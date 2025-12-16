Kai Cenat: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kai Cenat
December 16, 2001
Brooklyn, New York City, US
23 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Kai Cenat?
Kai Carlo Cenat III is an American streamer and YouTuber, known for his high-energy comedic live streams and viral internet presence. He consistently pushes boundaries in digital content creation.
His breakout moment arrived with a series of record-breaking “Mafiathon” subathons on Twitch, garnering millions of viewers and subscribers. These events cemented his status as a dominant force in online entertainment.
|Full Name
|Kai Carlo Cenat III
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Gabrielle Alayah
|Net Worth
|$35 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Frederick Douglass Academy, State University of New York at Morrisville
|Father
|Mr. Cenat
|Mother
|Trisha Cenat
|Siblings
|Kaiya Cenat, Devonte Cenat, Kaleel Cenat
Early Life and Education
Raised in The Bronx, New York City, Kai Cenat grew up in a bustling household with his mother, Trisha Cenat, and three siblings. His Caribbean heritage, with a mother from Trinidad and Tobago and a father from Haiti, shaped his diverse experiences.
He attended Frederick Douglass Academy for high school and later enrolled at the State University of New York at Morrisville to study business administration, though he eventually left to pursue content creation full-time.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Kai Cenat is in a confirmed relationship with TikTok influencer Gabrielle Alayah, which he publicly announced in December 2024.
Cenat does not have any children, and his recent romance has become a public highlight.
Career Highlights
Kai Cenat has made history by shattering Twitch records, notably becoming the first streamer to surpass 500,000 subscribers during his “Mafiathon 2” in November 2024, and 1,000,000 subscribers in September 2025.
He also expanded his reach by joining the YouTube group AMP (Any Means Possible) and launching “Streamer University” in 2025, a bootcamp for emerging creators. Cenat frequently hosts celebrity guests on his popular streams.
His influence has earned him significant recognition, including multiple “Streamer of the Year” awards at both the Streamy Awards and The Streamer Awards.
Signature Quote
“Everybody says be yourself, be yourself. But the moment you be yourself, the internet tells you how to be.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 15, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 14, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 13, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0