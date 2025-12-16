Who Is Kai Cenat? Kai Carlo Cenat III is an American streamer and YouTuber, known for his high-energy comedic live streams and viral internet presence. He consistently pushes boundaries in digital content creation. His breakout moment arrived with a series of record-breaking “Mafiathon” subathons on Twitch, garnering millions of viewers and subscribers. These events cemented his status as a dominant force in online entertainment.

Full Name Kai Carlo Cenat III Gender Male Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Dating Gabrielle Alayah Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Frederick Douglass Academy, State University of New York at Morrisville Father Mr. Cenat Mother Trisha Cenat Siblings Kaiya Cenat, Devonte Cenat, Kaleel Cenat

Early Life and Education Raised in The Bronx, New York City, Kai Cenat grew up in a bustling household with his mother, Trisha Cenat, and three siblings. His Caribbean heritage, with a mother from Trinidad and Tobago and a father from Haiti, shaped his diverse experiences. He attended Frederick Douglass Academy for high school and later enrolled at the State University of New York at Morrisville to study business administration, though he eventually left to pursue content creation full-time.

Notable Relationships Currently, Kai Cenat is in a confirmed relationship with TikTok influencer Gabrielle Alayah, which he publicly announced in December 2024. Cenat does not have any children, and his recent romance has become a public highlight.

Career Highlights Kai Cenat has made history by shattering Twitch records, notably becoming the first streamer to surpass 500,000 subscribers during his “Mafiathon 2” in November 2024, and 1,000,000 subscribers in September 2025. He also expanded his reach by joining the YouTube group AMP (Any Means Possible) and launching “Streamer University” in 2025, a bootcamp for emerging creators. Cenat frequently hosts celebrity guests on his popular streams. His influence has earned him significant recognition, including multiple “Streamer of the Year” awards at both the Streamy Awards and The Streamer Awards.