinstated on Twitch.”

However, later that month, he changed his heart and announced in a stream with Kick CEO Ed Craven that he was sticking with Kick in the long term.

Addressing Craven, he said, “Eddie, you’ve been nothing but so right to me as a partner in this…I think we can make something so big out of this, bro. Leave it with me…leave it with the people who are going to make this sh*t next level.“

Adin Ross reveals he will be staying on Kick.

pic.twitter.com/URboNijkGw — Adin Reports (@AdinReports) December 21, 2024

On the stream, he also teased plans for Brand Risk, a project for hosting and streaming live boxing events on Kick.

YouTube Earnings

Streaming isn’t the only way this young entrepreneur is monetizing video content. He has run a YouTube channel, Adin Live, since 2014. The channel currently has 4.5 million subscribers and more than 1.5 billion lifetime views. VidIQ estimates that it earns between $5,900 and $17,600 monthly.

He also started a more personal vlog YouTube channel in 2021. Even with only two videos on the page, it has over 900,000 subscribers. However, according to VidIQ, this channel doesn’t generate active income because there have been no recent uploads.

Sponsorship Deals

In 2021, Ross accidentally revealed a conversation on a Twitch stream that showed he was earning about $2 million monthly from a sponsor. The clip has been deleted from Twitch, but a version of it is available on Livestream Fails. Based on the information provided, Ross’ streaming returns must have made him at least $48 million richer by the end of that year.

Share icon Image credits: livestreamfails.com

According to a streaming clip shared on Reddit, Adin Ross’s manager once told him that his controversial opinions make him a “brand risk” to companies and celebrities. Given that reputation, it’s no surprise that he doesn’t have many sponsorship deals.

According to Booking Agent Info, Adin Ross’ only active brand endorsement deal is with the gambling company Stake.

In 2023, he showed just how profitable the deal has been when he accidentally leaked a conversation containing his wallet address, per Dexerto. Streaming fans did some digging on the blockchain, where they found out that Ross’ wallet was receiving a weekly payment of 335 Ether from Stake, which amounted to $995,000 at the time.

Share icon Image credits: @adinross

While the handsome $4 million monthly pay may have made up for his lack of other deals, it wasn’t enough for ambitious Ross. He capitalized on the brand snub to create his own clothing line, Brand Risk.

Image credits: @brandrisk



According to Daily Loud on X, the merch earned Ross 400,000 new followers and generated a 7-figure income on its launch day. The brand’s Instagram account has grown to 628,000 followers, but there hasn’t been a post since March 2024.

Crypto and Other Investments

Adin Ross is a major cryptocurrency investor and is particularly vocal about his faith in ETH. In a clip shared by Jupiter Exchange, he predicted that ETH would reach an all-time high by surpassing $5,000 in the 2024 bull run.

While that didn’t happen, the coin had an impressive run with a 45% increase as of December 2024, according to CCN.

Ross discussed the United States’ stance on cryptocurrency with then-President Donald Trump, who appeared on his stream. In the interview, President Trump cautioned the Biden administration against selling the country’s crypto holdings.

He and Adin Ross, both staunch supporters of the cryptocurrency revolution, were enthusiastic about the US’ potential to lead a decentralized global economy by holding large amounts of cryptocurrency.

The interview was nominated for the Best Streamed Collab prize at The Streamer Awards 2024.

Adin Ross has also invested in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), including the CryptoPunks NFTs, some of which are valued at over $100,000. A video shared on Instagram showed him purchasing one of the NFTs with fellow streamer Ricegum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRYPTO | WEB3 | AI | NFT (@payout)

While the streamers are avid Web3 investors, SportsKeeda reports that they have been accused of aiding altcoin pump-and-dump scams.

Adin Ross’ Lifestyle: How He Spends His Fortune

Luxury Purchases

Adin Ross is a big fan of luxury cars and often buys and gifts them. In December 2023, he showed off his car collection worth over $2 million on his stream.

Adin shows off his $2,000,000 car collection 🤑‼️ pic.twitter.com/vzymKgybps — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) December 24, 2023

According to Car and Driver, here’s the cost of each ride:

A Bentley Bentayga worth $208,050

A Rolls Royce Cullinan worth $410,350

Mercedes AMG G63s worth $187,250

Lamborghini Urus worth $241,843

Tesla Model X worth $96,630

Porche 911 Carrera 4S worth $140,730

Lamborghini Huracan Evo worth $348,773

In January 2024, he showed off a Ferarri 812 worth $500,000 in clips on TikTok. Soon after, he claimed the car was boring and that its window broke as he was heading home, so he exchanged it for a McLaren 720S, worth $336,000.

He also sold the Lamborghini Urus SUV to a fellow streamer, Stable Ronaldo, over a stream session in early 2024.

Ross also owns a collection of designer watches. The pieces include:

Rolex GMT-Master II, popularly known as The Batman, bought for $25,000

Rolex GMT-Master II Rose gold, bought for $55,000

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph Yellow gold, bought for $100,000

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Openworked Ceramic Skeleton, bought for $250,000

Rolex Daytona Rose Gold Black Dial, bought for $50,000

Richard Mille RM030 Mexico Edition, bought for $200,000

Rolex Sky-Dweller Yellow gold with a black dial, bought for $50,000

Rolex Day-Date II White gold with a blackout, bought for $50,000

That’s an estimated $780,000 in watches, excluding the piece he claimed to have recently given out.

Real Estate

According to TMZ, Ross bought a $5 million house in Los Angeles in 2022. He lived there for about a year, but he eventually had to sell it after people kept prank-calling the police about his house, a joke called “swatting.”

Fan updates on X revealed that Adin Ross moved to a high-end apartment building in an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, where he bought out all the homes on the floor for his streaming crew. His friends, family, and streaming moderators from Kick are currently living in the building with him.

Gifts and Giveaways

The streaming star is notorious for gifting luxury items to his crew and guests. In June 2023, he was filmed gifting his bodyguard, Ant, a brand new Lamborghini Urus.

Adin Ross surprised his bodyguard Ant with a brand new Lamborghini and his reaction was priceless 💚 pic.twitter.com/7gRCRvAjnF — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) June 5, 2023

Fan accounts also reported on X that he gifted $60,000 to the actors who staged the prank. He also gifted his cameramen a Tesla and Rolex and gave away hundreds of thousands of dollars to the families of his security officials.

During his interview with Donald Trump, he gifted the politician a Rolex Day-Date watch, nicknamed the Rolex President. Ross also presented him with a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in a picture of Trump taken after his July 2024 assassination attempt.

According to The Guardian, the gifts cost a minimum of $65,000, but finance laws of the US Federal Election Commission have an upper limit of $3,300 for contributions to a political candidate limit.

Ross’s gift was scrutinized for legitimacy, but no major sanctions existed. According to Akademiks TV on X, he also officially donated $3 million to Donald Trump’s campaign.

Philanthropy

Adin Ross has no formal philanthropic organizations or affiliations. However, in January 2025, he donated $50,000 to the family of an LA firefighter in the heat of the Los Angeles wildfires.

DJ Akademiks shared on X that Adin Ross donated $10,000 to a fundraiser for wheelchairs and hospital beds for Kendrick’s alleged grandparents.

Adin Ross vs Other Top Streamers

Adin Ross is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the streaming space, but he has other streamers and content creators well ahead of him in terms of followers and income.

Ross didn’t make the list on Ganknow’s list of the sixteen highest-paid Twitch streamers. However, on the longer ranking of most popular Twitch channels, he and Tim the Tatman are tied in 21st and 22nd places, with their 7.2 million followers being a fraction of #1 Ninja’s 19.2 million.

After transitioning to Kick, he began to compete with a much smaller crowd. Ross was ranked second-best on the list of most-watched Kick channels in 2024.

On Sully Gnome’s list of most-watched Twitch streamers in the same year, Ross’ 60.58 million hours watched would have ranked 13th.

Share icon Image credits: @FearedBuck

Style’s list of richest Twitch streamers is topped by Ninja, with an astounding net worth of $50 million, followed by xQc, with $50 million. Prominent streamers like PewDiePie, Amouranth, Shroud, Nickmercs, and AuronPlay are also featured on the list, with the lowest net worth being $10 million.

Ross most likely isn’t on this list because of his Twitch ban, but his net worth would earn him fifth or sixth place if he did.

Nevertheless, Kick star is doing well for himself compared to other popular streamers his age. His net worth is well ahead of IShowSpeed’s $10 million per Complex.

He’s also richer than Kai Cenat, a fellow 23-year-old streamer with a net worth of $14 million.

Adin Ross has seen a significant increase in his net worth, particularly after signing a lucrative streaming deal with Kick. However, he’s not alone in this regard; xQc has also secured a similar $100 million deal, and Amouranth has signed an agreement for an undisclosed sum.

As noted by GameRant, many streamers, including these two, tend to keep their earnings under wraps and prefer not to disclose the specifics of their financial agreements.

Adin Ross’ Future Plans

As an established new-generation pop-culture icon, the 24-year-old has much to look forward to. In February 2025, he announced that he was collaborating with YouTuber FaZe Banks to create an immersive GTA 6 game server built on a crypto economy.

Adin ross announces GTA 6 news pic.twitter.com/uNuht1Vi3w — Rak (@vvsrak) February 4, 2025

According to NFT Plazas, Ross and Banks intend to create a digital coin for in-game spending, allowing players to earn and spend cryptocurrency. However, in 2022, Rockstar Games prohibited the introduction of crypto and NFTs into player servers.

If Ross can convince the company to greenlight the server, it may be a game-changing addition to heighten the stakes on GTA 6.

He’s also working on his reinstatement to Twitch. According to GameRant, the streaming platform recently reviewed its rules, allowing users to appeal their bans after six months.

Ross has made a public plea to reinstate his account, and he says it’s “only a matter of time” before he’ll be allowed back on the platform.

FAQ

Does Adin Ross own a jet?

No, Adin Ross doesn’t own a jet. However, the streamer often charters private jets for his trips. His streams have captured him ordering a jet via TikTok.