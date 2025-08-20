Ishowspeed Net Worth Grows From $0 To Millions In Just A Few Years

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, is one of the most prominent figures in the gaming and live-streaming. Like many creators in the space, he launched his career from his bedroom and gradually built an enormous fanbase.

Now boasting over 100 million followers across various platforms, it’s no surprise that IShowSpeed has turned his passion into a multi-million dollar empire.

In this piece, we explore IShowSpeed’s rise, impressive net worth, and brand evolution.

RELATED:

IShowSpeed Net Worth in 2025

Celebrity Net Worth estimates IShowSpeed’s net worth to be $30 million as of 2025. During a conversation on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Speed said his first big purchase after becoming a millionaire at 16 was a house for his mom.

He ranked #42 on the Forbes Top Creators 2025 list, with 118.1 million followers and an average engagement rate of 30.89%. However, the outlet valued his net worth lower at $20 million.

The 20-year-old streamer has 43 million subscribers on YouTube and 39.4 million on Instagram. He earned Breakout Streamer of the Year at the 12th Streamy Awards in 2022 and Streamer of the Year at the 2024 Streamer Awards (per ESports).

Share icon

Image credits: StreamerAwards

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike most streamers who stay in home studios, Speed has livestreamed across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia, boosting his global reach and popularity.

How Does IShowSpeed Make Money?

Share icon

Image credits: @ishowspeed

YouTube AdSense

A major portion of IShowSpeed’s income comes from YouTube AdSense, driven by his massive subscriber base and millions of livestream views—especially his popular travel content.

According to Money Made, Speed earns around $2.2 million per year from YouTube ads, which translates to a monthly income between $182,400 and $183,600. He also generates revenue through tips and donations during his streams.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

Speed also works with a range of brands, landing sponsorships and content partnerships. Among the most high-profile was his collaboration with PRIME Hydration, the energy drink brand founded by Logan Paul and KSI. Speed launched his own bottle and flavor, Dragon Fruit Acai (per Esports).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IShowSpeed (@ishowspeed)

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2023, Speed and Kai Cenat teamed up for an exclusive joint livestream series on Rumble called The Kai ‘N Speed Show. Two years later, Complex reported that Speed joined forces with OBB Media and DICK’S Sporting Goods to launch a six-part competition series titled “Speed Goes Pro.”

He also sells merchandise through his official website.

Early Life and Streaming Breakthrough

Share icon

Image credits: @ishowspeed

ADVERTISEMENT

Darren Jason Watkins Jr. was born on January 21, 2005, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and launched his YouTube channel in 2016 at 11. He began by uploading videos of himself playing games like Fortnite, FIFA, and NBA 2K.

In 2017, he shifted to livestreaming his gameplay, initially averaging just two viewers per stream. But the format slowly gained traction.

By 2021, Speed’s views and followers had surged, marking a significant turning point in his career.

“When I first started my stream, I only had one viewer, two viewers, and that kept me going,” he shared in a 2024 interview with Forbes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In week two, I started averaging four viewers. In week three, I started averaging 17 viewers. As more people watched, I thought I could get somewhere with this, and I had fun. So that’s what kept me going,” said the 20-year-old YouTuber.

Speed’s content initially centered around gameplay and intense reactions, sparking a wave of viral memes. In 2023, he made another major pivot, taking his streams global. His livestreamed international tours became a defining chapter of his career.

One standout moment came during his 2024 Southeast Asia tour, when he drew over a million concurrent viewers on a livestream in Indonesia.

On these global adventures, he’s met public figures like the Prime Minister of Albania, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and WWE star John Cena.

Share icon

Image credits: @ishowspeed

ADVERTISEMENT

His long-term goal is to livestream in every country, sampling local food and connecting with people. Collaborations with creators like Kai Cenat, MrBeast, and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo have further expanded his fanbase.

Charity Match Highlights and Football Fame

Watkins Jr. is widely recognized for his deep admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. He finally met the Portuguese football icon in person during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (per NDTV).

Share icon

Image credits: @ishowspeed

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 23, 2024, he played in “Match for Hope 2024,” a charity game at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. Speed represented Team Chunkz, and a viral clip of him tackling Kaká sparked major backlash from fans (per The Sun).

He returned for the 2025 edition on February 14 at Stadium 974, this time as co-captain of Chunkz & IShowSpeed. They lost 6–5 to Team AboFlah & KSI, but the match raised more than $10.7 million for charity (per Goal).

Speed’s football fandom has made him a fixture in the charity match scene. Since 2022, he’s captained the YouTube Allstars in Sidemen Charity Matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

. @ishowspeedsui scores the winning penalty and the YouTube All-Stars are the champions of the Sidemen Charity Match🏆pic.twitter.com/UePUTQlW2L — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 8, 2025

He shares a playful rivalry with fellow creator KSI, which has become a highlight of the event. In the 2025 match, Speed scored the winning penalty in a shootout watched by over 2.5 million viewers worldwide (per The New York Times).

Short-Lived WWE Career

Speed has also made waves in the WWE universe. He first appeared at WrestleMania XL on April 7, 2024, disguised as a PRIME bottle during the U.S. Championship match between Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton, who delivered a brutal kick to him (WWE).

Later that month, on April 29, he announced Raw’s second-round draft picks (per Sports Illustrated). On February 1, 2025, he subbed in for Akira Tozawa at Royal Rumble, where Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker speared him.

Not long after, Speed told viewers on a Fortnite livestream with Kai Cenat that he was done wrestling. “I broke my damn neck, and I messed my ribcage up,” he said. “I couldn’t walk for two days” (per TMZ).

ADVERTISEMENT

Music Career and Viral Hits

Outside of livestreams, Speed has also found success as a viral rapper. He dropped his first single, “Dooty Booty,” on YouTube in August 2021, followed by “Shake” in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shake” has since racked up over 230 million views on YouTube. He later released “Ronaldo (Sewey)” in tribute to his football idol.

In November 2022, Speed dropped the track “World Cup” under Warner Records to celebrate the FIFA World Cup (via HipHop Canada). He followed it up with his first EP, Trip 2 Brazil, in March 2024.

Career Marred in Controversy

Share icon

Image credits: @ishowspeed

Rising to fame at a young age, IShowSpeed has faced repeated backlash for behavior both on and off camera. From platform bans to offensive public stunts, controversy has shadowed his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YouTuber has been widely criticized for misogynistic remarks, reckless conduct, and racially insensitive incidents.

In December 2021, during a livestream on Adin Ross’s “E-Date” show, Speed harassed guest Ashaley “Ash Kash,” using the segment to make a disturbing joke about non-consensual sex. Ross ended the stream, and Twitch later banned Speed for “sexual coercion or intimidation” (per Inven Global).

A few months later, in April 2022, a resurfaced clip showed Speed making misogynistic comments toward a female player in Valorant. Riot Games issued a permanent ban across all its titles (per ESports).

On July 4, 2022, during a livestream, Speed set off a Pikachu-themed firework in his bedroom, nearly starting a fire (per Essentially Sports).

Later that month, he received a one-week ban from YouTube after streaming a sexually explicit Minecraft mod to 90,000 live viewers (per Dexerto).

In August 2024, Speed uploaded a video of himself jumping over two moving sports cars, leading to a two-week YouTube suspension for promoting dangerous behavior (per Games Rant).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IShowSpeed (@ishowspeed)

Finally, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Speed yelled “Konnichiwa” at a man he assumed was Japanese. Despite being corrected that the man was Chinese, he continued yelling the greeting and mocking the individual, leading to widespread backlash (Business Insider).

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Investments

Now 20 years old, Speed has spent big on luxury cars. He owns a Lamborghini Urus worth $240,000 and a custom Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracán valued at $200,000. The latter features a green and red split paint job (per Lambo Cars).

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also an NFT investor, adding another stream to his growing list of income sources.

Philanthropy

Share icon

Image credits: @ksi

In addition to playing in charity football leagues, IShowSpeed supports the Anthony Walker Foundation and donates to Creative Arts, Education, and Sports initiatives.

On December 15, 2023, he faced off against fellow YouTuber KSI in a sparring match to help raise funds for the foundation (per Talk Sports).

ADVERTISEMENT

FAQ

How much is Mr. Beast’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, fellow YouTube star MrBeast is worth an estimated $1 billion.