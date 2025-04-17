ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a new parent is tough. From figuring out how to hold your baby to helping your toddler learn and grow, there’s a lot to take in. That’s why so many families turn to Ms. Rachel.

The former preschool teacher turned YouTube star has become a household name for parents of young children. Her wildly popular channel, Songs for Littles, blends early childhood education with screen-friendly entertainment, making learning feel like play.

Dressed in her signature denim overalls and pink headband, Ms. Rachel speaks directly to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, using a research-backed approach to support language development.

Since launching her channel in 2019, she’s gained over 14.3 million subscribers and surpassed two billion views in 2024 alone. Her rise to fame accelerated during the pandemic, and her finance reflects that success.

Ms. Rachel’s Net Worth in 2025

Share icon Image credits: Toys for Tots

According to Forbes, Ms. Rachel’s net worth stands at $11.9 million, earning her the No. 22 spot on the Forbes Top Creators 2024 list. A significant portion of her income comes from YouTube, where her videos regularly attract millions of views, some surpassing 100 million.

She made her Netflix debut on January 27, 2025, with four episodes featuring lessons on shapes, colors, letters, and more. Additional episodes are expected later this year.

While details of the Netflix deal remain undisclosed, it marks another major milestone in her growing media empire.

Ms. Rachel’s Education and Early Career

A Trusted Voice for Parents

Ms. Rachel attended Sanford High School, where she was deeply involved in choir and theater. In a 2023 interview with NEWS CENTER Maine, she shared that becoming a singer was her lifelong dream.

She began her career working with children as an assistant teacher at a preschool for kids with disabilities and later at the Boys and Girls Club. Captivated by what she described as the “contagious joy and wonder of children,” she set out to combine her passion for teaching with her love of music.

In 2009, she moved to New York and spent several years as a teaching artist before earning a Master of Arts in Music Education from NYU Steinhardt in 2016. She went on to teach in public schools and, in 2023, pursued a second degree in early childhood development to further deepen her expertise.

Today, Accurso is not only a beloved content creator but also a dedicated advocate for children’s rights. She supports efforts to ensure all kids have access to quality early education and serves as an ambassador for Save the Children and Room to Grow (per NYU Steinhardt News).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

Ms. Rachel creates videos for the channel alongside her husband, Aron Accurso, whom she married in 2016. He is the Associate Musical Director and Associate Conductor for Aladdin on Broadway.

The duo collaborates on all aspects of the YouTube videos, including writing, arranging music and skits, and starring in the videos together.

How Ms. Rachel Found Her Audience

While Ms. Rachel began her career as a preschool teacher, the inspiration for her YouTube channel came from a personal challenge.

After giving birth to her son, Thomas, in 2018, she spent a year at home with him, a period that deepened her understanding of how music could support soothing, bonding, play, and especially language development.

Share icon Image credits: @msrachelforlittles

When Thomas showed signs of speech delay around his first birthday, she began searching for resources that could help. But nothing felt quite right. As she told Today, she was looking for something “slow-paced, with a real person, and very interactive.”

Unable to find the kind of show she needed, she decided to create it herself. Drawing on her background in music education and techniques she learned from her son’s early intervention speech therapist, she launched an in-person music class called Songs for Littles.

Share icon Image credits: @msrachelforlittles

By 2019, she began posting the videos online to make them accessible to more families. Much of the content she creates today, she says, is what she wishes she’d had when her son was younger.

Why Parents Can’t Stop Watching Ms. Rachel With Their Kids

Songs for Littles is an educational series designed to support language development through music, sign language, and interactive learning. Ms. Rachel’s videos are tailored to different stages of early childhood, from baby and toddler learning to preschool readiness and speech practice.

Her content covers foundational topics like first words, colors, shapes, and holidays, using proven techniques such as repetition, strategic pauses, gestures, and expressive body language to help children hit key developmental milestones.

The series resonated deeply with parents, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when Ms. Rachel’s videos became a go-to learning tool for families stuck at home.

In a 2024 interview with Parents, she shared that she’s constantly reading and researching child development to keep improving her content and methods.

What Sets Ms. Rachel’s Content Apart From Other Kids’ Shows

Ms. Rachel’s team includes professional educators, entertainers, and developmental experts. Her approach is rooted in research and built on proven teaching methods designed to make screen time truly beneficial for young children.

Share icon Image credits: @msrachelforlittles

Each video weaves together music, games, and nursery rhymes, along with American Sign Language (ASL) to support both verbal and nonverbal communication.

She even creates content for parents, teaching “parentese” — a higher-pitched, sing-song tone with slower speech — which she explains is often mistaken for baby talk but is actually proven to support early language development.

Her credibility is further backed by a team of speech therapy experts and educators who help shape the channel’s content. Alongside Ms. Rachel, the cast performs both classic children’s songs like “Wheels on the Bus” and original compositions tailored to developmental milestones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

She’s also surrounded by a vibrant and diverse creative team, including nonbinary singer-songwriter Jules Hoffman, Hamilton alum Natalie Kaye Clater, and hard-of-hearing Broadway actress Erin Rosenfeld.

Several cast members come from the Broadway production of Aladdin, where her husband, Aron Accurso, serves as associate conductor. Guest appearances by figures like Elmo, Laurie Berkner, Blippi, and Drew Barrymore have added even more star power to the mix.

How Does Ms. Rachel Make Money Outside of YouTube?

While YouTube launched Ms. Rachel into the spotlight, her brand has grown far beyond the screen. With her massive following and trusted reputation, she’s built a thriving business through product lines, books, and strategic collaborations that continue to boost her net worth.

Toy Line

In August 2024, Ms. Rachel partnered with Spin Master and Melissa & Doug to launch a line of ten educational toys, including plushies, puzzles, blocks, and a rattle. Designed with child development experts, the toys reflect themes and songs from her videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

She emphasized affordability and adaptability, saying she wanted toys that could “grow with the child.” Her personal favorite? The Speak and Sing Ms. Rachel doll.

Children’s Books

Share icon Image credits: @msrachelforlittles

Ms. Rachel published her first picture book in September 2024, “Ms. Rachel and the Special Surprise: Encouraging Speech and Learning Through Play and Music.”

The series quickly expanded with three more books released in January 2025, followed by a bedtime storybook, “Ms. Rachel and Bean, and the Bedtime Routine,” set for release in Fall 2025.

Social Media and Merch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

With over 2.7 million followers on Instagram and 5.9 million on TikTok, Ms. Rachel’s social media presence continues to grow. Fans can also purchase official merch through Out of Print and Target, including apparel and accessories featuring her signature look and characters from the show.

What’s Next for Ms. Rachel?

With her massive platform, Ms. Rachel has occasionally found herself at the center of public debate. In 2023, she faced backlash for featuring nonbinary cast member Jules Hoffman in her videos, leading her to step away from social media briefly. She later returned with a video about setting healthy boundaries online and advocating for kindness.

More recently, the New York Post reported that she received criticism after expressing support for children in Gaza. One antisemitism watchdog even called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether she was promoting Hamas-aligned messaging — a claim Ms. Rachel has not addressed directly.

Share icon Image credits: @msrachelforlittles

She remains outspoken about causes she believes in, including affordable childcare, early education, children’s rights, mental health, and her faith.

She’s also been the target of body-shaming comments online. In a 2024 interview with People , she shared that serving others is what “nourishes [her] soul,” and described education as her life’s calling.

Share icon Image credits: @msrachelforlittles

Despite these moments of controversy, Ms. Rachel continues to receive strong support from major brands like Netflix and Walmart. And in a joyful personal update, she and her husband, Aron Accurso, welcomed their second child, daughter Susannah, via surrogacy in April 2025.

FAQ

How much does Ms. Rachel pay her employees?

Ms. Rachel’s team includes a multitalented cast and crew, including several members who have appeared on Broadway. While their involvement is largely owed to their friendship or association with Rachel Anne and Aron Accurso, there is no public information about how much employees get paid.